(Photo by Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Best Nature Documentaries of All Time

Get an inside look at the outside world with our guide of the 100 best nature documentaries of all time. Spread across land and sea, from the highest mountain peaks and above down to the forest floor and below, these tales of our planet achieve more than just the most spellbinding natural images ever seen. They encourage us to travel beyond our usual boundaries. They call us into action as guardians of the environment. And they boost and restore our humanity, exploring our place among all of life’s tapestry on Earth.

These 100 documentaries are ranked by Tomatometer score, with Certified Fresh films first. These especially acclaimed films include what most people picture when they think nature documentaries: animals doing animal things out in the wild. Among the highest-rated include Winged Migration and March of the Penguins (which gave flight to our documentary craze in the 2000s), the Disneynature series (Bears, Chimpanzee, Oceans), and revealing IMAX presentations (Under the Sea, Born to Be Wild).

But animal docs don’t always need to trade in their frequent flyer miles. Many take place right beyond our doorstep, like The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill and All That Breathes (discover the inspiring work behind a bird hospital), and even feature our close pals, cats (Kedi) and dogs (Stray).

Humans and our relationship with nature are frequent doc topics. Touching the Void and Free Solo feature people challenging nature to get them up to their peak physical limits, while Fire of Love and Grizzly Man are all about getting up close and personal, maybe more than nature’s comfortable with.

Revelations about our impact on the environment remain a constant. They include the horrors of animal exploitation (Blackfish, The Cove, Food, Inc.), disappearing biodiversity (Honeyland), climate change (An Inconvenient Truth), and destruction (GasLand).

See what the natural world has to offer from the comfort of your spider-free home with the 100 best nature documentaries of al time. —Alex Vo



#1 Honeyland (2019) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 106934% Critics Consensus: Honeyland uses life in a remote village to offer an eye-opening perspective on experiences that should resonate even for audiences halfway around the world. Synopsis: A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries... A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska

#2 All That Breathes (2022) 99% #2 Adjusted Score: 102112% Critics Consensus: A poetic tribute to tenacity, All That Breathes uses two brothers' tireless efforts to make a broader point about finding triumph within tragedy. Synopsis: In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... [More] Starring: Directed By: Shaunak Sen

#4 Fire of Love (2022) 98% #4 Adjusted Score: 105483% Critics Consensus: Whether as a story of one couple's quixotic quest or simply a stunning collection of nature footage, Fire of Love burns bright. Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... [More] Starring: Miranda July Directed By: Sara Dosa

#6 Blackfish (2013) 98% #6 Adjusted Score: 102599% Critics Consensus: Blackfish is an aggressive, impassioned documentary that will change the way you look at performance killer whales. Synopsis: The story of Tilikum, a captive killer whale that has taken the lives of several people, underscores problems within the... The story of Tilikum, a captive killer whale that has taken the lives of several people, underscores problems within the... [More] Starring: Tilikum, John Hargrove, Samantha Berg, Mark Simmons Directed By: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

#7 Kedi (2016) 98% #7 Adjusted Score: 106594% Critics Consensus: Kedi is a cat fancier's dream, but this thoughtful, beautifully filmed look at Istanbul's street feline population offers absorbing viewing for filmgoers of any purr-suasion. Synopsis: Hundreds of thousands of cats have roamed the metropolis of Istanbul freely for thousands of years, wandering in and out... Hundreds of thousands of cats have roamed the metropolis of Istanbul freely for thousands of years, wandering in and out... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ceyda Torun

#8 Jane (2017) 98% #8 Adjusted Score: 104735% Critics Consensus: Jane honors its subject's legacy with an absorbing, beautifully filmed, and overall enlightening look at her decades of invaluable work. Synopsis: Jane Goodall, a young and untrained woman, challenges the male dominated scientific consensus of her time with her chimpanzee research... Jane Goodall, a young and untrained woman, challenges the male dominated scientific consensus of her time with her chimpanzee research... [More] Starring: Jane Goodall Directed By: Brett Morgen

#9 Born to Be Wild (2011) 98% #9 Adjusted Score: 99011% Critics Consensus: The human story of Born To Be Wild is captivating and the accompanying nature footage is utterly cute and charming. Synopsis: Morgan Freeman narrates this documentary about two dedicated animal preservationists. Daphne Sheldrick has created an elephant sanctuary in Kenya, while... Morgan Freeman narrates this documentary about two dedicated animal preservationists. Daphne Sheldrick has created an elephant sanctuary in Kenya, while... [More] Starring: Morgan Freeman Directed By: David Lickley

#10 Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds (2020) 98% #10 Adjusted Score: 100113% Critics Consensus: Much like the cosmic debris it investigates, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds is made up of heavy stuff -- but it lights up the screen thanks to Werner Herzog's infectious awe. Synopsis: A journey across the planet and universe explores how meteorites, shooting stars and deep impacts have awoken wonder about other... A journey across the planet and universe explores how meteorites, shooting stars and deep impacts have awoken wonder about other... [More] Starring: Werner Herzog Directed By: Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer

#11 GasLand (2010) 98% #11 Adjusted Score: 98666% Critics Consensus: GasLand patiently and powerfully outlines alarming problems with modern fuel extraction -- and the horrific public health risks that go along with them. Synopsis: When Josh Fox receives a $100,000 offer from a natural gas company interested in exploring in his land in Pennsylvania's... When Josh Fox receives a $100,000 offer from a natural gas company interested in exploring in his land in Pennsylvania's... [More] Starring: Josh Fox, Aubrey K. McClendon, Mike Markham, Marsha Mendenhall Directed By: Josh Fox

#14 Pick of the Litter (2018) 97% #14 Adjusted Score: 99563% Critics Consensus: Pick of the Litter has all the fluffy adorableness audiences expect from a puppy documentary, along with a story that's as edifying as it is heartwarming. Synopsis: Following five spirited puppies from the moment they're born through their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.... Following five spirited puppies from the moment they're born through their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Dana Nachman, Don Hardy Jr.

#15 Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2010) 96% #15 Adjusted Score: 100555% Critics Consensus: Hauntingly filmed and brimming with Herzog's infectious enthusiasm, Cave of Forgotten Dreams is a fascinating triumph. Synopsis: In this documentary, filmmaker Werner Herzog and a small crew are given a rare chance to film inside France's Chauvet... In this documentary, filmmaker Werner Herzog and a small crew are given a rare chance to film inside France's Chauvet... [More] Starring: Werner Herzog Directed By: Werner Herzog

#17 Stray (2021) 96% #17 Adjusted Score: 98524% Critics Consensus: Stray takes a patient, meditative look at the lives of Istanbul's stray dog population -- and uncovers truths of the human condition in the process. Synopsis: STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark... STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark... [More] Starring: Directed By: Elizabeth Lo

#18 The Cove (2009) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 99576% Critics Consensus: Though decidedly one-sided, The Cove is an impeccably crafted, suspenseful expose of the covert slaughter of dolphins in Japan. Synopsis: In Taiji, Japan, local fishermen hide a gruesome secret: the capture and slaughter of dolphins. Activist Ric O'Barry, who trained... In Taiji, Japan, local fishermen hide a gruesome secret: the capture and slaughter of dolphins. Activist Ric O'Barry, who trained... [More] Starring: Hayden Panettiere, Isabel Lucas, Louie Psihoyos Directed By: Louie Psihoyos

#19 Winged Migration (2001) 95% #19 Adjusted Score: 98972% Critics Consensus: A marvel to watch. Synopsis: This documentary presents an epic portrait of winter bird migration. Filmed on all seven continents over four years, the footage... This documentary presents an epic portrait of winter bird migration. Filmed on all seven continents over four years, the footage... [More] Starring: Jacques Perrin Directed By: Jacques Perrin

#21 The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill (2004) 95% #21 Adjusted Score: 97804% Critics Consensus: Interesting and appealing as both a study of man and nature. Synopsis: A homeless musician's life is transformed after he discovers a flock of wild South American parrots living in San Francisco.... A homeless musician's life is transformed after he discovers a flock of wild South American parrots living in San Francisco.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Judy Irving

#23 March of the Penguins (2005) 94% #23 Adjusted Score: 100555% Critics Consensus: Only the most hardened soul won't be moved by this heartwarming doc. Synopsis: At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds... At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds... [More] Starring: Morgan Freeman Directed By: Luc Jacquet

#27 Under the Sea (2009) 94% #27 Adjusted Score: 95096% Critics Consensus: Technically and visually dazzling... Synopsis: People come face to face with mysterious and stunning creatures of the ocean off Australia and New Guinea.... People come face to face with mysterious and stunning creatures of the ocean off Australia and New Guinea.... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey Directed By: Howard Hall

#28 An Inconvenient Truth (2006) 93% #28 Adjusted Score: 98672% Critics Consensus: This candid, powerful and informative documentary illuminates some of the myths surrounding its dual subjects: global warming and Al Gore. Synopsis: Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim follows Al Gore on the lecture circuit, as the former presidential candidate campaigns to raise public awareness... Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim follows Al Gore on the lecture circuit, as the former presidential candidate campaigns to raise public awareness... [More] Starring: Al Gore, Billy West Directed By: Davis Guggenheim

#29 The Eagle Huntress (2016) 93% #29 Adjusted Score: 99670% Critics Consensus: Effectively stirring and bolstered by thrilling visuals, The Eagle Huntress uses its heartwarming message to fill up a feature that might have made for an even more powerful short film. Synopsis: Aishol-pan, a 13-year-old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an... Aishol-pan, a 13-year-old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an... [More] Starring: Daisy Ridley, Aisholpan Nurgaiv, Rys Nurgaiv Directed By: Otto Bell

#30 Monkey Kingdom (2015) 93% #30 Adjusted Score: 94525% Critics Consensus: Monkey Kingdom's breathtaking footage of primates in the wild is likely to please animal lovers of all ages. Synopsis: In South Asia, Maya the monkey and her son Kip struggle to survive within the competitive social hierarchy of the... In South Asia, Maya the monkey and her son Kip struggle to survive within the competitive social hierarchy of the... [More] Starring: Tina Fey Directed By: Mark Linfield, Alastair Fothergill

#31 My Octopus Teacher (2020) 93% #31 Adjusted Score: 95046% Critics Consensus: A heartwarming look at the way a meaningful bond can transcend just about any barrier, this documentary will leave you asking your friends to come and see My Octopus Teacher with you. Synopsis: A diver swims with an octopus that lives in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa.... A diver swims with an octopus that lives in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa.... [More] Starring: Craig Foster Directed By: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

#37 Bears (2014) 89% #37 Adjusted Score: 90621% Critics Consensus: Sweet, beautifully filmed, and admirably short on sugarcoating, Bears continues Disneynature's winning streak. Synopsis: Filmmakers Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey chronicle a year in the lives of an Alaskan brown bear named Sky and... Filmmakers Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey chronicle a year in the lives of an Alaskan brown bear named Sky and... [More] Starring: John C. Reilly Directed By: Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey

#39 The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (2021) 88% #39 Adjusted Score: 89113% Critics Consensus: Proving 52 is the loneliest number since the number one, The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 is an engaging nature documentary about the leviathan efforts to understand our large aquatic counterparts. Synopsis: THE LONELIEST WHALE: THE SEARCH FOR 52 is a cinematic quest to find the "52 Hertz Whale," which scientists believe... THE LONELIEST WHALE: THE SEARCH FOR 52 is a cinematic quest to find the "52 Hertz Whale," which scientists believe... [More] Starring: Directed By: Joshua Zeman

#40 Mountain (2017) 87% #40 Adjusted Score: 89669% Critics Consensus: Mountain offers a visually thrilling -- and surprisingly affecting -- look at man's relationship with some of Earth's most imposing natural wonders. Synopsis: A cinematic journey of sound and nature that explores the beauty of the upper world. With advancements in technology, venturing... A cinematic journey of sound and nature that explores the beauty of the upper world. With advancements in technology, venturing... [More] Starring: Willem Dafoe Directed By: Jennifer Peedom

#41 Aquarela (2018) 86% #41 Adjusted Score: 88756% Critics Consensus: Patiently constructed and beautifully filmed, Aquarela views man's relationship with water through a sobering -- and awe-inducing -- lens. Synopsis: From massive waves to melting ice, filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky travels around the world to capture stunning images of the beauty... From massive waves to melting ice, filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky travels around the world to capture stunning images of the beauty... [More] Starring: Directed By: Victor Kossakovsky

#44 Oceans (2009) 80% #44 Adjusted Score: 82253% Critics Consensus: Oceans adds another visually stunning chapter to the Disney Nature library. Synopsis: Most of the Earth's surface is covered by water; using the latest technology, filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud set... Most of the Earth's surface is covered by water; using the latest technology, filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud set... [More] Starring: Pierce Brosnan Directed By: Jacques Perrin, Jacques Cluzaud

#45 Sharkwater (2006) 79% #45 Adjusted Score: 79646% Critics Consensus: In addition to its breathtaking underwater photography, Sharkwater has a convincing, impassioned argument of how the plight of sharks affects everyone. Synopsis: Arguing that sharks are misunderstood as dangerous creatures, biologist Rob Stewart travels to the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica and other... Arguing that sharks are misunderstood as dangerous creatures, biologist Rob Stewart travels to the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica and other... [More] Starring: Directed By: Rob Stewart

#46 The End of the Line (2009) 78% #46 Adjusted Score: 78929% Critics Consensus: A thought-provoking and insightful documentary about the dangers of commercial fishing. Synopsis: Rupert Murray's acclaimed film looking at the consequences of unchecked, unregulated sea fishing across the globe. It is not a... Rupert Murray's acclaimed film looking at the consequences of unchecked, unregulated sea fishing across the globe. It is not a... [More] Starring: Ted Danson Directed By: Rupert Murray

#47 Samsara (2011) 76% #47 Adjusted Score: 78411% Critics Consensus: It's a tad heavy-handed in its message, but Samsara's overwhelmingly beautiful visuals more than compensate for any narrative flaws. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ron Fricke creates a global travelogue with pictures and music, exploring the Himalayas, the American Southwest, European cathedrals, and... Filmmaker Ron Fricke creates a global travelogue with pictures and music, exploring the Himalayas, the American Southwest, European cathedrals, and... [More] Starring: Balinese Tari Legong Dancers, Hiroshi Ishiguro Directed By: Ron Fricke

#48 Chimpanzee (2012) 75% #48 Adjusted Score: 78275% Critics Consensus: Chimpanzee often anthropomorphizes its subjects, but it's a beautifully filmed, remarkably intimate look at the lives of a family of primates. Synopsis: Deep in an African forest lives a family of chimpanzees, including a baby named Oscar. Displaying the playful curiosity and... Deep in an African forest lives a family of chimpanzees, including a baby named Oscar. Displaying the playful curiosity and... [More] Starring: Tim Allen Directed By: Alastair Fothergill, Mark Linfield

#49 Sharkwater Extinction (2018) 100% #49 Adjusted Score: 100781% Critics Consensus: Beautiful yet gut-wrenching, Sharkwater Extinction offers an eye-opening condemnation of an illegal trade -- and a poignant farewell to a talented filmmaker. Synopsis: Filmmaker Rob Stewart travels across oceans to expose the illegal and violent underworld of shark finning.... Filmmaker Rob Stewart travels across oceans to expose the illegal and violent underworld of shark finning.... [More] Starring: Rob Stewart Directed By: Rob Stewart

#50 Fantastic Fungi (2019) 100% #50 Adjusted Score: 100372% Critics Consensus: As visually dazzling as it is thought-provoking, Fantastic Fungi sets out to make audiences see mushrooms differently -- and brilliantly succeeds. Synopsis: The magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth.... The magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth.... [More] Starring: Brie Larson, Tony D. Head Directed By: Louie Schwartzberg

#55 The Year Earth Changed (2021) 100% #55 Adjusted Score: 55352% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Narrated by David Attenborough, never-before-seen footage shows how our living in lockdown opened the door for nature to bounce back... Narrated by David Attenborough, never-before-seen footage shows how our living in lockdown opened the door for nature to bounce back... [More] Starring: David Attenborough Directed By: Tom Beard

#56 Galapagos (1999) 100% #56 Adjusted Score: 46706% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Part adventure, part scientific expedition, part personal quest, and part fantastic voyage, this unprecedented non-fiction film takes audiences on a... Part adventure, part scientific expedition, part personal quest, and part fantastic voyage, this unprecedented non-fiction film takes audiences on a... [More] Starring: Kenneth Branagh Directed By: David Clark, Al Giddings

#58 Sled Dogs (2016) 100% #58 Adjusted Score: 65410% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A profile of what happens at sled dog operations after the Iditarod ends and the tourists go home.... A profile of what happens at sled dog operations after the Iditarod ends and the tourists go home.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Fern Levitt

#59 The Last Animals (2017) 100% #59 Adjusted Score: 53652% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A photojournalist exposes the epidemic of poachers who are killing the endangered northern white rhino and the heroic work of... A photojournalist exposes the epidemic of poachers who are killing the endangered northern white rhino and the heroic work of... [More] Starring: Kate Brooks Directed By: Kate Brooks

#62 The Elephant Whisperers (2022) 100% #62 Adjusted Score: 29086% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu,... Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu,... [More] Starring: Directed By: Kartiki Gonsalves

#63 Kangaroo Valley (2022) 100% #63 Adjusted Score: 29152% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In the Outback, a kangaroo joey named Mala faces famine, frosts and a pack of hungry dingoes as she endeavors... In the Outback, a kangaroo joey named Mala faces famine, frosts and a pack of hungry dingoes as she endeavors... [More] Starring: Sarah Snook Directed By: Kylie Stott

#66 Elephant Refugees (2020) 100% #66 Adjusted Score: 24212% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: There is a crisis of elephantine proportions playing out in the dry sandy Kalahari woodlands of eastern Botswana. A determined... There is a crisis of elephantine proportions playing out in the dry sandy Kalahari woodlands of eastern Botswana. A determined... [More] Starring: Jerome Flynn Directed By: Louise Hogarth

#68 The Paw Project (2012) 100% #68 Adjusted Score: 21500% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A veterinarian fights big corporations to protect animals from being exploited.... A veterinarian fights big corporations to protect animals from being exploited.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jennifer Conrad

#69 Microcosmos (1996) 97% #69 Adjusted Score: 98179% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: It may appear tiny to the human eye, but there is no denying that the insect kingdom -- as captured... It may appear tiny to the human eye, but there is no denying that the insect kingdom -- as captured... [More] Starring: Kristin Scott Thomas Directed By: Claude Nuridsany, Marie Pérennou

#70 Seasons (2015) 97% #70 Adjusted Score: 97737% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud travel throughout Europe to film brown bears, wild horses, wolves and other animals in their... Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud travel throughout Europe to film brown bears, wild horses, wolves and other animals in their... [More] Starring: Jacques Perrin Directed By: Jacques Perrin, Jacques Cluzaud

#75 For the Birds (2018) 93% #75 Adjusted Score: 83222% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A woman's love for her pet ducks, chickens, geese and turkeys -- all 200 of them -- jeopardizes her marriage... A woman's love for her pet ducks, chickens, geese and turkeys -- all 200 of them -- jeopardizes her marriage... [More] Starring: Directed By: Richard Miron

#77 The Elephant Queen (2018) 91% #77 Adjusted Score: 91311% Critics Consensus: Informative, compassionate, and beautifully filmed, The Elephant Queen should satisfy nature documentary lovers of all ages. Synopsis: A journey of family, courage, and coming home; joining Athena, the majestic matriarch, as she leads her elephant herd across... A journey of family, courage, and coming home; joining Athena, the majestic matriarch, as she leads her elephant herd across... [More] Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor Directed By: Mark Deeble, Victoria Stone

#78 Koyaanisqatsi (1982) 91% #78 Adjusted Score: 73014% Critics Consensus: Koyaanisqatsi combines striking visuals and a brilliant score to produce a viewing experience that manages to be formally daring as well as purely entertaining. Synopsis: Drawing its title from the Hopi word meaning "life out of balance," this renowned documentary reveals how humanity has grown... Drawing its title from the Hopi word meaning "life out of balance," this renowned documentary reveals how humanity has grown... [More] Starring: Directed By: Godfrey Reggio

#79 Roar: Lions of the Kalahari (2003) 91% #79 Adjusted Score: 75401% Critics Consensus: Roar marries gorgeous photography and a carefully observed narrative in the wild, yielding an eye-opening glimpse into the minds of lions. Synopsis: Filmmaker Tim Liversedge spends two years near big cats to record their behavior as they try to survive in dwindling... Filmmaker Tim Liversedge spends two years near big cats to record their behavior as they try to survive in dwindling... [More] Starring: Directed By:

#83 The White Diamond (2004) 90% #83 Adjusted Score: 74721% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: British engineer Graham Dorrington, who built a little helium-filled zeppelin to fly over the Guyanan rainforest.... British engineer Graham Dorrington, who built a little helium-filled zeppelin to fly over the Guyanan rainforest.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Werner Herzog

#86 The Last Lions (2011) 87% #86 Adjusted Score: 87530% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: When a rival pride attacks and kills her mate, lioness Ma di Tau faces an arduous battle to preserve the... When a rival pride attacks and kills her mate, lioness Ma di Tau faces an arduous battle to preserve the... [More] Starring: Jeremy Irons Directed By: Dereck Joubert

#88 The Dog Doc (2019) 86% #88 Adjusted Score: 86879% Critics Consensus: More than just a must-watch for pooch people, The Dog Doc offers a thought-provoking look at alternatives for the healthcare industry's approach to medicine. Synopsis: A veterinarian holistically treats animals after other vets have given up on them.... A veterinarian holistically treats animals after other vets have given up on them.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Cindy Meehl

#90 Genesis (2004) 84% #90 Adjusted Score: 63072% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Taking more than six years to film, this documentary written and directed by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Pérennou tells the... Taking more than six years to film, this documentary written and directed by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Pérennou tells the... [More] Starring: Directed By: Claude Nuridsany, Marie Pérennou

#91 Born in China (2016) 83% #91 Adjusted Score: 85414% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: From frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest, filmmaker Lu Chuan follows the adventures of three animal families... From frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest, filmmaker Lu Chuan follows the adventures of three animal families... [More] Starring: John Krasinski, Xun Zhou Directed By: Chuan Lu

#92 The Whale (2011) 83% #92 Adjusted Score: 76450% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: After becoming separated from his pod, a young orca adopts residents of Vancouver Island's Nootka Sound as his surrogate family.... After becoming separated from his pod, a young orca adopts residents of Vancouver Island's Nootka Sound as his surrogate family.... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds Directed By: Suzanne Chisholm, Michael Parfit

#94 Earth Days (2009) 82% #94 Adjusted Score: 82382% Critics Consensus: This engaging and well-organized eco-doc maps the successes and failures of the American environmental movement, thanks to sharp interviews and remarkable archive footage. Synopsis: On the one hand, there are the environmentalists and the ecologically minded bills signed into law by several presidents. On... On the one hand, there are the environmentalists and the ecologically minded bills signed into law by several presidents. On... [More] Starring: Directed By: Robert Stone

#97 Baraka (1992) 81% #97 Adjusted Score: 82240% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Featuring no conventional narrative, this film presents footage of people, places and things from around the world. From chaotic cities... Featuring no conventional narrative, this film presents footage of people, places and things from around the world. From chaotic cities... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ron Fricke