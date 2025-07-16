(Photo by Apple/Courtesy Everett Collection. WOLFS.)
39 Best Apple TV+ Original Movies Ranked (July 2025)
We’re ranking Apple TV+ original movies by Tomatometer, including Best Picture-winner CODA (the first streamer to take the top Oscar), and works from major directors like Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ridley Scott (Napoleon), and Joel Coen (The Tragedy of Macbeth) chasing the virtual carte blanche freedom the tech corporation provides.
Check back as Apple TV+ drops new movies!
#1
Critics Consensus: A mesmerizing Celtic-inspired adventure, Wolfwalkers offers an epic ethereal fantasy matched by profound philosophies and stellar voice work.
Synopsis:
In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Come from Away sifts through the wreckage of tragedy to find hope -- and the healing power of human connection.
Synopsis:
"Come From Away" is the filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical which tells the story of 7,000 people stranded [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: An urgent drama grounded in its observant depiction of reservation life, Fancy Dance establishes director/co-writer Erica Tremblay as a rising filmmaking talent.
Synopsis:
Since her sister's disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life.
Synopsis:
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults. [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Enormous in runtime, theme, and achievement, Killers of the Flower Moon is a sobering appraisal of America's relationship with Indigenous peoples and yet another artistic zenith for Martin Scorsese and his collaborators.
Synopsis:
Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Another music-fueled crowd-pleaser from writer-director John Carney, Flora and Son proves almost impossible to resist.
Synopsis:
Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Led by a stellar Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth strips the classic story down to its visual and narrative essentials.
Synopsis:
Joel Coen's bold and fierce adaptation of "Macbeth," a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: On the Rocks isn't as potent as its top-shelf ingredients might suggest, but the end result still goes down easy -- and offers high proof of Bill Murray's finely aged charm.
Synopsis:
Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: A touching dramedy that wears its heart proudly on its sleeve, Cha Cha Real Smooth further affirms writer-director-star Cooper Raiff as a talent to watch.
Synopsis:
Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Causeway takes a powerfully subdued look at the lingering effects of trauma, led by gripping performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.
Synopsis:
"Causeway" is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Driven by Brad Pitt's laidback magnetism and sporting a souped-up engine courtesy of Joseph Kosinski's kinetic direction, F1 The Movie brings vintage cool across the finish line.
Synopsis:
Dubbed "the greatest that never was," Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: While it's nowhere near as addictive or fast-paced as the game, Tetris offers a fun, fizzy account of the story behind an 8-bit classic.
Synopsis:
"Tetris" tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: A tale of survival from director Steve McQueen, Blitz's examination of British society under wartime is given a beating heart by Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan's lovely performances.
Synopsis:
Sir Steve McQueen's "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Swan Song occasionally strays on the wrong side of maudlin, but Mahershala Ali's work in dual roles lends this sci-fi drama genuine heart.
Synopsis:
Set in the near future, "Swan Song" is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Greyhound's characters aren't as robust as its action sequences, but this fast-paced World War II thriller benefits from its efficiently economical approach.
Synopsis:
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: The Banker's timid approach to dramatizing its fact-based story is often outweighed by the trio of strong performances at its core.
Synopsis:
In the 1960s, two entrepreneurs hatch an ingenious business plan to fight for housing integration and equal access to the [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Although it traffics in familiar territory, Palmer is elevated by worthy themes and a strong ensemble led by an impressive Justin Timberlake.
Synopsis:
Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Supported by a powerful central performance by Geraldine Viswanathan, Hala offers an insightful look at a young woman's journey of self-discovery.
Synopsis:
Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala struggles to balance desire with her family, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: Finch may not be the most memorable post-apocalyptic story, but Tom Hanks proves perfectly charming company even after the collapse of civilization.
Synopsis:
In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Although it adds little to the long tradition of Dickens adaptations, Spirited is so genially overstuffed that it's easy to at least intermittently enjoy.
Synopsis:
A modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story "A Christmas Carol." [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Although it never comes close to the classic capers it seeks to emulate, Sharper is just sleek and clever enough to pass the time.
Synopsis:
Motivations are suspected and expectations are turned upside down, as a con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires. [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: George Clooney and Brad Pitt's professional star power gives Wolfs zip even when it cycles through clichés of the fixer genre, making for a pleasing and slick throwback.
Synopsis:
Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: Sustained by Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's screwball chemistry even when its plotting strains credulity, this throwback romance is a pleasant enough trip to the moon and back.
Synopsis:
Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Fly Me To The Moon is a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: The Sky Is Everywhere never quite scales the heights of profundity to which it aspires, but star Grace Kaufman proves a perfect fit for director Josephine Decker's vision.
Synopsis:
Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother's gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: Mixing multiple genres, The Gorge makes for a surprisingly endearing romance until its action-thriller obligations steer proceedings back onto a more predictable path.
Synopsis:
Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: A trio of solid performances help Fingernails get its thought-provoking ideas across in spite of an occasionally underwhelming story.
Synopsis:
Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology. [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott is intent on proving the emperor has no clothes in Napoleon, a slyly funny epic with bravura set pieces and a divided runtime that keeps it from outright conquering.
Synopsis:
"Napoleon" is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: Julianne Moore's committed turn and the relatable premise of how far a parent will go for their child gives Echo Valley some high peaks, but soporific plotting sends it sloping back down to routine territory.
Synopsis:
In the edge-of-your-seat thriller "Echo Valley," Kate (Oscar winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: Luck is inoffensive enough as an animated babysitter, but there are far more original -- and entertaining -- options for its target audience.
Synopsis:
From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor are almost -- but not quite -- compelling enough to make up for Raymond & Ray's listless narrative.
Synopsis:
“Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: The Beanie Bubble's cast makes the movie an easy watch, but that enjoyment is lessened by its shallow treatment of the real-life story.
Synopsis:
Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: Emancipation works as an action movie -- albeit one that's uncomfortably at odds with its awkward handling of the real-life events that inspired its stirring story.
Synopsis:
"Emancipation" tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: Far from intoxicating, The Greatest Beer Run Ever reduces its fun fact-based story to a flat, flavorless brew.
Synopsis:
To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: The alchemy of Casey Affleck and Matt Damon's knucklehead rapport provides some charm, but this laidback caper unravels due to a lack of intrigue and pulse.
Synopsis:
Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: It's certainly stylish and it offers Tom Holland a welcome opportunity to branch out, but Cherry's woes stem from a story that's too formulaic to bowl anyone over.
Synopsis:
"Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: Despite its glossy production and some impressive set pieces, Fountain of Youth can't overcome a derivative and uninspired story that fails to capture the creativity of the countless action-adventure flicks it cribs from.
Synopsis:
A treasure-hunting mastermind assembles a team for a big adventure. But to outwit and outrun threats at every turn, he'll [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: Argylle gets some mileage out of its silly, energetic spin on the spy thriller, but ultimately wears out its welcome with a convoluted plot and overlong runtime.
Synopsis:
Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: Heavy on rote action and light on laughs, The Family Plan aimlessly imitates an array of films that tell similar stories -- and often in more compelling fashion.
Synopsis:
Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Listlessly wafting between action, comedy, and romance without ever solidifying into a satisfying whole, Ghosted earns a chorus of boos.
Synopsis:
Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas)--but then makes the shocking discovery that [More]