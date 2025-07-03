The 5 Most Anticipated TV and Streaming Shows of July

With summer now underway, television is set for a number of highly-anticipated premieres this July, Whether it’s the return of your favorite reality show, or another season of your go-to comedy, July is slated to have a wide range of releases.

We asked you to vote for your Most Anticipated TV Show of July, and based on your votes, we’ve compiled the series you are looking most forward to. Read below for the full results!

No. 1

Foundation: Season 3 (2025) Apple TV+

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Foundation Season 3 on Apple TV+ was voted the most anticipated TV series this July by our audiences. Based on Isaac Asimov’s legendary sci-fi novels, the series continues to chronicle the struggle of a group of exiles determined to preserve knowledge and rebuild civilization as the mighty Galactic Empire crumbles. This season jumps forward 152 years, with the Foundation growing in power and influence while the Empire is on the brink of collapse. Jared Harris returns as Dr. Hari Seldon along with Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann. Newcomers include Troy Kotsur, Alexander Siddig, and Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk. The series will feature 10 one hour-long episodes airing weekly through September.

No. 2

Dexter: Resurrection: Season 1 (2025) Paramount+

Release Date: July 11, 2025

As a direct continuation of Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection is slated to be a fan-favorite release this July. Weeks after being shot by his own son, Dexter Morgan awakens from a coma to find Harrison missing and the consequences of his past actions crashing down. In Dexter: Resurrection, the blood-soaked vigilante heads to New York City in a desperate bid to find Harrison and make amends. Fans hope that this next installment will do the franchise justice with its 10 upcoming episodes.

No. 3

The Sandman: Season 2 (2025)

Release Date: July 3, 2025

After nearly a three-year wait, The Sandman returns for its second and final season, adapting Volume Two of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel series. The first season introduced audiences to Dream, the cosmic being who governs all dreams, and followed his epic journey after being imprisoned for over a century. Now, with Volume Two set to be released in July, Season 2 promises to delve deeper into Dream’s complex universe with new characters and haunting stories. Tom Sturridge is set to return alongside Vivienne Acheampong and Gwendoline Christie. Season 2: Volume 1 airs on Netflix July 3, with Volume 2 releasing on July 24.

No. 4

Twisted Metal: Season 2 (2025) Peacock

Release Date: July 31, 2025

Twisted Metal is back for Season 2, returning two years after its explosive debut. Based on the iconic PlayStation game series, this live-action action-comedy follows an outsider (Anthony Mackie) who’s offered a shot at a better life, but only if he can deliver a mysterious package across a brutal, post-apocalyptic wasteland. Alongside a fierce, axe-wielding car thief, he must navigate savage marauders, deadly vehicles, and the terrifying clown behind a notorious ice cream truck. Based on what we’ve seen so far, fans can expect another adrenaline-fueled season packed with high-speed chases, chaotic battles, and dark humor, continuing to deliver the destructive fun that made the first season a hit.

No. 5

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video

Release Date: July 16, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the young adult romance trilogy written by Jenny Han, enters its third and final season. For one last summer, Belly (Lola Tung) faces the ultimate decision between Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney), and the heat is on. After two years with Jeremiah, their engagement brings joy and serious complications, especially when Conrad comes back into the picture. The final chapter promises beachy nostalgia and bittersweet goodbyes. Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? This summer, the rivalry ends for real.

Thumbnail image by © Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.