39 Best Apple TV+ Original Movies Ranked (July 2025)

We’re ranking Apple TV+ original movies by Tomatometer, including Best Picture-winner CODA (the first streamer to take the top Oscar), and works from major directors like Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ridley Scott (Napoleon), and Joel Coen (The Tragedy of Macbeth) chasing the virtual carte blanche freedom the tech corporation provides.

#4 CODA (2021)

94% 91% #4 Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults. Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults. [More] Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez Directed By: Sian Heder

#10 Causeway (2022)

85% 71% #10 Critics Consensus: Causeway takes a powerfully subdued look at the lingering effects of trauma, led by gripping performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry. Synopsis: "Causeway" is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. "Causeway" is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. [More] Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell Directed By: Lila Neugebauer

#13 Blitz (2024)

81% 81% #13 Critics Consensus: A tale of survival from director Steve McQueen, Blitz's examination of British society under wartime is given a beating heart by Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan's lovely performances. Synopsis: Sir Steve McQueen's "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London Sir Steve McQueen's "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London [More] Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan, Leigh Gill, Harris Dickinson Directed By: Steve McQueen

#15 Greyhound (2020)

78% 76% #15 Critics Consensus: Greyhound's characters aren't as robust as its action sequences, but this fast-paced World War II thriller benefits from its efficiently economical approach. Synopsis: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan Directed By: Aaron Schneider

#17 Palmer (2021)

72% 87% #17 Critics Consensus: Although it traffics in familiar territory, Palmer is elevated by worthy themes and a strong ensemble led by an impressive Justin Timberlake. Synopsis: Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years [More] Starring: Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb Directed By: Fisher Stevens

#18 Hala (2019)

86% 58% #18 Critics Consensus: Supported by a powerful central performance by Geraldine Viswanathan, Hala offers an insightful look at a young woman's journey of self-discovery. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala struggles to balance desire with her family, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala struggles to balance desire with her family, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into [More] Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Purbi Joshi Directed By: Minhal Baig

#19 Finch (2021)

74% 68% #19 Critics Consensus: Finch may not be the most memorable post-apocalyptic story, but Tom Hanks proves perfectly charming company even after the collapse of civilization. Synopsis: In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik

#21 Sharper (2023)

68% 73% #21 Critics Consensus: Although it never comes close to the classic capers it seeks to emulate, Sharper is just sleek and clever enough to pass the time. Synopsis: Motivations are suspected and expectations are turned upside down, as a con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires. Motivations are suspected and expectations are turned upside down, as a con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires. [More] Starring: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton Directed By: Benjamin Caron

#22 Wolfs (2024)

67% 72% #22 Critics Consensus: George Clooney and Brad Pitt's professional star power gives Wolfs zip even when it cycles through clichés of the fixer genre, making for a pleasing and slick throwback. Synopsis: Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired [More] Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams Directed By: Jon Watts

#27 Napoleon (2023)

58% 58% #27 Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott is intent on proving the emperor has no clothes in Napoleon, a slyly funny epic with bravura set pieces and a divided runtime that keeps it from outright conquering. Synopsis: "Napoleon" is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, "Napoleon" is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim Directed By: Ridley Scott

#28 Echo Valley (2025)

51% 53% #28 Critics Consensus: Julianne Moore's committed turn and the relatable premise of how far a parent will go for their child gives Echo Valley some high peaks, but soporific plotting sends it sloping back down to routine territory. Synopsis: In the edge-of-your-seat thriller "Echo Valley," Kate (Oscar winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her In the edge-of-your-seat thriller "Echo Valley," Kate (Oscar winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her [More] Starring: Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan Directed By: Michael Pearce

#29 Luck (2022)

48% 66% #29 Critics Consensus: Luck is inoffensive enough as an animated babysitter, but there are far more original -- and entertaining -- options for its target audience. Synopsis: From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly [More] Starring: Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg Directed By: Peggy Holmes