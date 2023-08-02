New 4K UHD Movies in August 2023: Upcoming 4K Releases on Blu-ray

Let’s take a look at 4K releases on Blu-ray in July 2023, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, The Flash, and The Blackening. (With thanks to Blu-ray.com for providing release calendar and updates.)
Speaking of family, the Guardians of the Galaxy pump up the volume one last time, landing in multiple editions, including the usual Best Buy exclusive steelbook and a Walmart disc with an enamel pin.
The Flash and The Blackening round out August’s new movies on 4K.
More major studios releasing library titles include Paramount (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Roman Holiday, Elizabeth, Hustle & Flow), Warner Bros. (Rio Bravo, East of Eden, and Enter the Dragon, all under the WB 100 label), Sony (The Legend of Zorro), and Paramount with 2 Guns, Promising Young Woman, and The Big Lebowski. The Coen brothers classic has been on 4K plenty before, but now it’s part of the Universal Essentials Collection, which has the slipcase, art cards, a film cell, and booklet. A new steelbook is also available.
Horror-comedy fans will do well with Scream Factory’s Chucky 4-7 box set, which include unique stickers, posters, and slipcovers. The films (Bride of Chucky, then Seed, Curse, and Cult) will also release separately. In addition, TROMA enters glorious UHD with their Toxic Avenger boxset, collecting the four movies. Restoration provided by Vinegar Syndrome.
Also notable: MVD’s first 4K release with Wes Craven’s Swamp Thing, which restores both the theatrical and the unrated international cut. Then we have the usual beloved motley crew of boutique houses, including Umbrella (Razorback), Vinegar (Gorgo, Terror at Tenkiller), Cauldron (City of the Living Dead aka The Gates of Hell), Arrow (Weird Science with a restoration of both the theatrical and extended cuts, and then one for The Last House on the Left remake’s theatrical), and Kino Lorber (3 Days of the Condor, Staying Alive).
64% 2 Guns (2013)
93% Beauty and the Beast (1991) -steelbook re-release
80% The Big Lebowski (1998) -re-release, including Universal Essentials Collection box set
97% Cinderella (1950) -including steelbook
86% East of Eden (1955)
82% Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) -including steelbook
90% Frozen (2013) -steelbook re-release
81% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) -including steelbook
48% Nightbreed (1990) -including collector’s edition box set, from Shout! Factory
96% Rio Bravo (1959)
58% Razorback (1984) -from Umbrella
94% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) -box set exclusive on A24’s store
67% Akira Kurosawa's Dreams (1990) -from Criterion Collection
62% Ender's Game (2013)
88% Enter the Dragon (1973)
57% Fast X (2023) -including steelbook, and 10-movie collection box set
60% Swamp Thing (1982) -from MVD
46% City of the Living Dead (1980) -from Cauldron
95% Roman Holiday (1953)
87% The Blackening (2022) -including steelbook
83% Elizabeth (1998)
31% Hackers (1995) -including steelbook
27% The Legend of Zorro (2005)
- - The Night of the Hunted (1980) -from Powerhouse
95% The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) -including steelbook
90% Promising Young Woman (2020)
- - The Rape of the Vampire (1968) -from Powerhouse
56% Weird Science (1985) – from Arrow Video
Chucky 4-7 box set, separate releases on 8/29, from Shout! Factory
47% Bride of Chucky (1998)
34% Seed of Chucky (2004)
75% Curse of Chucky (2013)
78% Cult of Chucky (2017)
88% Three Days of the Condor (1975) -from Kino Lorber
- - Bad Biology (2008) -from Severin
36% Battlestar Galactica (1979) -including steelbook
64% The Flash (2023) -including steelbook
- - Gorgo (1961) -from Vinegar Syndrome
82% Hustle & Flow (2005) -Paramount Presents release, with collectible foldout packaging
87% Infinity Pool (2023)
43% The Last House on the Left (2009) -from Arrow Video
0% Staying Alive (1983) -from Kino Lorber
- - Terror at Tenkiller (1986) -from Vinegar Syndrome
70% The Toxic Avenger (1984)
0% The Toxic Avenger, Part II (1989)
- - The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (1989)
67% Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2001)
- - The Legend of Boggy Creek (1972) -50th anniversary edition from the Boggy Creek store