Diego Luna Talks About Kiss of the Spider Woman, Andor, and Playing Revolutionaries

Golden Globe nominee Diego Luna joins Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley on this week’s Awards Tour Podcast to talk about his latest film, the Technicolor-hued musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. Luna plays Valentin Arregui Paz, a revolutionary who shares a prison with and grows closer to Luis Molina (played by Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. He chats with Jacqueline about dancing on screen despite not being a dancer, the riskiness of Rogue One, his favorite moments from Andor, and what he’d recommend from his Spanish-language filmography.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Andor‘s known for its speeches — do you have a favorite one?

Diego Luna: The series was called Andor, and one of the reasons why is because he (Andor) gets to listen to most of them and transform. In many ways, I believe he represents the audience; we are seeing the journey of someone turning, becoming a revolutionary, someone allowing themselves to be a part of change and find their strength. For my character, it was more about listening than talking, and I loved that about him. He’s very cautious, he’s very mysterious. But I would say the last speech he gives about Luthen when he confronts everyone is very special, because it talks about the complexity of revolution. It’s not black and white. He understands that, and it’s here when he sounds the most mature. He also gets to listen to great speeches from Luthen and, obviously, Mon (Mothma) at the senate. It’s very powerful.

