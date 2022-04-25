Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is an actor who keeps moviegoers, awards prognosticators, and our own Tomatometer guessing. Just when you think she’s heading in one clear direction – upon winning her Oscar in 2003 for The Hours (“by a nose”) she appeared in a string of mainstream studio flicks like The Interpreter and Bewitched – she takes a sharp turn: when she put down the Bewitched broomstick, she moved on to indie curiosities like Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus and Margot at the Wedding. She’s been mixing those kinds of daring indie choices with more mainstream fare ever since she emerged on the world stage with a scene-stealing role in Phillip Noyce’s acclaimed boat-bound thriller, Dead Calm. Kidman in the ’90s meant supporting roles in blockbusters like Batman Forever and Days of Thunder, and leading, attention-grabbing turns in more off kilter fare like Gus Van Sant’s To Die For and, notoriously, Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. In the 2000s, she mastered new genres – Oscar nominated for musical, Moulin Rouge!, scream-queen–certified for The Others — and continued racking up the accolades, ending the decade with another Oscar nom for Rabbit Hole. She was on a hot streak starting 2015, with five Certified Fresh films, leading up to significant awards talk for Destroyer and even Bombshell. Kidman helped lead the charge of A-listers on television with Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake, The Undoing, and Nine Perfect Strangers. Her latest film was Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge epic The Northman. Now, we’re ranking Kidman’s movies and series, starting with her Certified Fresh work!

#1

Paddington (2014)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: 102513%
Critics Consensus: Paddington brings a beloved children's character into the 21st century without sacrificing his essential charm, delivering a family-friendly adventure as irresistibly cuddly as its star.
Synopsis: After a deadly earthquake destroys his home in Peruvian rainforest, a young bear (Ben Whishaw) makes his way to England... [More]
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Paul King

Big Little Lies: Season 1 (2017)
93%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bitingly funny and highly addictive, Big Little Lies is a twisty, thrilling, enlightening ride led by a first-rate cast.
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern
Directed By: Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari

#3

The Northman (2022)
89%

#3
Adjusted Score: 104054%
Critics Consensus: A bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel, The Northman finds filmmaker Robert Eggers expanding his scope without sacrificing any of his signature style.
Synopsis: Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who... [More]
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke
Directed By: Robert Eggers

#4

To Die For (1995)
88%

#4
Adjusted Score: 90504%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and thoroughly well-cast, To Die For takes a sharp - and sadly prescient - stab at dissecting America's obsession with celebrity.
Synopsis: Suzanne Stone (Nicole Kidman) is a weather reporter at her small-town cable station, but she dreams of being a big-time... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Matt Dillon, Joaquin Phoenix, Casey Affleck
Directed By: Gus Van Sant

#5

Rabbit Hole (2010)
87%

#5
Adjusted Score: 94000%
Critics Consensus: It's often painful to watch, but Rabbit Hole's finely written script and convincing performances make it worth the effort.
Synopsis: Eight months after the accidental death of their 4-year-old son, Howie (Aaron Eckhart) and Becca (Nicole Kidman) are trying to... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Aaron Eckhart, Dianne Wiest, Miles Teller
Directed By: John Cameron Mitchell

Big Little Lies: Season 2 (2019)
86%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Gorgeous and gripping, Big Little Lies's second season doubles down on the dark humor and gives its impressive cast even more juicy drama to chew on -- especially an excellent Meryl Streep.
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern
Directed By: Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari

#7

Lion (2016)
84%

#7
Adjusted Score: 101368%
Critics Consensus: Lion's undeniably uplifting story and talented cast make it a moving journey that transcends the typical cliches of its genre.
Synopsis: Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home... [More]
Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman
Directed By: Garth Davis

#8

The Others (2001)
84%

#8
Adjusted Score: 89568%
Critics Consensus: The Others is a spooky thriller that reminds us that a movie doesn't need expensive special effects to be creepy.
Synopsis: Grace (Nicole Kidman), the devoutly religious mother of Anne (Alakina Mann) and Nicholas (James Bentley), moves her family to the... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston, Alakina Mann, James Bentley
Directed By: Alejandro Amenábar

#9

The Family Fang (2015)
83%

#9
Adjusted Score: 87667%
Critics Consensus: Layered performances from Nicole Kidman and director-star Jason Bateman add extra depth to The Family Fang's sharply observed look at domestic dysfunction.
Synopsis: An actress (Nicole Kidman) and her brother (Jason Bateman) investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman, Christopher Walken, Maryann Plunkett
Directed By: Jason Bateman

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 100570%
Critics Consensus: The Killing of a Sacred Deer continues director Yorgos Lanthimos' stubbornly idiosyncratic streak -- and demonstrates again that his is a talent not to be ignored.
Synopsis: Dr. Steven Murphy is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who presides over a spotless household with his wife and two children.... [More]
Starring: Bill Camp, Raffey Cassidy, Denise Dal Vera, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#11

Boy Erased (2018)
80%

#11
Adjusted Score: 96300%
Critics Consensus: Anchored in empathy by writer-director-star Joel Edgerton, Boy Erased proves the road to complex, powerfully performed drama can also be paved with good intentions.
Synopsis: Jared Eamons, the son of a small-town Baptist pastor, must overcome the fallout after being outed as gay to his... [More]
Starring: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, Russell Crowe
Directed By: Joel Edgerton

#12

The Hours (2002)
79%

#12
Adjusted Score: 85699%
Critics Consensus: The movie may be a downer, but it packs an emotional wallop. Some fine acting on display here.
Synopsis: "The Hours" is the story of three women searching for more potent, meaningful lives. Each is alive at a different... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Nicole Kidman, Ed Harris
Directed By: Stephen Daldry

#13

The Beguiled (2017)
78%

#13
Adjusted Score: 103417%
Critics Consensus: The Beguiled adds just enough extra depth to its source material to set itself apart, and director Sofia Coppola's restrained touch is enlivened by strong performances from the cast.
Synopsis: Cpl. John McBurney is an injured Union soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the Civil... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning
Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#14

Moulin Rouge (2001)
76%

#14
Adjusted Score: 84173%
Critics Consensus: A love-it-or-hate-it experience, Moulin Rouge is all style, all giddy, over-the-top spectacle. But it's also daring in its vision and wildly original.
Synopsis: A celebration of love and creative inspiration takes place in the infamous, gaudy and glamorous Parisian nightclub, at the cusp... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Alberto Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#15

Happy Feet (2006)
76%

#15
Adjusted Score: 82255%
Critics Consensus: Visually dazzling, with a thoughtful storyline and catchy musical numbers, Happy Feet marks a successful animated debut from the makers of Babe.
Synopsis: Mumble (Elijah Wood), a young emperor penguin, lives in Antarctica. Like others of his kind, he needs to be able... [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman
Directed By: George Miller

#16

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
75%

#16
Adjusted Score: 81980%
Critics Consensus: Kubrick's intense study of the human psyche yields an impressive cinematic work.
Synopsis: After Dr. Bill Hartford's (Tom Cruise) wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), admits to having sexual fantasies about a man she met,... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack, Marie Richardson
Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

The Undoing: Season 1 (2020)
75%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Undoing is a beautifully shot mystery that benefits greatly from Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's performances - if only its story was as strong as its star power.
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Ismael Cruz Cordova
Directed By: Susanne Bier

#18

Destroyer (2018)
74%

#18
Adjusted Score: 89918%
Critics Consensus: Destroyer's grueling narrative is as uncompromising as Nicole Kidman's central performance, which adds extra layers to a challenging film that leaves a lingering impact.
Synopsis: As a young cop, Erin Bell went under cover to infiltrate a gang in the California desert -- with tragic... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#19

Flirting (1990)
96%

#19
Adjusted Score: 97142%
Critics Consensus: A terrific follow-up to The Year My Voice Broke, Flirting is a teen movie worth watching, thanks to emotionally engaging performances and an endearing script.
Synopsis: In this sequel to "The Year My Voice Broke," Danny Embling (Noah Taylor) leaves home to attend an all-male boarding... [More]
Starring: Noah Taylor, Thandie Newton, Nicole Kidman, Bartholomew Rose
Directed By: John Duigan

#20

Dead Calm (1989)
83%

#20
Adjusted Score: 83681%
Critics Consensus: Nicole Kidman's coiled intensity and muscular direction by Phillip Noyce give this nautical thriller a disquieting sense of dread.
Synopsis: Rae Ingram (Nicole Kidman) and her husband, John (Sam Neill), struggle to overcome the sudden death of their young son.... [More]
Starring: Sam Neill, Nicole Kidman, Billy Zane, Rod Mullinar
Directed By: Phillip Noyce

Top of the Lake: China Girl (2017)
72%

#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Top of the Lake remains impressively idiosyncratic and ambitious in its second season, even if the plot of this six-episode arc isn't quite as tightly wound as its predecessor's.
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie, David Dencik, Ewen Leslie
Directed By: Jane Campion, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Jane Campion

#22

Cold Mountain (2003)
70%

#22
Adjusted Score: 78706%
Critics Consensus: The well-crafted Cold Mountain has an epic sweep and captures the horror and brutal hardship of war.
Synopsis: In this classic story of love and devotion set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, a wounded Confederate... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Eileen Atkins
Directed By: Anthony Minghella

#23

Stoker (2013)
70%

#23
Adjusted Score: 78461%
Critics Consensus: Its script doesn't quite carry the dramatic heft of his earlier work, but Park Chan-wook's Stoker showcases his eye for sumptuous imagery and his affection for dark, atmospheric narratives populated by mysterious characters.
Synopsis: After India's father dies in an auto accident, her Uncle Charlie, who she never knew existed, comes to live with... [More]
Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode, Nicole Kidman, Jacki Weaver
Directed By: Park Chan-wook

#24

Dogville (2003)
69%

#24
Adjusted Score: 75014%
Critics Consensus: A challenging piece of experimental filmmaking.
Synopsis: A barren soundstage is stylishly utilized to create a minimalist small-town setting in which a mysterious woman named Grace (Nicole... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Harriet Andersson, Lauren Bacall, Jean-Marc Barr
Directed By: Lars von Trier

#25

Bombshell (2019)
67%

#25
Adjusted Score: 88414%
Critics Consensus: Bombshell benefits from a terrific cast and a worthy subject, but its impact is muffled by a frustrating inability to go deeper than the sensationalistic surface.
Synopsis: The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks --... [More]
Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow
Directed By: Jay Roach

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 81904%
Critics Consensus: Being the Ricardos can't hope to truly capture its subjects' brilliant star power, but Nicole Kidman has a ball with Aaron Sorkin's spitfire dialogue.
Synopsis: Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda
Directed By: Aaron Sorkin

#27

BMX Bandits (1983)
67%

#27
Adjusted Score: 27333%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Teens P.J. (Angelo D'Angelo) and Goose (James Lugton) get their thrills on BMX bikes, performing hair-raising tricks all across Sydney,... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Angelo D'Angelo, James Lugton, David Argue
Directed By: Brian Trenchard-Smith

#28

The Railway Man (2013)
66%

#28
Adjusted Score: 70993%
Critics Consensus: Understated to a fault, The Railway Man transcends its occasionally stodgy pacing with a touching, fact-based story and the quiet chemistry of its stars.
Synopsis: Eric Lomax (Colin Firth), a former British army officer and POW, discovers that the Japanese interpreter who tortured him is... [More]
Starring: Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Irvine, Stellan Skarsgard
Directed By: Jonathan Teplitzky

#29

Aquaman (2018)
65%

#29
Adjusted Score: 90736%
Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.
Synopsis: Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... [More]
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson
Directed By: James Wan

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 1 (2021)
61%

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A meandering mystery may muddle its impact, but strong performances across the board from this eclectic ensemble mean Nine Perfect Strangers is never less than watchable.
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans
Directed By: Jonathan Levine, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Nicole Kidman

#31

Birthday Girl (2001)
59%

#31
Adjusted Score: 61856%
Critics Consensus: Kidman shows her range in this quirky movie, but the shift in tone from romantic comedy to thriller may leave viewers unsatisfied.
Synopsis: John (Ben Chaplin) is a mild-mannered banker who has never been lucky in love. Fed up with waiting for the... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ben Chaplin, Vincent Cassel, Mathieu Kassovitz
Directed By: Jez Butterworth

#32

The Interpreter (2005)
57%

#32
Adjusted Score: 65360%
Critics Consensus: A polished and intelligent thriller, though marred by plot implausibilities.
Synopsis: Interpreter Silvia Broome (Nicole Kidman) is at the United Nations when she overhears what she believes is a plan to... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn, Catherine Keener, Jesper Christensen
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#33

Malice (1993)
57%

#33
Adjusted Score: 57853%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Suburban Boston professional couple Andy (Bill Pullman) and Tracy (Nicole Kidman) become entangled with cocky trauma surgeon Dr. Jed Hill... [More]
Starring: Alec Baldwin, Nicole Kidman, Bill Pullman, Bebe Neuwirth
Directed By: Harold Becker

#34

Australia (2008)
54%

#34
Adjusted Score: 63408%
Critics Consensus: Built on lavish vistas and impeccable production, Australia is unfortunately burdened with thinly drawn characters and a lack of originality.
Synopsis: With the globe on the brink of World War II, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) travels from Britain to Australia... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, David Wenham, Bryan Brown
Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#35

The Prom (2020)
54%

#35
Adjusted Score: 68540%
Critics Consensus: Through fiery songs and dance breaks, The Prom's bonanza of glitz, glitter, and jazz hands might be enough to whisk audiences away.
Synopsis: Down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key
Directed By: Ryan Murphy

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 57985%
Critics Consensus: Despite a great cast, the characters in Margot at the Wedding are too unlikable to enthrall viewers.
Synopsis: Self-absorbed writer Margot (Nicole Kidman) and her young son arrive at her family's seaside home as surprise guests at the... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jack Black, John Turturro
Directed By: Noah Baumbach

#37

Genius (2016)
52%

#37
Adjusted Score: 58579%
Critics Consensus: Genius seeks to honor worthy subjects, yet never gets close enough to the titular quality to make watching worth the effort.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Laura Linney
Directed By: Michael Grandage

#38

Far and Away (1992)
50%

#38
Adjusted Score: 50695%
Critics Consensus: Handsome and simplistic, Far and Away has the beauty of an American epic without the breadth.
Synopsis: Joseph (Tom Cruise) and his landlord's daughter, Shannon (Nicole Kidman), travel from Ireland to America in hopes of claiming free... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Thomas Gibson, Robert Prosky
Directed By: Ron Howard

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 49273%
Critics Consensus: Nicole Kidman's poised performance provides some measure of reclamation for Martha Gellhorn, but this trite historical melodrama reduces Ernest Hemingway and the era that the two war correspondents lived through into a broad caricature.
Synopsis: Writer Ernest Hemingway (Clive Owen) begins a romance with fellow scribe Martha Gellhorn (Nicole Kidman).... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Clive Owen, David Strathairn, Molly Parker
Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 52244%
Critics Consensus: How to Talk to Girls at Parties has energy and ambition, but is ultimately too unfocused to do much with either -- or develop its themes into a cohesive whole.
Synopsis: Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They... [More]
Starring: Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson
Directed By: John Cameron Mitchell

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 49105%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful, indulgently heady, and pretentious, The Portrait of a Lady paints Campion's directorial shortcomings in too bright a light.
Synopsis: Ms. Isabel Archer (Nicole Kidman) isn't afraid to challenge societal norms. Impressed by her free spirit, her kindhearted cousin writes... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, John Malkovich, Barbara Hershey, Mary-Louise Parker
Directed By: Jane Campion

#42

The Paperboy (2012)
45%

#42
Adjusted Score: 49818%
Critics Consensus: Trashy and melodramatic, The Paperboy is enlivened by a strong cast and a steamy, sordid plot, but it's uneven and often veers into camp.
Synopsis: In 1969 Florida, reporter Ward Jansen (Matthew McConaughey) returns to his hometown to write a story about death-row inmate Hillary... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, David Oyelowo, Macy Gray
Directed By: Lee Daniels

#43

The Peacemaker (1997)
44%

#43
Adjusted Score: 44541%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two trains collide in rural Russia, one of them housing nuclear weapons that go missing after the wreck, and the... [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Marcel Iures, Alexander Baluev
Directed By: Mimi Leder

#44

The Upside (2017)
43%

#44
Adjusted Score: 53496%
Critics Consensus: Preachy, manipulative, and frustratingly clichéd, The Upside showcases Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart's chemistry without ever taking full advantage of it.
Synopsis: Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York... [More]
Starring: Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Aja Naomi King
Directed By: Neil Burger

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 50849%
Critics Consensus: Without the bite or the controversy of the source material, The Golden Compass is reduced to impressive visuals overcompensating for lax storytelling.
Synopsis: Lyra Belacqua (Dakota Blue Richards) lives in a parallel world in which human souls take the form of lifelong animal... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Dakota Blue Richards, Daniel Craig, Sam Elliott
Directed By: Chris Weitz

#46

The Human Stain (2003)
42%

#46
Adjusted Score: 46510%
Critics Consensus: Though the acting is fine, the leads are miscast, and the story is less powerful on screen than on the page.
Synopsis: Coleman Silk (Anthony Hopkins) is a worldly and admired professor who loses his job after unwittingly making a racial slur.... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman, Ed Harris, Gary Sinise
Directed By: Robert Benton

#47

My Life (1993)
42%

#47
Adjusted Score: 41101%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: It seems that Bob Jones (Michael Keaton) has everything a man could want, namely a fulfilling job and a beautiful,... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Nicole Kidman, Bradley Whitford, Haing S. Ngor
Directed By: Bruce Joel Rubin

#48

Strangerland (2015)
41%

#48
Adjusted Score: 43115%
Critics Consensus: Strangerland has a marvelous cast, but their efforts aren't enough to overcome the story's blandly predictable melodrama.
Synopsis: A couple discover that their teenage children have disappeared just before a massive dust storm sweeps through their remote desert... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Joseph Fiennes, Hugo Weaving, Lisa Flanagan
Directed By: Kim Farrant

#49

Batman Forever (1995)
40%

#49
Adjusted Score: 43263%
Critics Consensus: Loud, excessively busy, and often boring, Batman Forever nonetheless has the charisma of Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones to offer mild relief.
Synopsis: Batman (Val Kilmer) faces off against two foes: the schizophrenic, horribly scarred former District Attorney Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face (Tommy... [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#50

Nine (2009)
39%

#50
Adjusted Score: 47887%
Critics Consensus: It has a game, great-looking cast, led by the always worthwhile Daniel Day-Lewis, but Rob Marshall's Nine is chaotic and curiously distant.
Synopsis: Italian film director Guido Contini (Daniel Day-Lewis) grapples with epic crises in his personal and professional lives. At the same... [More]
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#51
#51
Adjusted Score: 43871%
Critics Consensus: Secret in Their Eyes wastes its incredible cast on a remake that fails to improve upon -- or even make a compelling case for its own existence in addition to -- the remarkable original.
Synopsis: Rising FBI investigators Ray (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Jess (Julia Roberts), along with Claire (Nicole Kidman), their district-attorney supervisor, are suddenly... [More]
Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Dean Norris
Directed By: Billy Ray

#52

Birth (2004)
38%

#52
Adjusted Score: 43718%
Critics Consensus: A well-mounted production is undermined by a muddled, absurd storyline of questionable taste.
Synopsis: It took Anna (Nicole Kidman) 10 years to recover from the death of her husband, Sean, but now she's on... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Cameron Bright, Danny Huston, Lauren Bacall
Directed By: Jonathan Glazer

#53

Days of Thunder (1990)
38%

#53
Adjusted Score: 41456%
Critics Consensus: Days of Thunder has Tom Cruise and plenty of flash going for it, but they aren't enough to compensate for the stock plot, two-dimensional characters, and poorly written dialogue.
Synopsis: In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall, Nicole Kidman, Randy Quaid
Directed By: Tony Scott

#54

Billy Bathgate (1991)
38%

#54
Adjusted Score: 35062%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1935, Bronx teenager Billy Behan (Loren Dean) attracts the attention of powerful mobster Dutch Schultz (Dustin Hoffman) and quickly... [More]
Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman, Loren Dean, Bruce Willis
Directed By: Robert Benton

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 40753%
Critics Consensus: If it doesn't completely avoid thriller clichés, Before I Go to Sleep still offers a stylish, fast-paced, and well-acted diversion.
Synopsis: Ever since a vicious attack nearly claimed her life, Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman) has suffered from anterograde amnesia and is... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Anne-Marie Duff
Directed By: Rowan Joffe

#56
#56
Adjusted Score: 36423%
Critics Consensus: This portrait of a groundbreaking photographer lacks the daring of its subject.
Synopsis: In 1958 New York Diane Arbus (Nicole Kidman) is a housewife and mother who works as an assistant to her... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Robert Downey Jr., Ty Burrell, Harris Yulin
Directed By: Steven Shainberg

#57
#57
Adjusted Score: 32053%
Critics Consensus: In exchanging the chilling satire of the original into mindless camp, this remake has itself become Stepford-ized.
Synopsis: After enduring setbacks in her television career, executive Joanna Eberhart (Nicole Kidman) relocates with her family from New York City... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick, Bette Midler, Glenn Close
Directed By: Frank Oz

#58

The Goldfinch (2019)
25%

#58
Adjusted Score: 37877%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed yet mostly inert, The Goldfinch mishandles its source material, flattening a complex narrative into a largely uninvolving disappointment.
Synopsis: Theodore Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art... [More]
Starring: Oakes Fegley, Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright
Directed By: John Crowley

#59

Bewitched (2005)
24%

#59
Adjusted Score: 32023%
Critics Consensus: Bewitched is haunted by scattered laughs and a lack of direction.
Synopsis: Movie star Jack Wyatt (Will Ferrell) has hit a rough patch in his career. Looking to make a comeback, he... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell, Shirley MacLaine, Michael Caine
Directed By: Nora Ephron

#60

Practical Magic (1998)
21%

#60
Adjusted Score: 25712%
Critics Consensus: Practical Magic's jarring tonal shifts sink what little potential its offbeat story may have -- though Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's chemistry makes a strong argument for future collaborations.
Synopsis: Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman), born into a magical family, have mostly avoided witchcraft themselves. But when... [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing
Directed By: Griffin Dunne

#61

The Invasion (2007)
19%

#61
Adjusted Score: 26207%
Critics Consensus: The Invasion is slickly made, but it lacks psychological insight and thrills.
Synopsis: Washington, D.C. psychologist Carol Bennell (Nicole Kidman) and her colleague Dr. Ben Driscoll (Daniel Craig) are the only two people... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Jeremy Northam, Jeffrey Wright
Directed By: Oliver Hirschbiegel

#62

Just Go With It (2011)
19%

#62
Adjusted Score: 23279%
Critics Consensus: Just Go With It may be slightly better than some entries in the recently dire rom-com genre, but that's far from a recommendation.
Synopsis: His heart recently broken, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) pretends to be married so he can enjoy future dates... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson
Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#63
#63
Adjusted Score: 22425%
Critics Consensus: Queen of the Desert unites some undeniably talented professionals, but it's difficult to discern what drew them together -- or understand how its compelling real-life story became such a muddled mess.
Synopsis: Gertrude Bell's life as an explorer, cartographer, and archaeologist for the British Empire.... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Robert Pattinson, Damian Lewis
Directed By: Werner Herzog

#64

Trespass (2011)
11%

#64
Adjusted Score: 12458%
Critics Consensus: Another claustrophobic thriller that Joel Schumacher can churn out in his sleep, Trespass is nasty and aggressive, more unpleasant than entertaining.
Synopsis: Fast-talking diamond dealer Kyle Miller (Nicolas Cage) and his wife, Sarah (Nicole Kidman), live the good life in a beautiful... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Nicole Kidman, Ben Mendelsohn, Liana Liberato
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#65

Grace of Monaco (2014)
9%

#65
Adjusted Score: 11391%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully shot but utterly vapid, Grace of Monaco fails to honor either its subject or its audience.
Synopsis: Despite her husband's (Tim Roth) misgivings, Grace Kelly (Nicole Kidman) considers returning to Hollywood to star in "Marnie," but a... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Tim Roth, Frank Langella, Paz Vega
Directed By: Olivier Dahan

