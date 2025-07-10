John Cena Films, Ranked By Tomatometer (Heads of State)

(Photo by Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection. HEADS OF STATE.)

Over two decades, John Cena has transformed from a professional wrestling icon to a beloved film actor…even if he still jokes that “you can’t see” him. Known first as a WWE World Champion, Cena has spent the years since carving out a second act in Hollywood.

Born in West Newbury, Massachusetts, Cena came from a lineage steeped in athletics. His grandfather, Tony Lupien, played for the Boston Red Sox, while his father was a one-time wrestling ring announcer. After Cena earned a degree in exercise physiology in 1998, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue bodybuilding, and soon trained with Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW), where he debuted in 1999 as “The Prototype.”

Cena would then quickly rise to stardom, cementing himself as one of WWE’s most bankable faces throughout the 2000s and 2010s. His early success in the ring made him a natural fit for WWE Studios, which launched his film career with The Marine (2006). He followed it with the high-stakes action film 12 Rounds (2009) and the underdog wrestling drama Legendary (2010), before branching into family-friendly fare with Fred: The Movie (2010), based on the popular/reviled YouTube character.

Over time, Cena began to lean into comedy and tweaking his tough guy image, eventually earning broader recognition for scene-stealing roles in Trainwreck (2015), Blockers (2018), and the Fast & Furious and Suicide Squad franchises. Here’s a look back at Cena’s iconic characters, followed by a Tomatometer ranking of each of his films. (Michael Cahn)

Trainwreck (2015): John Cena’s breakout comedic turn came in Trainwreck, Judd Apatow’s romantic comedy starring and written by Amy Schumer. In the film, Cena plays Steven, Amy’s overly earnest and hilariously intense gym-obsessed boyfriend. Though Steven is quickly phased out as Amy falls for sports doctor Aaron (played by Bill Hader), Cena’s brief role left a lasting impression. His performance drew praise from critics and audiences alike, plus Trainwreck earned Certified Fresh status on the Tomatometer. Cena’s scene-stealing moments in Trainwreck opened the door to a number of future comedic film roles.

ScullyVision on Trainwreck: “But the runaway performance goes to John Cena. His character is completely off the wall, and Cena is game in a big way.”

(Photo by © Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

Sisters (2015): The same year, John Cena made a memorable cameo as Pazuzu, a stone-faced drug dealer with a hilariously intimidating presence in the Sisters. Though his screen time was brief, Cena once again proved that his deadpan delivery and comedic acting were top-tier. Starring opposite comedy powerhouses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Cena held his own. Following his buzzworthy performance in Trainwreck, Sisters further fueled Cena’s success in Hollywood.

CineVue’s Joseph Walsh on Sisters: “The most surprising performance comes from former wrestler John Cena as drug dealer Pazuzu (despite the name there is no obvious reference to The Exorcist), who has incredible comic timing. Both tender and hilarious, Sisters is a raucous romp and complete catnip for fans of Fey and Poehler.”

(Photo by K.C. Bailey / © Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Blockers (2018): Blockers marked Cena’s first major leading role in a studio comedy, and it confirmed what Trainwreck and Sisters had hinted at: Cena had serious comedic chops. Starring alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz as a trio of overzealous parents trying to stop their daughters from following through on a prom night sex pact, Cena played Mitchell, a devoted but hilariously uptight dad struggling to let go. The film received strong reviews (earning an 84% on the Tomatometer) and further cemented Cena as a solid actor.

MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott on Blockers: “They’re a terrific and fun trio to follow and this really is the perfect thing for Cena, who has been improving as an actor but really shines here. Luckily, it’s an ensemble piece and he doesn’t have to put the whole thing squarely on his shoulders. Mann and Barinholtz, who are incredibly experienced and terribly funny, help bolster his performance. The important thing is, it’s all in service of the comedy and this is a laugh-per-minute kind of movie. It’s relentlessly funny.”

Bumblebee (2018): The same year as Blockers, John Cena stepped into the blockbuster sci-fi genre in Bumblebee, playing Agent Jack Burns, a hardened military operative who sees the arrival of the Autobots as a threat rather than salvation. Set in the Transformers universe during the 1980s, the film focused on the bond between Bumblebee and a teenage girl named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), while Cena served as a key antagonist. Similar to his other performances since 2015, Cena continued to deliver well-received performances. Bumblebee was both a critical and audience favorite, easily the best-reviewed Transformers film to date and Cena’s highest-rated live-action film.

Variety’s Peter Debruge on Bumblebee: “The movie’s most memorable human character is played by John Cena, who witnesses Bumblebee’s arrival as a flaming meteor (at that point, the Autobot is transforming into a Jeep), barely surviving the ensuing firefight. Representing the ominous governmental authority figure determined to capture and/or experiment upon such misunderstood aliens in movies like these, the former wrestler looks plenty intimidating in military garb. But he also brings a welcome sense of humor to the mix, holding his own against the gargantuan CG co-stars.”

(Photo by Jaimie Trueblood / © Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Vacation Friends (2021): In Vacation Friends, John Cena went full comedy chaos, starring as Ron, an unfiltered, thrill-chasing man-child on a resort vacation. Paired perfectly with Meredith Hagner as his equally outrageous partner Kyla, Cena delivers one of his most unhinged performances yet. The film’s unexpected success on Hulu led to a sequel, Vacation Friends 2 (2023), which reunited the original cast for another round of wild misadventures. While the sequel didn’t hit quite as hard with critics, the two films continue to be fan-favorites.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Lovia Gyarkye on Vacation Friends: “Vacation Friends benefits from strong performances by Howery and Cena. The pair’s onscreen relationship showcase the best qualities of buddy-comedy duos, with their divergent personalities causing a steady stream of comical clashes.”

(Photo by Chiabella James / © Amazon MGM Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Heads of State (2025): In Heads of State, Cena teams up with Idris Elba in a fast-paced action-comedy. Cena plays U.S. President Will Derringer, locked in a public feud with UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, played by Elba, as their personal animosity threatens the historic “special relationship” between their countries. Alongside MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), Cena continues to prove himself as an action-comedy star.

ScreenRant’s Mae Abdulbaki on Heads of State: “John Cena and Idris Elba’s enemies-to-friends relationship keeps Prime Video’s actioner from growing stale… Its saving grace is the decision to ground the film with an enemies-to-friends trope for its leading duo that mostly works in its favor.”

#2 Bumblebee (2018)

91% #2 Critics Consensus: Bumblebee proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain. Synopsis: On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach [More] Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg, John Ortiz Directed By: Travis Knight

#4 Barbie (2023)

88% #4 Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling. Synopsis: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on [More] Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#5 Trainwreck (2015)

84% #5 Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags commitment out of all but the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp humor, relatable characters, and hilarious work from Amy Schumer. Synopsis: Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy has made promiscuity her credo. Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy has made promiscuity her credo. [More] Starring: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Brie Larson, Colin Quinn Directed By: Judd Apatow

#6 Blockers (2018)

84% #6 Critics Consensus: Blockers puts a gender-swapped spin on the teen sex comedy -- one elevated by strong performances, a smartly funny script, and a surprisingly enlightened perspective. Synopsis: Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. [More] Starring: Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton Directed By: Kay Cannon

#8 Ferdinand (2017)

70% #8 Critics Consensus: Ferdinand's colorful update on a classic tale doesn't go anywhere unexpected, but its timeless themes -- and John Cena's engaging voice work in the title role -- make for family-friendly fun. Synopsis: Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from [More] Starring: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#9 The Wall (2017)

65% #9 Critics Consensus: The Wall makes the most of its limitations -- albeit perhaps not quite enough to stretch its tight-focused action into a consistently gripping feature-length thriller. Synopsis: U.S. soldiers Allan "Ize" Isaac and Shane Matthews answer a distress call in the desert of postwar Iraq. Suddenly, gunshots U.S. soldiers Allan "Ize" Isaac and Shane Matthews answer a distress call in the desert of postwar Iraq. Suddenly, gunshots [More] Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Laith Nakli Directed By: Doug Liman

#10 Sisters (2015)

60% #10 Critics Consensus: Sisters' sharp blend of pathos and vulgarity, along with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's effervescent chemistry, are more than enough to make up for the handful of laughs this coming-of-age comedy leaves on the table. Synopsis: When their parents decide to sell their home, siblings Maura (Amy Poehler) and Kate (Tina Fey) learn that they have When their parents decide to sell their home, siblings Maura (Amy Poehler) and Kate (Tina Fey) learn that they have [More] Starring: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz Directed By: Jason Moore

#13 Fast X (2023)

56% #13 Critics Consensus: As irredeemably silly as it is satisfyingly self-aware, Fast X should rev the engines of longtime fans while leaving many newcomers in neutral. Synopsis: Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every [More] Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris Directed By: Louis Leterrier