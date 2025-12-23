Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2026 Oscar Nominations

As we head into the final stretch of 2025, we bask in the glow of the freshly released Oscar shortlist, and we now have a clearer sense of what the early voting bodies think about this crop of contenders. On the acting side, a few key names appear to have been quietly counted out despite awe-inspiring performances. As strong as Alexander Skarsgård is in Pillion, the lack of screenings and his limited availability significantly hampered the film’s late-season prospects. It may also explain why he leaned so heavily into press earlier in the season, particularly his memorable presence on the Cannes red carpet. This was likely anticipating long absences later on. The film will likely perform well at the BAFTAs and other European honors, but he appears firmly on the outside of the Best Supporting Actor race.

On the Best Actress front, it would take an act of God, or a cancellation more severe than the Emilia Pérez controversy, to count anyone but Jessie Buckley winning come March. She has been securely in the No. 1 position since the film premiered at Telluride. While others jockey for inclusion, they are largely fighting for second place. In contrast, there is growing curiosity around whether or not Cynthia Erivo can continue to maintain Academy favor. While many love Wicked, a significant portion of critics view Wicked: For Good as a step down from the original, which may ultimately place her on the outside looking in come nominations morning. More familiar names such as Emma Stone and Rose Byrne are far more likely to maintain momentum, given their sustained visibility and industry goodwill.

Thankfully, Renate Reinsve enters the season with one of the year’s best-reviewed foreign language films and has already secured a Best Actress nomination elsewhere for Sentimental Value. Although she was previously snubbed for The Worst Person in the World, it seems unlikely voters will overlook her again so soon. A major factor in her continued strength is the campaign itself. At nearly every major stop this season, from the Academy Museum to the LACMA Gala, Reinsve has appeared alongside Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning, forming a compelling trio whose combined star power underscores the film’s emotional impact. This dynamic is also benefiting Stellan Skarsgård in the Best Supporting Actor race, though many believe he may ultimately be the unfortunate odd one out behind the one-two punch of Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

Our money is on Benicio del Toro earning a second win for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. At this point, it also must be acknowledged that the film is leading the Best Picture race, and it is not particularly close. If there is any film capable of challenging it, it would be its studio sibling, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. With much of the season still ahead, and guild awards yet to be decided, Sinners could emerge as this year’s spoiler, racking up a handful of key wins along the way, but it would be unlikely.

Still, Paul Thomas Anderson remains a perennial favorite that many guild members and Academy voters find impossible to deny. The fact that the filmmaker behind Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, Punch-Drunk Love, and Phantom Thread has yet to win a competitive Oscar is widely regarded within the industry as an injustice. Despite a lackluster box office performance, the reception for One Battle After Another has convinced many that this may finally be his year. Whether it will also be Leonardo DiCaprio’s year remains an open question. DiCaprio currently leads the Best Actor race, even as many consider Timothée Chalamet’s performance in to be a career best. Whatever one thinks of the Marty Supreme press tour and its impact on the race, it is undeniable that Chalamet approached this project with a clear strategy to drive audiences into theaters.

(Photo by A24)

Given the challenging subject matter and a filmmaker who has never grossed more than $1.15 billion worldwide, the young producer-actor appears determined to ensure that Marty Supreme succeeds commercially. Some in the industry believe that emphasis may hurt his Best Actor chances, but with momentum firmly on his side, it is fair to ask whether he even minds. As has often been noted, it took DiCaprio six attempts to secure his Oscar, and Chalamet would hardly see that as a lesser path. If anything, he likely hopes to arrive there a bit earlier in terms of age and experience.

With several categories appearing largely settled, including Best Score for Ludwig Göransson, Best Song, and Best Cinematography for Sinners, the remaining intrigue lies in a handful of key races. Can Chloé Zhao upset Anderson for Best Adapted Screenplay with Hamnet? Will Ryan Coogler claim his first solo competitive Oscar for Best Original Screenplay or even pull off a Moonlight-style shock by overtaking Anderson in Best Picture? These are the questions that will define the remainder of the season, and we will be tracking every development from now until Oscar night.

(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

For now, we close out 2025 with our snapshot of where the nominations appear to be heading before the next wave of contests in January. After the Golden Globes, the New York Film Critics Gala, Critics Choice Awards, and the SAG nominations, some of these early assumptions will be confirmed, others overturned, and a few revealed as pure imagination. Bookmark Awards Tour and follow along as we break down every major move on the road to Oscar night.

Read on for our picks for the 98th Oscar nominations, and tune in January 22 when the official lineup is announced.

Best Picture

(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Frankenstein

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

One Battle After Another

No Other Choice

Train Dreams

Marty Supreme

Possible Spoilers: Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jay Kelly, Bugonia

Best Actress

Who will be nominated?

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone – Bugonia



Possible Spoilers: Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another, Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Tessa Thompson – Hedda, Elizabeth Olsen – Eternity, Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue



Best Actor, Drama

(Photo by A24)

Who will be nominated?

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon



Possible Spoilers: Jessie Plemons – Bugonia, Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice, Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine, George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player, Will Arnett – Is This Thing On?

BEST Costume Design

(Photo by Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Wicked: For Good

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hedda

BEst Production Design

(Photo by Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

BEst Cinematography

(Photo by Sundance)

Who will be nominated?

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Marty Supreme

Hamnet

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

(Photo by Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Possible Spoilers: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

(Photo by Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another



Possible Spoilers: Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Michael Ward – Eddington, Alexander Skarsgård – Pillion

Best Non-English Language Film

(Photo by Courtesy Venice Film Festival)

Who will be nominated?

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

SIRĀT

Best Music (Original Score)

(Photo by Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

Hamnet

Frankenstien

One Battle After Another

Jay Kelly

Best Director

(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Ryan Coogler Sinners

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Jafar Panahi – It was Just an Accident

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Park Chan Wook – No Other Choice

Best AdAPTED Screenplay

(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Bugonia

No Other Choice

BEst Original Screenplay

(Photo by Kasper Tuxen/©Neon)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

It was Just an Accident

Sorry Baby

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature

(Photo by Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

KPop Demon Hunters

Elio

Arco

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Song

Who will be nominated?

KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden”

Sinners – “I Lied to You”

Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble”

Diane Warren: Relentless – “Relentless”

Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”

Possible Spoilers: F1: The Movie – “Drive”, The Testament of Ann Lee – “Clothed by the Sun”

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22. The annual awards show will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.