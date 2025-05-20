100 Best Movies of 1990, Ranked by Tomatometer
Discover the 100 best movies of 1990! To make the list, every film needs at least 20 critics reviews. From there, we feature the Certified Fresh films first (Goodfellas, Edward Scissorhands, Total Recall), then the Fresh films (Awakenings, Jacob’s Ladder, Gremlins 2: The New Batch), followed by Rotten-rated movies (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Days of Thunder, Young Guns II).
#1
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career.
Synopsis:
Henry Hill, a poor Irish-Italian growing up in 1950s New York City, rises through the ranks of his neighborhood's organized [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by the charm of Matthew Broderick in the title role and Marlon Brando as a caricature of his Godfather persona, The Freshman benefits from solid casting, a clever premise, and sweet humor.
Synopsis:
Clark Kellogg (Matthew Broderick) is robbed moments after arriving in New York, so when he sees his mugger several days [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: With a deliciously wicked performance from Angelica Huston and imaginative puppetry by Jim Henson's creature shop, Nicolas Roeg's dark and witty movie captures the spirit of Roald Dahl's writing like few other adaptations.
Synopsis:
While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother, Helga (Mai Zetterling), young Luke (Jasen Fisher) inadvertently spies on [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Though possibly more notable for its distinctive style than an airtight story, this Coen brothers take on the classic gangster flick features sharp dialogue, impressive cinematography, and a typically quirky cast of characters.
Synopsis:
When the Italian Mafia threatens to kill a crooked bookie (John Turturro), Irish mob boss Leo O'Bannon (Albert Finney) refuses [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Metropolitan gently skewers the young socialite class with a smartly written dramedy whose unique, specific setting yields rich universal truths.
Synopsis:
A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers, serves as a catalyst to alter his and [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Featuring exceptional performances and a cunning script, Reversal of Fortune doubles as a tantalizing mystery and ruthless satire of the rich.
Synopsis:
When socialite Sunny von Bülow (Glenn Close) inexplicably slips into an irreversible coma, police suspect foul play -- and the [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Coolly collected and confidently performed, The Grifters is a stylish caper that puts the artistry in con.
Synopsis:
Hard-as-nails Lily Dillon (Anjelica Huston) works as a swindler for dangerous bookie Bobo (Pat Hingle), probably the only man she [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date.
Synopsis:
After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: The first collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands is a magical modern fairy tale with gothic overtones and a sweet center.
Synopsis:
A scientist (Vincent Price) builds an animated human being -- the gentle Edward (Johnny Depp). The scientist dies before he [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: A zany out-of-control thriller that gives lead Anne Parillaud a big character arc and plenty of emotional room to work within.
Synopsis:
Convicted felon Nikita (Anne Parillaud), instead of going to jail, is given a new identity and trained to be a [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Perfectly cast and packed with suspense, The Hunt for Red October is an old-fashioned submarine thriller with plenty of firepower to spare.
Synopsis:
Based on the popular Tom Clancy novel, this suspenseful movie tracks Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) as he [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: An affectionate throwback to 1950s creature features, Tremors reinvigorates its genre tropes with a finely balanced combination of horror and humor.
Synopsis:
Repairmen Val McKee (Kevin Bacon) and Earl Bassett (Fred Ward) are tired of their dull lives in the small desert [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Dances with Wolves suffers from a simplistic view of the culture it attempts to honor, but the end result remains a stirring western whose noble intentions are often matched by its epic grandeur.
Synopsis:
A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle, [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Thanks to an outstanding script, focused direction by Alan Pakula, and a riveting performance from Harrison Ford, Presumed Innocent is the kind of effective courtroom thriller most others aspire to be.
Synopsis:
Prosecuting attorney Raymond Horgan (Brian Dennehy) assigns his chief deputy, the taciturn Rusty Sabitch (Harrison Ford), to investigate the rape [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: The Rescuers Down Under achieves moments of genuine wonder while adding Outback flavor to its charmingly modest story, making for a sequel that outdoes the original.
Synopsis:
Cody (Adam Ryen), a boy living in the Australian outback, frees a rare golden eagle from a trap. When an [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: Uniting a pair of powerhouse talents with a smart, sharply written script, Postcards from the Edge makes compelling drama out of reality-inspired trauma.
Synopsis:
Hollywood actress Suzanne Vale is on a slippery slope as a recovering addict. On exit from rehab, it is recommended [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page.
Synopsis:
When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Under Paul Verhoeven's frenetic direction, Total Recall is a fast-paced rush of violence, gore, and humor that never slacks.
Synopsis:
Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a bored construction worker in the year 2084 who dreams of visiting the colonized Mars. [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: Slacker rests its shiftless thumb on the pulse of a generation with fresh filmmaking that captures the tenor of its time while establishing a benchmark for 1990s indie cinema.
Synopsis:
Austin, Texas, is an Eden for the young and unambitious, from the enthusiastically eccentric to the dangerously apathetic. Here, the [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Back to the Future Part III draws the trilogy to a satisfying close with a simpler, sweeter round of time-travel antics.
Synopsis:
In this final chapter, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) obtains a 70-year-old message from the time-traveling Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Ghost offers viewers a poignant romance while blending elements of comedy, horror, and mystery, all adding up to one of the more enduringly watchable hits of its era.
Synopsis:
Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is a banker, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) is an artist, and the two are madly in [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: Love and hope soar in Cyrano De Bergerac, an immensely entertaining romance featuring Gerard Depardieu as his peak.
Synopsis:
Soldier and poet Cyrano de Bergerac (Gérard Depardieu) is in love with Roxane (Anne Brochet), but he's too ashamed to [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A widowed farmer's (Valdimar Orn Flygenring) son resists his new stepmother's (Bryndis Petra Bragadottir) attempts to win him over. [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on the autobiographical work of New Zealand writer Janet Frame, this production depicts the author at various stage of [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jewish teenager Salek (Marco Hofschneider) is separated from his family when they flee their home in Germany after Kristallnacht. He [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: House Party is a light, entertaining teen comedy with an infectious energy.
Synopsis:
Play's parents are out of town, and he's planning the house party to end all house parties. His best friend, [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: Days of Being Wild uses a young man's struggle to come to terms with a family secret as the foundation for a beautifully filmed drama with a darkly dreamy allure.
Synopsis:
The lives of several lovelorn individuals (Leslie Cheung, Maggie Cheung, Andy Lau) intersect as they drift through Hong Kong. [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: Longtime Companion is a sensitive ensemble AIDS drama, lensed with sympathy which builds to a moving finale.
Synopsis:
During the 1980s, a group of gay men and their straight female friend confront the spread of AIDS. Personal trainer [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: To Sleep with Anger examines cultural tensions with a deft hand and a potent blend of comedy and drama, stirred skillfully to life by a strong cast led by Danny Glover.
Synopsis:
Vagabond Harry (Danny Glover) pays an unexpected visit to his old chum Gideon (Paul Butler), who accepts the aimless man [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During his lifetime, Vincent Van Gogh (Tim Roth) has no greater champion of his work than his devoted brother, Theo [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When veteran cop Captain Michael Brennan (Nick Nolte) shoots a Puerto Rican hood, the crime is made to practically disappear. [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This drama, largely based on the family history of director Barry Levinson, follows the immigrant Krichinsky clan as they settle [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: State of Grace brings an impressive ensemble cast to bear on its epic gangster saga, elevating a largely familiar story with outstanding performances.
Synopsis:
Gone for a decade, Terry Noonan (Sean Penn) is welcomed back into the fold in his Irish-American neighborhood in New [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: Laced with hard-boiled thrills and pitch-black comedy, Miami Blues delivers a disarmingly off-kilter crime caper.
Synopsis:
After Junior (Alec Baldwin) is released from prison, he plans on starting a new life in Miami. But when he [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: Quick Change makes the most of its clever premise with a smartly skewed heist comedy that leaves plenty of room for its talented cast to shine.
Synopsis:
With the aid of his girlfriend, Phyllis Potter (Geena Davis), and best friend, Loomis (Randy Quaid), Grimm (Bill Murray) enters [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: White Hunter Black Heart is powerful, intelligent, and subtly moving, a fascinating meditation on masculinity and the insecurities of artists.
Synopsis:
Hard-living, macho movie director John Wilson (Clint Eastwood) arrives in 1950s Zimbabwe to prepare for his next film. Accompanied by [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: Pump Up the Volume can be a bit overbearing, but this is one teen drama with the courage of its convictions -- and a killer soundtrack.
Synopsis:
In Arizona, an introverted and insightful teenager, Mark Hunter (Christian Slater), finds an outlet for his viewpoints through a shortwave [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: Elevated by some of Robin Williams' finest non-comedic work and a strong performance from Robert De Niro, Awakenings skirts the edges of melodrama, then soars above it.
Synopsis:
The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After escaping from a mental hospital, drifting ex-boxer Kid Collie (Jason Patric) meets an alcoholic widow, Fay (Rachel Ward), who [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the Los Angeles Police Department, Officer Dennis Peck (Richard Gere) is a divisive figure, loved by those who are [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: Largely thanks to charming performances from Alan Rickman and Juliet Stevenson, Truly Madly Deeply is an afterlife romance with infectious spirit.
Synopsis:
A cellist (Alan Rickman) returns from the hereafter to a grieving London pianist (Juliet Stevenson) to comfort her. [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: It may lack some of the depth and complexity of the play, but Mel Gibson and Franco Zeffirelli make a surprisingly successful team.
Synopsis:
Franco Zeffirelli's adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy about the young prince of Denmark who is plagued by indecision when he vows [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: Blue Steel's increasingly over-the-top story beggars disbelief, but this cop drama is elevated by an appealing cast and Kathryn Bigelow's stylish direction.
Synopsis:
When rookie cop Megan Turner (Jamie Lee Curtis) kills a convenience store robber, she does not notice when psychopathic commodities [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: John Waters' musical ode to the teen rebel genre is infectious and gleefully camp, providing star Johnny Depp with the perfect vehicle in which to lampoon his pin-up image.
Synopsis:
A prim and proper schoolgirl goes against her mother's wishes when she dates a motorcycle-riding juvenile delinquent. [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: King of New York covers familiar narrative ground with impressive style -- and leaves plenty of room for its talented cast to deliver gripping performances.
Synopsis:
A crime lord plots to take control of New York's underground drug economy and distribute the profits to the poor. [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: Even with its disorienting leaps of logic and structure, Jacob's Ladder is an engrossing, nerve-shattering experience.
Synopsis:
After returning home from the Vietnam War, veteran Jacob Singer (Tim Robbins) struggles to maintain his sanity. Plagued by hallucinations [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Dark and vulgar, Meet the Feebles is a backstage comedy featuring puppets that offers proof of Peter Jackson's taste for sheer outrageousness, even if it often lapses into pure juvenilia.
Synopsis:
Fame-seeking members of the animal kingdom experience the sleazier side of show business in this puppet-filled parody. [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: Gremlins 2 trades the spiky thrills of its predecessor for looney satire, yielding a succession of sporadically clever gags that add some flavor to a recycled plot.
Synopsis:
The magical collectibles store that Gizmo calls home has just been destroyed, and the tiny monster finds his way into [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: Mo' Better Blues is rich with vibrant hues and Denzel Washington's impassioned performance, although its straightforward telling lacks the political punch fans expect from a Spike Lee joint.
Synopsis:
Financially irresponsible Giant (Spike Lee) manages a jazz group, but his sax player, Shadow (Wesley Snipes), wants to replace him [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Harry Madox (Don Johnson) is a drifter who settles into a small Texas town, taking a job at a used [More]
#51
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A well-to-do Manhattan housewife, Alice Tate (Mia Farrow), finds her affections shifting from her stockbroker husband (William Hurt) of 16 [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Vinnie Antonelli (Steve Martin) trades the mob for the witness protection program and moves to a small suburb in California. [More]
#53
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Fifteen-year-old Charlotte Flax (Winona Ryder) is tired of her wacky mom (Cher) moving their family to a different town any [More]
#54
Critics Consensus: Aided by Michael Caine's finely layered performance, A Shock to the System finds dark comedy in the cutthroat modern business world.
Synopsis:
When experienced advertising executive Graham Marshall (Michael Caine) loses out on a promotion to a younger man, the situation inadvertently [More]
#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While visiting Moscow, British publisher Barley Blair (Sean Connery) learns of a manuscript detailing the Soviet Union's nuclear missile capabilities. [More]
#56
Critics Consensus: It lacks the fresh thrills of its predecessor, but Die Hard 2 still works as an over-the-top -- and reasonably taut -- big-budget sequel, with plenty of set pieces to paper over the plot deficiencies.
Synopsis:
A year after his heroics in L.A, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is mixed up in another terrorist plot, this [More]
#57
Critics Consensus: Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! undermines its own effectiveness with an excess of camp, but writer-director Pedro Almodóvar and an attractive cast make it all worth watching.
Synopsis:
Newly released from a mental institution, Ricky (Antonio Banderas) heads straight for a reunion with the love of his life, [More]
#58
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
At a U.S. Army Air Force base in England, the crew members of B-17 bomber Memphis Belle prepare for their [More]
#59
Critics Consensus: Night of the Living Dead doesn't quite reinvent the original's narrative, but its sleek action and amplified gore turn it into a worthy horror showcase.
Synopsis:
For reasons unknown, the recently deceased are rising from the grave as flesh-hungry zombies. Fleeing from the undead horde, a [More]
#60
It
(1990)
67%
64%
Critics Consensus: Though hampered by an uneven second half, It supplies a wealth of funhouse thrills and an idelible turn from Tim Curry as Pennywise.
Synopsis:
In 1960, seven preteen outcasts fight an evil demon that poses as a child-killing clown. Thirty years later, they reunite [More]
#61
Critics Consensus: This late-career anthology by Akira Kurosawa often confirms that Dreams are more interesting to the dreamer than their audience, but the directorial master still delivers opulent visions with a generous dose of heart.
Synopsis:
This imaginative Japanese production presents a series of short films by lauded director Akira Kurosawa. In one chapter, a young [More]
#62
Critics Consensus: Home Alone's uneven but frequently funny premise, stretched unreasonably thin, is buoyed by Macaulay Culkin's cute performance and strong supporting stars.
Synopsis:
When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine [More]
#63
Critics Consensus: The final installment of The Godfather saga recalls its predecessors' power when it's strictly business, but underwhelming performances and confused tonality brings less closure to the Corleone story.
Synopsis:
As Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) ages, he finds that being the head of the Corleone crime family isn't getting any [More]
#64
Critics Consensus: Joe Versus the Volcano erupts with plenty of screwball energy and thoughtful observations about living to the fullest, but its existential ambition may prove too goofy for some audiences.
Synopsis:
Joe Banks (Tom Hanks) is dying, apparently. This is good news, since his life was not much worth living anyway. [More]
#65
Critics Consensus: One of director David Lynch's more uneven efforts, Wild at Heart is held together by his distinctive sensibilities and compelling work from Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern.
Synopsis:
After serving prison time for a self-defense killing, Sailor Ripley (Nicolas Cage) reunites with girlfriend Lula Fortune (Laura Dern). Lula's [More]
#66
Critics Consensus: Pretty Woman may be a yuppie fantasy, but the film's slick comedy, soundtrack, and casting can overcome misgivings.
Synopsis:
A prostitute and a wealthy businessman fall for one another, forming an unlikely pair; while on a business trip in [More]
#67
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Los Angeles marketing analyst Michael Boll (James Spader) struggles with insecurity despite his successes -- until he meets a mysterious [More]
#68
Critics Consensus: Dick Tracy is stylish, unique, and an undeniable technical triumph, but it ultimately struggles to rise above its two-dimensional artificiality.
Synopsis:
Hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) is searching for evidence that proves Alphonse Big Boy Caprice is the city's most [More]
#69
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Private investigator and war veteran Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by real estate developer Jake Berman (Harvey Keitel) for [More]
#70
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Renegade police officer Matthew Cordell (Robert Z'Dar) once roamed the streets of New York City unleashing his murderous brand of [More]
#71
Critics Consensus: Henry & June celebrates sensuality and passion, though the portentous filmmaking drags it down by a large degree.
Synopsis:
A literary love triangle is explored in this film, which was the first to earn an NC-17 rating. While traveling [More]
#72
Critics Consensus: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead struggles in its journey from stage to screen, but a well-chosen trio of veteran talents keep things consistently watchable.
Synopsis:
Rosencrantz (Gary Oldman) and Guildenstern (Tim Roth) ramble obliviously through Elsinore Castle and its environs as the events of William [More]
#73
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Urban horticulturalist Brontë Mitchell (Andie MacDowell) has her eye on a gorgeous apartment, but the building's board will rent it [More]
#74
Critics Consensus: The Exorcist III is a talky, literary sequel with some scary moments that rival anything from the original.
Synopsis:
Police Lt. Kinderman (George C. Scott) notices similarities between his current murder investigation and the methods used by the Gemini [More]
#75
Critics Consensus: An impressive array of talent on either side of the camera helps compensate for Texasville's inability to live up to its classic predecessor, but it isn't quite enough.
Synopsis:
1950s lovers (Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd) meet in the 1980s in this sequel to "The Last Picture Show." [More]
#76
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Joey (Kevin Kline) and his wife, Rosalie (Tracey Ullman), run a pizza joint with the help of Devo (River Phoenix), [More]
#77
Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton certainly proves himself as an effective villain, but Pacific Heights sticks too closely to well-worn thriller conventions.
Synopsis:
Unmarried yuppies Patty (Melanie Griffith) and Drake (Matthew Modine) move into an expensive dream home in a high-end neighborhood in [More]
#78
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this updated take on William Golding's classic novel, a group of American military schoolboys become marooned on a remote [More]
#79
Critics Consensus: Nightbreed's imaginative world-building and startling creature designs are no match for its clumsy, uneven plotting.
Synopsis:
Aaron Boone (Craig Sheffer) is haunted by terrifying nightmares of a city of monsters. He goes to see a psychiatrist, [More]
#80
Critics Consensus: Arnold Schwarzenegger substitutes his action brio with some refreshingly adept comedic timing, but Kindergarten Cop is too grim for children and too cloying for adults.
Synopsis:
In this action-comedy, unusual circumstances find big, brawny cop John Kimble (Arnold Schwarzenegger) posing as a kindergarten teacher in order [More]
#81
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An Italian diplomat's son (Christopher Walken) follows and seduces English lovers (Rupert Everett, Natasha Richardson) in Venice. [More]
#82
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Matthew Quigley (Tom Selleck) is an American rifleman who travels to the Australian outback to answer a help wanted ad [More]
#83
Critics Consensus: While it boasts an impressive cast, striking visuals, and an effective mood, Flatliners never quite jolts its story to life.
Synopsis:
Seeking answers about the afterlife, Chicago medical student Nelson (Kiefer Sutherland) persuades his fellow pupils to help him end his [More]
#84
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Max Baron (James Spader) is a Jewish advertising executive in his 20s who's still getting over the death of his [More]
#85
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The first of three dark tales involves resentful student Bellingham (Steve Buscemi) looking to an Egyptian mummy for help in [More]
#86
Critics Consensus: The Sheltering Sky puts its talented stars at odds with a misguided and largely unsatisfying adaptation of potentially unfilmable source material.
Synopsis:
An American couple (John Malkovich, Debra Winger) drift toward emptiness in postwar North Africa. [More]
#87
Critics Consensus: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is exactly as advertised: one-liners, brawls, and general silliness. Good for the young at heart, irritating for everyone else.
Synopsis:
In New York, mysterious radioactive ooze has mutated four sewer turtles into talking, upright-walking, crime-fighting ninjas. The intrepid heroes -- [More]
#88
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Peter (Tom Selleck), Michael (Steve Guttenberg) and Jack (Ted Danson) live with Jack's ex-girlfriend, Sylvia (Nancy Travis), and her daughter, [More]
#89
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Renegade cop Jack Caine (Dolph Lundgren) is intent on snuffing out a dangerous gang of drug traffickers known as the [More]
#90
Critics Consensus: Days of Thunder has Tom Cruise and plenty of flash going for it, but they aren't enough to compensate for the stock plot, two-dimensional characters, and poorly written dialogue.
Synopsis:
In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy [More]
#91
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When his coworkers start believing that job stress is affecting his performance and his mental health, advertising executive Emory Leeson [More]
#92
Critics Consensus: Rocky V's attempts to recapture the original's working-class grit are as transparently phony as each of the thuddingly obvious plot developments in a misguided installment that sent the franchise flailing into longterm limbo.
Synopsis:
Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a [More]
#93
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
En route to Mexico from the United States, Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez) and his associates are pursued by federal [More]
#94
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Carl Taylor (Charlie Sheen) and James St. James (Emilio Estevez) are garbage men who spend their workdays goofing around and [More]
#95
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jay Cochran (Kevin Costner), a newly retired U.S. Navy pilot, travels to Mexico to spend time with his friend Tibey [More]
#96
Critics Consensus: The thrill of the hunt is gone in this hackneyed sequel.
Synopsis:
Los Angeles is enduring a heat wave and a crime wave, so the pressure on police officer Michael Harrigan (Danny [More]
#97
Critics Consensus: Handsomely produced and dramatically inert, Havana squanders its convincing recreation of pre-revolution Cuba by using it as a disconnected backdrop to a turgid romance.
Synopsis:
Jack Weil (Robert Redford), a professional gambler, enjoys the hedonistic lifestyle of Batista's Cuba, where he is organizing a crucial [More]
#98
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rick Jarmin (Mel Gibson) is put in witness protection after he helps the FBI bust drug dealer Eugene Sorenson (David [More]
#99
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To the Los Angeles elite, Ford Fairlane (Andrew "Dice" Clay) is known as "Mr. Rock 'n' Roll Detective." This loudmouthed [More]
#100
Critics Consensus: Even the return of Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte, and director Walter Hill can't hide the lazy, patchwork quality of Another 48 Hrs.
Synopsis:
Jack Cates once again enlists the aid of ex-con Reggie Hammond. This time it is to take down The Iceman, [More]