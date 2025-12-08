Golden Globe Nominations 2026: The Full List of Nominees

TAGGED AS: Awards, golden globes, movies, TV
We’re officially in awards season, and the nominees for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards have just been announced! Marlon Wayans joined Skye P. Marshall live on CBSNews.com this morning to reveal what movies and TV shows will be in the running, including One Battle After Another, Sinners, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, Task, The Studio, and more. This year also introduced a brand-new category: Best Podcast, expanding the Globes’ recognition of storytelling across emerging formats.
The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 11, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show returns to the Beverly Hilton and will once again be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
FRANKENSTEIN
HAMNET
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
THE SECRET AGENT
SENTIMENTAL VALUE
SINNERS
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
BLUE MOON
BUGONIA
MARTY SUPREME
NO OTHER CHOICE
NOUVELLE VAGUE
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After The Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament Of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo Dicaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Best Song
“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You,” Sinners
“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
Best Film Screenplay
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
The Studio
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Call Her Daddy
Up First