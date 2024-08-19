Edgar Wright Surprises Shaun of the Dead Superfans

More than 20 years ago, a handful of friends who enjoyed working together on TV shows decided to whip up a little zombie-themed comedy called Shaun of the Dead, which they eventually unleashed upon the world in 2004. Little did they know it would be warmly embraced as a cult classic, attracting hordes of adoring fans and kicking off a genre-blending trilogy of sly comedies now known as the Three Flavours Cornetto.

Shaun of the Dead returns to theaters to celebrate the its 20th anniversary, and we’re taking a fond look back at the film through the eyes of the journalist who literally wrote the book on it; a father-daughter superfan duo; and Edgar Wright himself, who graciously took some time to give the latter pair the surprise of a lifetime. See it all in the latest episode of “Movie People,” our series that celebrates movie lovers and their special connections to the films and filmmakers they love, co-produced with Focus Features.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) returns to theaters on August 30, 2024. returns to theaters on August 30, 2024.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.