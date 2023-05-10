New on Hulu in May 2023

Hulu‘s May releases feature the return of Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in a (kinda) true story about an iconic empress, Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls in an updated take on a classic basketball movie, and Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce in a brooding cult drama inspired true events.

The first show, the comedy The Great, centers on Russia‘s Catherine the Great and her unfit husband Peter III. Premiering its third season on May 12, it mocks our obsessions with period dramas by having people in pretty outfits curse like sailors.

The second, which premieres May 19, is a new take on White Men Can’t Jump. Much much like the original movie, which starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, it follows basketball hustlers played by Harlow and Walls — players from opposite worlds who find common ground on the court.

And then there‘s the dramatic thriller The Clearing, which is based on the novel by J.P Stormare and stars Teresa Palmer as well as Pearce and Otto. It‘s a psychological thriller about a cult and kidnappings.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Hulu and what‘s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - The Great: Season 3 (2023)

Description: Season 3 sees Catherine and Peter attempt to make their marriage work after last season saw some seemingly insurmountable problems, (she stabbed his professional decoy — also played by Hoult — in the back and imprisoned all his friends while; he slept with her mother, causing her to fall out a window and die).

Career-wise, things are going great for Catherine this year. She starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and, inspired by a visit from the U.S. ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles, and merchants alike can give their input on developing a new Russia. (In doing so, she learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises). Peter also has to find a new project; one that gets him out of the way of Catherine‘s reign. He tries fathering their son, hunting, and salty culinary ventures. But nothing will keep visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs) from haunting him.

Premiere Date: Friday, May 12

- - White Men Can't Jump (2023)

Description: This a modern remix of the 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustle culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career. And Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, someone who was once a promising player but who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers — opposites who are seemingly miles apart — find they might have more in common than they imagined.

Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

- - The Clearing: Season 1 (2023)

Description: In this gripping psychological thriller, a religious cult wreaks havoc; blurring the lines in a woman‘s mind between past and present; reality and nightmare.

Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO HULU THIS MONTH

Available 5/1

- - Naruto: Shippuden : Complete Seasons 7-8 (DUBBED) (Viz)

12% After Earth (2013)

28% Annabelle (2014)

83% Atonement (2007)

86% Beetlejuice (1988)

93% Best in Show (2000)

83% Black Dynamite (2009)

7% Billionaire Boys Club (2018)

68% Bless Me, Ultima (2012)

26% Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004)

78% Blue Thunder (1983)

47% The Book of Eli (2010)

85% Bottle Rocket (1996)

94% Boogie Nights (1997)

27% Clash of the Titans (2010)

24% The Comedian (2016)

79% Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

80% Cyrus (2010)

12% The Darkest Hour (2011)

36% Eat Pray Love (2010)

33% Condorito: The Movie (2017)

77% The First Monday in May (2016)

92% Frank (2014)

16% The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

69% Horrible Bosses (2011)

84% The Hunger Games (2012)

90% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

70% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015)

69% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014)

63% Identity (2003)

86% It (2017)

62% Joshua (2007)

18% Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

86% The Joy Luck Club (1993)

40% Last Action Hero (1993)

72% The Last Exorcism (2010)

12% Little Man (2006)

45% The Little Things (2021)

80% The Mask (1994)

85% The Meddler (2015)

2% Meet the Spartans (2008)

97% Once (2006)

87% Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

53% Out of the Furnace (2013)

80% Patriots Day (2016)

68% Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

39% The Power of One (1992)

75% Premium Rush (2012)

51% Rampage (2018)

67% Selena (1997)

45% Sex Drive (2008)

95% Speed (1994)

4% Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

92% Stan & Ollie (2018)

61% Stuck on You (2003)

22% Taken 2 (2012)

49% Twilight (2008)

Available 5/2

100% A Small Light: Limited Series (2023) : Limited Series Premiere (National Geographic)

97% Lucky (2017)

Available 5/4

- - 1000-Lb. Sisters: Season 1 (2020) (TLC)

- - Beach Hunters : Seasons 1-3 (HGTV)

- - Build It Bigger : Seasons 2-4 (Discovery)

- - Cake Wars : Seasons 3, 4, 9 (Food Network)

- - Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Season 1 (2017) (ID)

- - The Case That Haunts Me: Season 1 (2018) (ID)

- - Children of the Snow: Season 1 (2019) (ID)

- - Curb Appeal : Complete Seasons 20-21 (HGTV)

- - Curb Appeal: The Block : Complete Seasons 1-2 (HGTV)

- - Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 7 (2015) (Food Network)

- - Dr. Pimple Popper : Complete Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

- - Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Season 1 (2018) (ID)

- - Flea Market Flip : Complete Seasons 6-9 (HGTV)

- - The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Season 1 (2018) (ID)

- - Island Life : Complete Seasons 1-4 (HGTV)

- - Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Season 1 (2018) (ID)

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Discovery)

- - Murder Comes Home: Season 1 (2020) (Discovery)

- - Murder in Paradise: Season 1 (2013) (ID)

- - Naked and Afraid: Season 3 (2014) (Discovery)

- - Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Season 1 (2018) (ID)

- - Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta : Complete Seasons 1-4 (TLC)

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

- - Unexpected : Complete Seasons 1-3 (ID)

- - Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Season 1 (2020) (Discovery)

24% Apollo 18 (2011)

27% A Walk to Remember (2002)

84% Both Sides of the Blade (2021)

33% The Libertine (2005)

Available 5/5

- - Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Season 2 (2023) (Hulu Original)

- - Alone at Night (2022)

- - Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (2022) (Disney Plus)

100% Bloods

67% Manifest West (2022)

Available 5/8

- - Beyblade Burst QuadStrike: Season 7 (2023) Disney XDl)

85% To the End (2022)

Available 5/9

- - Jeopardy! Masters: Season 1 (2023) : Series Premiere (ABC)

- - The Last Warrior (2017)

Available 5/10

58% Class of '09: Limited Series (2023) : Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

- - Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 (2023) Premiere (ABC)

Available 5/10

18% Bar Fight! (2022)

100% Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (2023) (Disney Plus)

Available 5/12

- - The Great: Season 3 (2023) (Hulu Original)

86% Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (2022)

77% The Last Unicorn (1982)

94% Saint Omer (2022)

Available 5/13

32% The Locksmith (2023)

Available 5/15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)



80% District B13 (2004)

29% Hammer of the Gods (2013)

11% Point Break (2015)

Available 5/16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 (Star)



34% The Break-Up (2006)

79% Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Available 5/17

- - Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023) (Hulu Original)

Available 5/18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2 (ABC)



92% Slash/Back (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available 5/19

- - White Men Can't Jump (2023) (Hulu Original)

76% American Murderer (2022)

65% Sliding Doors (1998)

78% Sophie's Choice (1982)

Available 5/20

- - The Secrets of Hillsong: Season 1 (2023) : Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere (FX)

Available 5/23

20% How I Met Your Father: Season 2 (2023) 2B Premiere (Hulu Original)

- - Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 (2023) : Premiere (Fox)

47% Paris Can Wait (2016)

Available 5/24

- - The Clearing: Season 1 (2023) (Hulu Original)

- - Beat Shazam: Season 6 (2023) : Premiere (Fox)

- - Don't Forget the Lyrics!: Season 2 (2023) : Premiere (Fox)

94% Broker (2022)

Available 5/25

- - The Kardashians: Season 3 (2023) : Premiere (Hulu Original)

- - Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Season 1 (2023) : Series Premiere (Fox)

- - MasterChef: Season 13 (2017) : Premiere (Fox)

- - Mayans M.C.: Season 5 (2023) : Final Season Premiere (FX)

- - The Prank Panel: Season 1 (2023) : Premiere (ABC)

49% I Still Believe (2020)

Available 5/26

53% Mummies (2023)

95% The Old Ways (2021)

Available 5/30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special (Hulu Original)

Available 5/31

85% The Square (2017)

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 5/1

81% Nightmare Alley (2021)

81% Nightmare Alley (2021) (Black and White Version)

Leaving 5/3

49% The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Leaving 5/6

39% Nekrotronic (2018)

Leaving 5/7

8% Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Leaving 5/10

60% Antlers (2021)

Leaving 5/14

79% The China Hustle (2017)

94% Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons (2013)

73% Monsters (2010)

76% Nymphomaniac: Volume I (2014) (Extended Director’s Cut)

59% Nymphomaniac: Volume II (2014) (Extended Director’s Cut)

91% Red Cliff (2008)

50% What Just Happened? (2008)

98% Whose Streets? (2017)

Leaving 5/15

64% Elysium (2013)

Leaving 5/17

61% Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

36% Downhill (2020)

92% Ford v Ferrari (2019)

92% The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

48% Underwater (2020)

Leaving 5/18

41% The King's Man (2021)

Leaving 5/20

41% Ceremony (2010)

84% The Double (2013)

41% The Extra Man (2010)

95% Food, Inc. (2008)

80% A Good Day to Be Black & Sexy (2008)

41% Nobody Walks (2012)

70% Ondine (2009)

80% Outrage (2010)

83% Pusher (1996)

100% With Blood on My Hands: Pusher II (2004)

93% Pusher 3 (2005)

64% The Sacrament (2013)

74% Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

47% Synchronicity (2015)

Leaving 5/21

73% Julia (2008)

Leaving 5/24

75% The French Dispatch (2021)

Leaving 5/27

48% The Book Thief (2013)

96% Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Leaving 5/30

TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes

Leaving 5/31

51% 30 Days of Night (2007)

20% Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)

11% All the King's Men (2006)

75% American Underdog (2021)

93% Amour (2012)

- - Anastasia (1997)

65% Another Earth (2011)

86% As Good as It Gets (1997)

19% Baby's Day Out (1994)

98% Big (1988)

39% Big Daddy (1999)

85% Black Swan (2010)

54% Broken Arrow (1996)

66% Brown Sugar (2002)

89% Cast Away (2000)

11% The Choice (2016)

67% Commando (1985)

40% Compadres (2016)

73% The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

70% Dangerous Beauty (1998)

29% Dear John (2010)

80% Despicable Me (2010)

75% Despicable Me 2 (2013)

70% Diggers (2006)

18% Disturbing the Peace (2020)

41% Dr. Dolittle (1998)

80% Don Jon (2013)

70% Enemy of the State (1998)

79% Fight Club (1999)

37% Firehouse Dog (2007)

24% Forever My Girl (2018)

14% The Gallows (2015)

- - Go for It! (2010)

94% Groundhog Day (1993)

60% High-Rise (2015)

62% History of the World: Part I (1981)

50% How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

92% How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

79% Humpday (2009)

74% In Her Shoes (2005)

34% In the Cut (2003)

41% Kicking & Screaming (2005)

99% L.A. Confidential (1997)

85% Love & Basketball (2000)

9% Marmaduke (2010)

74% Nanny McPhee (2005)

75% Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

64% Pretty Woman (1990)

72% Rio (2011)

19% Self/less (2015)

20% Son of God (2014)

28% Takers (2010)

94% That Thing You Do! (1996)

84% There's Something About Mary (1998)

25% Third Person (2013)

87% Unstoppable (2010)

30% Waiting ... (2005)

33% The Waterboy (1998)

79% Wall Street (1987)

55% Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

70% When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

4% Witless Protection (2008)

