100 Best Movies of 1969

The Wild Bunch celebrates its 55th anniversary!

We’re ranking the 100 best movies of 1969 by Tomatometer, starting with Certified Fresh films like Midnight Cowboy, Easy Rider, The Wild Bunch, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

With the women’s liberation movement, Vietnam War protests, and hippie counterculture, the late 1960s were a cocktail of social unrest that splashed into the movies. At that same time, censorship was loosening its grip on Hollywood. The Hays Code, the self-governing production rules that dictated what was acceptable on-screen, was abolished in 1968. Suddenly, there was an immediate uptick in depictions of violence, nudity, moral depravity, and scenes of hot explicit tax evasion.

Easy Rider best represents the first year of a new world, the road classic starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, acclaimed for its mainstream-rejecting authenticity. Yes, sir, that’s real par-tokin’ you see up there. Rider‘s spirit of freedom rang with American audiences, bringing home $41 million in ’70s-bucks on a $400,000 budget.

Urban tragedy Midnight Cowboy won the Best Picture Oscar, the first with an X rating to do so. It was up against Anne of the Thousand Days, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Hello, Dolly!, and Z. Additionally, John Schlesinger won for directing Midnight Cowboy, and acting awards went to True Grit (John Wayne, Best Actor, in his only win ever), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Maggie Smith, Best Actress), They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (Gig Young, Best Supporting Actor), and Cactus Flower (Goldie Hawn, Best Supporting Actress).

We said good-bye with several bullets to the Western, as a big blast of glory unleashed True Grit, director Sam Peckinpah’s down-and-dirty The Wild Bunch (a revolution in the editing suite), and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which would top the box office that year with $102 million.

The rest of 1969’s box office top 10 was filled out by The Love Bug, Midnight Cowboy, Easy Rider, Hello, Dolly!, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Paint Your Wagon, True Grit, Cactus Flower, and Goodbye, Columbus.

From England, the sixth James Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (seventh if you count the 1967 Casino Royale) released, and Lindsay Anderson had his searing take on youth in revolt with If…. Beyond, Costa-Gavras’s Z won the Best Foreign Film Oscar. Would things have looked differently if Jean-Pierre Melville’s Army of Shadows had shown in America the same year, instead of its belated release 37 years later in 2006?

#1

Army of Shadows (1969)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: 107916%
Critics Consensus: Originally made in 1969, this recently reissued classic is a masterful examination of the inner workings of the World War II resistance efforts.
Synopsis: This adaptation of the book by Joseph Kessel paints an understated, unglamorous portrait of the French Resistance during World World... [More]
Starring: Lino Ventura, Paul Meurisse, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Paul Crauchet
Directed By: Jean-Pierre Melville

#2

Z (1969)
94%

#2
Adjusted Score: 100996%
Critics Consensus: Powerfully effective, this anti-fascist political thriller stands out as both high-conscience melodrama and high-tempo action movie.
Synopsis: Repression is the rule of the day in this film that skewers Greek governance of the 1960s. Z (Yves Montand),... [More]
Starring: Yves Montand, Irene Papas, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Jacques Perrin
Directed By: Costa-Gavras

#3

The Wild Bunch (1969)
91%

#3
Adjusted Score: 100348%
Critics Consensus: The Wild Bunch is Sam Peckinpah's shocking, violent ballad to an old world and a dying genre.
Synopsis: In this gritty Western classic, aging outlaw Pike Bishop (William Holden) prepares to retire after one final robbery. Joined by... [More]
Starring: William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, Robert Ryan, Edmond O'Brien
Directed By: Sam Peckinpah

#4

If... (1968)
90%

#4
Adjusted Score: 95907%
Critics Consensus: Incendiary, subversive, and darkly humorous, If.... is a landmark of British countercultural cinema.
Synopsis: Teenage rebel Mick Travis (Malcolm McDowell) returns to his upper-crust English public school, caught between the sadistic older boys known... [More]
Starring: Malcolm McDowell, David Wood, Richard Warwick, Robert Swann
Directed By: Lindsay Anderson

#5

Midnight Cowboy (1969)
89%

#5
Adjusted Score: 106187%
Critics Consensus: John Schlesinger's gritty, unrelentingly bleak look at the seedy underbelly of urban American life is undeniably disturbing, but Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight's performances make it difficult to turn away.
Synopsis: Convinced of his irresistible appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads for New... [More]
Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Sylvia Miles, John McGiver
Directed By: John Schlesinger

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 97564%
Critics Consensus: With its iconic pairing of Paul Newman and Robert Redford, jaunty screenplay and Burt Bacharach score, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid has gone down as among the defining moments in late-'60s American cinema.
Synopsis: The true story of fast-draws and wild rides, battles with posses, train and bank robberies, a torrid love affair and... [More]
Starring: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross, Strother Martin
Directed By: George Roy Hill

#7

True Grit (1969)
88%

#7
Adjusted Score: 95780%
Critics Consensus: True Grit rides along on the strength of a lived-in late-period John Wayne performance, adding its own entertaining spin to the oft-adapted source material.
Synopsis: After hired hand Tom Chaney (Jeff Corey) murders the father of 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Kim Darby), she seeks vengeance and... [More]
Starring: John Wayne, Glen Campbell, Kim Darby, Jeremy Slate
Directed By: Henry Hathaway

#8

Easy Rider (1969)
84%

#8
Adjusted Score: 91780%
Critics Consensus: Edgy and seminal, Easy Rider encapsulates the dreams, hopes, and hopelessness of 1960s counterculture.
Synopsis: Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper), two Harley-riding hippies, complete a drug deal in Southern California and decide to... [More]
Starring: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson, Antonio Mendoza
Directed By: Dennis Hopper

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 90564%
Critics Consensus: Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice isn't as subversive as it thinks it is -- but it is smart & sophisticated & funny & well-acted.
Synopsis: After returning to Los Angeles from a group therapy session, documentary filmmaker Bob Sanders (Robert Culp) and his wife, Carol... [More]
Starring: Natalie Wood, Robert Culp, Elliott Gould, Dyan Cannon
Directed By: Paul Mazursky

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 89250%
Critics Consensus: George Lazenby's only appearance as 007 is a fine entry in the series, featuring one of the most intriguing Bond girls in Tracy di Vincenzo (Diana Rigg), breathtaking visuals, and some great ski chases.
Synopsis: Agent 007 (George Lazenby) and the adventurous Tracy Di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg) join forces to battle the evil SPECTRE organization... [More]
Starring: George Lazenby, Diana Rigg, Telly Savalas, Gabriele Ferzetti
Directed By: Peter Hunt

#11

Kes (1969)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 104174%
Critics Consensus: A harrowing coming of age tale told simply and truly, Kes is a spare and richly humane tribute to the small pockets of beauty to be found in an oppressive world.
Synopsis: Ken Loach's acclaimed British drama focuses on Billy Casper (David Bradley), a tormented working-class boy who is subjected to abuse... [More]
Starring: David Bradley, Freddie Fletcher, Lynne Perrie, Colin Welland
Directed By: Ken Loach

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 104017%
Critics Consensus: The Sorrow and the Pity narrates a painful chapter in France's history through an impressively rich mosaic of testimonies and historical archives, giving a complex texture to the struggles of a people amid tragedy.
Synopsis: From its first release at an underground theater in Paris, this account of France's occupation under Nazi regime has been... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Marcel Ophüls

#13

Salesman (1969)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: 103076%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This documentary from Albert and David Maysles follows the bitter rivalry of four door-to-door salesmen working for the Mid-American Bible... [More]
Starring: Jamie Baker, Paul Brennan, Melbourne I. Feltman, Raymond Martos
Directed By: Albert Maysles, David Maysles, Charlotte Zwerin

#14

Funeral Parade (1969)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: 102449%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a Japanese version of "Oedipus Rex," a gay son murders his mother and sleeps with his father.... [More]
Starring: Pîtâ, Osamu Ogasawara, Shōtarō Akiyama, Kiyoshi Awazu
Directed By: Toshio Matsumoto

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 101509%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Unsettled by his recent divorce, Andreas Winkelman (Max von Sydow) lives on a remote Swedish island. When he meets the... [More]
Starring: Liv Ullmann, Bibi Andersson, Max von Sydow, Erland Josephson
Directed By: Ingmar Bergman

#16

L'Amour Fou (1969)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: 100551%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A director (Jean-Pierre Kalfon) cheats on his lover (Bulle Ogier) with other actors while rehearsing for a tragic play.... [More]
Starring: Jean-Pierre Kalfon, Bulle Ogier, Josee Destoops, Dennis Berry
Directed By: Jacques Rivette

#17

Age of Consent (1969)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: 100411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A New York artist (James Mason) goes to an island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef and hires a girl (Helen... [More]
Starring: James Mason, Helen Mirren, Jack MacGowran, Neva Carr-Glyn
Directed By: Michael Powell

#18

Blind Beast (1969)
100%

#18
Adjusted Score: 100254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: With the help of his own mother (Noriko Sengoku), sightless sculptor Michio (Eiji Funakoshi) abducts gorgeous model Aki (Mako Midori)... [More]
Starring: Eiji Funakoshi, Mako Midori, Noriko Sengoku
Directed By: Yasuzo Masumura

#19

This Man Must Die (1969)
100%

#19
Adjusted Score: 100254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Charles Thenier's (Michel Duchaussoy) son is killed by a hit-and-run driver and, when the police investigation yields nothing, he does... [More]
Starring: Michel Duchaussoy, Caroline Cellier, Jean Yanne, Anouk Ferjac
Directed By: Claude Chabrol

#20

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: 94072%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Stuffy young Latin instructor Arthur Chipping (Peter O'Toole) is widely disliked by his young charges at a small public school... [More]
Starring: Peter O'Toole, Petula Clark, Michael Redgrave, George Baker
Directed By: Herbert Ross

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 94041%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Teruo Yoshida, Tatsumi Hijikata, Minoru Ohki, Asao Koike
Directed By: Teruo Ishii

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 75555%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After enduring a series of nightmares, painter Leonardo Ferri (Franco Nero) decides he needs to get out of Milan. His... [More]
Starring: Franco Nero, Vanessa Redgrave, Georges Geret, Gabriella Grimaldi
Directed By: Elio Petri

#23

Play Dirty (1969)
100%

#23
Adjusted Score: 78039%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An out-of-his-depth oil executive, Capt. Douglas (Michael Caine), is ordered to guide a tough band of convicts, including the cynical... [More]
Starring: Michael Caine, Nigel Davenport, Nigel Green, Harry Andrews
Directed By: Andre de Toth

#24

Double Suicide (1969)
100%

#24
Adjusted Score: 78393%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Successful and married with children, paper-mill owner Jihei (Kirchiemon Nakamura) knows better than to contradict the strict social and moral... [More]
Starring: Kirchiemon Nakamura, Shima Iwashita, Hôsei Komatsu, Yusuke Takita
Directed By: Masahiro Shinoda

#25

Medium Cool (1969)
96%

#25
Adjusted Score: 99233%
Critics Consensus: Medium Cool merges a bracing cinéma vérité with deft drama to authentically chronicle a nation at odds with itself and a media struggling to get the story straight.
Synopsis: John Cassellis (Robert Forster) is a hardened TV news cameraman who manages to keep his distance while he captures daring... [More]
Starring: Robert Forster, Verna Bloom, Peter Bonerz, Marianna Hill
Directed By: Haskell Wexler

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 98763%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jean-Louis (Jean-Louis Trintignant) is a devout Roman Catholic who subscribes to an austere moral code influenced by the philosophy of... [More]
Starring: Jean-Louis Trintignant, Françoise Fabian, Antoine Vitez, Marie-Christine Barrault
Directed By: Éric Rohmer

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 97293%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Martha Beck (Shirley Stoler), an obese nurse who is desperately lonely, joins a "correspondence club" and finds a romantic pen... [More]
Starring: Shirley Stoler, Tony Lo Bianco, Dortha Duckworth, Doris Roberts
Directed By: Leonard Kastle, Donald Volkman

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 97293%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins) enters the school spelling bee, the perpetually crabby Lucy (Pamelyn Ferdin) predicts his humiliation. But... [More]
Starring: Peter Robbins, Pamelyn Ferdin, Glenn Gilger, Andy Pforsich
Directed By: Bill Melendez

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 96976%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a journalist's (Romy Schneider) boyfriend (Alain Delon) allows her former lover (Maurice Ronet) to drown, the couple must answer... [More]
Starring: Alain Delon, Romy Schneider, Maurice Ronet, Jane Birkin
Directed By: Jacques Deray

#30

The Milky Way (1969)
95%

#30
Adjusted Score: 96979%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jean (Laurent Terzieff) and Pierre (Paul Frankeur) are drifters who travel from Paris to Spain on the Way of St.... [More]
Starring: Paul Frankeur, Laurent Terzieff, Alain Cuny, Edith Scob
Directed By: Juan Luis Buñuel

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 95822%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This avant-garde film depicts the life of revered the 18th-century Armenian poet and musician Sayat-Nova (Vilen Galstyan). Portraying events in... [More]
Starring: M. Aleksanian, Vilen Galstyan, Georgi Gegechkory, Onik Minasyan
Directed By: Sergey Paradzhanov

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 92881%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Neil Klugman (Richard Benjamin), a young librarian in New Jersey, has eyes for Brenda Patimkin (Ali MacGraw), a beautiful Radcliffe... [More]
Starring: Richard Benjamin, Ali MacGraw, Jack Klugman, Nan Martin
Directed By: Larry Peerce

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 93606%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Virgil Starkwell (Woody Allen) is intent on becoming a notorious bank robber. Unfortunately for Virgil and his not-so-budding career, he... [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Janet Margolin, Marcel Hillaire, Jacquelyn Hyde
Directed By: Woody Allen

#34

The Red Tent (1971)
89%

#34
Adjusted Score: 89180%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In his apartment in Rome in the 1960s, the elderly and guilt-stricken Gen. Umberto Nobile (Peter Finch) recalls the tragic... [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Claudia Cardinale, Peter Finch, Hardy Krüger
Directed By: Mikhail Kalatozov

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 88249%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Uptight college freshman Jerry Payne (Wendell Burton) finds a carefree friend in zany Pookie (Liza Minnelli). After an awkward meeting... [More]
Starring: Liza Minnelli, Wendell Burton, Tim McIntire, Elizabeth Harrower
Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#36

Adalen 31 (1969)
88%

#36
Adjusted Score: 88254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Kjell (Peter Schildt) works at a lumber mill in the town of Ådalen, Sweden. It's a sleepy, uneventful place until... [More]
Starring: Peter Schildt, Kerstin Tidelius, Roland Hedlund, Stefan Feierbach
Directed By: Bo Widerberg

#37

The Cremator (1969)
88%

#37
Adjusted Score: 88254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Prague, Kopfrkingl (Rudolf Hrusínský) enjoys his work at the crematorium perhaps a bit too much, having gained a perverse... [More]
Starring: Rudolf Hrusínský, Vlasta Chramosotova, Jana Stehnova, Milos Vognic
Directed By: Juraj Herz

#38

The Rain People (1969)
86%

#38
Adjusted Score: 87195%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Upon learning that she's pregnant, housewife Natalie Ravenna (Shirley Knight) leaves her husband and embarks on a road trip of... [More]
Starring: James Caan, Shirley Knight, Robert Duvall, Marya Zimmet
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#39

Marooned (1969)
86%

#39
Adjusted Score: 86098%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: American astronauts Buzz (Gene Hackman), Jim (Richard Crenna) and Clayton (James Franciscus) are stranded in space on their return journey... [More]
Starring: Gregory Peck, Richard Crenna, James Franciscus, David Janssen
Directed By: John Sturges

#40

Downhill Racer (1969)
85%

#40
Adjusted Score: 88233%
Critics Consensus: Downhill Racer plunges the viewer thrillingly into the action of the sport -- and continues to hold the attention as a thoughtful drama.
Synopsis: A smug and overly self-assured downhill skier, David Chappellet (Robert Redford), joins the American ski team and quickly makes waves... [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Gene Hackman, Camilla Sparv, Karl Michael Vogler
Directed By: Michael Ritchie

#41

Cactus Flower (1969)
85%

#41
Adjusted Score: 87136%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Distraught when her middle-aged lover breaks a date with her, 21-year-old Toni Simmons (Goldie Hawn) attempts suicide. Impressed by her... [More]
Starring: Walter Matthau, Ingrid Bergman, Goldie Hawn, Jack Weston
Directed By: Gene Saks

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 86920%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A crack team of Allied soldiers stages a daring rescue during World War II. A U.S. general is being held... [More]
Starring: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood, Mary Ure, Patrick Wymark
Directed By: Brian G. Hutton

#43
#43
Adjusted Score: 85979%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jean Brodie (Maggie Smith) is a free-spirited teacher at a Scottish girls' school during the 1930s. She encourages her young... [More]
Starring: Maggie Smith, Pamela Franklin, Robert Stephens, Gordon Jackson
Directed By: Ronald Neame

#44

The Damned (1969)
84%

#44
Adjusted Score: 85979%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A steel-magnate baroness (Ingrid Thulin), her lover (Dirk Bogarde) and her son (Helmut Berger) embody Nazi depravity.... [More]
Starring: Dirk Bogarde, Ingrid Thulin, Helmut Berger, Helmut Griem
Directed By: Luchino Visconti

#45

Women in Love (1969)
83%

#45
Adjusted Score: 85606%
Critics Consensus: A quartet of nuanced performances and Ken Russell's off-kilter direction brings D.H. Lawrence's battle of the sexes to tactile life.
Synopsis: Close friends Rupert Birkin (Alan Bates) and Gerald Crich (Oliver Reed) begin romances with siblings Ursula (Jennie Linden) and Gudrun... [More]
Starring: Alan Bates, Glenda Jackson, Oliver Reed, Jennie Linden
Directed By: Ken Russell

#46

The Reivers (1969)
83%

#46
Adjusted Score: 78080%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Mississippi at the turn of the 20th century, 11-year-old Lucius McCaslin (Mitch Vogel) embarks on a journey he will... [More]
Starring: Steve McQueen, Rupert Crosse, Mitch Vogel, Sharon Farrell
Directed By: Mark Rydell

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 78080%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Town fathers run out of nice ways to get rid of an old-style marshal (Richard Widmark) in the name of... [More]
Starring: Richard Widmark, Lena Horne, Carroll O'Connor, David Opatoshu
Directed By: Don Siegel

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 86331%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the midst of the Great Depression, manipulative emcee Rocky (Gig Young) enlists contestants for a dance marathon offering a... [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Michael Sarrazin, Susannah York, Gig Young
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 83665%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Lonely on the island of Réunion, tobacco planter Louis Mahe (Jean-Paul Belmondo) decides to wed a mail-order bride. Although the... [More]
Starring: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Catherine Deneuve, Nelly Borgeaud, Martine Ferrière
Directed By: François Truffaut

#50

Sweet Charity (1969)
82%

#50
Adjusted Score: 82725%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Charity Hope Valentine (Shirley MacLaine) always tries to look on the bright side of life, despite working in a rundown... [More]
Starring: Shirley MacLaine, John McMartin, Ricardo Montalban, Sammy Davis Jr.
Directed By: Bob Fosse

#51

The Italian Job (1969)
81%

#51
Adjusted Score: 85017%
Critics Consensus: The Italian Job is a wildly fun romp that epitomizes the height of Britannia style.
Synopsis: A British crook (Michael Caine) robs gold ingots in Italy by having a computer expert (Benny Hill) cause a traffic... [More]
Starring: Michael Caine, Noël Coward, Benny Hill, Margaret Blye
Directed By: Peter Collinson

#52

Burn! (1969)
80%

#52
Adjusted Score: 81352%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During the 1840s, Britain sends secret agent Sir William Walker (Marlon Brando) to break up Portugal's sugar monopoly on the... [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando, Evaristo Márquez, Renato Salvatori, Norman Hill
Directed By: Gillo Pontecorvo

#53
#53
Adjusted Score: 62431%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: One day, Graham Merrill (Bill Travers) spots a frisky otter in a pet shop window. He impulsively brings the playful... [More]
Starring: Bill Travers, Virginia McKenna, Peter Jeffrey, Jameson Clark
Directed By: Jack Couffer

#54
#54
Adjusted Score: 62715%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: California mobster Charlie Adamo (Peter Falk) pulls strings to get his old lieutenant, Hank McCain (John Cassavetes), out of the... [More]
Starring: John Cassavetes, Britt Ekland, Peter Falk, Gabriele Ferzetti
Directed By: Giuliano Montaldo

#55

The Love Bug (1968)
78%

#55
Adjusted Score: 79538%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Race car driver Jim Douglas (Dean Jones) and his philosophical mechanic, Tennessee Steinmetz (Buddy Hackett), find themselves in possession of... [More]
Starring: Dean Jones, Michele Lee, David Tomlinson, Buddy Hackett
Directed By: Robert Stevenson

#56
#56
Adjusted Score: 78411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Before the start of World War I, would-be journalist Sonya Winter (Diana Rigg) begins to investigate the Assassination Bureau, a... [More]
Starring: Oliver Reed, Diana Rigg, Telly Savalas, Curd Jürgens
Directed By: Basil Dearden

#57

Last Summer (1969)
78%

#57
Adjusted Score: 78411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sandy (Barbara Hershey), Dan (Bruce Davison) and Peter (Richard Thomas) are three affluent, spoiled teens spending a lazy summer on... [More]
Starring: Barbara Hershey, Richard Thomas, Bruce Davison, Catherine Burns
Directed By: Frank Perry

#58

Satyricon (1969)
76%

#58
Adjusted Score: 80331%
Critics Consensus: Episodic and strange, Satyricon offers a hedonistic tour through an ancient Rome that exists not in history books, but from Federico Fellini's singular imagination.
Synopsis: After his young lover, Gitone (Max Born), leaves him for another man, Encolpio (Martin Potter) decides to kill himself, but... [More]
Starring: Martin Potter, Hiram Keller, Max Born, Salvo Randone
Directed By: Federico Fellini

#59
#59
Adjusted Score: 77665%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A small-scale gold rush erupts in a Colorado town after treasure is found in a grave. The area quickly becomes... [More]
Starring: James Garner, Joan Hackett, Walter Brennan, Harry Morgan
Directed By: Burt Kennedy

#60
#60
Adjusted Score: 76509%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: World War I gets the musical treatment in a series of a song-and-dance vignettes. Throughout it follows the Smith family... [More]
Starring: Ralph Richardson, Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud, Kenneth More
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#61
#61
Adjusted Score: 75881%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Glauco (Michel Piccoli), a middle aged designer, arrives home to find his wife (Anita Pallenberg) already asleep. He seeks diversion... [More]
Starring: Michel Piccoli, Anita Pallenberg, Gino Lavagetto
Directed By: Marco Ferreri

#62
#62
Adjusted Score: 74352%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While confronting the disapproving father of his girlfriend, Lola (Katharine Ross), Native American man Willie Boy (Robert Blake) kills the... [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Katharine Ross, Robert Blake, Susan Clark
Directed By: Abraham Polonsky

#63
#63
Adjusted Score: 73725%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Wild West showman (James Franciscus) and his cowboys find dinosaurs near a Mexican town and put one on display.... [More]
Starring: James Franciscus, Gila Golan, Richard Carlson, Laurence Naismith
Directed By: James O'Connelly

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 73725%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Santa Vittoria, an Italian town renowned for its vineyards, the residents discover that the occupying Nazi troops plan to... [More]
Starring: Anthony Quinn, Anna Magnani, Virna Lisi, Hardy Krüger
Directed By: Stanley Kramer

#65

Medea (1970)
73%

#65
Adjusted Score: 73662%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The powerful sorceress (Maria Callas) helps Jason (Giuseppi Gentile) steal the Golden Fleece and reclaim his throne, then enacts a... [More]
Starring: Maria Callas, Laurent Terzieff, Giuseppi Gentile, Massimo Girotti
Directed By: Pier Paolo Pasolini

#66
#66
Adjusted Score: 70568%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The baron (Peter Cushing) makes a couple (Veronica Carlson, Simon Ward) help him put a mad doctor's brain in another... [More]
Starring: Peter Cushing, Veronica Carlson, Simon Ward, Thorley Walters
Directed By: Terence Fisher

#67
#67
Adjusted Score: 70568%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An independent hoodlum (Ulli Lommel) is ordered to kill his friend (Rainer Werner Fassbinder) by a crime syndicate.... [More]
Starring: Ulli Lommel, Hanna Schygulla, Katrin Schaake, Liz Soellner
Directed By: Rainer Werner Fassbinder

#68

Topaz (1969)
69%

#68
Adjusted Score: 73017%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a Soviet official defects to the United States, he brings with him claims that Russia is using Cuba as... [More]
Starring: Frédérick Stafford, John Forsythe, Dany Robin, John Vernon
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#69

Putney Swope (1969)
69%

#69
Adjusted Score: 70508%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When its chairman dies, an advertising firm's executive board must elect someone to fill the position. Each member, unable to... [More]
Starring: Arnold Johnson, Pepi Hermine, Allen Garfield, Laura Greene
Directed By: Robert Downey Sr.

#70
#70
Adjusted Score: 67411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At a seminal moment in World War II, British Air Chief Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding (Laurence Olivier) must rally his... [More]
Starring: Laurence Olivier, Michael Caine, Christopher Plummer, Robert Shaw
Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 63028%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The ebullient and seductive Charlie Cartwright (Ian McShane) is a tour guide taking a busload of American tourists across Europe.... [More]
Starring: Suzanne Pleshette, Ian McShane, Mildred Natwick, Murray Hamilton
Directed By: Mel Stuart

#72

Stereo (1969)
67%

#72
Adjusted Score: 63028%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Scientists perform surgery which allows humans to communicate through telepathy.... [More]
Starring: Ronald Mlodzik, Jack Messinger, Iain Ewing, Clara Mayer
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#73
#73
Adjusted Score: 63028%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Bernadette Lafont, Georges Geret, Julien Guiomar, Henry Czarniak
Directed By: Nelly Kaplan

#74
#74
Adjusted Score: 64979%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Arlo Guthrie plays himself in this film based on his song of the same name. After getting kicked out of... [More]
Starring: Arlo Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, James Broderick, Michael McClanathan
Directed By: Arthur Penn

#75
#75
Adjusted Score: 63254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two men (Marlon Brando, Richard Boone), a drug addict (Rita Moreno) and her brother kidnap a young woman for ransom... [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando, Richard Boone, Rita Moreno, Pamela Franklin
Directed By: Hubert Cornfield

#76

Winning (1969)
63%

#76
Adjusted Score: 63254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Race car driver Frank Capua (Paul Newman) holds track victories above all else, but as he competes in the string... [More]
Starring: Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, Robert Wagner, Richard Thomas
Directed By: James Goldstone

#77

Marlowe (1969)
63%

#77
Adjusted Score: 63254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Mysterious Orfamay Quest (Sharon Farrell) hires Los Angeles private investigator Philip Marlowe (James Garner) to find her missing brother, Orrin.... [More]
Starring: James Garner, Gayle Hunnicutt, Carroll O'Connor, Rita Moreno
Directed By: Paul Bogart

#78
#78
Adjusted Score: 62720%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Billionaire Sir Guy Grand (Peter Sellers) thinks nothing of throwing his endless stream of money away. He adopts a street... [More]
Starring: Peter Sellers, Ringo Starr, Richard Attenborough, Isabel Jeans
Directed By: Joe McGrath

#79
#79
Adjusted Score: 57098%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Students from a cash-strapped college, in need of a computer, convince businessman A.J. Arno (Cesar Romero) to donate one. When... [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell, Cesar Romero, Joe Flynn, William Schallert
Directed By: Robert Butler

#80

Lions Love (1969)
54%

#80
Adjusted Score: 55038%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An independent filmmaker is so devastated when her film loses its funding, she decides to end her life.... [More]
Starring: Peter Bogdanovich, Richard Bright, Carlos Clarens, Shirley Clarke
Directed By: Agnès Varda

#81
#81
Adjusted Score: 50248%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A disturbed spinster goes to unbelievable lengths to make the man she met in the park her permanent houseguest.... [More]
Starring: Sandy Dennis, Michael Burns, Susanne Benton, Luana Anders
Directed By: Robert Altman

#82

Gaily, Gaily (1969)
50%

#82
Adjusted Score: 47036%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After runaway Ben Young (Beau Bridges) is robbed and left on his own, he is taken in by Lil (Melina... [More]
Starring: Beau Bridges, Melina Mercouri, Brian Keith, George Kennedy
Directed By: Norman Jewison

#83

Hello, Dolly! (1969)
45%

#83
Adjusted Score: 48860%
Critics Consensus: Though Streisand charms, she's miscast as the titular middle-aged widow in Gene Kelly's sluggish and over-produced final directorial effort.
Synopsis: In 1890s New York City, the bold and enchanting widow Dolly Levi (Barbra Streisand) is a socialite-turned-matchmaker. Her latest clients... [More]
Starring: Barbra Streisand, Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford, Marianne McAndrew
Directed By: Gene Kelly

#84

The Oblong Box (1969)
45%

#84
Adjusted Score: 45725%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Julian (Vincent Price) hides his horrendously disfigured brother, Sir Edward Markham (Alister Williamson), in a tower where he is kept... [More]
Starring: Vincent Price, Christopher Lee, Alister Williamson, Hilary Heath
Directed By: Gordon Hessler

#85

The Undefeated (1969)
44%

#85
Adjusted Score: 44411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Unaware that the Civil War has ended, Col. John Henry Thomas (John Wayne) successfully attacks a Confederate company led by... [More]
Starring: John Wayne, Rock Hudson, Tony Aguilar, Roman Gabriel
Directed By: Andrew V. McLaglen

#86

Paint Your Wagon (1969)
43%

#86
Adjusted Score: 45293%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this musical based on the Broadway show, Ben Rumson (Lee Marvin) happens upon a wrecked wagon containing a dead... [More]
Starring: Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood, Jean Seberg, Harve Presnell
Directed By: Joshua Logan

#87
#87
Adjusted Score: 44195%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This film adaption of a Broadway play is based on the historical events surrounding the founding of the Church of... [More]
Starring: Richard Burton, Geneviève Bujold, Irene Papas, Anthony Quayle
Directed By: Charles Jarrott

#88

Mondo Trasho (1969)
43%

#88
Adjusted Score: 43097%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A day in the life of a hit and run driver and her victim, and the bizarre things that happen... [More]
Starring: Mary Vivian Pearce, Divine, David Lochary, Mink Stole
Directed By: John Waters

#89
#89
Adjusted Score: 41351%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young drifter is led into a world of fear when the images on the skin of a tattooed hobo... [More]
Starring: Rod Steiger, Claire Bloom, Robert Drivas, Don Dubbins
Directed By: Jack Smight

#90

Castle Keep (1969)
40%

#90
Adjusted Score: 40568%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A one-eyed World War II Army major (Burt Lancaster) and his men occupy a Belgian count's (Jean-Pierre Aumont) castle open... [More]
Starring: Burt Lancaster, Peter Falk, Jean-Pierre Aumont, Patrick O'Neal
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#91
#91
Adjusted Score: 31357%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A mad scientist (Patrick Wymark) sends two astronauts (Roy Thinnes, Ian Hendry) to a 10th planet, which turns out to... [More]
Starring: Roy Thinnes, Ian Hendry, Patrick Wymark, Lynn Loring
Directed By: Robert Parrish

#92

A Time for Dying (1969)
40%

#92
Adjusted Score: 31266%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A would-be bounty hunter (Richard Lapp) meets a girl (Anne Randall), Judge Roy Bean, Jesse James (Audie Murphy) and an... [More]
Starring: Richard Lapp, Anne Randall, Audie Murphy, Bob Random
Directed By: Budd Boetticher

#93

John and Mary (1969)
38%

#93
Adjusted Score: 39038%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the morning after a one-night stand, New Yorkers John (Dustin Hoffman) and Mary (Mia Farrow) piece together the night's... [More]
Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Mia Farrow, Michael Tolan, Sunny Griffin
Directed By: Peter Yates

#94

The Happy Ending (1969)
33%

#94
Adjusted Score: 33403%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When Fred (John Forsythe) asked for Mary's (Jean Simmons) hand in marriage, she thought she had the happy ending she... [More]
Starring: Jean Simmons, John Forsythe, Lloyd Bridges, Shirley Jones
Directed By: Richard Brooks

#95
#95
Adjusted Score: 29098%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A bullied schoolboy dreams of traveling to Monster Island, where Godzilla's son, Minya, is also dealing with the the problems... [More]
Starring: Kenji Sahara, Tomonori Yazaki, Machiko Naka, Sachio Sakai
Directed By: Ishirô Honda

#96
#96
Adjusted Score: 15663%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Fatigued by the long combat in Europe, Lt. Phil Hartman (George Segal) and his men are ordered to advance on... [More]
Starring: George Segal, Robert Vaughn, Ben Gazzara, Bradford Dillman
Directed By: John Guillermin

#97

Mackenna's Gold (1969)
20%

#97
Adjusted Score: 15679%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Apaches, townsfolk, a Mexican bandit (Omar Sharif) and the cavalry follow a sheriff (Gregory Peck) to a mythical canyon of... [More]
Starring: Gregory Peck, Omar Sharif, Telly Savalas, Camilla Sparv
Directed By: J. Lee Thompson

#98

Camille 2000 (1969)
14%

#98
Adjusted Score: 14098%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A drug-addicted courtesan (Danièle Gaubert) lives off noblemen but loves a commoner (Nino Castelnuovo).... [More]
Starring: Danièle Gaubert, Nino Castelnuovo, Eleonora Rossi Drago, Roberto Bisacco
Directed By: Radley Metzger

#99
#99
Adjusted Score: 11411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An eccentric French countess (Katharine Hepburn) and her odd friends thwart a plot to drill for oil in Paris.... [More]
Starring: Katharine Hepburn, Charles Boyer, Claude Dauphin, Edith Evans
Directed By: Bryan Forbes

#100

Change of Habit (1969)
10%

#100
Adjusted Score: 10568%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dr. John Carpenter (Elvis Presley) takes the job of running a health center in a low-income district. He enlists three... [More]
Starring: Elvis Presley, Mary Tyler Moore, Barbara McNair, Jane Elliot
Directed By: William Graham

