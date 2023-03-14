(Photo by Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Horror Movies Directed by Women

Welcome to our guide of the best-reviewed horror movies directed by women! The first directors to break ground were Stephanie Rothman in the 1970s with cult film The Velvet Vampire, and Kathryn Bigelow in the ’80s with another vampiric film, the neo-Western Near Dark. (Bigelow, of course, would go on to make further history as the first woman to win the Best Director Oscar for Zero Dark Thirty.) Still, it would take many more years for the horror space to truly open up. The ’90s, generally regarded as a weak decade for horror, had no Fresh or Certified Fresh films directed by women. The 2000s saw some pick-up with American Psycho, Amer, and In My Skin.

The 2010s were a watershed decade for horror: The genre became an engine that elevated underserved voices and adroitly exposed societal ills and terrors. Over 30 horror movies directed by women were marked Fresh and Certified Fresh in the 2010s, establishing names like Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), Julia Ducournau (Raw) and more. The 2020s continue strong with Leigh Janiak (Fear Street trilogy) and Nia DaCosta (Candyman).

We’ll be adding to this list as horror continues to grow and evolve. Now, discover the best horror movies directed by women!

#10 Raw (2016) 93% #10 Adjusted Score: 106563% Critics Consensus: Raw's lurid violence and sexuality live up to its title, but they're anchored with an immersive atmosphere and deep symbolism that linger long after the provocative visuals fade. Synopsis: Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school.... Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school.... [More] Starring: Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella, Joana Preiss Directed By: Julia Ducournau

#15 Piggy (2022) 92% #15 Adjusted Score: 95599% Critics Consensus: Brought hauntingly to life by Laura Galán's committed performance, Piggy deftly deploys genre thrills in service of sharp social commentary. Synopsis: With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent's butcher shop. A... With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent's butcher shop. A... [More] Starring: Laura Galán, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Irene Ferreiro Directed By: Carlota Pereda

#22 Censor (2021) 89% #22 Adjusted Score: 96040% Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror. Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... [More] Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin Directed By: Prano Bailey-Bond

#26 Watcher (2022) 87% #26 Adjusted Score: 92789% Critics Consensus: Although its story may lack surprises, Watcher benefits from director Chloe Okuno's chilling grip on the material -- and Maika Monroe's terrific work in the leading role. Synopsis: As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia -- a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend... As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia -- a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend... [More] Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut Directed By: Chloe Okuno

#42 Berlin Syndrome (2017) 76% #42 Adjusted Score: 81523% Critics Consensus: Berlin Syndrome offers thriller fans an uncommonly well-written descent into dangerous obsession, enlivened by taut direction and a committed performance from Teresa Palmer. Synopsis: A disturbed teacher holds a young photographer captive in his Berlin apartment after bringing her home for a night of... A disturbed teacher holds a young photographer captive in his Berlin apartment after bringing her home for a night of... [More] Starring: Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt, Matthias Habich, Emma Bading Directed By: Cate Shortland

#44 Master (2022) 74% #44 Adjusted Score: 80347% Critics Consensus: It can be didactic rather than truly suspenseful, but Master is an impressively well-crafted horror outing with a lot on its mind. Synopsis: At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... [More] Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam Directed By: Mariama Diallo

#56 Amulet (2020) 72% #56 Adjusted Score: 77514% Critics Consensus: If its chilly sense of dread never quite becomes spine-tingling terror, Amulet remains smart, solidly disquieting fun for genre fans seeking slow-building horror. Synopsis: Terror strikes when a former soldier takes a job to help a young woman and her housebound mother.... Terror strikes when a former soldier takes a job to help a young woman and her housebound mother.... [More] Starring: Carla Juri, Imelda Staunton, Alec Secareanu, Angeliki Papoulia Directed By: Romola Garai

#60 American Psycho (2000) 68% #60 Adjusted Score: 73122% Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale. Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Mary Harron