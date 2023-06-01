Pride Month Calendar 2023: TV and Streaming Shows and Movies Celebrating LGBTQ+ Voices

Glamorous stars Miss Benny (Photo by Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Pride 2023 is upon us, and the networks and streamers have gathered their offerings — new and returning series, documentaries, movies, specials, and more — to celebrate the occasion.

Get linked up with the streaming pages joining the fun and check out the calendar of TV and streaming shows and films that will roll out over the course of the month. Check back here as we add newly announced fare later in June.

Streaming Hubs

AMC+ – Celebrating Pride Month

Includes AMC series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, AMC+ original This Is Going to Hurt; library classics Halt and Catch Fire, Dispatches from Elsewhere, Hap & Leonard, Orphan Black, and Portlandia; Shudder’s Dragula franchise; new Sundance Now series Totally, Completely Fine; and IFC Films’ Blue Is the Warmest Color, Vita & Virginia, and Weekend.

Apple TV+ – Celebrating Pride: LGBTQ+ Life Belongs on Screen

Includes original series Schmigadoon!, Visible: Out on Television, For All Mankind, Losing Alice, Dickinson, Acapulco, Invasion, Dear…, and Little America., as well as films available for rent or purchase, including TÁR, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Moonlight, Blue Is the Warmest Color, and more.

BroadwayHD – Celebrate Pride

Includes Falsettos, Indecent, Kinky Boots, Every Act of Life, Jeffrey, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Ruthless! The Musical, Happy Birthday, Doug, Ham: A Musical Memoir, Leave It on the Floor, Hello Again, and Brokeback Mountain.

Disney+ – Pride Collection

Includes Love, Victor, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Strange World, Eternals, Pride: To Be Seen, Trevor: The Musical, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, The New Mutants, Out, Glee, and Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

Hulu – Pride Never Stops

Includes new series Drag Me To Dinner, Originals Fire Island, Crush, Planet Sex, Love, Victor, and Welcome to Chippendales, and library hits including Pose, Schitt’s Creek, Good Trouble, and Will & Grace.

Max – LGBTQ+ Voices

Includes We’re Here, Euphoria, Trixie Motel, Milk, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Pause With Sam Jay, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, I Am Jazz, and Paris Is Burning.

Netflix – Celebrate Pride Month and Unite in Pride collections

Includes Heartstopper, Queer Eye, Orange Is the New Black, Hollywood, Halston, Carol, Sex Education, First Kill, Young Royals, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Grace and Frankie, and Sense8.

Ovation – Celebrating Pride

Includes Lil Nas X: Unlikely Cowboy, The Art Of: Drag, Rebels on Pointe, Artist to Icon – Cher, Berlin Live – Boy George, London Live – Rita Ora, Pop Profiles – Demi Lovato, Celebrity Conversations – Ian McKellen, and Speakeasy – Cyndi Lauper & Billy Porter.

Paramount+ – A Mountain of Pride

Includes Showtime series Yellowjackets and Uncoupled, films Scream VI and The Birdcage, as well as new seasons of reality shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and Love ALLways, and documentaries including The Only and Gay Chorus Deep South.

PBS – Pride Month Collection

Includes American Masters: James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket, American Masters: Keith Haring: Street Art Boy, Frontline: Growing Up Trans,

Historian’s Take: Pansexuality in Popular Culture, Origin of Everything: History of the Word “Gay,” and more.

Peacock – LGBTQIA+ Pride Month

Includes Spoiler Alert, Queer as Folk, Booksmart, Of an Age, Spoiler Alert, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, Brokeback Mountain, Woman on Fire, Saved by the Bell, Fair Haven, Honeyglue, Dykes, Camera, Action!, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, and Snapshots.

Prime Video – Endless Pride

Includes With Love, A League of Their Own (2022), Anything’s Possible, Cinderella (2021), Harlem, My Policeman, Queens on the Run, The Lake, The People We Hate at the Wedding, Bros, Will & Grace, The Gospel According to Andre, and season 1 samplers of Our Flag Means Death (Max), The Last of Us (Max), and Trixie Motel (discovery+).

Showtime – Queer to Stay

Includes The Chi, Yellowjackets, Couples Therapy, I Love That for You, The L Word, Penny Dreadful, Shameless, Uncoupled, Summer of 85, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Retreat, Billions, Shameless, Gods and Monsters, and Club Cumming Presents a Queer Comedy Extravaganza!

Calendar

Thursday, June 1

Naked.Loud.Proud, Max

Friday, June 2



- - Queen of the Universe: Season 2 (2023) Paramount+

- - Love Allways: Season 1 (2023) Paramount+

- - With Love: Season 2 (2023) Prime Video

Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll, 9 p.m., PBS

Monday, June 5



- - Cruel Summer: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., Freeform

Tuesday, June 6

Brave Spaces, “Buffalo Historic Bowling League,” PBS Voices

Wednesday, June 7



86% The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 1 (2023) episodes 9 and 10, Netflix

Thursday, June 8



- - The Lake: Season 2 (2023) Prime Video

One of the Boys, Viaplay

Friday, June 9



- - The Crowded Room: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+

Sunday, June 11

The Tony Awards: Act One, Pluto TV



- - Tony Awards: 76th Tony Awards (2023) 8 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

53rd Annual L.A. Pride Parade: Livestream, Hulu

Thursday, June 15



- - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2 (2023) Paramount+

- - Jagged Mind (2023) Hulu [movie]

Project Runway All-Stars, 8 p.m., Bravo

Saturday, June 17



- - John Early: Now More Than Ever (2023) 10 p.m., HBO [special]

- - Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

Tuesday, June 20

Independent Lens, “Mama Bears,” 10 p.m., PBS, PBS.org, and PBS App

Glamorous stars Miss Benny (Photo by Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Thursday, June 22



- - Glamorous: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - And Just Like That...: Season 2 (2023) Max

Saturday, June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream, Hulu

Sunday, June 25

ABC News Live presents Pride Across America: Livestream, Hulu

Tuesday, June 27



- - Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music (2023) HBO [special]

American Experience, “Casa Susanna,” 8 p.m., PBS, PBS.org and PBS App

Wednesday, June 28



- - Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023) Netflix [movie]

- - Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (2023) HBO [movie]

Thursday, June 29



- - The Witcher: Season 3 (2023) Vol. 1, Netflix

