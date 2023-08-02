New 4K UHD Movies in August 2023: Upcoming 4K Releases on Blu-ray

Let’s take a look at 4K releases on Blu-ray in July 2023, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, The Flash, and The Blackening. (With thanks to Blu-ray.com for providing release calendar and updates.)

NEW MOVIES

F is for family on 4K, as(fka Fast Twitter) revs onto the format, along with a 10-movie collection. Where will that F&F 11 disc go? Good thing you’ll have two years to figure that out.

Speaking of family, the Guardians of the Galaxy pump up the volume one last time, landing in multiple editions, including the usual Best Buy exclusive steelbook and a Walmart disc with an enamel pin.

The Flash and The Blackening round out August’s new movies on 4K.

STUDIO CATALOG RELEASES

Disney is re-releasingandas part of their Disney 100 steelbook lineup, whileandare new. Cinderella was made available earlier this year exclusive to Disney Movie Club members, and this 4K disc restores the 1950s’ natural hand-drawn look after the DNR-heavy Blu-ray release from 2012.

More major studios releasing library titles include Paramount (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Roman Holiday, Elizabeth, Hustle & Flow), Warner Bros. (Rio Bravo, East of Eden, and Enter the Dragon, all under the WB 100 label), Sony (The Legend of Zorro), and Paramount with 2 Guns, Promising Young Woman, and The Big Lebowski. The Coen brothers classic has been on 4K plenty before, but now it’s part of the Universal Essentials Collection, which has the slipcase, art cards, a film cell, and booklet. A new steelbook is also available.

INDEPENDENTS & BOUTIQUES

Only one from Criterion this month, and it’s Akira Kurosawa’s. A24 is selling a site-exclusive, which includes new documentaries, a folder with reproductions of the film’s legal documents and tax receipts, and a map of the multiverse.

Horror-comedy fans will do well with Scream Factory’s Chucky 4-7 box set, which include unique stickers, posters, and slipcovers. The films (Bride of Chucky, then Seed, Curse, and Cult) will also release separately. In addition, TROMA enters glorious UHD with their Toxic Avenger boxset, collecting the four movies. Restoration provided by Vinegar Syndrome.

Also notable: MVD’s first 4K release with Wes Craven’s Swamp Thing, which restores both the theatrical and the unrated international cut. Then we have the usual beloved motley crew of boutique houses, including Umbrella (Razorback), Vinegar (Gorgo, Terror at Tenkiller), Cauldron (City of the Living Dead aka The Gates of Hell), Arrow (Weird Science with a restoration of both the theatrical and extended cuts, and then one for The Last House on the Left remake’s theatrical), and Kino Lorber (3 Days of the Condor, Staying Alive).

Available 8/2

64% 2 Guns (2013)

93% Beauty and the Beast (1991) -steelbook re-release

80% The Big Lebowski (1998) -re-release, including Universal Essentials Collection box set

97% Cinderella (1950) -including steelbook

86% East of Eden (1955)

82% Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) -including steelbook

90% Frozen (2013) -steelbook re-release

81% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) -including steelbook

48% Nightbreed (1990) -including collector’s edition box set, from Shout! Factory

96% Rio Bravo (1959)

Available 8/4

58% Razorback (1984) -from Umbrella

Available 8/7

94% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) -box set exclusive on A24’s store

Available 8/8

67% Akira Kurosawa's Dreams (1990) -from Criterion Collection

62% Ender's Game (2013)

88% Enter the Dragon (1973)

57% Fast X (2023) -including steelbook, and 10-movie collection box set

60% Swamp Thing (1982) -from MVD

Available 8/15

46% City of the Living Dead (1980) -from Cauldron

95% Roman Holiday (1953)

Available 8/22

87% The Blackening (2022) -including steelbook

83% Elizabeth (1998)

31% Hackers (1995) -including steelbook

27% The Legend of Zorro (2005)

- - The Night of the Hunted (1980) -from Powerhouse

95% The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) -including steelbook

90% Promising Young Woman (2020)

- - The Rape of the Vampire (1968) -from Powerhouse

56% Weird Science (1985) – from Arrow Video

- -

Available 8/28

Chucky 4-7 box set, separate releases on 8/29, from Shout! Factory



47% Bride of Chucky (1998)

34% Seed of Chucky (2004)

75% Curse of Chucky (2013)

78% Cult of Chucky (2017)

Available 8/29

88% Three Days of the Condor (1975) -from Kino Lorber

- - Bad Biology (2008) -from Severin

36% Battlestar Galactica (1979) -including steelbook

64% The Flash (2023) -including steelbook

- - Gorgo (1961) -from Vinegar Syndrome

82% Hustle & Flow (2005) -Paramount Presents release, with collectible foldout packaging

87% Infinity Pool (2023)

43% The Last House on the Left (2009) -from Arrow Video

0% Staying Alive (1983) -from Kino Lorber

- - Terror at Tenkiller (1986) -from Vinegar Syndrome

The Toxic Avenger Collection:

70% The Toxic Avenger (1984)

0% The Toxic Avenger, Part II (1989)

- - The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (1989)

67% Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2001)

Available 8/30

- - The Legend of Boggy Creek (1972) -50th anniversary edition from the Boggy Creek store

