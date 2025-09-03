Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern Surprise Downton Abbey Superfans

Julian Fellowes’ period drama Downton Abbey has captivated audiences around the world for a decade and a half, with its sharply drawn characters and thoughtful depictions of life in early 20th century England. But there are perhaps no bigger fans of the show than Heather and Tim McMillan, the subjects of our latest episode of Movie People.

Tim and Heather met in college at Texas A&M, where both were in the marching band together, and much like Mary and Matthew Crawley, they did not get along at first. It was their mutual love for Downton Abbey, which they say they’ve watched start-to-finish six times, that first sparked a connection, and when they eventually married, they incorporated elements of the show not only into their wedding, but also their honeymoon.

As Downtown Abbey celebrates its 15th anniversary with a third and final theatrical film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Movie People invited Tim and Heather to London to visit filming locations, talk about how the series has affected their lives, and enjoy a sneak peek at the cast as they filmed promotional materials for the upcoming film. Little did they know, we also had a surprise in store for them, as stars Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern joined them for a personal conversation.

Check out the full episode of Movie People above, and watch Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale when it hits theaters on September 12, 2025.

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.