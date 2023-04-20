(Photo by Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection)
100 Best Nature Documentaries of All Time
Get an inside look at the outside world with our guide of the 100 best nature documentaries of all time. Spread across land and sea, from the highest mountain peaks and above down to the forest floor and below, these tales of our planet achieve more than just the most spellbinding natural images ever seen. They encourage us to travel beyond our usual boundaries. They call us into action as guardians of the environment. And they boost and restore our humanity, exploring our place among all of life’s tapestry on Earth.
These 100 documentaries are ranked by Tomatometer score, with Certified Fresh films first. These especially acclaimed films include what most people picture when they think nature documentaries: animals doing animal things out in the wild. Among the highest-rated include Winged Migration and March of the Penguins (which gave flight to our documentary craze in the 2000s), the Disneynature series (Bears, Chimpanzee, Oceans), and revealing IMAX presentations (Under the Sea, Born to Be Wild).
But animal docs don’t always need to trade in their frequent flyer miles. Many take place right beyond our doorstep, like The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill and All That Breathes (discover the inspiring work behind a bird hospital), and even feature our close pals, cats (Kedi) and dogs (Stray).
Humans and our relationship with nature are frequent doc topics. Touching the Void and Free Solo feature people challenging nature to get them up to their peak physical limits, while Fire of Love and Grizzly Man are all about getting up close and personal, maybe more than nature’s comfortable with.
Revelations about our impact on the environment remain a constant. They include the horrors of animal exploitation (Blackfish, The Cove, Food, Inc.), disappearing biodiversity (Honeyland), climate change (An Inconvenient Truth), and destruction (GasLand).
See what the natural world has to offer from the comfort of your spider-free home with the 100 best nature documentaries of al time. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 106934%
Critics Consensus: Honeyland uses life in a remote village to offer an eye-opening perspective on experiences that should resonate even for audiences halfway around the world.
Synopsis:
A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries... [More]
Starring:
#2
Adjusted Score: 102112%
Critics Consensus: A poetic tribute to tenacity, All That Breathes uses two brothers' tireless efforts to make a broader point about finding triumph within tragedy.
Synopsis:
In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... [More]
Starring:
#3
Adjusted Score: 100674%
Critics Consensus: Andy Goldsworthy and his art are beautifully captured in this engaging documentary.
Synopsis:
Andy Goldsworthy's art is supposed to fall apart. He creates large-scale outdoor sculptures and artworks out of natural materials like... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 105483%
Critics Consensus: Whether as a story of one couple's quixotic quest or simply a stunning collection of nature footage, Fire of Love burns bright.
Synopsis:
Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 105389%
Critics Consensus: Free Solo depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal.
Synopsis:
Alex Honnold completes the first free solo climb of famed El Capitan's 3,000-foot vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park.... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 102599%
Critics Consensus: Blackfish is an aggressive, impassioned documentary that will change the way you look at performance killer whales.
Synopsis:
The story of Tilikum, a captive killer whale that has taken the lives of several people, underscores problems within the... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 106594%
Critics Consensus: Kedi is a cat fancier's dream, but this thoughtful, beautifully filmed look at Istanbul's street feline population offers absorbing viewing for filmgoers of any purr-suasion.
Synopsis:
Hundreds of thousands of cats have roamed the metropolis of Istanbul freely for thousands of years, wandering in and out... [More]
Starring:
#8
Adjusted Score: 104735%
Critics Consensus: Jane honors its subject's legacy with an absorbing, beautifully filmed, and overall enlightening look at her decades of invaluable work.
Synopsis:
Jane Goodall, a young and untrained woman, challenges the male dominated scientific consensus of her time with her chimpanzee research... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 99011%
Critics Consensus: The human story of Born To Be Wild is captivating and the accompanying nature footage is utterly cute and charming.
Synopsis:
Morgan Freeman narrates this documentary about two dedicated animal preservationists. Daphne Sheldrick has created an elephant sanctuary in Kenya, while... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 100113%
Critics Consensus: Much like the cosmic debris it investigates, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds is made up of heavy stuff -- but it lights up the screen thanks to Werner Herzog's infectious awe.
Synopsis:
A journey across the planet and universe explores how meteorites, shooting stars and deep impacts have awoken wonder about other... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 98666%
Critics Consensus: GasLand patiently and powerfully outlines alarming problems with modern fuel extraction -- and the horrific public health risks that go along with them.
Synopsis:
When Josh Fox receives a $100,000 offer from a natural gas company interested in exploring in his land in Pennsylvania's... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 101917%
Critics Consensus: Equal parts hilarious, poignant, and heartbreaking, Project Nim not only tells a compelling story masterfully, but also raises the flag on the darker side of human nature.
Synopsis:
In the 1970s, professor Herb Terrace and his team raise a baby chimp as a human child, as part of... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 102437%
Critics Consensus: The Truffle Hunters explores a world most viewers will know nothing about -- with delightfully savory results.
Synopsis:
A handful of men search for rare, expensive and delicious white Alba truffles deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy.... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 99563%
Critics Consensus: Pick of the Litter has all the fluffy adorableness audiences expect from a puppy documentary, along with a story that's as edifying as it is heartwarming.
Synopsis:
Following five spirited puppies from the moment they're born through their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.... [More]
Starring:
#15
Adjusted Score: 100555%
Critics Consensus: Hauntingly filmed and brimming with Herzog's infectious enthusiasm, Cave of Forgotten Dreams is a fascinating triumph.
Synopsis:
In this documentary, filmmaker Werner Herzog and a small crew are given a rare chance to film inside France's Chauvet... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 98108%
Critics Consensus: Chasing Ice captures the urgency of climate change while prevailing as entertainment, thanks the awe-inspiring scenery and James Balog's charisma.
Synopsis:
James Balog and his team on the Extreme Ice Survey assemble a multiyear chronicle of the planet's rapidly melting glaciers.... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 98524%
Critics Consensus: Stray takes a patient, meditative look at the lives of Istanbul's stray dog population -- and uncovers truths of the human condition in the process.
Synopsis:
STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark... [More]
Starring:
#18
Adjusted Score: 99576%
Critics Consensus: Though decidedly one-sided, The Cove is an impeccably crafted, suspenseful expose of the covert slaughter of dolphins in Japan.
Synopsis:
In Taiji, Japan, local fishermen hide a gruesome secret: the capture and slaughter of dolphins. Activist Ric O'Barry, who trained... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 98972%
Critics Consensus: A marvel to watch.
Synopsis:
This documentary presents an epic portrait of winter bird migration. Filmed on all seven continents over four years, the footage... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 98779%
Critics Consensus: An eye-opening expose of the modern food industry, Food, Inc. is both fascinating and terrifying, and essential viewing for any health-conscious citizen.
Synopsis:
Documentary filmmaker Robert Kenner examines how mammoth corporations have taken over all aspects of the food chain in the United... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 97804%
Critics Consensus: Interesting and appealing as both a study of man and nature.
Synopsis:
A homeless musician's life is transformed after he discovers a flock of wild South American parrots living in San Francisco.... [More]
Starring:
#22
Adjusted Score: 97933%
Critics Consensus: While the work it honors may pose thorny ethical questions that Salt of the Earth neglects to answer, it remains a shattering, thought-provoking testament to Sebastião Salgado's career.
Synopsis:
Juliano Ribeiro Salgado co-directs a look at the career of his father, photographer Sebastião Salgado.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 100555%
Critics Consensus: Only the most hardened soul won't be moved by this heartwarming doc.
Synopsis:
At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 98235%
Critics Consensus: Gripping even though the outcome is known.
Synopsis:
In 1985, two young climbers, Joe Simpson (Brendan Mackey) and Simon Yates (Nicholas Aaron), set out to be the first... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 97665%
Critics Consensus: Encounters at the End of the World offers a poignant study of the human psyche amid haunting landscapes.
Synopsis:
Acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog travels to Antarctica, where he finds a desolate, beautiful landscape, largely untouched by human hands, and... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 96842%
Critics Consensus: Delightful and strangely moving.
Synopsis:
In Mongolia's Gobi desert, a camel belonging to a group of nomadic shepherds gives birth to a white calf. It's... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 95096%
Critics Consensus: Technically and visually dazzling...
Synopsis:
People come face to face with mysterious and stunning creatures of the ocean off Australia and New Guinea.... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 98672%
Critics Consensus: This candid, powerful and informative documentary illuminates some of the myths surrounding its dual subjects: global warming and Al Gore.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim follows Al Gore on the lecture circuit, as the former presidential candidate campaigns to raise public awareness... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 99670%
Critics Consensus: Effectively stirring and bolstered by thrilling visuals, The Eagle Huntress uses its heartwarming message to fill up a feature that might have made for an even more powerful short film.
Synopsis:
Aishol-pan, a 13-year-old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 94525%
Critics Consensus: Monkey Kingdom's breathtaking footage of primates in the wild is likely to please animal lovers of all ages.
Synopsis:
In South Asia, Maya the monkey and her son Kip struggle to survive within the competitive social hierarchy of the... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 95046%
Critics Consensus: A heartwarming look at the way a meaningful bond can transcend just about any barrier, this documentary will leave you asking your friends to come and see My Octopus Teacher with you.
Synopsis:
A diver swims with an octopus that lives in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa.... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 97019%
Critics Consensus: Whatever opinion you come to have of the obsessive Treadwell, Herzog has once again found a fascinating subject.
Synopsis:
Pieced together from Timothy Treadwell's actual video footage, Werner Herzog's remarkable documentary examines the calling that drove Treadwell to live... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 92993%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man and his son embark on an epic sea journey.... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 93373%
Critics Consensus: Although it raises some uncomfortable ethical quandaries, Wildcat is an affecting testament to the healing power of interspecies bonds.
Synopsis:
Wildcat follows the emotional and inspiring story of a young veteran (Harry Turner) on his journey into the Amazon. Once... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 94561%
Critics Consensus: Into the Inferno finds director Werner Herzog observing some of the most beautiful -- and terrifying -- wonders of the natural world with his signature blend of curiosity and insight.
Synopsis:
Werner Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer travel the globe and visit volcanoes in Indonesia, Ethiopia and even North Korea in... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 96021%
Critics Consensus: Uplifting, educational, and entertaining, The Biggest Little Farm is an environmental advocacy documentary with a satisfying side dish of hope for the future.
Synopsis:
A couple are followed through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 90621%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, beautifully filmed, and admirably short on sugarcoating, Bears continues Disneynature's winning streak.
Synopsis:
Filmmakers Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey chronicle a year in the lives of an Alaskan brown bear named Sky and... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 90743%
Critics Consensus: Anthropocene: The Human Epoch offers a sobering -- and visually ravishing - look at the horrific ecological damage wrought by modern human civilization.
Synopsis:
Filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky travel the globe to document the impact humans have made on... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 89113%
Critics Consensus: Proving 52 is the loneliest number since the number one, The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 is an engaging nature documentary about the leviathan efforts to understand our large aquatic counterparts.
Synopsis:
THE LONELIEST WHALE: THE SEARCH FOR 52 is a cinematic quest to find the "52 Hertz Whale," which scientists believe... [More]
Starring:
#40
Adjusted Score: 89669%
Critics Consensus: Mountain offers a visually thrilling -- and surprisingly affecting -- look at man's relationship with some of Earth's most imposing natural wonders.
Synopsis:
A cinematic journey of sound and nature that explores the beauty of the upper world. With advancements in technology, venturing... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 88756%
Critics Consensus: Patiently constructed and beautifully filmed, Aquarela views man's relationship with water through a sobering -- and awe-inducing -- lens.
Synopsis:
From massive waves to melting ice, filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky travels around the world to capture stunning images of the beauty... [More]
Starring:
#42
Adjusted Score: 85574%
Critics Consensus: An amazing array of images from beneath the sea.
Synopsis:
Director James Cameron travels with the crew of a Russian research vessel as they plunge into the depths of the... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 90556%
Critics Consensus: An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power makes a plea for environmental responsibility that adds a persuasive -- albeit arguably less impactful -- coda to its acclaimed predecessor.
Synopsis:
Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 82253%
Critics Consensus: Oceans adds another visually stunning chapter to the Disney Nature library.
Synopsis:
Most of the Earth's surface is covered by water; using the latest technology, filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud set... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 79646%
Critics Consensus: In addition to its breathtaking underwater photography, Sharkwater has a convincing, impassioned argument of how the plight of sharks affects everyone.
Synopsis:
Arguing that sharks are misunderstood as dangerous creatures, biologist Rob Stewart travels to the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica and other... [More]
Starring:
#46
Adjusted Score: 78929%
Critics Consensus: A thought-provoking and insightful documentary about the dangers of commercial fishing.
Synopsis:
Rupert Murray's acclaimed film looking at the consequences of unchecked, unregulated sea fishing across the globe. It is not a... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 78411%
Critics Consensus: It's a tad heavy-handed in its message, but Samsara's overwhelmingly beautiful visuals more than compensate for any narrative flaws.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Ron Fricke creates a global travelogue with pictures and music, exploring the Himalayas, the American Southwest, European cathedrals, and... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 78275%
Critics Consensus: Chimpanzee often anthropomorphizes its subjects, but it's a beautifully filmed, remarkably intimate look at the lives of a family of primates.
Synopsis:
Deep in an African forest lives a family of chimpanzees, including a baby named Oscar. Displaying the playful curiosity and... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 100781%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful yet gut-wrenching, Sharkwater Extinction offers an eye-opening condemnation of an illegal trade -- and a poignant farewell to a talented filmmaker.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Rob Stewart travels across oceans to expose the illegal and violent underworld of shark finning.... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 100372%
Critics Consensus: As visually dazzling as it is thought-provoking, Fantastic Fungi sets out to make audiences see mushrooms differently -- and brilliantly succeeds.
Synopsis:
The magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth.... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 100599%
Critics Consensus: Virunga offers a heart-rending glimpse of natural wonders vulnerable to the atrocities of greed -- and the people devoting their lives to defending them.
Synopsis:
A team of brave individuals risk their lives to protect the last mountain gorillas.... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 100421%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
It's time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up.... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 100526%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 94376%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Legendary free climber Tommy Caldwell tries to get over heartbreak by scaling the Dawn Wall of El Capitan in Yosemite... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 55352%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Narrated by David Attenborough, never-before-seen footage shows how our living in lockdown opened the door for nature to bounce back... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 46706%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Part adventure, part scientific expedition, part personal quest, and part fantastic voyage, this unprecedented non-fiction film takes audiences on a... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 38863%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scientist Fred Urquhart (Gordon Pinsent) studies migration of the monarch butterfly for 40 years.... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 65410%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A profile of what happens at sled dog operations after the Iditarod ends and the tourists go home.... [More]
Starring:
#59
Adjusted Score: 53652%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A photojournalist exposes the epidemic of poachers who are killing the endangered northern white rhino and the heroic work of... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 31432%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young penguin answers a mysterious call compelling the animals to venture to an unknown destination.... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 29031%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmakers celebrate Texas' diverse landscapes and wildlife while aiming to conserve its remaining wild places and recognize the importance of... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 29086%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu,... [More]
Starring:
#63
Adjusted Score: 29152%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the Outback, a kangaroo joey named Mala faces famine, frosts and a pack of hungry dingoes as she endeavors... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 40512%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a long period of isolation, Antonin, a young man suffering from persisting exhaustion, rediscovers the world at a rehabilitation... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 52609%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
French filmmaker Barbet Schroeder chronicles the life of Koko, an amazing female gorilla who is trained by Stanford University researcher... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 24212%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
There is a crisis of elephantine proportions playing out in the dry sandy Kalahari woodlands of eastern Botswana. A determined... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 29976%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An off-trail adventure into the mountains and canyons of national parks.... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 21500%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A veterinarian fights big corporations to protect animals from being exploited.... [More]
Starring:
#69
Adjusted Score: 98179%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
It may appear tiny to the human eye, but there is no denying that the insect kingdom -- as captured... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 97737%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud travel throughout Europe to film brown bears, wild horses, wolves and other animals in their... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 96556%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
David Attenborough discusses humanity's impact on nature and the actions we can take to save the planet.... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 90898%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Branching off of his bestselling book, renowned forester and writer Peter Wohlleben guides us through his most precious ideas and... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 94848%
Critics Consensus: An environmental advocacy documentary with the suspense of a thriller, Sea of Shadows exposes lawlessness on the high seas -- and promotes efforts to thwart it.
Synopsis:
The world's smallest whales near extinction as Mexican cartels and the Chinese mafia destroy their habitat.... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 78789%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ashley Bell and a team of elephant rescuers led by Asian elephant conservationist Lek Chailert embark on a daring 48-hour... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 83222%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A woman's love for her pet ducks, chickens, geese and turkeys -- all 200 of them -- jeopardizes her marriage... [More]
Starring:
#76
Adjusted Score: 71350%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In an effort to counter the increasingly uncontrollable issue of New York City's abandoned cat population, animal welfare activists have... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 91311%
Critics Consensus: Informative, compassionate, and beautifully filmed, The Elephant Queen should satisfy nature documentary lovers of all ages.
Synopsis:
A journey of family, courage, and coming home; joining Athena, the majestic matriarch, as she leads her elephant herd across... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 73014%
Critics Consensus: Koyaanisqatsi combines striking visuals and a brilliant score to produce a viewing experience that manages to be formally daring as well as purely entertaining.
Synopsis:
Drawing its title from the Hopi word meaning "life out of balance," this renowned documentary reveals how humanity has grown... [More]
Starring:
#79
Adjusted Score: 75401%
Critics Consensus: Roar marries gorgeous photography and a carefully observed narrative in the wild, yielding an eye-opening glimpse into the minds of lions.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Tim Liversedge spends two years near big cats to record their behavior as they try to survive in dwindling... [More]
Starring:
Directed By:
#80
Adjusted Score: 50398%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible explores Nepal's deep connection to high-altitude mountaineering through the eyes of Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, a... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 59650%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Visionaries and scientists work to mitigate climate change and minimize climate-related events, despite a rapidly warming planet.... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 90799%
Critics Consensus: Voyage of Time marries dazzling nature footage and painterly visual effects to give audiences a tour through the universe that is by turns beguiling and profound.
#83
Adjusted Score: 74721%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
British engineer Graham Dorrington, who built a little helium-filled zeppelin to fly over the Guyanan rainforest.... [More]
Starring:
#84
Adjusted Score: 88328%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Documentarian Marshall Curry investigates the darker side of the fight for our environment in this documentary about the Earth Liberation... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 47548%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Activists, scientists, farmers and politicians turn to regenerative agriculture to save the planet's topsoil.... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 87530%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a rival pride attacks and kills her mate, lioness Ma di Tau faces an arduous battle to preserve the... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 52454%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Volunteer activists led by Greenpeace's Paul Watson set sail for the south Antarctic Ocean to protect whales from Japanese hunters.... [More]
Starring:
#88
Adjusted Score: 86879%
Critics Consensus: More than just a must-watch for pooch people, The Dog Doc offers a thought-provoking look at alternatives for the healthcare industry's approach to medicine.
Synopsis:
A veterinarian holistically treats animals after other vets have given up on them.... [More]
Starring:
#89
Adjusted Score: 86019%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Man has found a new best friend: Tora, Pickles, Lucky, Zulu, Toodles, Flame and GoalKitty. These are just some of... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 63072%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Taking more than six years to film, this documentary written and directed by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Pérennou tells the... [More]
Starring:
#91
Adjusted Score: 85414%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
From frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest, filmmaker Lu Chuan follows the adventures of three animal families... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 76450%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After becoming separated from his pod, a young orca adopts residents of Vancouver Island's Nootka Sound as his surrogate family.... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 25073%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#94
Adjusted Score: 82382%
Critics Consensus: This engaging and well-organized eco-doc maps the successes and failures of the American environmental movement, thanks to sharp interviews and remarkable archive footage.
Synopsis:
On the one hand, there are the environmentalists and the ecologically minded bills signed into law by several presidents. On... [More]
Starring:
#95
Adjusted Score: 57702%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Louie Psihoyos, along with activists, scientists and others, draws attention to mankind's role in a potential loss of at... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Disneynature: Elephant adds to the studio's tradition of kid-focused, beautifully photographed nature documentaries that are just engaging enough for parents.
#97
Adjusted Score: 82240%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Featuring no conventional narrative, this film presents footage of people, places and things from around the world. From chaotic cities... [More]
Starring:
#98
Adjusted Score: 67800%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Landscape designer Piet Oudolf describes his creative process, from his abstract sketches to his theories on beauty.... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 78072%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
From Fiji to the Bahamas, Jean-Michel Cousteau and his children explore the ocean to learn about the threats it faces.... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 77597%
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and ambitious to a fault, The Ivory Game serves as a fittingly urgent call to action against a looming threat against vulnerable wildlife and a fragile ecosystem.
Synopsis:
Ivory is a prized status symbol for middle-class Chinese, and poachers in pursuit of white gold are slaughtering African elephants... [More]