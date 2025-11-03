Holiday TV and Streaming Guide 2025

(Photo by New Line Cinema)

It’s November and that means the holidays. Even though Thanksgiving is up first, Christmas season has already begun. That means all new holiday movies on cable and streaming channels, plus Christmas specials and holiday themed episodes. There are far more than 12 days of Christmas before Dec. 25. In fact, Hallmark and Great American Family already started in October!

Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. We’ve compiled a schedule of holiday shows and movies, plus where and when to find them. You can also check out the hubs on streaming services where lots of holiday content is already waiting. Freeform begins its all holiday schedule Dec. 1 and we’ll include the marathons and network premieres below. This season is so busy, we’ll keep adding titles as they’re announced so keep checking back to see what new stuff has joined the festivities.

HUBS

AMC+ Best Christmas Ever

Includes: Elf, Four Christmases, White Christmas and more

Apple TV+

Includes: Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, Spirited, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special and more

Disney+ Happy Holidays

Includes: Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more

Hallmark+

Includes Hallmark original movies

Hulu Holidays

Includes: Love Actually, The Family Stone, Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights and more

HBO Max Holiday Central

Includes: A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express and more

Netflix Holiday Magic

Includes: That Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles, Christmas with the Kranks and more

Paramount+ ‘Tis the Season for Streaming

Includes: Dear Santa, Scrooged, Plains, Trains and Automobiles and more

Peacock

Includes: The Office, Psych, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family and more Christmas episodes.

Pluto TV Seasons Greetings

Includes: The Martha Stewart Channel, Pluto TV Christmas, Surviving Christmas, Must Love Christmas and more

Prime Video ‘Tis the Season

Includes: Red One. The Family Stone, A Lot Like Christmas and more

Starz

Includes: Unexpected Christmas, There’s Something in the Barn, Christmas All Over Again and more

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 1

The Kitchen, Food Network

Christmas on Duty [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark

Christmas in Midnight Clear [MOVIE], 8 p.m, Great American Family and GFAM+

Sunday, November 2

A Newport Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark

Monday, November 3

Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2 New Episodes Mondays 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Baked with Love: Holiday New Episodes Mondays 9 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Tuesday, November 4

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, 8 p.m. Food Network New Episodes Wednesdays

Thursday, November 6

Christmas of Giving [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, 8 p.m., NBC

Friday, November 7

Mistletoe Murders Season 2 New Episodes 8 p.m. Fridays through November 21

Saturday, November 8

A Christmas Above the Clouds [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark

A Very Curious Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family, GFAM+

Sunday, November 9

A Keller Christmas Vacation [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark

Christmas of Giving [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Sweet Empire, 9 p.m. – Food Network New Episodes Sundays

Monday, November 10

Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover, Roku Channel

Tuesday, November 11

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throw Down, 8 p.m., Food Network New Episodes Tuesdays

Wednesday, November 12

A Merry Little Ex-Mas [MOVIE], Netflix

Thursday, November 13

Timeless Tidings of Joy [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

Saturday, November 15

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, streaming free, Apple TV+

Three Wisest Men [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark

Timeless Tidings of Joy, 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Sunday, November 16

Tidings for the Season [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark

Pencil Me In for Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Monday, November 17

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, 9 p.m., Food Network, Magnolia Network

Wednesday, November 19

Champagne Problems [MOVIE], Netflix

Thursday, November 20

Christmas on Every Page [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 8, Netflix

Friday, November 21

PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace, Paramount+

The Family Plan 2 [MOVIE], Apple TV+

Saturday, November 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Disney+

Holiday Touchdown [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark

Christmas on Every Page [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

A Waltons Thanksgiving [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW

Sunday, November 23

Melt My Heart This Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Christmas North of Nashville [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Tuesday, November 25

Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2, Netflix

Wednesday, November 26

The Christmas Spark [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

Jingle Bell Heist [MOVIE], Netflix

Countdown to the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 8 p.m., NBC

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving, 9 p.m., NBC

Thursday, November 27

There’s No Place Like Christmas [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

A Heart for Christmas [MOVIE], ALLBLK

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day: Double Troubled Features, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Channel through November 30

Planes, Trains and Automobiles, 3 broadcasts, Pluto TV Comedy Channel

Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade, 7 a.m. ET, Pluto TV Christmas Channel

99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 8:30 a.m., ET, encore 2 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. ET, ABC News Live on Pluto

We Met In December [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Friday, November 28

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, Disney+

A PAW Patrol Christmas, Paramount+

The Baltimorons, AMC+ and Sundance NOW

The Snow Must Go On [MOVIE], 6 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

The Christmas Spark [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

The More the Merrier [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer, 8 p.m., The CW

A Totally Funny Animals Holiday, 9 p.m., The CW

Saturday, November 29

Holiday Baking Championship, Disney+

A PAW Patrol Christmas, Paramount+

Murray Christmas Marathon, noon, AMC

An Alpine Holiday [MOVIE], 6 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Timeless Tidings of Joy [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Christmas Everyday [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

The Christmas Campaign [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, November 30

Christmas with the Kranks, back to back airings, 5 p.m., AMC

The Christmas Cup [MOVIE], 6 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

There’s No Place Like Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Christmas at the Catnip Cafe [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

december

Monday, December 1

Christmastown Movie Marathon, FilmRise through December 31

The Haunted Season – The Occupant of the Room, Shudder and AMC+

Wednesday, December 3

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Christmas in Nashville, 10 p.m., NBC

Thursday, December 4

Cranberries and Carols [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

Best Christmas Movies Ever, 8 p.m., The CW

Do You Fear What I Fear [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (animated), 8 p.m., NBC

Frosty the Snowman, 8:30 p.m., NBC

Friday, December 5

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, Apple TV+

Christmas All the Way Marathon, 5 p.m., AMC

Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas New Episodes Fridays 8 p.m. through December 19, Hallmark and Hallmark+

Jingle All the Way to Love [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m., NBC

A Christmas Cookbook [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, December 6

She’s Making a List [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Cranberries and Carols [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Deck the Hallways [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

Merry Missed Connection [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, December 7

Holiday Hijinks Marathon, 4 p.m., AMC

Single on the 25th [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Christmas at Misteltoe Manor [MOVIE], 8 p.m. Great American Family and GFAM+

Monday, December 8

The Waltons Homecoming [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW

Password Holiday Special, 10 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, December 9

Christmas Candy Marathon, 4 p.m, AMC

Frosty the Snowman, 8 p.m., NBC

Shrek the Halls, 8:30 p.m., NBC

A Motown Christmas, 9 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, December 10

Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us, 9 p.m., The CW

Thursday, December 11

Have We Met This Christmas? [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m., NBC

NBC 2025 Year in Review Presented By Access Hollywood, 9:15 p.m., NBC

Friday, December 12

Coupled Up for Christmas [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

The Creep Tapes – Christmas Episode, Shudder and AMC+

Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 [MOVIE] Marathon, 12 a.m., Scream TV

December the TwELFth Elf marathon, 6 p.m., AMC

The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob’s Cold Cruel Christmas, 8 p.m. Shudder and AMC+ (streaming Dec. 14)

93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, 8 p.m., The CW

A Runaway Bride for Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

Christmas In Alaska [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, December 13

A Charlie Brown Christmas, free streaming, Apple TV+

Merry ’80s Marathon, 11 a.m., AMC

A Suite Holiday Romance [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Have We Met This Christmas? [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

Rodeo Christmas Romance [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, December 14

Best Elf Marathon, 4:30 p.m., AMC

Oy to the World! [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

A Royal Christmas Tail [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Sunday, December 15

A California Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW

Tuesday, December 16

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Holiday of Horrors Special, Shudder and AMC+

Wednesday, December 17

Shrek the Halls, 8 p.m., NBC

A Motown Christmas, 8:30 p.m., NBC

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Special, 9 p.m., NBC

NBC 2025 Year in Review Extended Encore, 10 p.m., NBC

Thursday, December 18

Surprise Christmas Original [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

Password Holiday Special, 8 p.m., NBC

A Saturday Night Live Christmas, 9 p.m., NBC

Friday, December 19

Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix

That’s Not Santa! Marathon, 6:30 p.m., AMC

Yogi’s First Christmas, 8 p.m., The CW

Sweet Holiday Romance [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, December 20

Naughty of Nice Weekend, 9:45 a.m., AMC

A Make or Break Holiday [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Surprise Christmas Original [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

A Pickleball Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, December 21

The Christmas Baby [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+

Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+

Monday, December 22

A California Christmas: City Lights [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW

Wednesday, December 24

Best Christmas Marathon, AMC

It’s a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m., NBC

Christmas Eve Mass, 11:30 p.m., NNBC

Thursday, December 25

A Very ‘90s KICKmas, Nonstop 90s Channel

Jesus of Nazareth 24 Hour Marathon, Shout! TV

Scream TV Christmas 24 Hour Marathon, 12 a.m., Scream TV

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (animated), 8 p.m., NBC

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), 8:30 p.m., NBC

Friday, December 26

Boxing Day 24 Hour Marathon of Martial Arts, 12 a.m., Hong Kong Fight Club Channel

Holiday Hangover Marathon, noon, AMC

Popstar! Best of 2025, 8 p.m., The CW

Thursday, January 1, 2026

Tournament of Roses Parade, 8 a.m., Great American Family, GFAM+, Great American Pure Flix

137th Rose Parade Presented by Honda, 11 a.m., ET, NBC and Peacock

Thumbnail image by Universal Pictures

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.