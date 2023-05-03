New on Netflix in May 2023

Netflix in May sees Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story expand the story universe of Shonda Rhimes’s popular Regency romance series. The highly-anticipated prequel series takes place over two timelines and follows young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she prepares to marry King George of England (Corey Mylchreest). Also exploring the origin stories of Violet Bridgerton (Connie Jenkins-Greig) and Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), played by Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh on the flagship series, the king and queen’s love story proves to be the catalyst for a societal shift that paves the way for the Bridgerton world we all know.

Action fans should mark their calendars for FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first-ever television series. The espionage comedy series follows Luke (Schwarzenegger), a CIA operative on the verge of retirement, who finds out his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) has been doubling as a secret agent without his knowing. This discovery, along with a connection from the past, forces him back into the field for one final mission. Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, and Jay Baruchel also star.

On the YA romance tip, XO, Kitty follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), the youngest Covey sister and teen matchmaker from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, as she embarks on a journey to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi), who recently has been seeing a secret girlfriend. She may excel in creating love connections for others, but she soon learns her own love life needs an overhaul.

Reality makeover hit Queer Eye is back for its seventh season and, this time, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski are setting their transformative sights on New Orleans.

HIGHLIGHTS

96% Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel.

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 4

- - Queer Eye: Season 7 (2023)

Description: Join the party with the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans for a new season of inspirational heroes — and beautiful before-and-afters.

Premiere Date: Friday, May 12

- - XO, Kitty: Season 1 (2023)

Description: A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same Seoul high school attended by her late mother.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 18

- - FUBAR: Season 1 (2023)

Description: When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 25

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Coming Soon

Siren: Survive the Island*

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Available 5/1

24% Above Suspicion (2019)

75% Airport (1970)

40% Airport '77 (1977)

33% Airport 1975 (1974)

81% American Gangster (2007)

53% Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

73% Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

53% Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

77% Black Hawk Down (2001)

55% The Cable Guy (1996)

93% Captain Phillips (2013)

97% Chicken Run (2000)

67% Cliffhanger (1993)

25% Conan the Barbarian (2011)

71% The Croods (2013)

71% The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

76% Dawn of the Dead (2004)

77% Flight (2012)

32% For Colored Girls (2010)

53% Girl, Interrupted (1999)

51% The Glass Castle (2017)

33% Home Again (2017)

24% Hop (2011)

39% Igor (2008)

53% Kindergarten Cop (1990)

40% Last Action Hero (1993)

57% Legends of the Fall (1994)

72% Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

74% The Professional (1994)

81% Marshall (2017)

83% Paranormal Activity (2007)

77% Peter Pan (2003)

81% Pitch Perfect (2012)

- - Rainbow High: Season 3

86% Rugrats

- - The Smurfs: Season 1 (2021)

70% Starship Troopers (1997)

68% Steel Magnolias (1989)

57% The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

83% This Is the End (2013)

92% Traffic (2000)

- - Vampires (2010)

11% The Wedding Date (2005)

76% The Young Victoria (2009)

Available 5/2

- - Love Village: Season 1 (2023) *

- - The Tailor: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 5/3

- - Jewish Matchmaking: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 5/4

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7*

12% Arctic Dogs (2019)

- - Larva Family *

96% Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Season 1 (2023) *

- - Sanctuary: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 5/6

69% A Man Called Otto (2022)

Available 5/8

95% Justice League : Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

- - Spirit Rangers: Season 2 (2023) *

Available 5/9

100% Documentary Now!: Season 4 (2022) *

- - Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) *

Available 5/10

- - Dance Brothers: Season 1 (2023) *

Missing: Dead or Alive?*

- - Queen Cleopatra: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 5/11

- - Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) *

78% St. Vincent (2014)

- - Ultraman: Season 3 (2023) *

Available 5/12

- - Black Knight: Season 1 (2023) *

- - The Mother (2023) *

- - Mulligan: Season 1 (2023) *

- - Queer Eye: Season 7 (2023) *

Available 5/13

29% UglyDolls (2019)

Available 5/16

- - Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (2023) *

Available 5/17

- - Faithfully Yours (2022) *

Fanfic*

- - La reina del sur

McGREGOR FOREVER*

- - Rhythm+Flow France: Season 2 (2023) (new episodes)*

Available 5/18

Working: What We Do All Day*

- - Kitti Katz: Season 1 (2023) *

- - XO, Kitty: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 5/19

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune*

- - Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (2023) *

- - Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) *

- - Mute: Season 1 (2023) *

- - Selling Sunset: Season 6 (2023) *

- - Young, Famous & African: Season 2 (2023) *

Available 5/22

- - The Batman : Seasons 1-5

53% The Boss Baby (2017)

- - The Creature Cases : Chapter 3*

Available 5/23

- - All American: Season 5 (2022)

MerPeople*

75% Victim/Suspect (2023) *

Available 5/24

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer*

Hard Feelings*



- - Mother's Day (2022) *

- - Rhythm+Flow France: Season 2 (2023) (new episodes)*

- - The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 5/25

- - FUBAR: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 5/26

- - The American Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 (2023) *

- - Blood & Gold (2023) *

10% Dirty Grandpa (2016)

- - Tin & Tina (2023) *

Available 5/30

Turn of the Tide*

- - I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 3 (2023) *

Available 5/31

45% Heartland : Season 15

Mixed by Erry*

- - Rhythm+Flow France: Season 2 (2023) (new episodes)*

- - The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 1 (2023) (new episodes)*

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 5/4

- - Pup Star: World Tour (2018)

Leaving 5/10

- - Bordertown : Seasons 1-3

Leaving 5/13

100% Weed the People (2018)

Leaving 5/14

- - Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1 (2020)

Leaving 5/16

- - Side Effects (2016)

Leaving 5/18

The Last Days

Leaving 5/27

13% Collateral Beauty (2016)

Leaving 5/29

0% The 2nd (2020)

Leaving 5/31

69% Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

30% The Boy (2016)

94% The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

90% Galaxy Quest (1999)

64% Hachiko: A Dog's Story (2009)

67% Little Boxes (2016)

100% Midnight Diner -- Tokyo Stories

50% My Girl (1991)

88% Rango (2011)

16% The Space Between Us (2017)

17% The Stolen (2016)

20% We Die Young (2019)

