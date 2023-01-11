Full List of SAG Award Nominations: Banshees and Everything Everywhere Lead the Way

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once tied for the film nominations, while Ozarkled on the TV side.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced this morning by actresses Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) live on Instagram. It was a big morning in SAG news, who also announced a new partnership with Netflix. The streaming giant will begin broadcasting the SAG Awards in 2024, while this year’s show will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once tied for the film nominations lead with five apiece, while the biggest surprises on the film front were Adam Sandler’s inclusion in the Best Actor race (for Hustle) and the shocking omission of Michelle Williams from the Best Actress lineup (who may have fallen prey to category confusion over her performance in The Fabelmans).

On the television side of things, Ozark came in the lead with four nominations for its final season, while Barry, Better Call Saul, and Only Murders in the Building all finished just behind, with three nominations each.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

FILM AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role


Austin Butler

Elvis


Colin Farrell

The Banshees of Inisherin


Brendan Fraser

The Whale


Bill Nighy

Living


Adam Sandler

Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role


Cate Blanchett

TÁR


Viola Davis

The Woman King


Ana de Armas

Blonde


Danielle Deadwyler

Till


Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role


Paul Dano

The Fabelmans


Brendan Gleeson

The Banshees of Inisherin


Barry Keoghan

The Banshees of Inisherin


Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Eddie Redmayne

The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role


Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever


Hong Chau

The Whale


Kerry Condon

The Banshees of Inisherin


Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series


Jonathan Banks

Better Call Saul


Jason Bateman

Ozark


Jeff Bridges

The Old Man


Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul


Adam Scott

Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series


Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus


Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown


Julia Garner

Ozark


Laura Linney

Ozark


Zendaya

Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul
98%

The Crown
86%

Ozark
82%

Severance
97%

The White Lotus
91%

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series


Anthony Carrigan

Barry


Bill Hader

Barry


Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building


Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building


Jeremy Allen White

The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series


Christina Applegate

Dead to Me


Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel


Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary


Jenna Ortega

Wednesday


Jean Smart

Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
99%

Barry
99%

The Bear
100%

Hacks
100%

Only Murders in the Building
99%

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries


Steve Carell

The Patient


Taron Egerton

Black Bird


Sam Elliott

1883


Paul Walter Hauser

Black Bird


Evan Peters

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries


Emily Blunt

The English


Jessica Chastain

George & Tammy


Julia Garner

Inventing Anna


Niecy Nash

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story


Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Andor
96%

The Boys
93%

House of the Dragon
93%

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
85%

Stranger Things
92%

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Netflix YouTube channel (Youtube.com/Netflix) on Sunday, February 26 on at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

