100 Best Movies of 1990, Ranked by Tomatometer

(Photo by TriStar/ Courtesy Everett Collection. TOTAL RECALL.)

Discover the 100 best movies of 1990! To make the list, every film needs at least 20 critics reviews. From there, we feature the Certified Fresh films first (Goodfellas, Edward Scissorhands, Total Recall), then the Fresh films (Awakenings, Jacob’s Ladder, Gremlins 2: The New Batch), followed by Rotten-rated movies (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Days of Thunder, Young Guns II).

#3 The Witches (1990)

94% 70% #3 Critics Consensus: With a deliciously wicked performance from Angelica Huston and imaginative puppetry by Jim Henson's creature shop, Nicolas Roeg's dark and witty movie captures the spirit of Roald Dahl's writing like few other adaptations. Synopsis: While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother, Helga (Mai Zetterling), young Luke (Jasen Fisher) inadvertently spies on While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother, Helga (Mai Zetterling), young Luke (Jasen Fisher) inadvertently spies on [More] Starring: Anjelica Huston , Mai Zetterling , Jasen Fisher , Rowan Atkinson Directed By: Nicolas Roeg

#5 Metropolitan (1990)

93% 84% #5 Critics Consensus: Metropolitan gently skewers the young socialite class with a smartly written dramedy whose unique, specific setting yields rich universal truths. Synopsis: A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers, serves as a catalyst to alter his and A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers, serves as a catalyst to alter his and [More] Starring: Carolyn Farina , Edward Clements , Chris Eigeman , Taylor Nichols Directed By: Whit Stillman

#8 Misery (1990)

91% 90% #8 Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date. Synopsis: After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who [More] Starring: James Caan , Kathy Bates , Frances Sternhagen , Richard Farnsworth Directed By: Rob Reiner

#12 Tremors (1990)

88% 76% #12 Critics Consensus: An affectionate throwback to 1950s creature features, Tremors reinvigorates its genre tropes with a finely balanced combination of horror and humor. Synopsis: Repairmen Val McKee (Kevin Bacon) and Earl Bassett (Fred Ward) are tired of their dull lives in the small desert Repairmen Val McKee (Kevin Bacon) and Earl Bassett (Fred Ward) are tired of their dull lives in the small desert [More] Starring: Kevin Bacon , Fred Ward , Finn Carter , Michael Gross Directed By: Ron Underwood

#17 Darkman (1990)

83% 60% #17 Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page. Synopsis: When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally [More] Starring: Liam Neeson , Frances McDormand , Colin Friels , Larry Drake Directed By: Sam Raimi

#19 Slacker (1991)

82% 77% #19 Critics Consensus: Slacker rests its shiftless thumb on the pulse of a generation with fresh filmmaking that captures the tenor of its time while establishing a benchmark for 1990s indie cinema. Synopsis: Austin, Texas, is an Eden for the young and unambitious, from the enthusiastically eccentric to the dangerously apathetic. Here, the Austin, Texas, is an Eden for the young and unambitious, from the enthusiastically eccentric to the dangerously apathetic. Here, the [More] Starring: Rudy Basquez , Jean Caffeine , Jan Hockey , Richard Linklater Directed By: Richard Linklater

#21 Ghost (1990)

75% 80% #21 Critics Consensus: Ghost offers viewers a poignant romance while blending elements of comedy, horror, and mystery, all adding up to one of the more enduringly watchable hits of its era. Synopsis: Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is a banker, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) is an artist, and the two are madly in Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is a banker, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) is an artist, and the two are madly in [More] Starring: Patrick Swayze , Demi Moore , Whoopi Goldberg , Tony Goldwyn Directed By: Jerry Zucker

#38 Awakenings (1990)

81% 89% #38 Critics Consensus: Elevated by some of Robin Williams' finest non-comedic work and a strong performance from Robert De Niro, Awakenings skirts the edges of melodrama, then soars above it. Synopsis: The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in [More] Starring: Robert De Niro , Robin Williams , Julie Kavner , Ruth Nelson Directed By: Penny Marshall

#42 Hamlet (1990)

76% 59% #42 Critics Consensus: It may lack some of the depth and complexity of the play, but Mel Gibson and Franco Zeffirelli make a surprisingly successful team. Synopsis: Franco Zeffirelli's adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy about the young prince of Denmark who is plagued by indecision when he vows Franco Zeffirelli's adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy about the young prince of Denmark who is plagued by indecision when he vows [More] Starring: Mel Gibson , Glenn Close , Alan Bates , Paul Scofield Directed By: Franco Zeffirelli

#47 Meet the Feebles (1990)

72% 73% #47 Critics Consensus: Dark and vulgar, Meet the Feebles is a backstage comedy featuring puppets that offers proof of Peter Jackson's taste for sheer outrageousness, even if it often lapses into pure juvenilia. Synopsis: Fame-seeking members of the animal kingdom experience the sleazier side of show business in this puppet-filled parody. Fame-seeking members of the animal kingdom experience the sleazier side of show business in this puppet-filled parody. [More] Starring: Donna Akersten , Stuart Devenie , Mark Hadlow Directed By: Peter Jackson

#75 Texasville (1990)

58% 46% #75 Critics Consensus: An impressive array of talent on either side of the camera helps compensate for Texasville's inability to live up to its classic predecessor, but it isn't quite enough. Synopsis: 1950s lovers (Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd) meet in the 1980s in this sequel to "The Last Picture Show." 1950s lovers (Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd) meet in the 1980s in this sequel to "The Last Picture Show." [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges , Cybill Shepherd , Annie Potts , Timothy Bottoms Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#83 Flatliners (1990)

50% 59% #83 Critics Consensus: While it boasts an impressive cast, striking visuals, and an effective mood, Flatliners never quite jolts its story to life. Synopsis: Seeking answers about the afterlife, Chicago medical student Nelson (Kiefer Sutherland) persuades his fellow pupils to help him end his Seeking answers about the afterlife, Chicago medical student Nelson (Kiefer Sutherland) persuades his fellow pupils to help him end his [More] Starring: Kiefer Sutherland , Julia Roberts , Kevin Bacon , William Baldwin Directed By: Joel Schumacher