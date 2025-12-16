Damson Idris Talks F1, Snowfall TikTok Fame, and Miles Davis Biopic

Snowfall‘s Damson Idris is our Awards Tour Podcast guest this week, and Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley talks about his latest film, the summer box office hit F1. The sports film follows Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), an aging formula one racer who returns from a 30-year absence to save his former colleague’s team. Idris plays Joshua Pearce, the team’s hot-headed rookie who clashes and competes with Sonny. He sits down with Jacqueline to talk about working with Brad Pitt, wanting to impress the Formula One community, and fans discovering Snowfall after the show’s finale.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Have you gotten a response from the F1 community, and what have they been saying? Because I know you kept them on the top of your mind when you were creating this adventure.

Damson Idris: For me personally, the F1 community was the group that I really wanted to impress, especially the drivers who we met before we started driving. We really promised the world of F1, from Stefano (Domenicali) to everyone involved, we were trying to create the most authentic racing movie of all time. And you can see, not only from the box office but from the amount of people that have come to the world of F1 because of the movie, that I think we ticked that box.

