New on Netflix in March 2022

The season 2 return of Shondaland's Bridgerton, Ryan Reynolds in time-travel actioner The Adam Project, Toni Collette in Pieces of Her, and animated Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources all launch this month.

Bridgerton’s highly-anticipated season 2 return and Ryan Reynolds‘ time-travel adventure The Adam Project lead  Netflix’s March 2022 offerings.

The next installment of Bridgerton loosely follows the events of The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn’s wildly popular series of novels, and pivots the story focus to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the eight Bridgerton children. His season 1 story ended in heartbreak with him declaring his goal of marrying for duty instead of love, though fate has other plans for the Bridgerton bachelor.

Emmy winner Toni Collette returns to Netflix for thriller series Pieces of Her, which costars Bella Heathcote and is based on the novel by Karin Slaughter.

On the sci-fi front, Ryan Reynolds is Adam Reed in The Adam Project, a story that finds him traveling back to the year 2022. In order to save the future, he must team up with his 12-year-old self, played by Walker Scobell. The movie, directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), also stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener.

If raunchy animated comedy is your bag, don’t forget to check out Human Resources, the hilarious spinoff to Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s hit series Big Mouth. On the docuseries front, Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (which hails from Chris Smith, the executive producer of  Tiger King) explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” For some family-friendly entertainment, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe returns for its second season of exciting cartoon fun.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 (2022)

- -

Description: The fate of Eternos hangs in the balance as He-Man and the heroes forge new alliances — and new destinies — to outrun evil Skeletor’s pursuit of power.

Premiere Date: March 3

The Adam Project (2022)

- -

Description: After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Premiere Date: March 11, 2022

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: From Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, comes a wild four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza. 

Premiere Date: March 16

Human Resources: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures — Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more — that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast— including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others — Human Resources is not your normal day at the office. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Premiere Date: March 18

Bridgerton: Season 2 (2022)

- -

Description: Duty, desire, and scandal collide when viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.

Premiere Date: March 25

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Coming Soon

800 Meters*
Tomorrow*

Netflix Games:
Shatter Remastered
Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
This is a True Story

Available 3/1

The Guardians of Justice*
Worst Roommate Ever*

36% 21 (2008)


54% 21 Bridges (2019)


15% A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)


95% A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)


34% Battleship (2012)


69% Christine (1983)

64% Coach Carter (2005)


39% Due Date (2010)


41% Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

94% The Dark Knight (2008)


83% Gattaca (1997)


91% The Gift (2015)


79% The Green Mile (1999)


73% My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)


68% Public Enemies (2009)


49% Redemption (2013)

41% The Replacements (2000)


26% Richie Rich (1994)


91% The Shawshank Redemption (1994)


47% Shooter (2007)

88% Shrek (2001)


89% Shrek 2 (2004)


93% Sorry to Bother You (2018)


66% Starship Troopers (1997)


19% Texas Chainsaw (2013)


59% Top Gun (1986)


73% V for Vendetta (2006)


73% Where the Wild Things Are (2009)


64% Zoolander (2001)

Available 3/2

57% Against the Ice (2022) *


The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure*
Savage Rhythm*

Available 3/3

- - The Weekend Away (2022) *


- - The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season 2*


Midnight at the Pera Palace*
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2*
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale*
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!*

Available 3/4

- - Lies and Deceit: Season 1 (2021) *


43% Pieces of Her: Season 1 (2022) *


The Invisible Thread*
Making Fun*
Meskina*

Available 3/5

82% Beirut (2018)

Available 3/7

83% Good Girls: Season 4 (2021)

Available 3/8

- - An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 2*


- - Chip and Potato Season 3*


Autumn Girl*
Last One Standing*
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You*

Available 3/9

91% The Last Kingdom Season 5*


The Andy Warhol Diaries*
The Bombardment*
Byron Baes*
Queer Eye Germany*

Available 3/10

- - Chip and Potato Season 7*


- - Karma's World: Season 2 (2022) *


Kotaro Lives Alone*
Love, Life & Everything in Between*

Available 3/11

- - The Adam Project (2022) *


Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4*
Life After Death with Tyler Henry*
Once Upon a Time… Happily Ever After*

Available 3/12

92% Dunkirk (2017)

Available 3/13

28% London Has Fallen (2016)

Available 3/15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation*
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.*
Marilyn’s Eyes*
Team Zenko Go*

Available 3/16

68% A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)


Pedal to Metal*
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank*

Available 3/17

72% Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)


- - Rescued by Ruby (2022) *


Soil*

Available 3/18

- - Animal: Season 2 (2022) *


- - Light the Night: Season 3 (2022) *


- - Toy Boy: Season 2 (2021) *


- - Windfall (2022) *


Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question*
Black Crab*
Cracow Monsters*
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love*
Is It Cake?
Standing Up*
Without Saying Goodbye*
Young, Famous & African*

Available 3/21

- - Call the Midwife: Season 10 (2021)


In Good Hands*

Available 3/22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days*
The Principles of Pleasure*

Available 3/24

Love Like the Falling Petals*

Available 3/25

Transformers: BotBots*

Available 3/26

88% Blade Runner 2049 (2017)


33% King of Thieves (2018)

Available 3/28

89% The Imitation Game (2014)

Available 3/29

- - Mighty Express: Season 6 (2022) *


Mike Epps: Indiana Mike*
Thermae Romae Novae*

Available 3/30

All Hail*
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King*

Available 3/31

92% Casual Seasons 1 – 4


- - Super PupZ: Season 1 (2022) *

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 3/3

40% Parker (2013)

14% Safe Haven (2013)

Leaving 3/6

The Secret

Leaving 3/15

94% Howards End (1992)

Leaving 3/21

91% Philomena (2013)

Leaving 3/27

66% Lawless (2012)

Leaving 3/28

62% Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Leaving 3/30

86% Doctor Foster Seasons 1 – 2


45% Mercy Black (2019)

Leaving 3/31

61% 300 (2006)

80% A River Runs Through It (1992)

85% As Good as It Gets (1997)


45% Bad Teacher (2011)


49% Bee Movie (2007)


63% Blood Diamond (2006)



83% Bright Star (2009)


81% Despicable Me (2010)


75% Despicable Me 2 (2013)


47% Eight Legged Freaks (2002)


- - Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)


33% G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)


28% Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)


33% Good Burger (1997)


85% Gremlins (1984)


79% The Hangover (2009)


45% Happy Feet Two (2011)


50% The Holiday (2006)


29% Hook (1991)


83% I Love You, Man (2009)


34% In the Cut (2003)


64% Interview With the Vampire (1994)


55% Jumanji (1995)


89% The Karate Kid (1984)


87% Kung Fu Panda (2008)


31% The Longest Yard (2005)


78% Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)


64% Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)


40% Nacho Libre (2006)


81% The Neverending Story (1984)


83% Paranormal Activity (2007)


33% Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (2017)


71% Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us (2018)


Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

46% Runaway Bride (1999)

14% The Ugly Truth (2009)

16% Wild Wild West (1999)


10% Woo (1998)

