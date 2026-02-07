2026 DGA Awards: Full List of Winners

TAGGED AS: Awards, Emmy Nominations, Emmys
The DGA has announced the winners of its 78th annual film and television awards, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took the top prize for Theatrical Feature, while Charlie Polinger’s The Plague took home the prize for First Time Theatrical Film. On the television side, The Pitt and The Studio were the big winners for Drama and Comedy.
Theatrical Feature Film
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
First Time Theatrical Film
Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake
Harry Lighton, Pillion
Charlie Polinger, The Plague – WINNER
Alex Russell, Lurker
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Documentary
Mstyslav Chernov, 2000 Meters to Andriivk – WINNER
Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor
Mohammadreza Eyni, Sara Khaki, Eyni Sara Khaki, and Mohammad Reza Eyni, Cutting Through Rocks
Elizabeth Lo, Mistress Dispeller
Mark Obenhaus and Laura Poitras, Cover-Up
Dramatic Series
Liza Johnson, The Diplomat
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt – WINNER
Janus Metz, Andor
Ben Stiller, Severance
John Wells, The Pitt
Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Janicza Bravo, The Bear
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio – WINNER
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Mike White, The White Lotus
Limited Series & Anthology Series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Antonio Campos, The Beast in Me
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex – WINNER
Ally Pankiw, Black Mirror
Movies Made for Television
Jesse Armstrong, Mountainhead
Stephen Chbosky, Nonnas – WINNER
Scott Derrickson, The Gorge
Michael Morris, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Kyle Newacheck, Happy Gilmore 2
Variety/Talk/News
Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Beth McCarthy-Miller, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Liz Patrick, SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Sports
Matthew Gangl, 2025 World Series – WINNER
Steve Milton, 2025 Masters Tournament
Rich Russo, Super Bowl LIX
Reality Programs
Lucinda M. Margolis, Jeopardy!
Adam Sandler, The Price is Right
Mike Sweeney, Conan O’Brien Must Go – WINNER