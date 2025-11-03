Holiday TV and Streaming Guide 2025

TAGGED AS: Holidays, streaming, TV
It’s November and that means the holidays. Even though Thanksgiving is up first, Christmas season has already begun. That means all new holiday movies on cable and streaming channels, plus Christmas specials and holiday themed episodes. There are far more than 12 days of Christmas before Dec. 25. In fact, Hallmark and Great American Family already started in October!
Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. We’ve compiled a schedule of holiday shows and movies, plus where and when to find them. You can also check out the hubs on streaming services where lots of holiday content is already waiting. Freeform begins its all holiday schedule Dec. 1 and we’ll include the marathons and network premieres below. This season is so busy, we’ll keep adding titles as they’re announced so keep checking back to see what new stuff has joined the festivities.
AMC+ Best Christmas Ever
Includes: Elf, Four Christmases, White Christmas and more
Apple TV+
Includes: Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, Spirited, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special and more
Disney+ Happy Holidays
Includes: Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more
Hallmark+
Includes Hallmark original movies
Hulu Holidays
Includes: Love Actually, The Family Stone, Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights and more
HBO Max Holiday Central
Includes: A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express and more
Netflix Holiday Magic
Includes: That Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles, Christmas with the Kranks and more
Paramount+ ‘Tis the Season for Streaming
Includes: Dear Santa, Scrooged, Plains, Trains and Automobiles and more
Peacock
Includes: The Office, Psych, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family and more Christmas episodes.
Pluto TV Seasons Greetings
Includes: The Martha Stewart Channel, Pluto TV Christmas, Surviving Christmas, Must Love Christmas and more
Prime Video ‘Tis the Season
Includes: Red One. The Family Stone, A Lot Like Christmas and more
Starz
Includes: Unexpected Christmas, There’s Something in the Barn, Christmas All Over Again and more
Saturday, November 1
The Kitchen, Food Network
Christmas on Duty [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark
Christmas in Midnight Clear [MOVIE], 8 p.m, Great American Family and GFAM+
Sunday, November 2
A Newport Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark
Monday, November 3
Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2 New Episodes Mondays 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Baked with Love: Holiday New Episodes Mondays 9 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Tuesday, November 4
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, 8 p.m. Food Network New Episodes Wednesdays
Thursday, November 6
Christmas of Giving [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
Wicked: One Wonderful Night, 8 p.m., NBC
Friday, November 7
Mistletoe Murders Season 2 New Episodes 8 p.m. Fridays through November 21
Saturday, November 8
A Christmas Above the Clouds [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark
A Very Curious Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family, GFAM+
Sunday, November 9
A Keller Christmas Vacation [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark
Christmas of Giving [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Sweet Empire, 9 p.m. – Food Network New Episodes Sundays
Monday, November 10
Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover, Roku Channel
Tuesday, November 11
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throw Down, 8 p.m., Food Network New Episodes Tuesdays
Wednesday, November 12
A Merry Little Ex-Mas [MOVIE], Netflix
Thursday, November 13
Timeless Tidings of Joy [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
Saturday, November 15
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, streaming free, Apple TV+
Three Wisest Men [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark
Timeless Tidings of Joy, 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Sunday, November 16
Tidings for the Season [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark
Pencil Me In for Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Monday, November 17
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, 9 p.m., Food Network, Magnolia Network
Wednesday, November 19
Champagne Problems [MOVIE], Netflix
Thursday, November 20
Christmas on Every Page [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 8, Netflix
Friday, November 21
PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace, Paramount+
The Family Plan 2 [MOVIE], Apple TV+
Saturday, November 22
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Disney+
Holiday Touchdown [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark
Christmas on Every Page [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
A Waltons Thanksgiving [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW
Sunday, November 23
Melt My Heart This Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Christmas North of Nashville [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Tuesday, November 25
Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2, Netflix
Wednesday, November 26
The Christmas Spark [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
Jingle Bell Heist [MOVIE], Netflix
Countdown to the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 8 p.m., NBC
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving, 9 p.m., NBC
Thursday, November 27
There’s No Place Like Christmas [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
A Heart for Christmas [MOVIE], ALLBLK
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day: Double Troubled Features, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Channel through November 30
Planes, Trains and Automobiles, 3 broadcasts, Pluto TV Comedy Channel
Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade, 7 a.m. ET, Pluto TV Christmas Channel
99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 8:30 a.m., ET, encore 2 p.m., NBC and Peacock
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. ET, ABC News Live on Pluto
We Met In December [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Friday, November 28
Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, Disney+
A PAW Patrol Christmas, Paramount+
The Baltimorons, AMC+ and Sundance NOW
The Snow Must Go On [MOVIE], 6 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
The Christmas Spark [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
The More the Merrier [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer, 8 p.m., The CW
A Totally Funny Animals Holiday, 9 p.m., The CW
Saturday, November 29
Holiday Baking Championship, Disney+
A PAW Patrol Christmas, Paramount+
Murray Christmas Marathon, noon, AMC
An Alpine Holiday [MOVIE], 6 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Timeless Tidings of Joy [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Christmas Everyday [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
The Christmas Campaign [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime
Sunday, November 30
Christmas with the Kranks, back to back airings, 5 p.m., AMC
The Christmas Cup [MOVIE], 6 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
There’s No Place Like Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Christmas at the Catnip Cafe [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Monday, December 1
Christmastown Movie Marathon, FilmRise through December 31
The Haunted Season – The Occupant of the Room, Shudder and AMC+
Wednesday, December 3
Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Christmas in Nashville, 10 p.m., NBC
Thursday, December 4
Cranberries and Carols [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
Best Christmas Movies Ever, 8 p.m., The CW
Do You Fear What I Fear [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (animated), 8 p.m., NBC
Frosty the Snowman, 8:30 p.m., NBC
Friday, December 5
The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, Apple TV+
Christmas All the Way Marathon, 5 p.m., AMC
Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas New Episodes Fridays 8 p.m. through December 19, Hallmark and Hallmark+
Jingle All the Way to Love [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m., NBC
A Christmas Cookbook [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime
Saturday, December 6
She’s Making a List [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Cranberries and Carols [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Deck the Hallways [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime
Merry Missed Connection [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime
Sunday, December 7
Holiday Hijinks Marathon, 4 p.m., AMC
Single on the 25th [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Christmas at Misteltoe Manor [MOVIE], 8 p.m. Great American Family and GFAM+
Monday, December 8
The Waltons Homecoming [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW
Password Holiday Special, 10 p.m., NBC
Tuesday, December 9
Christmas Candy Marathon, 4 p.m, AMC
Frosty the Snowman, 8 p.m., NBC
Shrek the Halls, 8:30 p.m., NBC
A Motown Christmas, 9 p.m., NBC
Wednesday, December 10
Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us, 9 p.m., The CW
Thursday, December 11
Have We Met This Christmas? [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m., NBC
NBC 2025 Year in Review Presented By Access Hollywood, 9:15 p.m., NBC
Friday, December 12
Coupled Up for Christmas [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
The Creep Tapes – Christmas Episode, Shudder and AMC+
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 [MOVIE] Marathon, 12 a.m., Scream TV
December the TwELFth Elf marathon, 6 p.m., AMC
The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob’s Cold Cruel Christmas, 8 p.m. Shudder and AMC+ (streaming Dec. 14)
93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, 8 p.m., The CW
A Runaway Bride for Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime
Christmas In Alaska [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime
Saturday, December 13
A Charlie Brown Christmas, free streaming, Apple TV+
Merry ’80s Marathon, 11 a.m., AMC
A Suite Holiday Romance [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Have We Met This Christmas? [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime
Rodeo Christmas Romance [MOVIE], 10 p.m., Lifetime
Saturday, December 14
Best Elf Marathon, 4:30 p.m., AMC
Oy to the World! [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
A Royal Christmas Tail [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Sunday, December 15
A California Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW
Tuesday, December 16
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Holiday of Horrors Special, Shudder and AMC+
Wednesday, December 17
Shrek the Halls, 8 p.m., NBC
A Motown Christmas, 8:30 p.m., NBC
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Special, 9 p.m., NBC
NBC 2025 Year in Review Extended Encore, 10 p.m., NBC
Thursday, December 18
Surprise Christmas Original [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
Password Holiday Special, 8 p.m., NBC
A Saturday Night Live Christmas, 9 p.m., NBC
Friday, December 19
Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas [MOVIE], Great American Pure Flix
That’s Not Santa! Marathon, 6:30 p.m., AMC
Yogi’s First Christmas, 8 p.m., The CW
Sweet Holiday Romance [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime
Saturday, December 20
Naughty of Nice Weekend, 9:45 a.m., AMC
A Make or Break Holiday [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Surprise Christmas Original [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
A Pickleball Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime
Sunday, December 21
The Christmas Baby [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark and Hallmark+
Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Great American Family and GFAM+
Monday, December 22
A California Christmas: City Lights [MOVIE], 8 p.m., The CW
Wednesday, December 24
Best Christmas Marathon, AMC
It’s a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m., NBC
Christmas Eve Mass, 11:30 p.m., NNBC
Thursday, December 25
A Very ‘90s KICKmas, Nonstop 90s Channel
Jesus of Nazareth 24 Hour Marathon, Shout! TV
Scream TV Christmas 24 Hour Marathon, 12 a.m., Scream TV
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (animated), 8 p.m., NBC
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), 8:30 p.m., NBC
Friday, December 26
Boxing Day 24 Hour Marathon of Martial Arts, 12 a.m., Hong Kong Fight Club Channel
Holiday Hangover Marathon, noon, AMC
Popstar! Best of 2025, 8 p.m., The CW
Thursday, January 1, 2026
Tournament of Roses Parade, 8 a.m., Great American Family, GFAM+, Great American Pure Flix
137th Rose Parade Presented by Honda, 11 a.m., ET, NBC and Peacock
Thumbnail image by Universal Pictures
Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.