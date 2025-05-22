Ballerina First Reactions: "Absolute Mayhem from Start to Finish"

The John Wick franchise continues with Ballerina, a spin-off starring Ana de Armas as an assassin out for revenge, and the first social media reactions to the upcoming action movie are mostly positive. Ballerina takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 and features appearances from Keanu Reeves and other actors from the main series. If you’re interested in a great script, you might be disappointed, but the action does the franchise justice, as does de Armas in the title role.



Here’s what critics are saying about Ballerina:

Does it live up to expectations?

Ballerina: From the World of John Wick is everything you could wish for. The best movie of the year.

— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net

Ballerina is everything I hoped for. It is brutal, beautiful, and bursting with emotion.

— Sean Tajipour, Nerdtropolis

Ballerina is awesome!

— Mike Manalo, The Nerds of Color

I really dug Ballerina!

— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine

Ballerina is so hilariously over the top, I laughed through the whole thing, for better and worse.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

If all you want is to see Ana de Armas kill enough assassins to fill a small European village, then Ballerina is a bloody badass good time.

— Chris Killian, ComicBook.com

How does it compare to the other John Wick movies?

Ballerina is hands down one of the top three in the John Wick franchise!

— Chalice Williams, Black Girl Nerds

It doesn’t reach the heights of John Wick 1-4, but when it cooks, it sets the screen on fire!

— Mike Manalo, The Nerds of Color

Some of the kills are flat out insane and rival that of previous John Wick films.

— Chris Killian, ComicBook.com

Does it fit well in the franchise?

Ballerina is actually a solid addition to the John Wick franchise.

— Chris Bumbray, JoBlo’s Movie Network

It honors what came before while boldly expanding the John Wick universe.

— Sean Tajipour, Nerdtropolis

Ballerina expands the world of John Wick with absolutely stunning backdrops, an exciting and gripping vengeful story of consequences, and a heavy arsenal of creative weapon choices and quick-witted resourcefulness.

— Nadya Martinez, GothamGeekGirl

A worthy addition to the John Wick franchise. More please!

— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine

[It’s an] imperfect but worthy installment to the world of Wick.

— Mike Manalo, The Nerds of Color

The movie, flawed as it may be, will make most John Wick fans happy.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

How is the action?

As intense and inventive as you’d expect from the John Wick franchise.

— Chris Killian, ComicBook.com

The action’s brutal and relentless!

— Mike Manalo, The Nerds of Color

There are some truly incredible fight sequences in Ballerina that are a blast to watch.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Slickly choreographed action which has lots of variety – Grenades! Flamethrowers! Roller skates!

— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine

The gritty spinoff Ballerina is loaded with non-stop adrenaline-filled action sequences flaunting inventive weapons like skates to the face, violent sword/ gun-play combat and highly intense off the wall crowd-pleasing explosive action.

— Nadya Martinez, GothamGeekGirl

Absolute mayhem from start to finish. Mind-blowing fight scenes, phenomenally choreographed and staged… incredible stunts and improvised weapons, from flame throwers to grenades to ice skates. You have to see it to believe it.

— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net

The action doesn’t stop until the credits roll!… The incredible fight sequences stole the show!

— Chalice Williams, Black Girl Nerds

What about the script?

Admittedly, the story is a little shallow.

— Chris Killian, ComicBook.com

The plot, unfortunately, does it no favors.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

A painfully boring story that holds it back.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

[It’s] a simple revenge story.

— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net

How does it look?

The sets are elegant and gorgeous.

— Chris Killian, ComicBook.com

Is it great to see Keanu Reeves back as John Wick?

Keanu Reeves is always captivating during action sequences!

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

When Keanu shows up? Pure GOOSEBUMPS.

— Sean Tajipour, Nerdtropolis

Love how the film didn’t need Keanu to carry it; it was a force on its own.

— Chalice Williams, Black Girl Nerds

John Wick’s inclusion hurts the movie… which sucks.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

How is Ana de Armas in the lead role?

Ana de Armas is a true action star.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

Ana de Armas is an action hero for the ages.

— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net

Ana de Armas proves she can scrap with the best of them.

— Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine

[It’s] a good star vehicle for Ana de Armas, who is a born movie star.

— Chris Bumbray, JoBlo’s Movie Network

De Armas is terrific, and I can’t wait to be seeing more of Eve soon!

— Mike Manalo, The Nerds of Color

Ana de Armis kicks serious butt, and I hope we get to see more of her.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Ana de Armas is fierce, lighting up the screen with deadly elegance and stunning choreography.

— Sean Tajipour, Nerdtropolis

Ana De Armas is THAT girl!

— Chalice Williams, Black Girl Nerds

Are there any other standouts in the cast?

It’s great to see Gabriel Byrne back playing a ruthlessly heartless villain.

— Chris Killian, ComicBook.com

Seeing Lance Reddick again hits hard.

— Sean Tajipour, Nerdtropolis

Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.

