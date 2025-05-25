2025 Crunchyroll Awards: The Full List of Winners

The winners of the annual Crunchyroll Awards have been revealed, and Solo Leveling has been crowned Anime of the Year. Chugong’s popular series, which holds a 100% on the Tomatometer and a 93% on the Popcornmeter, also took home the award for Best New Series, Best Score, Best Ending Sequence, Best Action Anime, and Best Main Character.
Kiyotaka Oshiyama’s Verified Hot Look Back nabbed the award for Film of the Year, while Takashi Okazaki and Joseph Chou’s Ninja Kamui received Best Original Anime. Check out the full list of winners below!
Anime of the Year
DAN DA DAN
Delicious in Dungeon
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Kaiju No. 8
Solo Leveling — WINNER
The Apothecary Diaries
Best Anime Song
Abyss – Yungblud – Kaiju No. 8
Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
Fatal – GEMN – OSHI NO KO: Season 2
LEveL – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Solo Leveling
Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN — WINNER
The Brave – YOASOBI – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Best Score
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu
DAN DA DAN – kensuke ushio
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc – Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – Evan Call
Look Back – Haruka Nakamura
Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano — WINNER
Film of the Year
HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
Look Back — WINNER
Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
My Hero Academia: You’re Next
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
The Colors Within
Best Original Anime
BUCCHIGIRI?!
GIRLS BAND CRY
Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
Metallic Rouge
Ninja Kamui — WINNER
Train to the End of the World
Best Continuing Series
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc — WINNER
My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Season 7
ONE PIECE
OSHI NO KO: Season 2
SPY × FAMILY, SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best New Series
DAN DA DAN
Delicious in Dungeon
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Kaiju No. 8
Solo Leveling — WINNER
The Apothecary Diaries
Best Opening Sequence
“Abyss” – Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)
“Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” – Creepy Nuts (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)
“Fatal” – GEMN – (OSHI NO KO: Season 2)
“LEveL” – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)
“Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN — WINNER
“UUUUUS!” – Hiroshi Kitadani – ONE PIECE
Best Ending Sequence
“Antanante” – riria. (Ranma1/2)
“Burning” – Hitsujibungaku – (OSHI NO KO: Season 2)
“KAMAKURA STYLE” – BotchiBoromaru (The Elusive Samurai)
“Nobody” – OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)
“request” – krage (Solo Leveling) — WINNER
“TAIDADA” – ZUTOMAYO – (DAN DA DAN)
Best Action Anime
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict
DAN DA DAN
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Kaiju No. 8
Solo Leveling — WINNER
WIND BREAKER
Best Comedy Anime
Delicious in Dungeon
KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc — WINNER
My Deer Friend Nokotan
Ranma1/2
SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best Drama Anime
A Sign of Affection
DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — WINNER
OSHI NO KO: Season 2
Pluto
The Apothecary Diaries
Best Isekai Anime
KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: season 2, Cour 2
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-: Season 3 — WINNER
Shangri-La Frontier: Season 2
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season 3
Best Romance Anime
A Sign of Affection
Blue Box — WINNER
Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
Ranma1/2
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
The Dangers in My Heart: Season 2
Best Slice of Life Anime
Laid-Back Camp: Season 3
Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! — WINNER
Mr. Villain’s Day Off
My Deer Friend Nokotan
Sound! Euphonium 3
The Dangers in My Heart: Season 2
Best Animation
DAN DA DAN
Delicious in Dungeon
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc — WINNER
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Kaiju No. 8
Solo Leveling
Best Background Art
DAN DA DAN
Delicious in Dungeon
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — WINNER
Pluto
The Apothecary Diaries
Best Character Design
DAN DA DAN — WINNER
Delicious in Dungeon
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Kaiju No. 8
The Apothecary Diaries
Best Director
Fuga Yamashiro – DAN DA DAN
Haruo Sotozaki – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — WINNER
Megumi Ishitani – ONE PIECE FAN LETTER
Norihiro Naganuma – The Apothecary Diaries
Yoshihiro Miyajima – Delicious in Dungeon
Best Main Character
Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Kafka Hibino – Kaiju No. 8
Okarun – DAN DA DAN
Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries
Momo – DAN DA DAN
Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling — WINNER
Best Supporting Character
Fern – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — WINNER
Himmel – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Jinshi – The Apothecary Diaries
Seiko – DAN DA DAN
Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon
Turbo Granny – DAN DA DAN
“Must Protect at All Cost” Character
Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY: Season 2 — WINNER
Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Okarun – DAN DA DAN
Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon
Tokiyuki Hojo – The Elusive Samurai
Yuki Itose – A Sign of Affection