New on Peacock in March 2023

Poker Face, the crime procedural created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne, will end its first season on Peacock with a finale this March. Also on the docket for the streamer are new episodes of drama Bel-Air, two-part crime documentary series Who Killed Robert Wone? and Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea in the epic new dating series Queens Court.

Broadcast and cable network offerings like new episodes of The Voice, The Blacklist, Night Court, the Law & Order and Chicago franchise series, Magnum P.I., The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and La Brea also arrive this month, along with franchise films from Jurassic Park and The Hunger Games.

On the sports programming front, the Premier League season continues on Peacock this March, along with golf from the PGA and LPGA Tours. Plus, WrestleMania weekend kicks off on March 31 with the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Peacock and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Who Killed Robert Wone?: Season 1 (2022)

Description: On the night of August 2, 2006, Victor Zaborsky calls 911 to report an intruder stabbing a friend at the D.C. home he shares with Joe Price and Dylan Ward. First responders arrive to find attorney Robert Wone already dead in the guest room. With little blood at the scene and no signs of struggle or robbery, suspicions heighten after police interview the three housemates. Believing the men know more than they are revealing, the investigation soon uncovers more questions than answers. Unthinkable twists and turns surface, leaving friends questioning how well they knew the three men and police struggling to nail down answers. Ultimately, prosecutors bring an unusual set of charges against the three residents – but not for murder. As Price, Zaborsky, and Ward maintain their innocence and fight to clear their names, those close to Robert seek the truth and try to heal from unimaginable loss.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 7

99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Finale Date: Thursday, March 9

- - Queens Court: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee — and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated. With Queens Court, mega producer Will Packer brings together three famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 16

* PEACOCK ORIGINALS

Available 3/1

39% 2012 (2009)

7% Addicted (2014)

39% Admission (2013)

11% Alex Cross (2012)

61% American Pie (1999)

52% American Pie 2 (2001)

53% American Wedding (2003)

45% American Reunion (2012)

96% Apollo 13 (1995)

97% Back to the Future (1985)

63% Back to the Future Part II (1989)

80% Back to the Future Part III (1990)

79% The Big Lebowski (1998)

85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

52% Blood Ties (2013)

48% Bruce Almighty (2003)

83% The Constant Gardener (2005)

82% Cop Car (2015)

39% The Core (2003)

44% Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

71% The Croods (2013)

92% Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

55% Death Becomes Her (1992)

20% Employee of the Month (2006)

28% Everly (2014)

38% The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

64% The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

83% Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

93% Frost/Nixon (2008)

5% Good Luck Chuck (2007)

71% Hanna (2011)

18% The Happening (2008)

24% Hop (2011)

91% Hot Fuzz (2007)

99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

86% Joe (2013)

81% A League of Their Own (1992)

52% Leatherheads (2008)

5% The Legend of Hercules (2014)

57% Legends of the Fall (1994)

27% Leprechaun (1993)

6% Leprechaun 2 (1994)

- - Leprechaun 3 (1995)

17% Leprechaun 4 in Space (1996)

33% Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)

20% Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)

0% Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

47% MacGruber (2010)

55% Mamma Mia! (2008)

8% Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

90% Minority Report (2002)

88% One True Thing (1998)

70% Paul (2011)

68% Pineapple Express (2008)

65% Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

71% Point Break (1991)

50% Prime (2005)

45% The Proposal (2009)

37% Rambo (2008)

57% The River Wild (1994)

62% Salt (2010)

57% School Daze (1988)

92% Shaun of the Dead (2004)

86% The Sixth Sense (1999)

57% Snitch (2013)

14% The Spirit (2008)

73% Suffragette (2015)

92% Traffic (2000)

88% 12 Monkeys (1995)

24% Van Helsing (2004)

43% The Village (2004)

71% The Wolverine (2013)

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – Final Round

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - La Brea: Season 2 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Premier League: Arsenal v. EvertonPremier League: Liverpool v. Wolves

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/2

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)



40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)

89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 (2023)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, NetherlandsLa Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 1PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 1PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Round 1PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Round 1

99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023) : Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

- - The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 5 (2022) : Episode 16 (Peacock Original)*

TYR Pro Swim Series: Fort Lauderdale, FL – Day 1U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/3

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

24% Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

FIS World Championships: Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski: Bakuriani, Georgia – Halfpipe &Snowboard CrossHSBC World Rugby Sevens: Vancouver, Canada – Men’s CompetitionIndyCar Series: St. Petersburg – Practice 1ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, Netherlands

91% Jurassic Park (1993)

54% The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

49% Jurassic Park III (2001)

71% Jurassic World (2015)

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 2

- - Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/4

PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 2PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Round 2PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Round 2Premiership Rugby: Bristol Bears vs. Northampton SaintsTYR Pro Swim Series: Fort Lauderdale, FL – Day 2U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

FIS World Championships: Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski: Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Halfpipe

- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Vancouver, Canada – Men’s CompetitionIndyCar Series: St. Petersburg – Practice 2ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, NetherlandsLa Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LIGA MX: Chivas vs. Santos

- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 3PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 3PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Round 3PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Round 3Premier League: Arsenal v. BournemouthPremier League: Aston Villa v. Crystal PalacePremier League: Brighton v. West HamPremier League: Chelsea v. Leeds UnitedPremier League: Man City v. NewcastlePremier League: Southampton v. Leicester CityPremier League: Wolves v. TottenhamPremiership Rugby: Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby

69% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 3/5

SuperMotocross Race Day Live: Daytona, FLU.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

FIS World Championships: Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski: Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Big Air, Big Air & Snowboard Cross Team

IndyCar Series: St. Petersburg – Final Warm Up & Race

ISU Short Track World Cup: Heerenveen, Netherlands

LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship – Final Round

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal (Hallmark)+

PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open – Final Round

Premier League: Liverpool v. Man United

Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Everton

Premiership Rugby: Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby: Newcastle Falcons vs. London Irish

Premiership Rugby: Sale Sharks vs. Saracens

Available 3/6

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Dama y Obrero: Season 1

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERSPremier League: Brentford v. Fulham

55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)

Steven Spielberg: The Fable Man (NBC News NOW)

- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

Available 3/7

When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)



- - Below Deck: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERSSnapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Who Killed Robert Wone?: Season 1 (2022) : Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Available 3/8

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

62% Crank (2006)

65% Crank: High Voltage (2009)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club: Season 4 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/9

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)

89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 1PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS – Round 1

99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023) : Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club: Season 4 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/10

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

ISU Short Track World Cup: Seoul, KRJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 2PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS – Round 2Premiership Rugby: Northampton Saints vs. Bath Rugby

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/11

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream (KABC)On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream (KABC)The Oscars (ABC)

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

ISU Short Track World Cup: Seoul, KRJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)PGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 3PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS – Round 3Premier League: Bournemouth v. LiverpoolPremier League: Crystal Place v. Man CityPremier League: Everton v. BrentfordPremier League: Leeds United v. BrightonPremier League: Leicester City v. ChelseaPremier League: Man United v. Southampton (English & Spanish)Premier League: Tottenham v. Nottingham ForestPremiership Rugby: Exeter Chiefs vs. Newcastle Falcons

69% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 3/12

Six Nations Rugby: Round 4 – England v. FranceSix Nations Rugby: Round 4 – Italy v. WalesSuperMotocross Race Day Live: Indianapolis, IN

- - Game of Love (2023) (Hallmark)

Available 3/13

ISU Short Track World Cup: Seoul, KRPGA TOUR: Live From THE PLAYERS – Final RoundPGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS – Final RoundPremier League: Fulham v. ArsenalPremier League: Newcastle v. WolvesPremier League: West Ham v. Aston VillaPremiership Rugby: Bristol Bears vs. HarlequinsPremiership Rugby: Gloucester Rugby vs. Leicester TigersPremiership Rugby: London Irish vs. Sale SharksSix Nations Rugby: Round 4 – Scotland v. Ireland

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Unexpected Grace (2023) (Hallmark)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

Available 3/14

When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge: Season 1 (2022) : New Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/15

- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/16

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)

89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup: Sebring 1 & Michelin Pilot ChallengeJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)PGA TOUR: Valspar Championship – Round 1

- - Queens Court: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/17

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Nitro Rallycross Motorsports: Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle BracketsPGA TOUR: Hoag Classic Championship – Round 1PGA TOUR: Valspar Championship – Round 2Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen : Season 2 – New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/18

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 3/19

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of SebringJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LIGA MX: Chivas vs. AmericaNitro Rallycross Motorsports: Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle BracketsPGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic – Round 2PGA TOUR: Valspar Championship – Round 3Premier League: Aston Villa v. BournemouthPremier League: Brentford v. Leicester CityPremier League: Chelsea v. EvertonPremier League: Liverpool v. FulhamPremier League: Southampton v. TottenhamPremier League: Wolves v. Leeds UnitedSix Nations Rugby: Round 5 – France v. WalesSix Nations Rugby: Round 5 – Ireland v. EnglandSix Nations Rugby: Round 5 – Scotland v. ItalySuperMotocross Race Day Live: Detroit, MI

Nitro Rallycross Motorsports: Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets Final

PGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic – Final Round

Premier League: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Premier League: Brighton v. Man United*

Premier League: Man City v. West Ham



- - A Winning Team (2023) (Hallmark)

Available 3/20

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Cases of Mystery Lane (2023) (Hallmark)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

The Recall: Reframed, 2020 (MSNBC)

- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

Available 3/21

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Below Deck: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Floribama Murders: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/22

World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Pairs Short

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 1

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/23

World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Pairs FreestyleWorld Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Women’s Pairs Short

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)

89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship – Round 1PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 1PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 2

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/24

World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Men’s Short & Rhythm Dance

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship – Round 2PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic – Round 1PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 2PGA TOUR: The Galleri Classic – Round 1PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 3

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen : Season 2 – New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/25

World Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Women’s FreestyleWorld Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Free Dance

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 3/26

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour: Drive on Championship – Round 3PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 3PGA TOUR: The Galleri Classic – Round 2PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 4Road to Kentucky Derby: Louisiana

LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic – Round 3

PGA TOUR: Corales Puntacana Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR: The Galleri Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Semifinals & Finals



- - A Picture of Her (2023) (Hallmark)

Available 3/27

Road to Kentucky Derby: Louisiana DerbySuper Motocross Race Day Live: Seattle, WA – Round 11 World ChampionshipWorld Figure Skating Championships: Saitama, JPN – Men’s Freestyle

- - Barmageddon: Season 1 (2022) (USA)

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024: Season 1 (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

En Otra Piel: Season 1

- - Escape to the Chateau: Season 9 (2022)

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) (Hallmark)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

100% The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

Available 3/28

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 3/29

Abominable: Season 2

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 3/30

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



40% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)

89% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Croods Family Tree: Season 5 (2022)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 3/31

LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open – Round 1PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open – Round 1

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



77% The Cooler (2003)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Hong Kong – Men’s Competition

84% The Hunger Games (2012)

90% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

69% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014)

70% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open – Round 2PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open – Round 2World Synchronized Skating ChampionshipsWWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

