2025 Crunchyroll Awards: The Full List of Winners

The winners of the annual Crunchyroll Awards have been revealed, and Solo Leveling has been crowned Anime of the Year. Chugong's popular series, which holds a 100% on the Tomatometer and a 93% on the Popcornmeter, also took home the award for Best New Series, Best Score, Best Ending Sequence, Best Action Anime, and Best Main Character.

Recommended: 2025 Awards Calendar

Kiyotaka Oshiyama’s Verified Hot Look Back nabbed the award for Film of the Year, while Takashi Okazaki and Joseph Chou’s Ninja Kamui received Best Original Anime. Check out the full list of winners below!

Anime of the Year

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling — WINNER

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Anime Song

Abyss – Yungblud – Kaiju No. 8

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Fatal – GEMN – OSHI NO KO: Season 2

LEveL – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Solo Leveling

Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN — WINNER

The Brave – YOASOBI – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Best Score

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu

DAN DA DAN – kensuke ushio

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc – Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – Evan Call

Look Back – Haruka Nakamura

Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano — WINNER

Film of the Year

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Look Back — WINNER

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

The Colors Within

Best Original Anime

BUCCHIGIRI?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Ninja Kamui — WINNER

Train to the End of the World

Best Continuing Series

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc — WINNER

My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Season 7

ONE PIECE

OSHI NO KO: Season 2

SPY × FAMILY, SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Best New Series

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling — WINNER

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Opening Sequence

“Abyss” – Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)

“Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” – Creepy Nuts (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)

“Fatal” – GEMN – (OSHI NO KO: Season 2)

“LEveL” – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)

“Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN — WINNER

“UUUUUS!” – Hiroshi Kitadani – ONE PIECE

Best Ending Sequence

“Antanante” – riria. (Ranma1/2)

“Burning” – Hitsujibungaku – (OSHI NO KO: Season 2)

“KAMAKURA STYLE” – BotchiBoromaru (The Elusive Samurai)

“Nobody” – OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)

“request” – krage (Solo Leveling) — WINNER

“TAIDADA” – ZUTOMAYO – (DAN DA DAN)

Best Action Anime

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

DAN DA DAN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling — WINNER

WIND BREAKER

Best Comedy Anime

Delicious in Dungeon

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc — WINNER

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma1/2

SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Best Drama Anime

A Sign of Affection

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — WINNER

OSHI NO KO: Season 2

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Isekai Anime

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: season 2, Cour 2

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-: Season 3 — WINNER

Shangri-La Frontier: Season 2

Suicide Squad ISEKAI

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season 3

Best Romance Anime

A Sign of Affection

Blue Box — WINNER

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart: Season 2

Best Slice of Life Anime

Laid-Back Camp: Season 3

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! — WINNER

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart: Season 2

Best Animation

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc — WINNER

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Best Background Art

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — WINNER

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN — WINNER

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Director

Fuga Yamashiro – DAN DA DAN

Haruo Sotozaki – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — WINNER

Megumi Ishitani – ONE PIECE FAN LETTER

Norihiro Naganuma – The Apothecary Diaries

Yoshihiro Miyajima – Delicious in Dungeon

Best Main Character

Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kafka Hibino – Kaiju No. 8

Okarun – DAN DA DAN

Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries

Momo – DAN DA DAN

Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling — WINNER

Best Supporting Character

Fern – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — WINNER

Himmel – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Jinshi – The Apothecary Diaries

Seiko – DAN DA DAN

Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon

Turbo Granny – DAN DA DAN

“Must Protect at All Cost” Character

Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY: Season 2 — WINNER

Frieren – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Okarun – DAN DA DAN

Senshi – Delicious in Dungeon

Tokiyuki Hojo – The Elusive Samurai

Yuki Itose – A Sign of Affection