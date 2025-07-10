33 Nicholas Hoult Movies Ranked (Superman)

The latest: Catch Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman beginning July 11.

What do the Beast, Lex Luthor, and Nux all have in common? These iconic film characters have all been portrayed by actor Nicholas Hoult. Hoult made his acting debut at the age of five. And since then, he’s delivered breakout performances in over 30 films. From About a Boy to Nosferatu, and with his highly anticipated role in Superman on the horizon, he has built a career marked by surprising and action-packed performances. Here’s a look at some of his most iconic roles, followed by a Tomatometer ranking of his films. (Michael Cahn)

About A Boy (2002): Long before Nicholas Hoult became a leading man in Hollywood, he delivered a breakout performance as Marcus Brewer in About a Boy, a role that would put the then-12-year-old actor firmly on the map. Directed by Chris and Paul Weitz and adapted from Nick Hornby’s best-selling novel, the film stars Hugh Grant as Will Freeman, a smug London bachelor whose plan to infiltrate single parent groups backfires when he meets Marcus (Hoult), an awkward, relentlessly earnest boy with a messy home life.

At the time, Hoult was still an unknown, with only a few smaller TV series and films under his belt, such as Intimate Relations, Silent Witness, and Doctors. About a Boy marked a turning point in his early career, not just as a child actor gaining widespread attention, but as a performer capable of real depth. His chemistry with Grant, mixed with his endearing performance, helped make the film a fan-favorite.

Roger Ebert on About a Boy: “[It’s] one of the year’s most entertaining films, not only because Grant is so good but because young Nicholas Hoult has a kind of appeal that cannot be faked. He isn’t a conventionally cute movie child, seems old beyond his years, can never be caught in an inauthentic moment, and helps us understand why Will likes him–he likes Marcus because Marcus is so clearly in need of being liked, and so deserving of it.”

A Single Man (2009): Hoult had already proven his talent as a child actor, but he truly began to come into his own with films such as A Single Man. Directed by fashion designer Tom Ford in his directorial debut, the film stars Colin Firth as George, a grieving college professor navigating life after the sudden death of his longtime partner. Hoult plays Kenny, a bright, curious student who senses George’s inner struggle and takes a high interest in him. Sharing the screen with powerhouse performers like Firth and Julianne Moore, Hoult was able to hold his own in the drama. His role offered audiences a glimpse of his acting range he’d continue to explore in the years to come.

The Associated Press on A Single Man: “Firth’s measured performance, delivered in a clipped British accent, has just the right restraint, and the intelligent dialogue is a pleasure. Moore is glamorous and likable as the alcoholic divorcee Charley, adrift without a husband. Goode and especially Hoult are just too perfect to be true, but they serve the purpose of offering George good reasons to stay alive.”

X-Men: First Class (2011): And then there’s X-Men: First Class, the stylish origin story that reenergized the iconic franchise. In Matthew Vaughn’s 2011 prequel, Hoult joined a star-studded ensemble as Hank McCoy, a brilliant young scientist whose mutation gives him enhanced agility and strength…but also that beastly blue appearance. The cast also features actors James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence.

X-Men: First Class marked Hoult’s first major role in a blockbuster franchise. It not only introduced him to audiences worldwide but also laid the foundation for his continued presence in the X-Men universe. Hoult would go on to reprise his role as Hank McCoy/Beast in several X-Men sequels, including X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and Dark Phoenix (2019).

Variety’s Justin Chang on X-Men: First Class: “Hoult and Lawrence register poignantly as two young individuals trying to figure out their unique place in a hostile world.”

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015): Hoult’s next action-packed role came in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, a visually explosive epic set in a post-apocalyptic world. While the film centers on Charlize Theron’s fierce Furiosa and Tom Hardy’s Max, Hoult makes a bold performance as Nux, a War Boy desperate to earn the approval of the tyrant Immortan Joe. Hoult’s portrayal of Nux is one of the film’s most surprising emotional arcs, and his performance has elements of dark humor, highlighting some of his comedic chops.

Fury Road not only became a fan-favorite film, but went on to win six Academy Awards and is even hailed as one of the greatest action films of the decade.

Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers on Mad Max: Fury Road: “The brutal and brilliant cinematic fireball that director George Miller hurls at us in Mad Max: Fury Road…the war boys, led by Nux (a terrific Nicholas Hoult). The boys lash Max to a speeding car while tapping his arm for a grisly blood transfusion.”

The Favourite (2018): Just three years after Fury Road, Hoult signed on to director Yorgos LanthimosThe Favourite. The film is a dark-comedy period drama set in early 18th-century England, and revolves around the power struggle between Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), newcomer Abigail (Emma Stone), and the ailing Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). Hoult shines in a supporting role as Robert Harley, a conniving, wig-flowing politician. His character is ridiculous, manipulative, and savvy.

The Favourite was a major critical success, earning ten Academy Award nominations. For Hoult, the role was another demonstration of his versatility, proof that he could not only command the screen in blockbusters, but thrive in period pieces.

ScreenCrush’s E. Oliver Whitney on The Favourite: “Those are the words of wisdom from Nicholas Hoult’s Robert Harley – one of the many standouts in movie overflowing with fantastic performances – a scheming punk intent on using Abigail to sway the court in his political party’s direction.”

Nosferatu (2024): Hoult stepped into the eerie world of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, a chilling reimagining of the classic vampire mythos. In this haunting tale, a cursed and obsessive vampire unleashes horror upon a town, centering his dark fixation on a young woman (played by Lily-Rose Depp) caught in the grip of something far older and more sinister than she understands. His performance as husband Thomas Hutter was highly praised, and the film earned Certified Fresh status just a week after its release.

The New York Times’ Wesley Morris on Nosferatu: “He’s [Hoult] strikingly strapping: like the Ichabod Crane of Princeton rowing. He can act, though. His work here proves how seriously Eggers is taking things; no one’s camping it up. The terror Hoult is asked to conjure isn’t the palm-out, hand-to-gaping-mouth fright of Murnau. It’s a truer, less theatrical fear. I could feel it.”

Superman (2025): Hoult takes on one of the most iconic supervillains in comic book history: Lex Luthor. In James Gunn’s Superman, Hoult will bring his own spin to the iconic character, alongside David Corenswet‘s take on the Son of Krypton. After years of proving his range in everything from period dramas to blockbusters to horror, stepping into the DC Universe marks yet another major chapter in Hoult’s career.

#1

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: With exhilarating action and a surprising amount of narrative heft, Mad Max: Fury Road brings George Miller's post-apocalyptic franchise roaring vigorously back to life.
Synopsis: Years after the collapse of civilization, the tyrannical Immortan Joe enslaves apocalypse survivors inside the desert fortress the Citadel. When [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne
Directed By: George Miller

#2

Juror #2 (2024)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#2
Critics Consensus: A legal thriller with a heavy conscience, Juror #2 is less a summation of Clint Eastwood's storied directorial career than another terrific reminder of his knack for plain-spoken drama.
Synopsis: "Juror #2" follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#3

The Favourite (2018)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#3
Critics Consensus: The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars.
Synopsis: In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. [More]
Starring: Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#4

About a Boy (2002)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#4
Critics Consensus: About a Boy benefits tremendously from Hugh Grant's layered performance, as well as a funny, moving story that tugs at the heartstrings without tilting into treacle.
Synopsis: A comedy-drama starring Hugh Grant as Will, a rich, child-free and irresponsible Londoner in his thirties who, in search of [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Rachel Weisz, Toni Collette, Nicholas Hoult
Directed By: Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz

#5

The Order (2024)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#5
Critics Consensus: A stoic Jude Law and diabolically good Nicholas Hoult turn the tides of history in this grippingly intense thrill ride.
Synopsis: For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett
Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#6

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#6
Critics Consensus: X-Men: Days of Future Past combines the best elements of the series to produce a satisfyingly fast-paced outing that ranks among the franchise's finest installments.
Synopsis: Convinced that mutants pose a threat to humanity, Dr. Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) develops the Sentinels, enormous robotic weapons that [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#7

The Menu (2022)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#7
Critics Consensus: While its social commentary relies on basic ingredients, The Menu serves up black comedy with plenty of flavor.
Synopsis: A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau
Directed By: Mark Mylod

#8

A Single Man (2009)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#8
Critics Consensus: Though the costumes are beautiful and the art direction impeccable, what stands out most from this debut by fashion designer Tom Ford is the leading performance by Colin Firth.
Synopsis: George (Colin Firth) is a college professor who recently lost his lover, Jim, in a car accident. Terribly grief-stricken, George [More]
Starring: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult, Matthew Goode
Directed By: Tom Ford

#9

X-Men: First Class (2011)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#9
Critics Consensus: With a strong script, stylish direction, and powerful performances from its well-rounded cast, X-Men: First Class is a welcome return to form for the franchise.
Synopsis: In the early 1960s, during the height of the Cold War, a mutant named Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) meets a [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#10

Nosferatu (2024)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#10
Critics Consensus: Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive.
Synopsis: Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Directed By: Robert Eggers

#11

Warm Bodies (2013)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#11
Critics Consensus: Warm Bodies offers a sweet, well-acted spin on a genre that all too often lives down to its brain-dead protagonists.
Synopsis: A terrible plague has left the planet's population divided between zombies and humans. An unusual zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult) [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, John Malkovich, Rob Corddry
Directed By: Jonathan Levine

#12

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#12
Critics Consensus: Its unusual approach won't be for all viewers, but True History of the Kelly Gang takes a distinctively postmodern look at Australia's past.
Synopsis: An exploration of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to evade authorities during the 1870s. [More]
Starring: George MacKay, Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis
Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#13

The Banker (2020)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#13
Critics Consensus: The Banker's timid approach to dramatizing its fact-based story is often outweighed by the trio of strong performances at its core.
Synopsis: In the 1960s, two entrepreneurs hatch an ingenious business plan to fight for housing integration and equal access to the [More]
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long
Directed By: George Nolfi

#14

Newness (2017)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#14
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Los Angeles, two millennials navigating a social media-driven hookup culture begin a relationship that pushes both emotional and physical [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Matthew Gray Gubler, Courtney Eaton
Directed By: Drake Doremus

#15

Underdogs (2013)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: All seems well for Jake (Matthew Morrison), a shy but talented foosball player who's in love with the free-spirited Laura [More]
Starring: Ariana Grande, Nicholas Hoult, Matthew Morrison, Eugenio Derbez
Directed By: Juan José Campanella

#16

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#16
Critics Consensus: A squarely traditional '90s-style action thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead is elevated by Taylor Sheridan's propulsive direction.
Synopsis: Oscar winner Jolie ("Girl, Interrupted," the "Maleficent" films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of [More]
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen
Directed By: Taylor Sheridan

#17

The Current War: Director's Cut (2019)
Tomatometer icon 61%

#17
Critics Consensus: If it lacks the powerful voltage that its impressive cast suggests, The Current War: Director's Cut represents a significant improvement over previous versions.
Synopsis: Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse -- the greatest inventors of the industrial age -- engage in a battle of technology [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston
Directed By: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

#18

The Weather Man (2005)
Tomatometer icon 60%

#18
Critics Consensus: With fine performances and a dark, dry sense of humor, The Weather Man is mostly cloudy with occasional rays of sunshine.
Synopsis: David Spritz (Nicolas Cage) is a Chicago weatherman who, despite success at his job, is deeply unhappy. Eclipsed by his [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Michael Caine, Hope Davis, Michael Rispoli
Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#19

Renfield (2023)
Tomatometer icon 58%

#19
Critics Consensus: Although it fails to take full advantage of its committed stars and killer premise, Renfield's batty horror-comedy blend sinks in just enough to leave an impression.
Synopsis: In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz
Directed By: Chris McKay

#20

Wah-Wah (2005)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#20
Critics Consensus: The ensemble cast is strong, but they get overpowered by the muddled stew of melodrama.
Synopsis: Ralph Compton (Nicholas Hoult), a youth in Swaziland, witnesses the disintegration of his dysfunctional family, as Britain's rule in South [More]
Starring: Gabriel Byrne, Miranda Richardson, Emily Watson, Julie Walters
Directed By: Richard E. Grant

#21

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013)
Tomatometer icon 52%

#21
Critics Consensus: It's enthusiastically acted and reasonably fun, but Jack the Giant Slayer is also overwhelmed by digital effects and a bland, impersonal story.
Synopsis: When young farmhand Jack (Nicholas Hoult) unwittingly opens a portal between his realm and a race of giants, it rekindles [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#22

Tolkien (2019)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#22
Critics Consensus: Tolkien has the period trappings and strong performances of a worthy biopic, but lacks the imagination required to truly do its subject justice.
Synopsis: As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. Their brotherhood [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, Derek Jacobi
Directed By: Dome Karukoski

#23

Sand Castle (2017)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An inexperienced American private discovers the true cost of war when his unit is sent on a dangerous mission to [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Henry Cavill, Glen Powell, Beau Knapp
Directed By: Fernando Coimbra

#24

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#24
Critics Consensus: Overloaded action and a cliched villain take the focus away from otherwise strong performers and resonant themes, making X-Men: Apocalypse a middling chapter of the venerable superhero franchise.
Synopsis: Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#25

Young Ones (2014)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#25
Critics Consensus: Visually compelling but narratively barren, Young Ones adds little to the dystopian Western genre.
Synopsis: In a future where water is scarce, a farmer (Michael Shannon) defends his land and hopes to rejuvenate his parched [More]
Starring: Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Elle Fanning, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Directed By: Jake Paltrow

#26

The Garfield Movie (2024)
Tomatometer icon 37%

#26
Critics Consensus: The Garfield Movie rolls along at a zany enough clip to be diverting for kids, but this animated adventure doesn't much resemble Jim Davis' iconically grumpy creation.
Synopsis: Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham
Directed By: Mark Dindal

#27

Equals (2015)
Tomatometer icon 36%

#27
Critics Consensus: Equals is a treat for the eyes, but its futuristic aesthetic isn't enough to make up for its plodding pace and aimlessly derivative story.
Synopsis: Nia (Kristen Stewart) and Silas work together in a futuristic society known as the Collective. A seemingly utopian world, the [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult, Guy Pearce, Bel Powley
Directed By: Drake Doremus

#28

Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#28
Critics Consensus: Rebel in the Rye attempts to dramatize J.D. Salinger's life and creative process, but falters with a lack of dramatic impetus or a cohesive thesis about the reclusive author.
Synopsis: Author J.D. Salinger leads a reclusive lifestyle after the success of his popular and controversial novel The Catcher in the [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Kevin Spacey, Sarah Paulson, Hope Davis
Directed By: Danny Strong

#29

Clash of the Titans (2010)
Tomatometer icon 27%

#29
Critics Consensus: An obviously affectionate remake of the 1981 original, Louis Leterrier's Clash of the Titans doesn't offer enough visual thrills to offset the deficiencies of its script.
Synopsis: Perseus (Sam Worthington), the son of Zeus (Liam Neeson), is caught in a war between gods and is helpless to [More]
Starring: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Flemyng
Directed By: Louis Leterrier

#30

Kill Your Friends (2015)
Tomatometer icon 24%

#30
Critics Consensus: Kill Your Friends takes futile stabs at black comedy, all strangled by a glut of tonal jumbles, bad casting, and unremittingly unlikable characters.
Synopsis: In the late 1990s, a drug-addled nihilist (Nicholas Hoult) resorts to murder to climb the ladder of the London music [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, James Corden, Tom Riley, Georgia King
Directed By: Owen Harris

#31

Collide (2016)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#31
Critics Consensus: Collide wastes a talented cast on a would-be thriller fatally undermined by eye-rolling dialogue, logical fallacies, and humdrum set pieces.
Synopsis: Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) agrees to hijack a shipment of cocaine for his old boss (Ben Kingsley) in return for [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins, Ben Kingsley
Directed By: Eran Creevy

#32

Dark Places (2015)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#32
Critics Consensus: Dark Places has a strong cast and bestselling source material, but none of it adds up to more than a mediocre thriller that gets tripped up on its own twists.
Synopsis: A woman (Charlize Theron) confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates [More]
Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Chloë Grace Moretz, Tye Sheridan
Directed By: Gilles Paquet-Brenner

#33

Dark Phoenix (2019)
Tomatometer icon 22%

#33
Critics Consensus: Dark Phoenix ends an era of the X-Men franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc -- with deeply disappointing results.
Synopsis: The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult
Directed By: Simon Kinberg

