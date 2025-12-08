Golden Globe Nominations 2026: The Full List of Nominees

We’re officially in awards season, and the nominees for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards have just been announced! Marlon Wayans joined Skye P. Marshall live on CBSNews.com this morning to reveal what movies and TV shows will be in the running, including One Battle After Another, Sinners, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, Task, The Studio, and more. This year also introduced a brand-new category: Best Podcast, expanding the Globes’ recognition of storytelling across emerging formats.

The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 11, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show returns to the Beverly Hilton and will once again be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

FILM



Best Motion Picture – Drama

FRANKENSTEIN

HAMNET

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

THE SECRET AGENT

SENTIMENTAL VALUE

SINNERS

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

BLUE MOON

BUGONIA

MARTY SUPREME

NO OTHER CHOICE

NOUVELLE VAGUE

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER



Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby



Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere



Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament Of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia



Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy



Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo Dicaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia



Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet



Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2



Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab



Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie

Kangding Ray, Sirāt



Best Song

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You,” Sinners

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Best Film Screenplay

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2



TELEVISION



Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus



Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus



Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio



Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks



Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Best Supporting Actress, Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus



Best Supporting Actor, Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend



Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend



Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me



Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem



Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Call Her Daddy

Up First

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.