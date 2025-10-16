Watch: Baahubali: The Epic Exclusive Trailer

Before RRR captivated audiences around the world, S.S. Rajamouli redefined Indian cinema with his two-part Baahubali saga. Now, in honor of the original film’s 10th anniversary, the epic tale of royalty, revenge, kings, and wars has been re-edited by the director himself from two films into a single cinematic experience, with fully remastered picture and sound.

When a lost prince is rescued and raised in exile, he grows up unaware of his past. Years later, he returns to uncover the truth about his father’s murder and his mother’s imprisonment, and must rise to reclaim his place as the rightful king. Check out the exclusive trailer above and catch the film in theaters this Halloween.

See Baahubali: The Epic in theaters October 31. Reserve your tickets on Fandango today.