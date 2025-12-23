Ryan Coogler on Making Vampires Sexy Again in Sinners and Filmmaking Advice from Christopher Nolan

Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler sits down with Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley on this week’s Awards Tour Podcast to talk about his film Sinners, the immensely successful horror film about twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) returning home to start a juke joint, and their fight against a great evil. Coogler talks about the impact of his IMAX film format video going viral, how much the film has meant to the Black community, and the advice he received from Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.

Be sure to check out Sinners on Fandango At Home, and we’ll see you on the next stop of the Awards Tour. —Bryce Marrero

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Talk about making vampires sexy again, because you wrote some lines that I can’t say in this interview, but I’m so glad you wrote them.

Ryan Coogler: The movie is about delta blues music, and all of that music is about sex. All of it. There’s double entendre, triple entendre sometimes. All of the songs have double meaning. So the movie had to deliver on that aspect of it… And people at that time were kind of vulgar. If you listen to the old music, you’ll find that they talk pretty frank. [The movie] had to have that element of southern class juxtaposed with that frank nature. And also this full-fledged embrace of sensuality.

Sinners is availalble on Fandango At Home.

Thumbnail image by Warner Bros. (2025)

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.