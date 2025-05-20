100 Best Movies of 1990, Ranked by Tomatometer

Discover the 100 best movies of 1990! To make the list, every film needs at least 20 critics reviews. From there, we feature the Certified Fresh films first (Goodfellas, Edward Scissorhands, Total Recall), then the Fresh films (Awakenings, Jacob’s Ladder, Gremlins 2: The New Batch), followed by Rotten-rated movies (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Days of Thunder, Young Guns II).

#1

Goodfellas (1990)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career.
Synopsis: Henry Hill, a poor Irish-Italian growing up in 1950s New York City, rises through the ranks of his neighborhood's organized [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro , Ray Liotta , Joe Pesci , Lorraine Bracco
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#2

The Freshman (1990)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#2
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by the charm of Matthew Broderick in the title role and Marlon Brando as a caricature of his Godfather persona, The Freshman benefits from solid casting, a clever premise, and sweet humor.
Synopsis: Clark Kellogg (Matthew Broderick) is robbed moments after arriving in New York, so when he sees his mugger several days [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando , Matthew Broderick , Bruno Kirby , Penelope Ann Miller
Directed By: Andrew Bergman

#3

The Witches (1990)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#3
Critics Consensus: With a deliciously wicked performance from Angelica Huston and imaginative puppetry by Jim Henson's creature shop, Nicolas Roeg's dark and witty movie captures the spirit of Roald Dahl's writing like few other adaptations.
Synopsis: While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother, Helga (Mai Zetterling), young Luke (Jasen Fisher) inadvertently spies on [More]
Starring: Anjelica Huston , Mai Zetterling , Jasen Fisher , Rowan Atkinson
Directed By: Nicolas Roeg

#4

Miller's Crossing (1990)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#4
Critics Consensus: Though possibly more notable for its distinctive style than an airtight story, this Coen brothers take on the classic gangster flick features sharp dialogue, impressive cinematography, and a typically quirky cast of characters.
Synopsis: When the Italian Mafia threatens to kill a crooked bookie (John Turturro), Irish mob boss Leo O'Bannon (Albert Finney) refuses [More]
Starring: Gabriel Byrne , Albert Finney , Marcia Gay Harden , Jon Polito
Directed By: Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

#5

Metropolitan (1990)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#5
Critics Consensus: Metropolitan gently skewers the young socialite class with a smartly written dramedy whose unique, specific setting yields rich universal truths.
Synopsis: A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers, serves as a catalyst to alter his and [More]
Starring: Carolyn Farina , Edward Clements , Chris Eigeman , Taylor Nichols
Directed By: Whit Stillman

#6

Reversal of Fortune (1990)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#6
Critics Consensus: Featuring exceptional performances and a cunning script, Reversal of Fortune doubles as a tantalizing mystery and ruthless satire of the rich.
Synopsis: When socialite Sunny von Bülow (Glenn Close) inexplicably slips into an irreversible coma, police suspect foul play -- and the [More]
Starring: Glenn Close , Jeremy Irons , Ron Silver , Annabella Sciorra
Directed By: Barbet Schroeder

#7

The Grifters (1990)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#7
Critics Consensus: Coolly collected and confidently performed, The Grifters is a stylish caper that puts the artistry in con.
Synopsis: Hard-as-nails Lily Dillon (Anjelica Huston) works as a swindler for dangerous bookie Bobo (Pat Hingle), probably the only man she [More]
Starring: John Cusack , Anjelica Huston , Annette Bening , Pat Hingle
Directed By: Stephen Frears

#8

Misery (1990)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#8
Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date.
Synopsis: After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who [More]
Starring: James Caan , Kathy Bates , Frances Sternhagen , Richard Farnsworth
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#9

Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#9
Critics Consensus: The first collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands is a magical modern fairy tale with gothic overtones and a sweet center.
Synopsis: A scientist (Vincent Price) builds an animated human being -- the gentle Edward (Johnny Depp). The scientist dies before he [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp , Winona Ryder , Dianne Wiest , Anthony Michael Hall
Directed By: Tim Burton

#10

La Femme Nikita (1990)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#10
Critics Consensus: A zany out-of-control thriller that gives lead Anne Parillaud a big character arc and plenty of emotional room to work within.
Synopsis: Convicted felon Nikita (Anne Parillaud), instead of going to jail, is given a new identity and trained to be a [More]
Starring: Anne Parillaud , Jean-Hugues Anglade , Tchéky Karyo , Jeanne Moreau
Directed By: Luc Besson

#11

The Hunt for Red October (1990)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#11
Critics Consensus: Perfectly cast and packed with suspense, The Hunt for Red October is an old-fashioned submarine thriller with plenty of firepower to spare.
Synopsis: Based on the popular Tom Clancy novel, this suspenseful movie tracks Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) as he [More]
Starring: Sean Connery , Alec Baldwin , Scott Glenn , Sam Neill
Directed By: John McTiernan

#12

Tremors (1990)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#12
Critics Consensus: An affectionate throwback to 1950s creature features, Tremors reinvigorates its genre tropes with a finely balanced combination of horror and humor.
Synopsis: Repairmen Val McKee (Kevin Bacon) and Earl Bassett (Fred Ward) are tired of their dull lives in the small desert [More]
Starring: Kevin Bacon , Fred Ward , Finn Carter , Michael Gross
Directed By: Ron Underwood

#13

Dances With Wolves (1990)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#13
Critics Consensus: Dances with Wolves suffers from a simplistic view of the culture it attempts to honor, but the end result remains a stirring western whose noble intentions are often matched by its epic grandeur.
Synopsis: A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle, [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner , Mary McDonnell , Graham Greene , Rodney A. Grant
Directed By: Kevin Costner

#14

Presumed Innocent (1990)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#14
Critics Consensus: Thanks to an outstanding script, focused direction by Alan Pakula, and a riveting performance from Harrison Ford, Presumed Innocent is the kind of effective courtroom thriller most others aspire to be.
Synopsis: Prosecuting attorney Raymond Horgan (Brian Dennehy) assigns his chief deputy, the taciturn Rusty Sabitch (Harrison Ford), to investigate the rape [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford , Brian Dennehy , Raul Julia , Bonnie Bedelia
Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#15

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#15
Critics Consensus: The Rescuers Down Under achieves moments of genuine wonder while adding Outback flavor to its charmingly modest story, making for a sequel that outdoes the original.
Synopsis: Cody (Adam Ryen), a boy living in the Australian outback, frees a rare golden eagle from a trap. When an [More]
Starring: Bob Newhart , Eva Gabor , John Candy , Tristan Rogers
Directed By: Hendel Butoy , Mike Gabriel

#16

Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#16
Critics Consensus: Uniting a pair of powerhouse talents with a smart, sharply written script, Postcards from the Edge makes compelling drama out of reality-inspired trauma.
Synopsis: Hollywood actress Suzanne Vale is on a slippery slope as a recovering addict. On exit from rehab, it is recommended [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep , Shirley MacLaine , Dennis Quaid , Gene Hackman
Directed By: Mike Nichols

#17

Darkman (1990)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#17
Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page.
Synopsis: When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson , Frances McDormand , Colin Friels , Larry Drake
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#18

Total Recall (1990)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#18
Critics Consensus: Under Paul Verhoeven's frenetic direction, Total Recall is a fast-paced rush of violence, gore, and humor that never slacks.
Synopsis: Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a bored construction worker in the year 2084 who dreams of visiting the colonized Mars. [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger , Rachel Ticotin , Sharon Stone , Ronny Cox
Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#19

Slacker (1991)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#19
Critics Consensus: Slacker rests its shiftless thumb on the pulse of a generation with fresh filmmaking that captures the tenor of its time while establishing a benchmark for 1990s indie cinema.
Synopsis: Austin, Texas, is an Eden for the young and unambitious, from the enthusiastically eccentric to the dangerously apathetic. Here, the [More]
Starring: Rudy Basquez , Jean Caffeine , Jan Hockey , Richard Linklater
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#20

Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#20
Critics Consensus: Back to the Future Part III draws the trilogy to a satisfying close with a simpler, sweeter round of time-travel antics.
Synopsis: In this final chapter, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) obtains a 70-year-old message from the time-traveling Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher [More]
Starring: Michael J. Fox , Christopher Lloyd , Mary Steenburgen , Tom Wilson
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#21

Ghost (1990)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#21
Critics Consensus: Ghost offers viewers a poignant romance while blending elements of comedy, horror, and mystery, all adding up to one of the more enduringly watchable hits of its era.
Synopsis: Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is a banker, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) is an artist, and the two are madly in [More]
Starring: Patrick Swayze , Demi Moore , Whoopi Goldberg , Tony Goldwyn
Directed By: Jerry Zucker

#22

Cyrano de Bergerac (1990)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#22
Critics Consensus: Love and hope soar in Cyrano De Bergerac, an immensely entertaining romance featuring Gerard Depardieu as his peak.
Synopsis: Soldier and poet Cyrano de Bergerac (Gérard Depardieu) is in love with Roxane (Anne Brochet), but he's too ashamed to [More]
Starring: Gérard Depardieu , Anne Brochet , Vincent Perez , Jacques Weber
Directed By: Jean-Paul Rappeneau

#23

The Juniper Tree (1990)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A widowed farmer's (Valdimar Orn Flygenring) son resists his new stepmother's (Bryndis Petra Bragadottir) attempts to win him over. [More]
Starring: Björk , Bryndis Petra Bragadottir , Valdimar Orn Flygenring , Guðrún Gísladóttir
Directed By: Nietzchka Keene

#24

An Angel at My Table (1990)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Based on the autobiographical work of New Zealand writer Janet Frame, this production depicts the author at various stage of [More]
Starring: Kerry Fox , Alexia Keogh , Karen Fergusson , Iris Churn
Directed By: Jane Campion

#25

Europa, Europa (1990)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jewish teenager Salek (Marco Hofschneider) is separated from his family when they flee their home in Germany after Kristallnacht. He [More]
Starring: Marco Hofschneider , Julie Delpy , André Wilms , Ashley Wanninger
Directed By: Agnieszka Holland

#26

House Party (1990)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#26
Critics Consensus: House Party is a light, entertaining teen comedy with an infectious energy.
Synopsis: Play's parents are out of town, and he's planning the house party to end all house parties. His best friend, [More]
Starring: Robin Harris , Christopher Reid , Christopher Martin , Martin Lawrence
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin

#27

Days of Being Wild (1991)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#27
Critics Consensus: Days of Being Wild uses a young man's struggle to come to terms with a family secret as the foundation for a beautifully filmed drama with a darkly dreamy allure.
Synopsis: The lives of several lovelorn individuals (Leslie Cheung, Maggie Cheung, Andy Lau) intersect as they drift through Hong Kong. [More]
Starring: Leslie Cheung , Maggie Cheung , Andy Lau , Carina Lau
Directed By: Kar-Wai Wong

#28

Longtime Companion (1990)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#28
Critics Consensus: Longtime Companion is a sensitive ensemble AIDS drama, lensed with sympathy which builds to a moving finale.
Synopsis: During the 1980s, a group of gay men and their straight female friend confront the spread of AIDS. Personal trainer [More]
Starring: Bruce Davison , Campbell Scott , Stephen Caffrey , Mark Lamos
Directed By: Norman René

#29

To Sleep With Anger (1990)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#29
Critics Consensus: To Sleep with Anger examines cultural tensions with a deft hand and a potent blend of comedy and drama, stirred skillfully to life by a strong cast led by Danny Glover.
Synopsis: Vagabond Harry (Danny Glover) pays an unexpected visit to his old chum Gideon (Paul Butler), who accepts the aimless man [More]
Starring: Danny Glover , Paul Butler , Mary Alice , Richard Brooks
Directed By: Charles Burnett

#30

Vincent and Theo (1990)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During his lifetime, Vincent Van Gogh (Tim Roth) has no greater champion of his work than his devoted brother, Theo [More]
Starring: Tim Roth , Paul Rhys , Jip Wijngaarden , Johanna ter Steege
Directed By: Robert Altman

#31

Q & A (1990)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 58%

#31
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When veteran cop Captain Michael Brennan (Nick Nolte) shoots a Puerto Rican hood, the crime is made to practically disappear. [More]
Starring: Nick Nolte , Timothy Hutton , Armand Assante , Patrick O'Neal
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#32

Avalon (1990)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This drama, largely based on the family history of director Barry Levinson, follows the immigrant Krichinsky clan as they settle [More]
Starring: Armin Mueller-Stahl , Aidan Quinn , Elizabeth Perkins , Leo Fuchs
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#33

State of Grace (1990)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#33
Critics Consensus: State of Grace brings an impressive ensemble cast to bear on its epic gangster saga, elevating a largely familiar story with outstanding performances.
Synopsis: Gone for a decade, Terry Noonan (Sean Penn) is welcomed back into the fold in his Irish-American neighborhood in New [More]
Starring: Sean Penn , Ed Harris , Gary Oldman , Robin Wright
Directed By: Phil Joanou

#34

Miami Blues (1990)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#34
Critics Consensus: Laced with hard-boiled thrills and pitch-black comedy, Miami Blues delivers a disarmingly off-kilter crime caper.
Synopsis: After Junior (Alec Baldwin) is released from prison, he plans on starting a new life in Miami. But when he [More]
Starring: Alec Baldwin , Fred Ward , Jennifer Jason Leigh , Nora Dunn
Directed By: George Armitage

#35

Quick Change (1990)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#35
Critics Consensus: Quick Change makes the most of its clever premise with a smartly skewed heist comedy that leaves plenty of room for its talented cast to shine.
Synopsis: With the aid of his girlfriend, Phyllis Potter (Geena Davis), and best friend, Loomis (Randy Quaid), Grimm (Bill Murray) enters [More]
Starring: Bill Murray , Geena Davis , Randy Quaid , Jason Robards
Directed By: Howard Franklin , Bill Murray

#36

White Hunter, Black Heart (1990)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#36
Critics Consensus: White Hunter Black Heart is powerful, intelligent, and subtly moving, a fascinating meditation on masculinity and the insecurities of artists.
Synopsis: Hard-living, macho movie director John Wilson (Clint Eastwood) arrives in 1950s Zimbabwe to prepare for his next film. Accompanied by [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood , Jeff Fahey , George Dzundza , Alun Armstrong
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#37

Pump Up the Volume (1990)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#37
Critics Consensus: Pump Up the Volume can be a bit overbearing, but this is one teen drama with the courage of its convictions -- and a killer soundtrack.
Synopsis: In Arizona, an introverted and insightful teenager, Mark Hunter (Christian Slater), finds an outlet for his viewpoints through a shortwave [More]
Starring: Christian Slater , Samantha Mathis , Ellen Greene , Scott Paulin
Directed By: Allan Moyle

#38

Awakenings (1990)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#38
Critics Consensus: Elevated by some of Robin Williams' finest non-comedic work and a strong performance from Robert De Niro, Awakenings skirts the edges of melodrama, then soars above it.
Synopsis: The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro , Robin Williams , Julie Kavner , Ruth Nelson
Directed By: Penny Marshall

#39

After Dark, My Sweet (1990)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#39
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After escaping from a mental hospital, drifting ex-boxer Kid Collie (Jason Patric) meets an alcoholic widow, Fay (Rachel Ward), who [More]
Starring: Jason Patric , Rachel Ward , Bruce Dern , George Dickerson
Directed By: James Foley

#40

Internal Affairs (1990)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the Los Angeles Police Department, Officer Dennis Peck (Richard Gere) is a divisive figure, loved by those who are [More]
Starring: Richard Gere , Andy Garcia , Nancy Travis , Laurie Metcalf
Directed By: Mike Figgis

#41

Truly, Madly, Deeply (1991)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#41
Critics Consensus: Largely thanks to charming performances from Alan Rickman and Juliet Stevenson, Truly Madly Deeply is an afterlife romance with infectious spirit.
Synopsis: A cellist (Alan Rickman) returns from the hereafter to a grieving London pianist (Juliet Stevenson) to comfort her. [More]
Starring: Juliet Stevenson , Alan Rickman , Bill Paterson , Michael Maloney
Directed By: Anthony Minghella

#42

Hamlet (1990)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#42
Critics Consensus: It may lack some of the depth and complexity of the play, but Mel Gibson and Franco Zeffirelli make a surprisingly successful team.
Synopsis: Franco Zeffirelli's adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy about the young prince of Denmark who is plagued by indecision when he vows [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson , Glenn Close , Alan Bates , Paul Scofield
Directed By: Franco Zeffirelli

#43

Blue Steel (1990)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 36%

#43
Critics Consensus: Blue Steel's increasingly over-the-top story beggars disbelief, but this cop drama is elevated by an appealing cast and Kathryn Bigelow's stylish direction.
Synopsis: When rookie cop Megan Turner (Jamie Lee Curtis) kills a convenience store robber, she does not notice when psychopathic commodities [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis , Ron Silver , Clancy Brown , Elizabeth Peña
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#44

Cry Baby (1990)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#44
Critics Consensus: John Waters' musical ode to the teen rebel genre is infectious and gleefully camp, providing star Johnny Depp with the perfect vehicle in which to lampoon his pin-up image.
Synopsis: A prim and proper schoolgirl goes against her mother's wishes when she dates a motorcycle-riding juvenile delinquent. [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp , Amy Locane , Susan Tyrrell , Polly Bergen
Directed By: John Waters

#45

King of New York (1990)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#45
Critics Consensus: King of New York covers familiar narrative ground with impressive style -- and leaves plenty of room for its talented cast to deliver gripping performances.
Synopsis: A crime lord plots to take control of New York's underground drug economy and distribute the profits to the poor. [More]
Starring: Christopher Walken , David Caruso , Laurence Fishburne , Victor Argo
Directed By: Abel Ferrara

#46

Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#46
Critics Consensus: Even with its disorienting leaps of logic and structure, Jacob's Ladder is an engrossing, nerve-shattering experience.
Synopsis: After returning home from the Vietnam War, veteran Jacob Singer (Tim Robbins) struggles to maintain his sanity. Plagued by hallucinations [More]
Starring: Tim Robbins , Elizabeth Peña , Danny Aiello , Matt Craven
Directed By: Adrian Lyne

#47

Meet the Feebles (1990)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 73%

#47
Critics Consensus: Dark and vulgar, Meet the Feebles is a backstage comedy featuring puppets that offers proof of Peter Jackson's taste for sheer outrageousness, even if it often lapses into pure juvenilia.
Synopsis: Fame-seeking members of the animal kingdom experience the sleazier side of show business in this puppet-filled parody. [More]
Starring: Donna Akersten , Stuart Devenie , Mark Hadlow
Directed By: Peter Jackson

#48

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#48
Critics Consensus: Gremlins 2 trades the spiky thrills of its predecessor for looney satire, yielding a succession of sporadically clever gags that add some flavor to a recycled plot.
Synopsis: The magical collectibles store that Gizmo calls home has just been destroyed, and the tiny monster finds his way into [More]
Starring: Zach Galligan , Phoebe Cates , John Glover , Robert Prosky
Directed By: Joe Dante

#49

Mo' Better Blues (1990)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#49
Critics Consensus: Mo' Better Blues is rich with vibrant hues and Denzel Washington's impassioned performance, although its straightforward telling lacks the political punch fans expect from a Spike Lee joint.
Synopsis: Financially irresponsible Giant (Spike Lee) manages a jazz group, but his sax player, Shadow (Wesley Snipes), wants to replace him [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington , Spike Lee , Wesley Snipes , Joie Lee
Directed By: Spike Lee

#50

The Hot Spot (1990)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 49%

#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Harry Madox (Don Johnson) is a drifter who settles into a small Texas town, taking a job at a used [More]
Starring: Don Johnson , Virginia Madsen , Jennifer Connelly , Charles Martin Smith
Directed By: Dennis Hopper

#51

Alice (1990)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 57%

#51
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A well-to-do Manhattan housewife, Alice Tate (Mia Farrow), finds her affections shifting from her stockbroker husband (William Hurt) of 16 [More]
Starring: Mia Farrow , Joe Mantegna , William Hurt , Alec Baldwin
Directed By: Woody Allen

#52

My Blue Heaven (1990)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#52
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Vinnie Antonelli (Steve Martin) trades the mob for the witness protection program and moves to a small suburb in California. [More]
Starring: Steve Martin , Rick Moranis , Joan Cusack , Melanie Mayron
Directed By: Herbert Ross

#53

Mermaids (1990)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#53
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Fifteen-year-old Charlotte Flax (Winona Ryder) is tired of her wacky mom (Cher) moving their family to a different town any [More]
Starring: Cher , Winona Ryder , Bob Hoskins , Michael Schoeffling
Directed By: Richard Benjamin

#54

A Shock to the System (1990)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#54
Critics Consensus: Aided by Michael Caine's finely layered performance, A Shock to the System finds dark comedy in the cutthroat modern business world.
Synopsis: When experienced advertising executive Graham Marshall (Michael Caine) loses out on a promotion to a younger man, the situation inadvertently [More]
Starring: Michael Caine , Elizabeth McGovern , Peter Riegert , Swoosie Kurtz
Directed By: Jan Egleson

#55

The Russia House (1990)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 50%

#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While visiting Moscow, British publisher Barley Blair (Sean Connery) learns of a manuscript detailing the Soviet Union's nuclear missile capabilities. [More]
Starring: Sean Connery , Michelle Pfeiffer , Roy Scheider , James Fox
Directed By: Fred Schepisi

#56

Die Hard 2 (1990)
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#56
Critics Consensus: It lacks the fresh thrills of its predecessor, but Die Hard 2 still works as an over-the-top -- and reasonably taut -- big-budget sequel, with plenty of set pieces to paper over the plot deficiencies.
Synopsis: A year after his heroics in L.A, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is mixed up in another terrorist plot, this [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , William Atherton , Reginald VelJohnson
Directed By: Renny Harlin

#57

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990)
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#57
Critics Consensus: Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! undermines its own effectiveness with an excess of camp, but writer-director Pedro Almodóvar and an attractive cast make it all worth watching.
Synopsis: Newly released from a mental institution, Ricky (Antonio Banderas) heads straight for a reunion with the love of his life, [More]
Starring: Victoria Abril , Antonio Banderas , Lolas León , Francisco Rabal
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#58

Memphis Belle (1990)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#58
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At a U.S. Army Air Force base in England, the crew members of B-17 bomber Memphis Belle prepare for their [More]
Starring: Matthew Modine , Eric Stoltz , Tate Donovan , D.B. Sweeney
Directed By: Michael Caton-Jones

#59

Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#59
Critics Consensus: Night of the Living Dead doesn't quite reinvent the original's narrative, but its sleek action and amplified gore turn it into a worthy horror showcase.
Synopsis: For reasons unknown, the recently deceased are rising from the grave as flesh-hungry zombies. Fleeing from the undead horde, a [More]
Starring: Tony Todd , Patricia Tallman , Tom Towles , McKee Anderson
Directed By: Tom Savini

#60

It (1990)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#60
Critics Consensus: Though hampered by an uneven second half, It supplies a wealth of funhouse thrills and an idelible turn from Tim Curry as Pennywise.
Synopsis: In 1960, seven preteen outcasts fight an evil demon that poses as a child-killing clown. Thirty years later, they reunite [More]
Starring: Harry Anderson , Dennis Christopher , Richard Masur , Annette O'Toole
Directed By: Tommy Lee Wallace

#61

Akira Kurosawa's Dreams (1990)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#61
Critics Consensus: This late-career anthology by Akira Kurosawa often confirms that Dreams are more interesting to the dreamer than their audience, but the directorial master still delivers opulent visions with a generous dose of heart.
Synopsis: This imaginative Japanese production presents a series of short films by lauded director Akira Kurosawa. In one chapter, a young [More]
Starring: Akira Terao , Mitsunori Isaki , Martin Scorsese , Mitsuko Baishô
Directed By: Akira Kurosawa , Ishirô Honda

#62

Home Alone (1990)
Tomatometer icon 66% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#62
Critics Consensus: Home Alone's uneven but frequently funny premise, stretched unreasonably thin, is buoyed by Macaulay Culkin's cute performance and strong supporting stars.
Synopsis: When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine [More]
Starring: Macaulay Culkin , Joe Pesci , Daniel Stern , Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Chris Columbus

#63

The Godfather, Part III (1990)
Tomatometer icon 66% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#63
Critics Consensus: The final installment of The Godfather saga recalls its predecessors' power when it's strictly business, but underwhelming performances and confused tonality brings less closure to the Corleone story.
Synopsis: As Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) ages, he finds that being the head of the Corleone crime family isn't getting any [More]
Starring: Al Pacino , Diane Keaton , Talia Shire , Andy Garcia
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#64

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)
Tomatometer icon 66% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#64
Critics Consensus: Joe Versus the Volcano erupts with plenty of screwball energy and thoughtful observations about living to the fullest, but its existential ambition may prove too goofy for some audiences.
Synopsis: Joe Banks (Tom Hanks) is dying, apparently. This is good news, since his life was not much worth living anyway. [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks , Meg Ryan , Lloyd Bridges , Robert Stack
Directed By: John Patrick Shanley

#65

Wild at Heart (1990)
Tomatometer icon 66% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#65
Critics Consensus: One of director David Lynch's more uneven efforts, Wild at Heart is held together by his distinctive sensibilities and compelling work from Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern.
Synopsis: After serving prison time for a self-defense killing, Sailor Ripley (Nicolas Cage) reunites with girlfriend Lula Fortune (Laura Dern). Lula's [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage , Laura Dern , Diane Ladd , Willem Dafoe
Directed By: David Lynch

#66

Pretty Woman (1990)
Tomatometer icon 65% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#66
Critics Consensus: Pretty Woman may be a yuppie fantasy, but the film's slick comedy, soundtrack, and casting can overcome misgivings.
Synopsis: A prostitute and a wealthy businessman fall for one another, forming an unlikely pair; while on a business trip in [More]
Starring: Richard Gere , Julia Roberts , Ralph Bellamy , Jason Alexander
Directed By: Garry Marshall

#67

Bad Influence (1990)
Tomatometer icon 65% Popcornmeter icon 51%

#67
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Los Angeles marketing analyst Michael Boll (James Spader) struggles with insecurity despite his successes -- until he meets a mysterious [More]
Starring: Rob Lowe , James Spader , Lisa Zane , Christian Clemenson
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

#68

Dick Tracy (1990)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 53%

#68
Critics Consensus: Dick Tracy is stylish, unique, and an undeniable technical triumph, but it ultimately struggles to rise above its two-dimensional artificiality.
Synopsis: Hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) is searching for evidence that proves Alphonse Big Boy Caprice is the city's most [More]
Starring: Warren Beatty , Madonna , Charlie Korsmo , Glenne Headly
Directed By: Warren Beatty

#69

The Two Jakes (1990)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 38%

#69
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Private investigator and war veteran Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by real estate developer Jake Berman (Harvey Keitel) for [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson , Harvey Keitel , Meg Tilly , Madeleine Stowe
Directed By: Jack Nicholson

#70

Maniac Cop 2 (1991)
Tomatometer icon 62% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#70
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Renegade police officer Matthew Cordell (Robert Z'Dar) once roamed the streets of New York City unleashing his murderous brand of [More]
Starring: Robert Davi , Claudia Christian , Michael Lerner , Bruce Campbell
Directed By: William Lustig

#71

Henry & June (1990)
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#71
Critics Consensus: Henry & June celebrates sensuality and passion, though the portentous filmmaking drags it down by a large degree.
Synopsis: A literary love triangle is explored in this film, which was the first to earn an NC-17 rating. While traveling [More]
Starring: Fred Ward , Uma Thurman , Maria de Medeiros , Richard E. Grant
Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#72

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1990)
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#72
Critics Consensus: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead struggles in its journey from stage to screen, but a well-chosen trio of veteran talents keep things consistently watchable.
Synopsis: Rosencrantz (Gary Oldman) and Guildenstern (Tim Roth) ramble obliviously through Elsinore Castle and its environs as the events of William [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman , Tim Roth , Richard Dreyfuss , Iain Glen
Directed By: Tom Stoppard

#73

Green Card (1990)
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 50%

#73
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Urban horticulturalist Brontë Mitchell (Andie MacDowell) has her eye on a gorgeous apartment, but the building's board will rent it [More]
Starring: Gérard Depardieu , Andie MacDowell , Bebe Neuwirth , Gregg Edelman
Directed By: Peter Weir

#74

The Exorcist III (1990)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 57%

#74
Critics Consensus: The Exorcist III is a talky, literary sequel with some scary moments that rival anything from the original.
Synopsis: Police Lt. Kinderman (George C. Scott) notices similarities between his current murder investigation and the methods used by the Gemini [More]
Starring: George C. Scott , Ed Flanders , Brad Dourif , Jason Miller
Directed By: William Peter Blatty

#75

Texasville (1990)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 46%

#75
Critics Consensus: An impressive array of talent on either side of the camera helps compensate for Texasville's inability to live up to its classic predecessor, but it isn't quite enough.
Synopsis: 1950s lovers (Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd) meet in the 1980s in this sequel to "The Last Picture Show." [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges , Cybill Shepherd , Annie Potts , Timothy Bottoms
Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#76

I Love You to Death (1990)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#76
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Joey (Kevin Kline) and his wife, Rosalie (Tracey Ullman), run a pizza joint with the help of Devo (River Phoenix), [More]
Starring: Kevin Kline , Tracey Ullman , Joan Plowright , River Phoenix
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#77

Pacific Heights (1990)
Tomatometer icon 55% Popcornmeter icon 48%

#77
Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton certainly proves himself as an effective villain, but Pacific Heights sticks too closely to well-worn thriller conventions.
Synopsis: Unmarried yuppies Patty (Melanie Griffith) and Drake (Matthew Modine) move into an expensive dream home in a high-end neighborhood in [More]
Starring: Melanie Griffith , Matthew Modine , Michael Keaton , Mako
Directed By: John Schlesinger

#78

Lord of the Flies (1990)
Tomatometer icon 55% Popcornmeter icon 52%

#78
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this updated take on William Golding's classic novel, a group of American military schoolboys become marooned on a remote [More]
Starring: Balthazar Getty , Chris Furrh , Danuel Pipoly , James Badge Dale
Directed By: Harry Hook

#79

Nightbreed (1990)
Tomatometer icon 55% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#79
Critics Consensus: Nightbreed's imaginative world-building and startling creature designs are no match for its clumsy, uneven plotting.
Synopsis: Aaron Boone (Craig Sheffer) is haunted by terrifying nightmares of a city of monsters. He goes to see a psychiatrist, [More]
Starring: Craig Sheffer , Anne Bobby , David Cronenberg , Charlie Haid
Directed By: Clive Barker

#80

Kindergarten Cop (1990)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 52%

#80
Critics Consensus: Arnold Schwarzenegger substitutes his action brio with some refreshingly adept comedic timing, but Kindergarten Cop is too grim for children and too cloying for adults.
Synopsis: In this action-comedy, unusual circumstances find big, brawny cop John Kimble (Arnold Schwarzenegger) posing as a kindergarten teacher in order [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger , Penelope Ann Miller , Pamela Reed , Linda Hunt
Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#81

The Comfort of Strangers (1990)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 58%

#81
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An Italian diplomat's son (Christopher Walken) follows and seduces English lovers (Rupert Everett, Natasha Richardson) in Venice. [More]
Starring: Christopher Walken , Rupert Everett , Natasha Richardson , Helen Mirren
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#82

Quigley Down Under (1990)
Tomatometer icon 52% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#82
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Matthew Quigley (Tom Selleck) is an American rifleman who travels to the Australian outback to answer a help wanted ad [More]
Starring: Tom Selleck , Laura San Giacomo , Alan Rickman , Chris Haywood
Directed By: Simon Wincer

#83

Flatliners (1990)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#83
Critics Consensus: While it boasts an impressive cast, striking visuals, and an effective mood, Flatliners never quite jolts its story to life.
Synopsis: Seeking answers about the afterlife, Chicago medical student Nelson (Kiefer Sutherland) persuades his fellow pupils to help him end his [More]
Starring: Kiefer Sutherland , Julia Roberts , Kevin Bacon , William Baldwin
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#84

White Palace (1990)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#84
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Max Baron (James Spader) is a Jewish advertising executive in his 20s who's still getting over the death of his [More]
Starring: Susan Sarandon , James Spader , Jason Alexander , Kathy Bates
Directed By: Luis Mandoki

#85

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 45%

#85
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The first of three dark tales involves resentful student Bellingham (Steve Buscemi) looking to an Egyptian mummy for help in [More]
Starring: Debbie Harry , Christian Slater , David Johansen , William Hickey
Directed By: John Harrison

#86

The Sheltering Sky (1990)
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#86
Critics Consensus: The Sheltering Sky puts its talented stars at odds with a misguided and largely unsatisfying adaptation of potentially unfilmable source material.
Synopsis: An American couple (John Malkovich, Debra Winger) drift toward emptiness in postwar North Africa. [More]
Starring: John Malkovich , Debra Winger , Campbell Scott , Jill Bennett
Directed By: Bernardo Bertolucci

#87

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#87
Critics Consensus: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is exactly as advertised: one-liners, brawls, and general silliness. Good for the young at heart, irritating for everyone else.
Synopsis: In New York, mysterious radioactive ooze has mutated four sewer turtles into talking, upright-walking, crime-fighting ninjas. The intrepid heroes -- [More]
Starring: Judith Hoag , Elias Koteas , Josh Pais , Michelan Sisti
Directed By: Steve Barron

#88

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 43%

#88
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Peter (Tom Selleck), Michael (Steve Guttenberg) and Jack (Ted Danson) live with Jack's ex-girlfriend, Sylvia (Nancy Travis), and her daughter, [More]
Starring: Tom Selleck , Steve Guttenberg , Ted Danson , Nancy Travis
Directed By: Emile Ardolino

#89

I Come in Peace (1990)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 46%

#89
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Renegade cop Jack Caine (Dolph Lundgren) is intent on snuffing out a dangerous gang of drug traffickers known as the [More]
Starring: Dolph Lundgren , Brian Benben , Betsy Brantley , Matthias Hues
Directed By: Craig R. Baxley

#90

Days of Thunder (1990)
Tomatometer icon 38% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#90
Critics Consensus: Days of Thunder has Tom Cruise and plenty of flash going for it, but they aren't enough to compensate for the stock plot, two-dimensional characters, and poorly written dialogue.
Synopsis: In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise , Robert Duvall , Nicole Kidman , Randy Quaid
Directed By: Tony Scott

#91

Crazy People (1990)
Tomatometer icon 35% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#91
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When his coworkers start believing that job stress is affecting his performance and his mental health, advertising executive Emory Leeson [More]
Starring: Dudley Moore , Daryl Hannah , Paul Reiser , Mercedes Ruehl
Directed By: Tony Bill

#92

Rocky V (1990)
Tomatometer icon 32% Popcornmeter icon 31%

#92
Critics Consensus: Rocky V's attempts to recapture the original's working-class grit are as transparently phony as each of the thuddingly obvious plot developments in a misguided installment that sent the franchise flailing into longterm limbo.
Synopsis: Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone , Talia Shire , Burt Young , Richard Gant
Directed By: John G. Avildsen

#93

Young Guns II (1990)
Tomatometer icon 31% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#93
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: En route to Mexico from the United States, Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez) and his associates are pursued by federal [More]
Starring: Emilio Estevez , Kiefer Sutherland , Lou Diamond Phillips , Christian Slater
Directed By: Geoff Murphy

#94

Men at Work (1990)
Tomatometer icon 30% Popcornmeter icon 45%

#94
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Carl Taylor (Charlie Sheen) and James St. James (Emilio Estevez) are garbage men who spend their workdays goofing around and [More]
Starring: Charlie Sheen , Emilio Estevez , Leslie Hope , Keith David
Directed By: Emilio Estevez

#95

Revenge (1990)
Tomatometer icon 30% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#95
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jay Cochran (Kevin Costner), a newly retired U.S. Navy pilot, travels to Mexico to spend time with his friend Tibey [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner , Anthony Quinn , Madeleine Stowe , Tomas Milian
Directed By: Tony Scott

#96

Predator 2 (1990)
Tomatometer icon 29% Popcornmeter icon 44%

#96
Critics Consensus: The thrill of the hunt is gone in this hackneyed sequel.
Synopsis: Los Angeles is enduring a heat wave and a crime wave, so the pressure on police officer Michael Harrigan (Danny [More]
Starring: Danny Glover , Gary Busey , Rubén Blades , Maria Conchita Alonso
Directed By: Stephen Hopkins

#97

Havana (1990)
Tomatometer icon 28% Popcornmeter icon 57%

#97
Critics Consensus: Handsomely produced and dramatically inert, Havana squanders its convincing recreation of pre-revolution Cuba by using it as a disconnected backdrop to a turgid romance.
Synopsis: Jack Weil (Robert Redford), a professional gambler, enjoys the hedonistic lifestyle of Batista's Cuba, where he is organizing a crucial [More]
Starring: Robert Redford , Lena Olin , Alan Arkin , Tomas Milian
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#98

Bird on a Wire (1990)
Tomatometer icon 26% Popcornmeter icon 41%

#98
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rick Jarmin (Mel Gibson) is put in witness protection after he helps the FBI bust drug dealer Eugene Sorenson (David [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson , Goldie Hawn , David Carradine , Bill Duke
Directed By: John Badham

#99

The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990)
Tomatometer icon 25% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#99
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: To the Los Angeles elite, Ford Fairlane (Andrew "Dice" Clay) is known as "Mr. Rock 'n' Roll Detective." This loudmouthed [More]
Starring: Andrew Dice Clay , Wayne Newton , Priscilla Presley , Morris Day
Directed By: Renny Harlin

#100

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
Tomatometer icon 19% Popcornmeter icon 35%

#100
Critics Consensus: Even the return of Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte, and director Walter Hill can't hide the lazy, patchwork quality of Another 48 Hrs.
Synopsis: Jack Cates once again enlists the aid of ex-con Reggie Hammond. This time it is to take down The Iceman, [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy , Nick Nolte , Brion James , Kevin Tighe
Directed By: Walter Hill

