39 Best Apple TV+ Original Movies Ranked (July 2025)

We’re ranking Apple TV+ original movies by Tomatometer, including Best Picture-winner CODA (the first streamer to take the top Oscar), and works from major directors like Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ridley Scott (Napoleon), and Joel Coen (The Tragedy of Macbeth) chasing the virtual carte blanche freedom the tech corporation provides.

#1

Wolfwalkers (2020)
Tomatometer icon 99% Popcornmeter icon 98%

Critics Consensus: A mesmerizing Celtic-inspired adventure, Wolfwalkers offers an epic ethereal fantasy matched by profound philosophies and stellar voice work.
Synopsis: In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to [More]
Starring: Sean Bean, Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Simon McBurney
Directed By: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

#2

Come From Away (2021)
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 94%

Critics Consensus: Come from Away sifts through the wreckage of tragedy to find hope -- and the healing power of human connection.
Synopsis: "Come From Away" is the filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical which tells the story of 7,000 people stranded [More]
Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch
Directed By: Christopher Ashley

#3

Fancy Dance (2023)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 78%

Critics Consensus: An urgent drama grounded in its observant depiction of reservation life, Fancy Dance establishes director/co-writer Erica Tremblay as a rising filmmaking talent.
Synopsis: Since her sister's disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the [More]
Starring: Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Shea Whigham
Directed By: Erica Tremblay

#4

CODA (2021)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 91%

Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life.
Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults. [More]
Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez
Directed By: Sian Heder

#5

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 84%

Critics Consensus: Enormous in runtime, theme, and achievement, Killers of the Flower Moon is a sobering appraisal of America's relationship with Indigenous peoples and yet another artistic zenith for Martin Scorsese and his collaborators.
Synopsis: Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#6

Flora and Son (2023)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 84%

Critics Consensus: Another music-fueled crowd-pleaser from writer-director John Carney, Flora and Son proves almost impossible to resist.
Synopsis: Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén [More]
Starring: Eve Hewson, Orén Kinlan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jack Reynor
Directed By: John Carney

#7

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 74%

Critics Consensus: Led by a stellar Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth strips the classic story down to its visual and narrative essentials.
Synopsis: Joel Coen's bold and fierce adaptation of "Macbeth," a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell
Directed By: Joel Coen

#8

On the Rocks (2020)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 50%

Critics Consensus: On the Rocks isn't as potent as its top-shelf ingredients might suggest, but the end result still goes down easy -- and offers high proof of Bill Murray's finely aged charm.
Synopsis: Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to [More]
Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick
Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#9

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 61%

Critics Consensus: A touching dramedy that wears its heart proudly on its sleeve, Cha Cha Real Smooth further affirms writer-director-star Cooper Raiff as a talent to watch.
Synopsis: Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with [More]
Starring: Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt, Evan Assante
Directed By: Cooper Raiff

#10

Causeway (2022)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 71%

Critics Consensus: Causeway takes a powerfully subdued look at the lingering effects of trauma, led by gripping performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.
Synopsis: "Causeway" is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell
Directed By: Lila Neugebauer

#11

F1 The Movie (2025)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 97%

Critics Consensus: Driven by Brad Pitt's laidback magnetism and sporting a souped-up engine courtesy of Joseph Kosinski's kinetic direction, F1 The Movie brings vintage cool across the finish line.
Synopsis: Dubbed "the greatest that never was," Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#12

Tetris (2023)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 87%

Critics Consensus: While it's nowhere near as addictive or fast-paced as the game, Tetris offers a fun, fizzy account of the story behind an 8-bit classic.
Synopsis: "Tetris" tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid [More]
Starring: Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Toby Jones, Sofya Lebedeva
Directed By: Jon S. Baird

#13

Blitz (2024)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 81%

Critics Consensus: A tale of survival from director Steve McQueen, Blitz's examination of British society under wartime is given a beating heart by Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan's lovely performances.
Synopsis: Sir Steve McQueen's "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan, Leigh Gill, Harris Dickinson
Directed By: Steve McQueen

#14

Swan Song (2021)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 76%

Critics Consensus: Swan Song occasionally strays on the wrong side of maudlin, but Mahershala Ali's work in dual roles lends this sci-fi drama genuine heart.
Synopsis: Set in the near future, "Swan Song" is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), [More]
Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina
Directed By: Benjamin Cleary

#15

Greyhound (2020)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 76%

Critics Consensus: Greyhound's characters aren't as robust as its action sequences, but this fast-paced World War II thriller benefits from its efficiently economical approach.
Synopsis: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan
Directed By: Aaron Schneider

#16

The Banker (2020)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 100%

Critics Consensus: The Banker's timid approach to dramatizing its fact-based story is often outweighed by the trio of strong performances at its core.
Synopsis: In the 1960s, two entrepreneurs hatch an ingenious business plan to fight for housing integration and equal access to the [More]
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long
Directed By: George Nolfi

#17

Palmer (2021)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 87%

Critics Consensus: Although it traffics in familiar territory, Palmer is elevated by worthy themes and a strong ensemble led by an impressive Justin Timberlake.
Synopsis: Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years [More]
Starring: Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb
Directed By: Fisher Stevens

#18

Hala (2019)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 58%

Critics Consensus: Supported by a powerful central performance by Geraldine Viswanathan, Hala offers an insightful look at a young woman's journey of self-discovery.
Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala struggles to balance desire with her family, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into [More]
Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Purbi Joshi
Directed By: Minhal Baig

#19

Finch (2021)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 68%

Critics Consensus: Finch may not be the most memorable post-apocalyptic story, but Tom Hanks proves perfectly charming company even after the collapse of civilization.
Synopsis: In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones
Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik

#20

Spirited (2022)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 80%

Critics Consensus: Although it adds little to the long tradition of Dickens adaptations, Spirited is so genially overstuffed that it's easy to at least intermittently enjoy.
Synopsis: A modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story "A Christmas Carol." [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page
Directed By: Sean Anders

#21

Sharper (2023)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 73%

Critics Consensus: Although it never comes close to the classic capers it seeks to emulate, Sharper is just sleek and clever enough to pass the time.
Synopsis: Motivations are suspected and expectations are turned upside down, as a con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires. [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton
Directed By: Benjamin Caron

#22

Wolfs (2024)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 72%

Critics Consensus: George Clooney and Brad Pitt's professional star power gives Wolfs zip even when it cycles through clichés of the fixer genre, making for a pleasing and slick throwback.
Synopsis: Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams
Directed By: Jon Watts

#23

Fly Me to the Moon (2024)
Tomatometer icon 65% Popcornmeter icon 89%

Critics Consensus: Sustained by Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's screwball chemistry even when its plotting strains credulity, this throwback romance is a pleasant enough trip to the moon and back.
Synopsis: Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Fly Me To The Moon is a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Jim Rash, Anna Garcia
Directed By: Greg Berlanti

#24

The Sky is Everywhere (2022)
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 59%

Critics Consensus: The Sky Is Everywhere never quite scales the heights of profundity to which it aspires, but star Grace Kaufman proves a perfect fit for director Josephine Decker's vision.
Synopsis: Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother's gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a [More]
Starring: Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jason Segel, Cherry Jones
Directed By: Josephine Decker

#25

The Gorge (2025)
Tomatometer icon 62% Popcornmeter icon 75%

Critics Consensus: Mixing multiple genres, The Gorge makes for a surprisingly endearing romance until its action-thriller obligations steer proceedings back onto a more predictable path.
Synopsis: Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a [More]
Starring: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sigourney Weaver, Sope Dirisu
Directed By: Scott Derrickson

#26

Fingernails (2023)
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 46%

Critics Consensus: A trio of solid performances help Fingernails get its thought-provoking ideas across in spite of an occasionally underwhelming story.
Synopsis: Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology. [More]
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, Luke Wilson
Directed By: Christos Nikou

#27

Napoleon (2023)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 58%

Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott is intent on proving the emperor has no clothes in Napoleon, a slyly funny epic with bravura set pieces and a divided runtime that keeps it from outright conquering.
Synopsis: "Napoleon" is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#28

Echo Valley (2025)
Tomatometer icon 51% Popcornmeter icon 53%

Critics Consensus: Julianne Moore's committed turn and the relatable premise of how far a parent will go for their child gives Echo Valley some high peaks, but soporific plotting sends it sloping back down to routine territory.
Synopsis: In the edge-of-your-seat thriller "Echo Valley," Kate (Oscar winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan
Directed By: Michael Pearce

#29

Luck (2022)
Tomatometer icon 48% Popcornmeter icon 66%

Critics Consensus: Luck is inoffensive enough as an animated babysitter, but there are far more original -- and entertaining -- options for its target audience.
Synopsis: From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly [More]
Starring: Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg
Directed By: Peggy Holmes

#30

Raymond & Ray (2022)
Tomatometer icon 48% Popcornmeter icon 56%

Critics Consensus: Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor are almost -- but not quite -- compelling enough to make up for Raymond & Ray's listless narrative.
Synopsis: “Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, Maribel Verdú, Tom Bower
Directed By: Rodrigo Garcia

#31

The Beanie Bubble (2023)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 55%

Critics Consensus: The Beanie Bubble's cast makes the movie an easy watch, but that enjoyment is lessened by its shallow treatment of the real-life story.
Synopsis: Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration [More]
Starring: Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan
Directed By: Kristin Gore, Damian Kulash

#32

Emancipation (2022)
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 58%

Critics Consensus: Emancipation works as an action movie -- albeit one that's uncomfortably at odds with its awkward handling of the real-life events that inspired its stirring story.
Synopsis: "Emancipation" tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor
Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#33

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Far from intoxicating, The Greatest Beer Run Ever reduces its fun fact-based story to a flat, flavorless brew.
Synopsis: To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: [More]
Starring: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray, Kyle Allen
Directed By: Peter Farrelly

#34

The Instigators (2024)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 55%

Critics Consensus: The alchemy of Casey Affleck and Matt Damon's knucklehead rapport provides some charm, but this laidback caper unravels due to a lack of intrigue and pulse.
Synopsis: Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg
Directed By: Doug Liman

#35

Cherry (2021)
Tomatometer icon 37% Popcornmeter icon 72%

Critics Consensus: It's certainly stylish and it offers Tom Holland a welcome opportunity to branch out, but Cherry's woes stem from a story that's too formulaic to bowl anyone over.
Synopsis: "Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#36

Fountain of Youth (2025)
Tomatometer icon 35% Popcornmeter icon 39%

Critics Consensus: Despite its glossy production and some impressive set pieces, Fountain of Youth can't overcome a derivative and uninspired story that fails to capture the creativity of the countless action-adventure flicks it cribs from.
Synopsis: A treasure-hunting mastermind assembles a team for a big adventure. But to outwit and outrun threats at every turn, he'll [More]
Starring: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#37

Argylle (2024)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 70%

Critics Consensus: Argylle gets some mileage out of its silly, energetic spin on the spy thriller, but ultimately wears out its welcome with a convoluted plot and overlong runtime.
Synopsis: Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose [More]
Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#38

The Family Plan (2023)
Tomatometer icon 27% Popcornmeter icon 61%

Critics Consensus: Heavy on rote action and light on laughs, The Family Plan aimlessly imitates an array of films that tell similar stories -- and often in more compelling fashion.
Synopsis: Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Margaret Colletti, Van Crosby
Directed By: Simon Cellan Jones

#39

Ghosted (2023)
Tomatometer icon 24% Popcornmeter icon 55%

Critics Consensus: Listlessly wafting between action, comedy, and romance without ever solidifying into a satisfying whole, Ghosted earns a chorus of boos.
Synopsis: Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas)--but then makes the shocking discovery that [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh
Directed By: Dexter Fletcher

