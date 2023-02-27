New on Peacock in March 2023

Poker Face season 1 finale, new episodes of The Voice and Bel-Air season 2, celebrity dating series Queens Court, and more shows and movies premiering on Peacock in March.

"Poker Face" Key Art

(Photo by Peacock)

Poker Face, the crime procedural created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne, will end its first season on Peacock with a finale this March. Also on the docket for the streamer are new episodes of drama Bel-Air, two-part crime documentary series Who Killed Robert Wone? and Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea in the epic new dating series Queens Court.

Broadcast and cable network offerings like new episodes of The VoiceThe Blacklist, Night Court, the Law & Order and Chicago franchise series, Magnum P.I., The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and La Brea also arrive this month, along with franchise films from Jurassic Park and The Hunger Games.

On the sports programming front, the Premier League season continues on Peacock this March, along with golf from the PGA and LPGA Tours. Plus, WrestleMania weekend kicks off on March 31 with the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Peacock and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Who Killed Robert Wone?: Season 1 (2022)

Description: On the night of August 2, 2006, Victor Zaborsky calls 911 to report an intruder stabbing a friend at the D.C. home he shares with Joe Price and Dylan Ward. First responders arrive to find attorney Robert Wone already dead in the guest room. With little blood at the scene and no signs of struggle or robbery, suspicions heighten after police interview the three housemates. Believing the men know more than they are revealing, the investigation soon uncovers more questions than answers. Unthinkable twists and turns surface, leaving friends questioning how well they knew the three men and police struggling to nail down answers. Ultimately, prosecutors bring an unusual set of charges against the three residents – but not for murder. As Price, Zaborsky, and Ward maintain their innocence and fight to clear their names, those close to Robert seek the truth and try to heal from unimaginable loss.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 7

99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Finale Date: Thursday, March 9

- - Queens Court: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee — and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated. With Queens Court, mega producer Will Packer brings together three famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.

Premiere Date:  Thursday, March 16

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO HULU THIS MONTH

* PEACOCK ORIGINALS

Available 3/1

39% 2012 (2009)


7% Addicted (2014)


39% Admission (2013)


11% Alex Cross (2012)


61% American Pie (1999)


52% American Pie 2 (2001)


53% American Wedding (2003)


45% American Reunion (2012)


96% Apollo 13 (1995)


97% Back to the Future (1985)


63% Back to the Future Part II (1989)


80% Back to the Future Part III (1990)


79% The Big Lebowski (1998)


85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002)


52% Blood Ties (2013)


48% Bruce Almighty (2003)


83% The Constant Gardener (2005)


82% Cop Car (2015)


39% The Core (2003)


44% Cowboys & Aliens (2011)


71% The Croods (2013)


92% Dallas Buyers Club (2013)


55% Death Becomes Her (1992)


20% Employee of the Month (2006)


28% Everly (2014)


38% The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)


64% The Five-Year Engagement (2012)


83% Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)


93% Frost/Nixon (2008)


5% Good Luck Chuck (2007)


71% Hanna (2011)


18% The Happening (2008)


24% Hop (2011)


91% Hot Fuzz (2007)


99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)


86% Joe (2013)


81% A League of Their Own (1992)


52% Leatherheads (2008)


5% The Legend of Hercules (2014)


57% Legends of the Fall (1994)


27% Leprechaun (1993)


6% Leprechaun 2 (1994)


- - Leprechaun 3 (1995)


17% Leprechaun 4 in Space (1996)


33% Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)


20% Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)


0% Leprechaun: Origins (2014)


47% MacGruber (2010)


55% Mamma Mia! (2008)


8% Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)


90% Minority Report (2002)


88% One True Thing (1998)


70% Paul (2011)


68% Pineapple Express (2008)


65% Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)


71% Point Break (1991)


50% Prime (2005)


45% The Proposal (2009)


37% Rambo (2008)


57% The River Wild (1994)


62% Salt (2010)


57% School Daze (1988)


92% Shaun of the Dead (2004)


86% The Sixth Sense (1999)


57% Snitch (2013)


14% The Spirit (2008)


73% Suffragette (2015)


92% Traffic (2000)


88% 12 Monkeys (1995)


24% Van Helsing (2004)


43% The Village (2004)


71% The Wolverine (2013)


Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – Final Round

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - La Brea: Season 2 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


Premier League: Arsenal v. Everton
Premier League: Liverpool v. Wolves

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/2

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)


89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*


- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 (2023)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, Netherlands
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 1
PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 1
PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Round 1

99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023) : Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*


- - The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 5 (2022) : Episode 16 (Peacock Original)*


TYR Pro Swim Series: Fort Lauderdale, FL – Day 1
U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/3

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


24% Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)


FIS World Championships: Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski: Bakuriani, Georgia – Halfpipe &
Snowboard Cross
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition
IndyCar Series: St. Petersburg – Practice 1
ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, Netherlands

91% Jurassic Park (1993)


54% The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)


49% Jurassic Park III (2001)


71% Jurassic World (2015)


La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 2

- - Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)


PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 2
PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Round 2
Premiership Rugby: Bristol Bears vs. Northampton Saints
TYR Pro Swim Series: Fort Lauderdale, FL – Day 2
U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Available 3/4

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


FIS World Championships: Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski: Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Halfpipe

- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition
IndyCar Series: St. Petersburg – Practice 2
ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, Netherlands
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
LIGA MX: Chivas vs. Santos

- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 3
PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 3
PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Round 3
PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Round 3
Premier League: Arsenal v. Bournemouth
Premier League: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace
Premier League: Brighton v. West Ham
Premier League: Chelsea v. Leeds United
Premier League: Man City v. Newcastle
Premier League: Southampton v. Leicester City
Premier League: Wolves v. Tottenham
Premiership Rugby: Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby

69% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


SuperMotocross Race Day Live: Daytona, FL
U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Available 3/5

FIS World Championships: Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski: Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Big Air, Big Air & Snowboard Cross Team
IndyCar Series: St. Petersburg – Final Warm Up & Race
ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, Netherlands
LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Final Round
The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal (Hallmark)+
PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Final Round
Premier League: Liverpool v. Man United
Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Everton
Premiership Rugby: Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby: Newcastle Falcons vs. London Irish
Premiership Rugby: Sale Sharks vs. Saracens

Available 3/6

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


Dama y Obrero: Season 1

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS
Premier League: Brentford v. Fulham

55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)


Steven Spielberg: The Fable Man (NBC News NOW)

- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)


When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

Available 3/7

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Below Deck: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS
Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - Who Killed Robert Wone?: Season 1 (2022) : Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Available 3/8

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


62% Crank (2006)


65% Crank: High Voltage (2009)


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


Velshi: Banned Book Club: Season 4 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/9

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)


89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 1
PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS – Round 1

99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023) : Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*


- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


Velshi: Banned Book Club: Season 4 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/10

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


ISU Short Track World Cup: Seoul, KR
Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 2
PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS – Round 2
Premiership Rugby: Northampton Saints vs. Bath Rugby

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream (KABC)
On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream (KABC)
The Oscars (ABC)

Available 3/11

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


ISU Short Track World Cup: Seoul, KR
Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 3
PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS – Round 3
Premier League: Bournemouth v. Liverpool
Premier League: Crystal Place v. Man City
Premier League: Everton v. Brentford
Premier League: Leeds United v. Brighton
Premier League: Leicester City v. Chelsea
Premier League: Man United v. Southampton (English & Spanish)
Premier League: Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest
Premiership Rugby: Exeter Chiefs vs. Newcastle Falcons

69% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


Six Nations Rugby: Round 4 – England v. France
Six Nations Rugby: Round 4 – Italy v. Wales
SuperMotocross Race Day Live: Indianapolis, IN

Available 3/12

- - Game of Love (2023) (Hallmark)


ISU Short Track World Cup: Seoul, KR
PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS – Final Round
PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS – Final Round
Premier League: Fulham v. Arsenal
Premier League: Newcastle v. Wolves
Premier League: West Ham v. Aston Villa
Premiership Rugby: Bristol Bears vs. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby: Gloucester Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby: London Irish vs. Sale Sharks
Six Nations Rugby: Round 4 – Scotland v. Ireland

Available 3/13

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Unexpected Grace (2023) (Hallmark)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)


When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

Available 3/14

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge: Season 1 (2022) : New Episodes (Oxygen)


Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/15

- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/16

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)


89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup: Sebring 1 & Michelin Pilot Challenge
Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA TOUR: Valspar Championship – Round 1

- - Queens Court: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*


- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/17

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
Nitro Rallycross Motorsports: Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets
PGA TOUR: Hoag Classic Championship – Round 1
PGA TOUR: Valspar Championship – Round 2
Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen : Season 2 – New Episode (Bravo)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/18

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
LIGA MX: Chivas vs. America
Nitro Rallycross Motorsports: Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets
PGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR: Valspar Championship – Round 3
Premier League: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth
Premier League: Brentford v. Leicester City
Premier League: Chelsea v. Everton
Premier League: Liverpool v. Fulham
Premier League: Southampton v. Tottenham
Premier League: Wolves v. Leeds United
Six Nations Rugby: Round 5 – France v. Wales
Six Nations Rugby: Round 5 – Ireland v. England
Six Nations Rugby: Round 5 – Scotland v. Italy
SuperMotocross Race Day Live: Detroit, MI

Available 3/19

Nitro Rallycross Motorsports: Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets Final
PGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic – Final Round
Premier League: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace
Premier League: Brighton v. Man United*
Premier League: Man City v. West Ham

- - A Winning Team (2023) (Hallmark)

Available 3/20

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - The Cases of Mystery Lane (2023) (Hallmark)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


The Recall: Reframed, 2020 (MSNBC)

- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

Available 3/21

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Below Deck: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


- - Floribama Murders: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Pairs Short

Available 3/22

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 1

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Pairs Freestyle
World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Women’s Pairs Short

Available 3/23

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)


89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*


- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship – Round 1
PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 1
PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 2

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Men’s Short & Rhythm Dance

Available 3/24

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship – Round 2
PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 2
PGA TOUR: The Galleri Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 3

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen : Season 2 – New Episode (Bravo)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Women’s Freestyle
World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Free Dance

Available 3/25

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour: Drive on Championship – Round 3
PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 3
PGA TOUR: The Galleri Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 4
Road to Kentucky Derby: Louisiana

Available 3/26

LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic – Round 3
PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Final Round
PGA TOUR: The Galleri Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Semifinals & Finals

- - A Picture of Her (2023) (Hallmark)


Road to Kentucky Derby: Louisiana Derby
Super Motocross Race Day Live: Seattle, WA – Round 11 World Championship
World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Men’s Freestyle

Available 3/27

- - Barmageddon: Season 1 (2022) (USA)


- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


Chasing Gold: Paris 2024: Season 1 (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


En Otra Piel: Season 1

- - Escape to the Chateau: Season 9 (2022)


La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) (Hallmark)


Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)


100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

Available 3/28

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/29

Abominable: Season 2
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)


- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 3/30

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)


89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*


- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - The Croods Family Tree: Season 5 (2022)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

tmeter=true]

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)


LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open – Round 1
PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open – Round 1

Available 3/31

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

77% The Cooler (2003)


- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*


- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)


HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Hong Kong – Men’s Competition

84% The Hunger Games (2012)


90% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)


69% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014)


70% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015)


Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open – Round 2
PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open – Round 2
World Synchronized Skating Championships
WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

