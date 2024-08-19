Edgar Wright Surprises Shaun of the Dead Superfans

More than 20 years ago, a handful of friends who enjoyed working together on TV shows decided to whip up a little zombie-themed comedy called Shaun of the Dead, which they eventually unleashed upon the world in 2004. Little did they know it would be warmly embraced as a cult classic, attracting hordes of adoring fans and kicking off a genre-blending trilogy of sly comedies now known as the Three Flavours Cornetto.
Shaun of the Dead returns to theaters to celebrate the its 20th anniversary, and we’re taking a fond look back at the film through the eyes of the journalist who literally wrote the book on it; a father-daughter superfan duo; and Edgar Wright himself, who graciously took some time to give the latter pair the surprise of a lifetime. See it all in the latest episode of “Movie People,” our series that celebrates movie lovers and their special connections to the films and filmmakers they love, co-produced with Focus Features.Shaun of the Dead (2004) returns to theaters on August 30, 2024.