(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. FINAL DESTINATION: BLOODLINES.)

Final Destination Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

Just when you thought it was safe to hop back in the tanning bed, or drive behind a construction truck, or juggle revved-up flaming chainsaws, here comes the movie series to stomp and shred life’s big plans. The Final Destination movies put a supernatural spin on the ’90s teen horror, with the first FD releasing in 2000 with its upfront premise of grisly premonitions and fates foretold, as we the invisible hand of death slowly but surely grip victims in increasingly outlandish disasters and set pieces. The films released at a steady clip during the 2000s, with 5 in 2011, before the series vanished in the face of the elevated and indie horror that would define the 2010s.



And it seems death taking an extended holiday did some good. Black cloak dry-cleaned, scythe sharpened, and skeletal pores rejuvenated, grim reapin’ is back on the minute 14 years after the fifth movie, as series resurrects with Final Destination: Bloodlines, drawing the strongest critical reception of the franchise. Will death finally be satisfied? Sources say: “Are you kidding? Maybe it’s time to bring back Wishmaster.”