Everything Everywhere All at Once Sweeps top prizes at the Indie Spirit Awards

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards were held yesterday afternoon in Santa Monica – just as it did at the SAG Awards last weekend, Everything Everywhere All at Once swept every category it was nominated in. The presumptive Oscar frontrunner won seven awards in all, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Lead Performance (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Performance (Ke Huy Quan), and Breakthrough Performance (Stephanie Hsu, who gave one of the evening’s most moving speeches).
Hasan Minhaj was the host for this year’s awards, which honored the best independent films made for under $30 million, and other winners included Emily the Criminal (Best First Screenplay), Tár (Best Cinematography), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Best Documentary), Joyland (Best International Film), and Women Talking, which was given the prestigious Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble.
A notable change at this year’s Spirit Awards were the gender-neutral acting races, which nominated ten performers in each of the four acting categories. Three of those four categories ended up being won by women (Ke Huy Quan was the exception), and all four were won by people of color, with Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) winning the two television acting awards. The Bear also won the top television award, for Best New Scripted Series.
Read below for a full list of winners. Check back tomorrow for coverage of tonight’s Writers Guild of America Awards, which will be the final major test for Everything Everywhere All at Once before the Oscars next weekend.
Todd FieldTár
KogonadaAfter Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel ScheinertEverything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah PolleyWomen Talking
Halina ReijnBodies Bodies Bodies
KogonadaAfter Yang
Lena DunhamCatherine Called Birdy
Daniel Kwan and Daniel ScheinertEverything Everywhere All at Once
Todd FieldTár
Sarah PolleyWomen Talking
Sarah DeLappe and Kristen RoupenianBodies Bodies Bodies
K.D. DávilaEmergency
John Patton FordEmily the Criminal
Joel Kim BoosterFire Island
Jamie Dack and Audrey FindlayPalm Trees and Power Lines
Bones & All
Love Song
Pearl
TÁR
Emily the Criminal
Aftersun
The Inspection
Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul
To Leslie
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Causeway
Palm Trees & Powerlines
TÁR
Emily the Criminal
The Cathedral
The Inspection
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brusier
Bones & All
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Lily McInerny – Palm Tress and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri – Funny Pages
Gregory OkeAftersun
Hélène LouvartMurina
Anisia UzeymanNeptune Frost
Eliot RockettPearl
Florian HoffmeisterTár
Blair McClendonAftersun
Ricky D’AmbroseThe Cathedral
Paul RogersEverything Everywhere All at Once
Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick PaleyMarcel the Shell with Shoes On
Monika WilliTár
Isabel CastroMija
Reid DavenportI Didn't See You There
Rebecca HunttBeba
Adamma EboHonk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu JusuNanny
Araceli LemosHoly Emy
Liz Cardenas – 7 Days
Tory Lenosky – Resurrection – WINNER
David Grove Churchill Viste – How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Aml Ameen, The Porter
Mohammed Amer, Mo
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
KaMillion, Rap Sh!t
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
Adam Scott, Severance
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt
Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven
Ayo Edibiri, The Bear – WINNER
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Frankie Quiñones, This Fool
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Molly Shannon, I Love That For You
Tramell Tillman, Severance