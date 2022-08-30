New on Netflix in September 2022

Cobra Kai season 5 and the premiere of Blonde, the fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe’s life, starring Ana de Armas as the cinematic icon, lead Netflix’s September 2022 offerings.

In the fifth season of Cobra Kai, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) continues to pursue his mission to dominate the Valley — and potentially, the world — with the dojo’s notorious “No Mercy” karate style. Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are left rudderless, without a dojo to call their own, and the conflict between Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Samantha (Mary Mouser), and Tory (Peyton List), and the rest of the high school karate rivals only continues to grow. With the help of some old friends, Daniel works to finally put a stop to Silver, and Cobra Kai, once and for all. Something tells us it won’t be easy.

Ana de Armas is the latest actress to step into the shoes of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, the movie adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name. Presented as a highly-stylized biopic, the flick tells a fictionalized version of Monroe’s rise to stardom and her troubled time in the spotlight. Also starring is Adrian Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, Evan Williams as Eddie G. Robinson Jr., Sarah Paxton as Miss Flynn, Xavier Samuel as Cass, along with many more.

In other movies, Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke join forces to Do Revenge, a dark comedy set in a socially charged high school environment. If you’re into psychological-thriller, Lou is worth your time. Allison Janney showcases her edgy, violent side as the mysterious woman who helps her neighbor, played by Jurnee Smollett, find her kidnapped daughter.

YA fans rejoice, Fate: The Winx Saga returns for season 2, starring Abigail Cowen and bringing more magical fairy drama to the streamer. And for comedy fans, Patton Oswalt returns behind the mic for the first time since the pandemic started for We All Scream, his fourth comedy special for the streamer, which he directed, as well.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (2022) - - Description: As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat. Premiere Date: September 9



Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner. Premiere Date: September 13



Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (2022) - - Description: Bloom tries to understand and control her powers while she and the other students at Alfea pull together to defend Solaria from a catastrophic threat. Premiere Date: September 16



Do Revenge (2022) - - Description: After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. Stars Camila Mendes as Drea, Maya Hawke as Eleanor, and Austin Abrams as Max. Premiere Date: September 16



Blonde (2022) - - Description: Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this boldly reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas. Premiere Date: September 28



- - Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: Season 1 (2022) *

89% The Great British Baking Show : Collection 10*

Available 9/1

Plan A Plan B*Who Likes My Follower?*

- - Fenced In (2022) *

- - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24*

Liss Pereira: Adulting*

- - Love in the Villa (2022) *

- - Off the Hook *

- - Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 (2022) *

12% A Cinderella Story (2004)

88% A Clockwork Orange (1971)

35% A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

59% A Knight's Tale (2001)

- - A Little Princess (2019)

87% American Beauty (1999)

53% Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

72% Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

52% Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Barbie Mermaid Power

90% The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

81% Clueless (1995)

81% Despicable Me (2010)

76% Despicable Me 2 (2013)

66% Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

26% Friday After Next (2002)

41% He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

- - I Survived a Crime: Season 1 (2021)

- - If Beale Street Could Talk (2019)

72% The Italian Job (2003)

24% John Q (2002)

42% Just Friends (2005)

21% Little Nicky (2000)

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

21% Next Friday (2000)

53% The Notebook (2004)

35% Resident Evil (2002)

19% Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

28% Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

37% Road House (1989)

53% Save the Last Dance (2001)

81% Scarface (1983)

49% Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

51% This Is 40 (2012)

Available 9/2

- - Buy My House: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Dated & Related: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Devil in Ohio: Limited Series (2022) *

- - The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 (2022) *

- - Fakes: Season 1 (2022) *

- - The Festival of Troubadours (2022) *

- - Ivy + Bean (2022) *

- - Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (2022) *

- - Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (2022) *

- - You're Nothing Special: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 9/3

- - Little Women: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 9/5

- - Call the Midwife: Season 11 (2022)

Cocomelon: Season 6*Once Upon a Small Town*

- - Vampire Academy: Season 1 (2022)

Available 9/6

Bee and PuppyCat*

Get Smart With Money*

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth*

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy*



100% Untold: Volume 2 (2022) : The Race of the Century*

Available 9/7

- - Chef's Table: Pizza: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 9/8

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer*

Entrapped*



- - Diorama (2022) *

Available 9/9

- - End of the Road (2022) *

- - Merlí. Sapere aude: Season 2 (2021) *

- - No Limit (2022) *

- - Narco-Saints: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 9/12

- - Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 (2022) *

Available 9/13

- - Colette (2020)

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum*

- - In the Dark: Season 4 (2022)

Available 9/14

Broad Peak*



- - The Catholic School (2021) *

El Rey, Vicente Fernández*Heartbreak High*The Lørenskog Disappearance*

- - Sins of Our Mother: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 9/15

- - Dogs in Space: Season 2 (2022) *

- - Intervention: Season 21 (2020) *

Available 9/16

Terim*

- - The Brave Ones: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Do Revenge (2022) *

Drifting Home*

- - Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (2022) *

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance*

- - I Used to Be Famous (2022) *

Jogi*

76% Love Is Blind : After the Altar: Season 2*

Mirror, Mirror*Santo*

- - Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) *

83% This Is the End (2013)

Available 9/19

- - Go Dog Go : Season 3*

Available 9/21

- - Designing Miami *

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam*

- - Iron Chef: Mexico: Season 1 (2022) *

The Perfumier*

- - The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 9/22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone*



- - Karma's World : Season 4*

- - Snabba Cash : Season 2*

- - Thai Cave Rescue: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 9/23

- - A Jazzman's Blues (2022) *

- - Athena (2022) *

- - The Girls at the Back: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega : Season 2*

Available 9/24

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles*

- - Dynasty: Season 5 (2021)

Available 9/26

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy*

A Trip to Infinity*



- - My Little Pony: Make Your Mark :Chapter 2*

Available 9/27

64% Elysium (2013)

- - The Munsters (2022) *

Available 9/28

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy*

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga*



24% Inheritance (2020)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6*

- - Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 9/29

- - The Empress: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 9/30

Anikulapo*



- - Entergalactic: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Floor Is Lava : Season 3*

Human Playground*Phantom Pups*

- - Rainbow (2022) *

- - What We Leave Behind (2022)

Leaving 9/1

70% Quantico : Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/2

88% Freaks (2018)

Leaving 9/3

86% The Vampire Diaries : Seasons 1-8

Leaving 9/9

95% Nightcrawler (2014)

Leaving 9/10

92% How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Leaving 9/12

- - Offspring : Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/14

- - Saved by the Bell : Seasons 1-6

- - Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

9% Saved by the Bell: The College Years

- - Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving 9/17

56% Skylines (2020)

Leaving 9/18

41% Dark Skies (2013)

89% Dark Matter : Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/25

88% Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

93% Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Leaving 9/29

77% Gotham : Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/30

15% 3 Ninjas Kick Back (1994)

96% Argo (2012)

93% Boogie Nights (1997)

96% Catch Me if You Can (2002)

97% The Cave (2019)

46% Constantine (2005)

89% Dirty Harry (1971)

67% Dumb & Dumber (1994)

90% Full Metal Jacket (1987)

68% I Am Legend (2007)

66% Insidious (2010)

16% Made of Honor (2008)

84% Mean Girls (2004)

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

60% Old School (2003)

47% The Perfect Storm (2000)

22% The Rite (2011)

82% Seven (1995)

26% The Sweetest Thing (2002)

- - Taxi Driver (1977)

84% The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

