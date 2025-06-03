6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in June

A mother and daughter, a father and daughter, two inventive stepbrothers, and hundreds of contestants in a murderous competition return to TV screens this June, along with some 19th-century elites and a kitchen full of Jeffs — er, chefs. From New York City in the 1880s to a Chicago restaurant in the 2020s, these are the six streaming series you should catch up on before they continue this month.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

What it is: An often comedic coming-of-age drama about a family attempting to settle permanently in a New England town after moving around the country for years. The title refers to the daughter and mother, both of whom have experienced traumas in their lives. Ginny & Georgia season 3 premieres in full on Netflix with 10 new episodes on Tuesday, June 3.

Why you should watch it: While only a modest success with critics, Ginny & Georgia is extremely popular for a YA series not based on any preexisting material, and it’s been a big hit since the start. Due to its soapy melodrama and surprising plot twists, the show’s following isn’t surprising, though it should be noted that the primary target audience is young women.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 18.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Phineas and Ferb (Disney Channel)

What it is: An animated comedy series following the titular stepbrothers throughout their summer vacation. Each day, the two devise some crazy invention or go on a wild adventure, as their sister, Candace, tries to bust them. Meanwhile, the family’s pet platypus, Perry, is secretly a special agent tasked with constantly thwarting the evil plans of the mad scientist Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz. The first, two-part episode of the Phineas and Ferb revival premieres on Disney Channel on Thursday, June 5.

Why you should watch it: During its original run from 2007 to 2015, Phineas and Ferb became a hugely beloved Disney property, and its audience only grew among fans of all ages over the years, thanks to the studio’s streaming service launch in 2019 as well as its feature-length movie spinoffs and various crossovers. Winner of two Emmys for its writing, the show is clever and witty enough to withstand its repetitive plotting. Fans of other Disney franchises will especially enjoy the episodes mashing up Phineas and Ferb with Marvel and Star Wars.

Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-4, plus the movies Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension and Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which are only on Disney+); buy the series on Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 60 hours (for seasons 1-4, plus the two movies)

FUBAR (Netflix)

What it is: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro play father-and-daughter spies in this action comedy series. At the start of the first season, they each learn the other is also a CIA operative before being assigned to work together. During their missions, they also finally get to know each other. FUBAR season 2 premieres in full on Netflix with eight new episodes on Thursday, June 12.

Why you should watch it: Action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger leading his first-ever scripted TV show ought to be enough reason to watch this father-daughter twist on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith concept. Now you’ve also got an Oscar nominee in his co-lead, Monica Barbaro, coming off her scene-stealing turn as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 7 hours (for season 1)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

What it is: From the creator of Downton Abbey comes another period drama, this one set in the titular era in American history. Louisa Jacobson stars as a young woman who moves in with her aunts in New York City after the death of her bankrupt father, as the show focuses on the clash between old money and new money in the early 1880s. The first episode of The Gilded Age season 3 premieres on Max on Sunday, June 22.

Why you should watch it: An Emmy winner for its production design, The Gilded Age is a great looking series. Other Emmy nominations have recognized its costumes and hairstyling. More than just a visual feast, though, the show is another acting showcase for Carrie Coon (The White Lotus), with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski delivering memorable supporting performances. Plus, the second season marked an improvement over the already excellent first season, so it might just keep getting better and better.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 15.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

What it is: Jeremy Allen White leads this often dramatic comedy series as an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago following the death of his brother. He takes over his late sibling’s sandwich shop and turns it into a fine-dining establishment, supported by the elevated talents of the staff around him. The Bear season 4 premieres in full on FX on Hulu with 10 new episodes on Wednesday, June 25.

Why you should watch it: The Bear has served up some of the tastiest television in its first three seasons, from its tense kitchen scenes to its even more nerve-wracking family drama. Catch up with one of the most talked-about shows and see why so many of its award-winning ensemble have since broken out as movie stars, including White, Ayo Edebiri, and future Marvel Cinematic Universe additions Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-3)

Commitment: Approx. 16 hours (for seasons 1-3)

Squid Game (Netflix)

What it is: This Korean TV series follows a down-on-his-luck gambling addict who joins an underground survival contest where 456 players compete in deadly children’s games for a large cash prize. Losing each game also means losing your life. All episodes of the third and final season of Squid Game begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, June 27.

Why you should watch it: The first season of Squid Game became one of the biggest phenomena of the decade and even spawned a reality show. It’s a highly compelling series with an intriguing premise, plenty of thrills, and some shocking twists, and all that continues into the second season. But it only works as well as it does because it’s so thoughtfully character-driven that you care deeply about many of the soon-to-be-killed-off competitors.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 15 hours (seasons 1-2)

Thumbnail image by No Ju-han/Netflix

