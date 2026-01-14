A Conversation with the Stars of Wuthering Heights



Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak sits down with Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie, Alison Oliver, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, and director Emerald Fennell to discuss their upcoming film Wuthering Heights, arriving in theaters this Valentine’s Day.

In this Gothic romance, Jacob Elordi takes on the brooding role of Heathcliff, the orphan whose all‑consuming love for Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) sets off a chain of passion, heartbreak, and tragedy. Alison Oliver appears as aristoc Isabella Linton and Hong Chau portrays the loyal housekeeper Zillah, who also serves as a primary narrator of the story. And, Shazad Latif steps into the role of Edgar Linton, Catherine’s refined suitor whose presence complicates the lovers’ fate.

The cast reflects on bringing Emily Brontë’s iconic 1847 novel to life nearly 180 years after its publication, with Emerald Fennell (known for directing films such as Promising Young Woman and Saltburn) guiding the adaptation. Fennell shares her early vision for tackling the classic. Elordi and Robbie open up about crafting the chemistry between Heathcliff and Catherine, describing the emotional intensity required to portray a love that is both magnetic and ruinous. The group also talks about filming amid the landscapes and scenery that defined the novel and the collaborative energy that developed among the ensemble cast.

Nikki Novak for Fandango: When you looked at each other in character, what sort of things came up for you?

Jacob Elordi: There was a few moments looking at each other in character, particularly on the moors, when we would be standing alone, sort of waiting for a scene or walking to a set-up. Because on the moors we shot quite sporadically. There would be a great cliff over there, and then Emerald [Fennell] would be like, “Run, let’s go! We need to shoot there, the sun looks amazing!” And then we’d all sprint over there and there’d be a moment where we’d be running hand-in-hand through the moors, maybe not even in the scene, just setting it up where I’d look across at her and she’s be looking at me. And you really realized you were looking at Catherine and she was looking at Heathcliff. And in that moment, we really were a part of their love for real. Sitting and watching the sunset on the moors as the sort of spirit of their characters have for the last 200 years, and you can almost imagine that the spirit of this love that [Emily] Brontë created is sort of floating around there and it really did feel like you were catching little pieces of that unrequited love.

