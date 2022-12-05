New on Prime Video and Freevee in December 2022

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the espionage thriller starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly, premieres its third season to Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service in December. Also joining this month is Alfred Molina‘s new detective series Three Pines, the family drama series Riches, starring Deborah Ayorinde, Emmanuel Imani, and Sarah Niles, things get romantic in the festive feature Something from Tiffany’s, starring Zoey Deutch and Ray Nicholson, and Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge cooks up the holiday fun with host Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and its ad-supported sister streaming service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.

Riches: Season 1 (2022) 100% -- Description: Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control. Premiere Date: December 2



Three Pines: Season 1 (2022) 78% -- Description: Adapted from Louise Penny’s New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series, Three Pines follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. and facing a few of his own ghosts. Assisted by his trusted team — the combative and troubled Sergeant Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland), the intelligent Indigenous working mother Sergeant Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), and the accident-prone rookie Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth). Premiere Date: December 2



Something from Tiffany's (2022) -- -- Description: Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s. Premiere Date:



Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Season 1 (2022) -- -- Description: Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge invites America’s best bakers to step into the world of Dr. Seuss. From The Grinch to The Cat in the Hat, these bakers will use their limitless imaginations to craft jaw-dropping creations inspired by beloved Dr. Seuss characters. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, in each episode bakers will be given a challenge based around Seuss characters and stories, and their towering creations will be judged by Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell based on taste, creativity, and storytelling. Premiere Date: December 13



Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 3 (2022) -- -- Description: In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe. Premiere Date: December 21



$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO

* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available December

*Coach Prime (2022)

American Girl – Girl of The Year: Meet Corinne Tan (2022)

Available 12/1

Movies



66% 42% 2 Days in New York (2012)

21% 72% Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

20% 39% All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

57% 63% Basic Instinct (1992)

6% 26% Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

89% 82% Capote (2005)

21% 39% Case 39 (2009)

78% 68% Cloverfield (2008)

82% 76% Dead Again (1991)

89% 84% Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

36% 42% Eat Pray Love (2010)

87% 80% Eight Men Out (1988)

28% 66% Elizabethtown (2005)

53% 39% John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (1996)

30% 47% Head of State (2003)

29% 41% Heist (2015)

44% 72% Hotel Transylvania (2012)

94% 84% I Wish (2011)

75% 80% Igby Goes Down (2002)

49% 69% Kingpin (1996)

72% 63% Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

42% 62% Letters to Juliet (2010)

42% 49% Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

63% 58% Muppets From Space (1999)

22% 34% Never Back Down (2008)

-- -- Nine Lives (2001)

89% 88% Ordinary People (1980)

93% 94% Paper Moon (1973)

83% 57% Paranormal Activity (2007)

51% 59% Pet Sematary (1989)

24% 42% Push (2009)

83% 71% Saturday Night Fever (1977)

88% 87% Superbad (2007)

85% 84% The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

12% 28% The Cave (2005)

45% 50% The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

57% 79% The Doors (1991)

13% 30% The Honeymooners (2005)

-- 72% The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

80% 63% The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

84% 76% The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

45% 67% The Proposal (2009)

67% 87% The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

91% 91% The Quiet Man (1952)

71% 48% The Ring (2002)

21% 43% The Smurfs (2011)

14% 56% The Smurfs 2 (2013)

31% 63% The Vow (2012)

86% 82% Thelma & Louise (1991)

79% 81% Thief (1981)

94% 84% To Catch a Thief (1955)

67% 48% Tower Heist (2011)

89% 84% True Grit (1969)

26% 59% Walking Tall (2004)

64% 63% Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

64% 80% Zoolander (2001)

22% 20% Zoolander No. 2 (2016)

-- 40% A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019) (Freevee)

-- -- A Christmas Switch (2018) (Freevee)

-- 55% A Cinderella Christmas (2016) (Freevee)

-- 31% A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale (2015) (Freevee)

-- -- A Furry Little Christmas (2021) (Freevee)

15% 40% A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) (Freevee)

-- 44% A Puppy for Christmas (2016) (Freevee)

-- 58% A Snow White Christmas (2018) (Freevee)

39% 32% Admission (2013) (Freevee)

72% 66% All Is True (2018) (Freevee)

94% 92% All the President's Men (1976) (Freevee)

-- 96% An En Vogue Christmas (2014) (Freevee)

28% 59% Annie (2014) (Freevee)

56% 70% Balto (1995) (Freevee)

96% 89% Catch Me if You Can (2002) (Freevee)

-- 38% Christmas Belle (2013) (Freevee)

Christmas Comes Home (2020) (Freevee)

-- 42% Christmas Mail (2010) (Freevee)

27% 49% Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) (Freevee)

54% 61% Death Becomes Her (1992) (Freevee)

74% 50% Destroyer (2018) (Freevee)

99% 72% E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) (Freevee)

33% 50% G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) (Freevee)

92% 84% Hairspray (2007) (Freevee)

29% 76% Hook (1991) (Freevee)

93% 81% House Party (1990) (Freevee)

27% 65% House Party 2 (1991) (Freevee)

90% 47% Kajillionaire (2020) (Freevee)

53% 52% Kindergarten Cop (1990) (Freevee)

29% 24% Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) (Freevee)

80% 84% Layer Cake (2004) (Freevee)

56% 42% Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) (Freevee)

71% 69% Mission: Impossible III (2006) (Freevee)

32% 51% Monster Trucks (2016) (Freevee)

-- 100% Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) (Freevee)

68% 51% mother! (2017) (Freevee)

87% 91% Only the Brave (2017) (Freevee)

70% 51% Our Idiot Brother (2011) (Freevee)

86% 67% Puss in Boots (2011) (Freevee)

43% 79% She's the Man (2006) (Freevee)

71% 73% Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) (Freevee)

21% 50% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) (Freevee)

43% 46% The Angry Birds Movie (2016) (Freevee)

17% 46% The Back-up Plan (2010) (Freevee)

89% 92% The Breakfast Club (1985) (Freevee)

-- 25% The Christmas Calendar (2017) (Freevee)

25% 57% The Da Vinci Code (2006) (Freevee)

21% 24% The Flintstones (1994) (Freevee)

25% 20% The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000) (Freevee)

39% 63% The Island (2005) (Freevee)

78% 59% The Shallows (2016) (Freevee)

-- -- The Spruces and the Pines (2017) (Freevee)

16% 39% The Watch (2012) (Freevee)

84% 84% The Way, Way Back (2013) (Freevee)

20% 57% Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) (Freevee)

38% 49% We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story (1993) (Freevee)

Series

Breaking News: Season 2 (2022)



83% NYPD Blue : Seasons 1-12

93% Everwood : Seasons 1-4 (Freevee)

-- In Plain Sight : Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

-- Head of the Class : Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

92% Person of Interest : Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

Available 12/2

-- 67% Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) *

-- 91% Hotel for the Holidays (2022) * (Freevee)

76% The Peripheral: Season 1 (2022) : Season Finale*

100% Riches: Season 1 (2022) *

78% Three Pines: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 12/3

-- -- A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)

Available 12/5

71% 62% Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

0% 16% Killers Anonymous (2019) (Freevee)

Available 12/6



-- -- A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Available 12/8

91% 81% La La Land (2016)

-- The Bad Guy *

Available 12/9

100% -- Hawa (2022) *

-- -- Something from Tiffany's (2022) *

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)

-- America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation: Season 1 (2022) * (Freevee)

Available 12/10

21% 76% The Shack (2017)

Available 12/13

83% 88% The Black Phone (2021)

17% 50% Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

-- Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 12/15

-- Mr. Mayor (Freevee)

Available 12/16

63% 73% About Fate (2022)

88% 60% Nanny (2022) *

-- -- Expected Unexpected (2021)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico: Season 5 (2022)*

-- 67% The Night Before (2015) (Freevee)

Available 12/20

-- -- When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

Available 12/21

71% Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan : Season 3 *

Available 12/29

55% 68% Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

Passengers (2016) (Freevee)

87% 100% Good Night Oppy (2022) *

85% 86% Cyrano (2021)

Available 12/30

*Wildcat (2022)

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

44% 47% The Kid (2019)

