Nobody 2 First Reviews: A Perfect Summer Movie Packed with Action

Bob Odenkirk is back as one of the most unlikely action heroes in history with Nobody 2, and the first reviews of the sequel are now online. This time, the John Wick-like assassin is just trying to take a vacation with his family when he crosses paths with a local crime boss. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us), Nobody 2 is being called an entertaining follow-up that is as good as or even better than the original, mostly thanks to Odenkirk’s performance and the movie’s action set pieces.

Here’s what critics are saying about Nobody 2:

How does it compare to the original?

With Nobody 2, we get one of those rare sequels that feels like an upgrade.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

Nobody 2 [is] a sequel that outshines the entertaining yet cynical original.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

As with most sequels, it isn’t as good as the original film… but it isn’t a horrible movie.

— Allison Rose, FlickDirect

Does it try anything new?

The sequel does not stray far from what made the original work, but Tjahjanto sprinkles in a series of gruesomely enjoyable set pieces that keep the punches landing.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

Tjahjanto adds his own flair to this franchise while embracing the drollness that makes it feel ever so slightly different from so many similar films.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

Timo Tjahjanto tends to lean more towards the horror genre, which explains the level of gore infused into this sequel.

— Allison Rose, FlickDirect

There is something refreshing about a movie that does not pretend to be deeper than it is. Tjahjanto resists the urge to inflate the mythology or shovel us more unnecessary Hutch backstory.

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

(Photo by Allen Fraser/©Universal Pictures)

How is the action?

Tjahjanto orchestrates the mayhem like a crunchy action symphony, heavy on fireballs, shattered teeth, and gun-fu.

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

Tjahjanto’s skill at staging action is not dulled by the generic script. He finds creative ways to use environments to their fullest.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

Does the script matter this time?

The plot of Nobody 2 is irrelevant, which is a good thing because it’s also hackneyed.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

The plot exists mainly to yank Hutch out of suburbia and drop him into a literal funhouse, where he and his allies rig Home Alone-style death traps for an infinite wave of anonymous assailants.

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

How is Bob Odenkirk’s performance?

Odenkirk remains the franchise’s greatest asset. He has not lost a step, and every punch, kick, and grimace lands with believable grit.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

His ability to sell both lethal efficiency and “how did I get myself into this?” exasperation remains the franchise’s secret weapon.

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

It’s a testament to Odenkirk’s skill as an actor that he makes us buy this cartoon duality.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Does it have any major problems?

Nobody 2 cannot quite shake the sense that it is recycling recycling. John Wick’s DNA is so dominant here it sometimes feels like an algorithm’s idea of “more of the same.”

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

The family drama feels less fresh and underdeveloped.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

Is this the perfect movie to end the summer with?

It is the cinematic equivalent of a hot dog — perfect for summer, tasty in the moment, but nutritionally empty and gone from your mind as soon as you are done. But as long as you enjoyed the taste while it lasted, the hot dog is a perfectly serviceable meal.

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

It is a serviceable movie that can help you forget your troubles for about an hour and a half.

— Allison Rose, FlickDirect

Are we going to want a Nobody 3?

As long as the cast stays this committed and the writers don’t lose track of that inner conflict, this great sequel could have plenty of great sequels of its own.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

For me, Nobody 2 closes the chapter on wanting more from the Mansell family, though I would not say no to Tjahjanto bringing his touch to a sequel for The Beekeeper instead.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

Nobody 2 opens in theaters on August 15, 2025.

