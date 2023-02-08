New on Hulu in February 2023

Wu-Tang: An American Saga continues exploring the true story of legendary hip hop outfit, Wu-Tang Clan. It’s third and final season, which stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, and Zolee Griggs, drops to Hulu this February. The sixth season of FX’s celebrated drama Snowfall, which is also its last, will also premiere to the streamer this month.

Continuing the trend of final seasons of beloved shows is Hulu’s reboot of Animaniacs, which ends its run with its upcoming third season. The docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence explores the beginnings of the Sarah Lawrence cult which formed in 2010.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Hulu and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Season 1 (2023)

Description: With unprecedented access, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival.

Premiere Date: February 9

- - Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 (2023)

Description: Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on their separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

Premiere Date: February 15

- - Animaniacs: Season 3 (2023)

Description: The Warner siblings return in Hulu’s reboot series to wreak havoc in the lives of everyone they meet.

Premiere Date: February 17

- - Snowfall: Season 6 (2023)

Description: In the sixth and final season of FX’s Snowfall, a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and getting through it will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s corrupt C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

Premiere Date: February 23

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO HULU THIS MONTH

Available 2/1

- - Taiwan Crime Stories: Season 1 (2023) (Hulu Original)

- - Impractical Jokers : Complete Seasons 1-3 (Warner Bros.)

- - Naruto: Shippuden: Season 7 (2010) : Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED) (Viz)

- - Sherman's Showcase: Season 2 (2022) B (IFC)

39% 2012 (2009)

93% 50/50 (2011)

20% Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

11% All the King's Men (2006)

93% Amour (2012)

12% Are We There Yet? (2005)

92% Arthur Christmas (2011)

79% Bad Reputation (2018)

66% Brown Sugar (2002)

55% The Cable Guy (1996)

72% Chocolate (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

9% Darkness Falls (2003)

7% Date Movie (2006)

8% First Daughter (2004)

55% Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

79% The Green Mile (1999)

61% Happy Gilmore (1996)

76% The Help (2011)

31% How Do You Know (2010)

92% How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

56% I, Robot (2004)

95% If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

59% It's Complicated (2009)

14% Just My Luck (2006)

83% Kissing Jessica Stein (2001)

71% Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

27% Life or Something Like It (2002)

65% Madeline (1998)

- - Man on Fire (1987)

47% Pride (2007)

79% Ruby Sparks (2012)

53% Safe House (2012)

81% Scarface (1983)

35% The Secret Scripture (2016)

30% Shock and Awe (2017)

72% Something's Gotta Give (2003)

88% Superbad (2007)

37% Surrogates (2009)

86% Thank You for Smoking (2005)

16% The Watch (2012)

60% Water for Elephants (2011)

33% The Waterboy (1998)

54% Welcome to the Rileys (2010)

Available 2/2

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere (National Geographic)



67% I'm Totally Fine (2022)

Available 2/3

- - Killing County: Season 1 (2023) : Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original/ABC News)

54% Burn (2019)

16% Gigi & Nate (2022)

69% Haunt (2019)

0% Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

61% Jungle (2017)

Available 2/4

- - Project Legion (2022)

Available 2/7

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Available 2/8

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)



8% Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Available 2/9

- - Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Season 1 (2023) : Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

- - A Million Little Things: Season 5 (2023) : Final Season Premiere (ABC)

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere (National Geographic)National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

42% Not Dead Yet: Season 1 (2023) : Series Premiere (ABC)

91% Piggy (2022)

Available 2/10

43% Brimstone (2016)

22% Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

- - The Perfect Weapon (2016)

14% Pound of Flesh (2015)

91% Something In The Dirt (2022)

35% The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry (2022)

Available 2/13

- - Next Level Chef: Season 2 (2023) Premiere (Fox)

Available 2/15

- - Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 (2023) : Final Season Premiere (Hulu Original)

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

- - Love Trip: Paris : Series Premiere (Freeform)

- - Craig of the Creek: Season 4 (2021) C (Cartoon Network)

22% A Long Way Down (2014)

86% Blade of the Immortal (2017)

69% Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

- - Cocaine Cowboys II: Hustlin' With the Godmother (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

- - The Seat Filler (2004)

Available 2/16

- - The Masked Singer: Season 9 (2023) Premiere (Fox)

Available 2/17

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

- - Animaniacs: Season 3 (2023) : Complete Third and Final Season (Hulu Original)

- - Animal Control: Season 1 (2023) : Series Premiere (Fox)

80% Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)

0% All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

23% Black November (2012)

42% Forsaken (2015)

- - Game of Love (2022)

22% La boda de Valentina (2018)

73% Rogue Agent (2022)

50% Shut In (2015)

Available 2/18

95% Hold Your Fire (2021)

Available 2/19

22% Slayers (2022)

Available 2/20

- - American Idol: Season 21 (2023) Premiere (ABC)

- - The Company You Keep: Season 1 (2023) : Series Premiere (ABC)

Available 2/23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere (National Geographic)



- - Snowfall: Season 6 (2023)

Available 2/24

100% Bruiser (2022) (Hulu Original/Onyx Collective)

4% 211 (2018)

27% A Million Little Pieces (2018)

- - Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

67% The Reef: Stalked (2022)

47% Spin Me Round (2022)

22% Iron Mask (2019)

48% The Book Thief (2013)

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 2/11

84% Batman Begins (2005)

94% The Dark Knight (2008)

87% The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

87% Inception (2010)

92% Insomnia (2002)

98% Let the Right One In (2008)

Leaving 2/13

94% Fruitvale Station (2013)

Leaving 2/14

31% The Brass Teapot (2012)

97% Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

97% The Hate U Give (2018)

10% One Last Thing ... (2005)

Leaving 2/24

29% The Last Witness (2018)

Leaving 2/28

72% 28 Weeks Later (2007)

81% A League of Their Own (1992)

64% Brothers (2009)

87% Buried (2010)

85% Chronicle (2012)

25% The Da Vinci Code (2006)

92% Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2005)

2% Epic Movie (2007)

91% Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

17% The Happening (2008)

86% Joe (2013)

- - Lemon (2012)

21% The Last Song (2010)

83% Liar Liar (1997)

57% The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

71% Miss You Already (2015)

22% Never Back Down (2008)

75% Oculus (2013)

80% Office Space (1999)

- - Open Season 3 (2010)

9% Pathfinder (2007)

47% Picture Perfect (1997)

85% Results (2015)

72% Rio (2011)

25% The Scout (1994)

46% Secret Window (2004)

74% Snatch (2000)

85% Still Alice (2014)

15% Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

79% Wall Street (1987)

65% We Bought a Zoo (2011)

87% White God (2014)

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Thumbnail image: Hulu