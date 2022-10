(Photo by Buena Vista Pictures, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, TriStar, MGM / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

46 Best Kids Halloween Movies

Looking for a scary movie to watch with the kids and family? Or a horror movie that won’t necessarily send you scrambling beneath the covers, with a 6,000 watt night light plugged in? Then you’ve come to the right ghoulish place with our guide to some of the best children’s movies for Halloween!

There’s something for everyone, from the very young (It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Coco) to the…well, still young, but we bet they think they’re so grown-up (The Addams Family). We’ve got animated funhouses (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline, Monster House), ’80s fantasies and creepfests (The Dark Crystal, Return to Oz), and ’90s classics present and accounted for (The Witches, Hocus Pocus, Casper).

But what’s a little mayhem for the young mind without some Steven Spielberg productions like Poltergeist and Gremlins? Or the maestro of palatable twisted dreams: Tim Burton, who’s represented by Beetlejuice.

Meanwhile, modern-day fare like Goosebumps, The Addams Family, and the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel will keep the torch burning well into the years. In the end, we kept the list to PG and below, before we sorted the list by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first. Whatever scary family movies you’re looking for, the ones you need are in our guide to the essential kids Halloween movies! —Alex Vo

#1 Coco (2017) 97% 94% #1 Adjusted Score: 124596% Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death. Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More] Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#2 Spirited Away (2001) 97% 96% #2 Adjusted Score: 103704% Critics Consensus: Spirited Away is a dazzling, enchanting, and gorgeously drawn fairy tale that will leave viewers a little more curious and fascinated by the world around them. Synopsis: 10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) moves with her parents to a new home in the Japanese countryside. After taking a wrong... 10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) moves with her parents to a new home in the Japanese countryside. After taking a wrong... [More] Starring: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Jason Marsden, Susan Egan Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#3 Ghostbusters (1984) 97% 88% #3 Adjusted Score: 102463% Critics Consensus: An infectiously fun blend of special effects and comedy, with Bill Murray's hilarious deadpan performance leading a cast of great comic turns. Synopsis: After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... [More] Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#8 The Witches (1990) 93% 70% #8 Adjusted Score: 95625% Critics Consensus: With a deliciously wicked performance from Angelica Huston and imaginative puppetry by Jim Henson's creature shop, Nicolas Roeg's dark and witty movie captures the spirit of Roald Dahl's writing like few other adaptations. Synopsis: While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother, Helga (Mai Zetterling), young Luke (Jasen Fisher) inadvertently spies on... While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother, Helga (Mai Zetterling), young Luke (Jasen Fisher) inadvertently spies on... [More] Starring: Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, Jasen Fisher, Rowan Atkinson Directed By: Nicolas Roeg

#9 Coraline (2009) 90% 73% #9 Adjusted Score: 101665% Critics Consensus: With its vivid stop-motion animation combined with Neil Gaiman's imaginative story, Coraline is a film that's both visually stunning and wondrously entertaining. Synopsis: While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate... While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate... [More] Starring: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French Directed By: Henry Selick

#11 Frankenweenie (2012) 87% 70% #11 Adjusted Score: 96852% Critics Consensus: Frankenweenie is an energetic stop-motion horror movie spoof with lovingly crafted visuals and a heartfelt, oddball story. Synopsis: Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... [More] Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan Directed By: Tim Burton

#13 Gremlins (1984) 86% 78% #13 Adjusted Score: 91463% Critics Consensus: Whether you choose to see it as a statement on consumer culture or simply a special effects-heavy popcorn flick, Gremlins is a minor classic. Synopsis: A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... [More] Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain Directed By: Joe Dante

#14 Beetlejuice (1988) 85% 82% #14 Adjusted Score: 88864% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#18 Goosebumps (2015) 78% 62% #18 Adjusted Score: 84570% Critics Consensus: Goosebumps boasts more than enough of its spooky source material's kid-friendly charm to make up for some slightly scattershot humor and a hurried pace. Synopsis: Upset about moving from the big city to a small town, young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining... Upset about moving from the big city to a small town, young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining... [More] Starring: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Ryan Lee Directed By: Rob Letterman

#25 Nightbooks (2021) 87% 59% #25 Adjusted Score: 87716% Critics Consensus: Its contents may be a bit busy and overly familiar, but Nightbooks offers a fun -- and actually fairly scary -- gateway to horror for younger viewers. Synopsis: Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird... Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird... [More] Starring: Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, Krysten Ritter Directed By: David Yarovesky

#27 Labyrinth (1986) 75% 86% #27 Adjusted Score: 79446% Critics Consensus: While it's arguably more interesting on a visual level, Labyrinth provides further proof of director Jim Henson's boundless imagination. Synopsis: Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... [More] Starring: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson Directed By: Jim Henson

#35 Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) 55% 63% #35 Adjusted Score: 59016% Critics Consensus: Hotel Transylvania 2 is marginally better than the original, which may or may not be enough of a recommendation to watch 89 minutes of corny, colorfully animated gags from Adam Sandler and company. Synopsis: Now that Dracula (Adam Sandler) has opened the Hotel Transylvania's doors to humans, things are changing for the better; however,... Now that Dracula (Adam Sandler) has opened the Hotel Transylvania's doors to humans, things are changing for the better; however,... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James Directed By: Genndy Tartakovsky

#36 Return to Oz (1985) 54% 71% #36 Adjusted Score: 56222% Critics Consensus: Return to Oz taps into the darker side of L. Frank Baum's book series with an intermittently dazzling adventure that never quite recaptures the magic of its classic predecessor. Synopsis: Dorothy discovers she is back in the land of Oz, and finds the yellow brick road is now a pile... Dorothy discovers she is back in the land of Oz, and finds the yellow brick road is now a pile... [More] Starring: Fairuza Balk, Nicol Williamson, Jean Marsh, Piper Laurie Directed By: Walter Murch