(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. FINAL DESTINATION: BLOODLINES.)
Final Destination Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer
Just when you thought it was safe to hop back in the tanning bed, or drive behind a construction truck, or juggle revved-up flaming chainsaws, here comes the movie series to stomp and shred life’s big plans. The Final Destination movies put a supernatural spin on the ’90s teen horror, with the first FD releasing in 2000 with its upfront premise of grisly premonitions and fates foretold, as we the invisible hand of death slowly but surely grip victims in increasingly outlandish disasters and set pieces. The films released at a steady clip during the 2000s, with 5 in 2011, before the series vanished in the face of the elevated and indie horror that would define the 2010s.
And it seems death taking an extended holiday did some good. Black cloak dry-cleaned, scythe sharpened, and skeletal pores rejuvenated, grim reapin’ is back on the minute 14 years after the fifth movie, as series resurrects with Final Destination: Bloodlines, drawing the strongest critical reception of the franchise. Will death finally be satisfied? Sources say: “Are you kidding? Maybe it’s time to bring back Wishmaster.”
#1
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: It's still only for the gore-thirsty faithful, but Final Destination 5 represents a surprising return to form for the franchise.
Synopsis:
During a bus ride with his colleagues to a corporate retreat, Sam (Nicholas D'Agosto) experiences a horrifying vision: the suspension [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Final Destination 2 is little more than an excuse to stage elaborate, gory scenes of characters getting killed off.
Synopsis:
Kimberly (A.J. Cook) has a premonition of a horrible highway accident killing multiple people -- including her and her friends. [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Final Destination 3 is more of the same: gory and pointless, with nowhere new to go.
Synopsis:
Six years after a group of high-school students first cheated death, another teen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has a premonition that [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Despite a panel of X-Files' alums at the helm and a promising premise, flighty performances and poor execution keep Final Destination from ever taking off.
Synopsis:
Alex Browning (Devon Sawa), is embarking on a trip to Paris. Alex experiences a premonition -- he sees the plane [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: With little of the ingenuity of previous installments, The Final Destination is predictable, disposable horror fare.
Synopsis:
While enjoying a day at the track, Nick O'Bannon (Bobby Campo) has a horrific premonition of his friends and him [More]