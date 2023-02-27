New on Peacock in March 2023

TAGGED AS: movies, Peacock, streaming, television, TV
(Photo by Peacock)
Poker Face, the crime procedural created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne, will end its first season on Peacock with a finale this March. Also on the docket for the streamer are new episodes of drama Bel-Air, two-part crime documentary series Who Killed Robert Wone? and Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea in the epic new dating series Queens Court.
Broadcast and cable network offerings like new episodes of The Voice, The Blacklist, Night Court, the Law & Order and Chicago franchise series, Magnum P.I., The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and La Brea also arrive this month, along with franchise films from Jurassic Park and The Hunger Games.
On the sports programming front, the Premier League season continues on Peacock this March, along with golf from the PGA and LPGA Tours. Plus, WrestleMania weekend kicks off on March 31 with the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Read on to find out what else is headed to Peacock and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.
- - Who Killed Robert Wone?: Season 1 (2022)
Description: On the night of August 2, 2006, Victor Zaborsky calls 911 to report an intruder stabbing a friend at the D.C. home he shares with Joe Price and Dylan Ward. First responders arrive to find attorney Robert Wone already dead in the guest room. With little blood at the scene and no signs of struggle or robbery, suspicions heighten after police interview the three housemates. Believing the men know more than they are revealing, the investigation soon uncovers more questions than answers. Unthinkable twists and turns surface, leaving friends questioning how well they knew the three men and police struggling to nail down answers. Ultimately, prosecutors bring an unusual set of charges against the three residents – but not for murder. As Price, Zaborsky, and Ward maintain their innocence and fight to clear their names, those close to Robert seek the truth and try to heal from unimaginable loss.
Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 7
99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023)
Description: Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.
Finale Date: Thursday, March 9
- - Queens Court: Season 1 (2023)
Description: Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee — and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated. With Queens Court, mega producer Will Packer brings together three famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.
Premiere Date: Thursday, March 16
39% 2012 (2009)
7% Addicted (2014)
39% Admission (2013)
11% Alex Cross (2012)
61% American Pie (1999)
52% American Pie 2 (2001)
53% American Wedding (2003)
45% American Reunion (2012)
96% Apollo 13 (1995)
97% Back to the Future (1985)
63% Back to the Future Part II (1989)
80% Back to the Future Part III (1990)
79% The Big Lebowski (1998)
85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
52% Blood Ties (2013)
48% Bruce Almighty (2003)
83% The Constant Gardener (2005)
82% Cop Car (2015)
39% The Core (2003)
44% Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
71% The Croods (2013)
92% Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
55% Death Becomes Her (1992)
20% Employee of the Month (2006)
28% Everly (2014)
38% The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
64% The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
83% Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
93% Frost/Nixon (2008)
5% Good Luck Chuck (2007)
71% Hanna (2011)
18% The Happening (2008)
24% Hop (2011)
91% Hot Fuzz (2007)
99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
86% Joe (2013)
81% A League of Their Own (1992)
52% Leatherheads (2008)
5% The Legend of Hercules (2014)
57% Legends of the Fall (1994)
27% Leprechaun (1993)
6% Leprechaun 2 (1994)
- - Leprechaun 3 (1995)
17% Leprechaun 4 in Space (1996)
33% Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)
20% Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)
0% Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
47% MacGruber (2010)
55% Mamma Mia! (2008)
8% Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)
90% Minority Report (2002)
88% One True Thing (1998)
70% Paul (2011)
68% Pineapple Express (2008)
65% Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
71% Point Break (1991)
50% Prime (2005)
45% The Proposal (2009)
37% Rambo (2008)
57% The River Wild (1994)
62% Salt (2010)
57% School Daze (1988)
92% Shaun of the Dead (2004)
86% The Sixth Sense (1999)
57% Snitch (2013)
14% The Spirit (2008)
73% Suffragette (2015)
92% Traffic (2000)
88% 12 Monkeys (1995)
24% Van Helsing (2004)
43% The Village (2004)
71% The Wolverine (2013)
- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - La Brea: Season 2 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)
89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 (2023)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023) : Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- - The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 5 (2022) : Episode 16 (Peacock Original)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
24% Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
91% Jurassic Park (1993)
54% The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
49% Jurassic Park III (2001)
71% Jurassic World (2015)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
69% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
FIS World Championships: Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski: Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Big Air, Big Air & Snowboard Cross Team
IndyCar Series: St. Petersburg – Final Warm Up & Race
ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, Netherlands
LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Final Round
The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal (Hallmark)+
PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Final Round
Premier League: Liverpool v. Man United
Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Everton
Premiership Rugby: Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby: Newcastle Falcons vs. London Irish
Premiership Rugby: Sale Sharks vs. Saracens
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Below Deck: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Who Killed Robert Wone?: Season 1 (2022) : Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
62% Crank (2006)
65% Crank: High Voltage (2009)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)
89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023) : Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
69% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Game of Love (2023) (Hallmark)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Unexpected Grace (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge: Season 1 (2022) : New Episodes (Oxygen)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)
89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Queens Court: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen : Season 2 – New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
Nitro Rallycross Motorsports: Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets Final
PGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic – Final Round
Premier League: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace
Premier League: Brighton v. Man United*
Premier League: Man City v. West Ham
- - A Winning Team (2023) (Hallmark)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Cases of Mystery Lane (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Below Deck: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Floribama Murders: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)
89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen : Season 2 – New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic – Round 3
PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Final Round
PGA TOUR: The Galleri Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Semifinals & Finals
- - A Picture of Her (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Barmageddon: Season 1 (2022) (USA)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Escape to the Chateau: Season 9 (2022)
- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Abominable: Season 2
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)
89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Croods Family Tree: Season 5 (2022)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)tmeter=true]
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
77% The Cooler (2003)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
84% The Hunger Games (2012)
90% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
69% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014)
70% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015)
On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.
Thumbnail image: Peacock