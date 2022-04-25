Adjusted Score: 22425%

Critics Consensus: Queen of the Desert unites some undeniably talented professionals, but it's difficult to discern what drew them together -- or understand how its compelling real-life story became such a muddled mess.

Synopsis: Gertrude Bell's life as an explorer, cartographer, and archaeologist for the British Empire.... Gertrude Bell's life as an explorer, cartographer, and archaeologist for the British Empire.... [More]