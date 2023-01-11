Full List of SAG Award Nominations: Banshees and Everything Everywhere Lead the Way

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced this morning by actresses Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) live on Instagram. It was a big morning in SAG news, who also announced a new partnership with Netflix. The streaming giant will begin broadcasting the SAG Awards in 2024, while this year’s show will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once tied for the film nominations lead with five apiece, while the biggest surprises on the film front were Adam Sandler’s inclusion in the Best Actor race (for Hustle) and the shocking omission of Michelle Williams from the Best Actress lineup (who may have fallen prey to category confusion over her performance in The Fabelmans).

On the television side of things, Ozark came in the lead with four nominations for its final season, while Barry, Better Call Saul, and Only Murders in the Building all finished just behind, with three nominations each.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

FILM AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role