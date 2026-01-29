Exclusive Clip: The Moment's Alexander Skarsgård Has Ideas for Charli XCX's Show

If 2024’s “Brat Summer” passed you by, the artist who inspired it is ready to give you a peek behind the curtain. It’s a pretty tongue-in-cheek peek, but a peek nonetheless, and one that fans cannot wait to see.

Aidan Zamiri’s mockumentary The Moment offers audiences a fictionalized look at the creative process leading up to singer Charli XCX‘s first headlining tour in support of her pop culture-defining 2024 album Brat. The film, a satire of the music industry as a whole, follows the star at the height of her fame post-album release as she rehearses for the tour and fights for creative control over her art and public persona.

In this exclusive clip, Charli’s close friend and creative director Celeste (played by Hailey Gates) is approached by Johannes Godwin (Alexander Skarsgård), the director of the concert film being shot, who inserts himself into the creative process and has some… interesting ideas for Celeste.

Check out the clip above, and then watch Zamiri and Charli XCX break down the entire scene, piece by piece, below!

The Moment arrives in theaters on January 30.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.