2026 DGA Awards: Full List of Winners

The DGA has announced the winners of its 78th annual film and television awards, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took the top prize for Theatrical Feature, while Charlie Polinger’s The Plague took home the prize for First Time Theatrical Film. On the television side, The Pitt and The Studio were the big winners for Drama and Comedy.

Theatrical Feature Film

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

First Time Theatrical Film

Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake

Harry Lighton, Pillion

Charlie Polinger, The Plague – WINNER

Alex Russell, Lurker

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Documentary

Mstyslav Chernov, 2000 Meters to Andriivk – WINNER

Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor

Mohammadreza Eyni, Sara Khaki, Eyni Sara Khaki, and Mohammad Reza Eyni, Cutting Through Rocks

Elizabeth Lo, Mistress Dispeller

Mark Obenhaus and Laura Poitras, Cover-Up

Dramatic Series

Liza Johnson, The Diplomat

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt – WINNER

Janus Metz, Andor

Ben Stiller, Severance

John Wells, The Pitt

Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Janicza Bravo, The Bear

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio – WINNER

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Mike White, The White Lotus

Limited Series & Anthology Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Antonio Campos, The Beast in Me

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex – WINNER

Ally Pankiw, Black Mirror

Movies Made for Television

Jesse Armstrong, Mountainhead

Stephen Chbosky, Nonnas – WINNER

Scott Derrickson, The Gorge

Michael Morris, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Kyle Newacheck, Happy Gilmore 2

Variety/Talk/News

Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Beth McCarthy-Miller, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Liz Patrick, SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Sports

Matthew Gangl, 2025 World Series – WINNER

Steve Milton, 2025 Masters Tournament

Rich Russo, Super Bowl LIX

Reality Programs

Lucinda M. Margolis, Jeopardy!

Adam Sandler, The Price is Right

Mike Sweeney, Conan O’Brien Must Go – WINNER

