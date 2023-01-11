Full List of SAG Award Nominations: Banshees and Everything Everywhere Lead the Way

TAGGED AS: actors, Awards, golden globes, Oscars, sag, The Academy
The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced this morning by actresses Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) live on Instagram. It was a big morning in SAG news, who also announced a new partnership with Netflix. The streaming giant will begin broadcasting the SAG Awards in 2024, while this year’s show will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel.
The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once tied for the film nominations lead with five apiece, while the biggest surprises on the film front were Adam Sandler’s inclusion in the Best Actor race (for Hustle) and the shocking omission of Michelle Williams from the Best Actress lineup (who may have fallen prey to category confusion over her performance in The Fabelmans).
On the television side of things, Ozark came in the lead with four nominations for its final season, while Barry, Better Call Saul, and Only Murders in the Building all finished just behind, with three nominations each.
Read on for the full list of nominees.
FILM AWARDS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Elvis
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Whale
Living
Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
TÁR
The Woman King
Blonde
Till
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Whale
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Ozark
The Old Man
Better Call Saul
Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
The White Lotus
The Crown
Ozark
Ozark
Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Barry
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Abbott Elementary
Wednesday
Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
The Patient
Black Bird
1883
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
The English
George & Tammy
Inventing Anna
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Netflix YouTube channel (Youtube.com/Netflix) on Sunday, February 26 on at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.