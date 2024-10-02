3 Things to Know Before You Watch Joker: Folie à Deux

The leaves are falling, spooky season is officially upon us, and all eyes are on Joker: Folie à Deux, coming to theaters October 4. If you’re a DC fanatic (or a Lady Gaga stan), chances are you’ve made plans to see Todd Phillips’ sequel this weekend. And who wouldn’t, after watching Joaquin Phoenix’s stellar, Oscar-winning performance in the first Joker?

But in case you haven’t ventured into the DC Universe, RT’s Mark Ellis has you covered with everything you should know before you head to theaters. Find out who you can expect to see acting alongside Phoenix and Gaga and how this film is different than any other DC movie. “Everyone’s favorite clown with bad intentions is back!”

For everything else you should know before you go, check out the the full video above. And make sure to get your tickets to see Joker: Folie à Deux when it hits theaters on October 4.

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) opens in theaters on October 1, 2024.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.