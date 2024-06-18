100 Best Movies of 1969
The Wild Bunch celebrates its 55th anniversary!
We’re ranking the 100 best movies of 1969 by Tomatometer, starting with Certified Fresh films like Midnight Cowboy, Easy Rider, The Wild Bunch, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
With the women’s liberation movement, Vietnam War protests, and hippie counterculture, the late 1960s were a cocktail of social unrest that splashed into the movies. At that same time, censorship was loosening its grip on Hollywood. The Hays Code, the self-governing production rules that dictated what was acceptable on-screen, was abolished in 1968. Suddenly, there was an immediate uptick in depictions of violence, nudity, moral depravity, and scenes of hot explicit tax evasion.
Easy Rider best represents the first year of a new world, the road classic starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, acclaimed for its mainstream-rejecting authenticity. Yes, sir, that’s real par-tokin’ you see up there. Rider‘s spirit of freedom rang with American audiences, bringing home $41 million in ’70s-bucks on a $400,000 budget.
Urban tragedy Midnight Cowboy won the Best Picture Oscar, the first with an X rating to do so. It was up against Anne of the Thousand Days, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Hello, Dolly!, and Z. Additionally, John Schlesinger won for directing Midnight Cowboy, and acting awards went to True Grit (John Wayne, Best Actor, in his only win ever), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Maggie Smith, Best Actress), They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (Gig Young, Best Supporting Actor), and Cactus Flower (Goldie Hawn, Best Supporting Actress).
We said good-bye with several bullets to the Western, as a big blast of glory unleashed True Grit, director Sam Peckinpah’s down-and-dirty The Wild Bunch (a revolution in the editing suite), and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which would top the box office that year with $102 million.
The rest of 1969’s box office top 10 was filled out by The Love Bug, Midnight Cowboy, Easy Rider, Hello, Dolly!, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Paint Your Wagon, True Grit, Cactus Flower, and Goodbye, Columbus.
From England, the sixth James Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (seventh if you count the 1967 Casino Royale) released, and Lindsay Anderson had his searing take on youth in revolt with If…. Beyond, Costa-Gavras’s Z won the Best Foreign Film Oscar. Would things have looked differently if Jean-Pierre Melville’s Army of Shadows had shown in America the same year, instead of its belated release 37 years later in 2006?
#1
Adjusted Score: 107916%
Critics Consensus: Originally made in 1969, this recently reissued classic is a masterful examination of the inner workings of the World War II resistance efforts.
Synopsis:
This adaptation of the book by Joseph Kessel paints an understated, unglamorous portrait of the French Resistance during World World... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 100996%
Critics Consensus: Powerfully effective, this anti-fascist political thriller stands out as both high-conscience melodrama and high-tempo action movie.
Synopsis:
Repression is the rule of the day in this film that skewers Greek governance of the 1960s. Z (Yves Montand),... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 100348%
Critics Consensus: The Wild Bunch is Sam Peckinpah's shocking, violent ballad to an old world and a dying genre.
Synopsis:
In this gritty Western classic, aging outlaw Pike Bishop (William Holden) prepares to retire after one final robbery. Joined by... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 95907%
Critics Consensus: Incendiary, subversive, and darkly humorous, If.... is a landmark of British countercultural cinema.
Synopsis:
Teenage rebel Mick Travis (Malcolm McDowell) returns to his upper-crust English public school, caught between the sadistic older boys known... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 106187%
Critics Consensus: John Schlesinger's gritty, unrelentingly bleak look at the seedy underbelly of urban American life is undeniably disturbing, but Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight's performances make it difficult to turn away.
Synopsis:
Convinced of his irresistible appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads for New... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 97564%
Critics Consensus: With its iconic pairing of Paul Newman and Robert Redford, jaunty screenplay and Burt Bacharach score, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid has gone down as among the defining moments in late-'60s American cinema.
Synopsis:
The true story of fast-draws and wild rides, battles with posses, train and bank robberies, a torrid love affair and... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 95780%
Critics Consensus: True Grit rides along on the strength of a lived-in late-period John Wayne performance, adding its own entertaining spin to the oft-adapted source material.
Synopsis:
After hired hand Tom Chaney (Jeff Corey) murders the father of 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Kim Darby), she seeks vengeance and... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 91780%
Critics Consensus: Edgy and seminal, Easy Rider encapsulates the dreams, hopes, and hopelessness of 1960s counterculture.
Synopsis:
Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper), two Harley-riding hippies, complete a drug deal in Southern California and decide to... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 90564%
Critics Consensus: Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice isn't as subversive as it thinks it is -- but it is smart & sophisticated & funny & well-acted.
Synopsis:
After returning to Los Angeles from a group therapy session, documentary filmmaker Bob Sanders (Robert Culp) and his wife, Carol... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 89250%
Critics Consensus: George Lazenby's only appearance as 007 is a fine entry in the series, featuring one of the most intriguing Bond girls in Tracy di Vincenzo (Diana Rigg), breathtaking visuals, and some great ski chases.
Synopsis:
Agent 007 (George Lazenby) and the adventurous Tracy Di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg) join forces to battle the evil SPECTRE organization... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 104174%
Critics Consensus: A harrowing coming of age tale told simply and truly, Kes is a spare and richly humane tribute to the small pockets of beauty to be found in an oppressive world.
Synopsis:
Ken Loach's acclaimed British drama focuses on Billy Casper (David Bradley), a tormented working-class boy who is subjected to abuse... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 104017%
Critics Consensus: The Sorrow and the Pity narrates a painful chapter in France's history through an impressively rich mosaic of testimonies and historical archives, giving a complex texture to the struggles of a people amid tragedy.
Synopsis:
From its first release at an underground theater in Paris, this account of France's occupation under Nazi regime has been... [More]
Starring:
#13
Adjusted Score: 103076%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This documentary from Albert and David Maysles follows the bitter rivalry of four door-to-door salesmen working for the Mid-American Bible... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 102449%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a Japanese version of "Oedipus Rex," a gay son murders his mother and sleeps with his father.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 101509%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Unsettled by his recent divorce, Andreas Winkelman (Max von Sydow) lives on a remote Swedish island. When he meets the... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 100551%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A director (Jean-Pierre Kalfon) cheats on his lover (Bulle Ogier) with other actors while rehearsing for a tragic play.... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 100411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A New York artist (James Mason) goes to an island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef and hires a girl (Helen... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 100254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
With the help of his own mother (Noriko Sengoku), sightless sculptor Michio (Eiji Funakoshi) abducts gorgeous model Aki (Mako Midori)... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 100254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charles Thenier's (Michel Duchaussoy) son is killed by a hit-and-run driver and, when the police investigation yields nothing, he does... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 94072%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Stuffy young Latin instructor Arthur Chipping (Peter O'Toole) is widely disliked by his young charges at a small public school... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 94041%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#22
Adjusted Score: 75555%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After enduring a series of nightmares, painter Leonardo Ferri (Franco Nero) decides he needs to get out of Milan. His... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 78039%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An out-of-his-depth oil executive, Capt. Douglas (Michael Caine), is ordered to guide a tough band of convicts, including the cynical... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 78393%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Successful and married with children, paper-mill owner Jihei (Kirchiemon Nakamura) knows better than to contradict the strict social and moral... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 99233%
Critics Consensus: Medium Cool merges a bracing cinéma vérité with deft drama to authentically chronicle a nation at odds with itself and a media struggling to get the story straight.
Synopsis:
John Cassellis (Robert Forster) is a hardened TV news cameraman who manages to keep his distance while he captures daring... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 98763%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jean-Louis (Jean-Louis Trintignant) is a devout Roman Catholic who subscribes to an austere moral code influenced by the philosophy of... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 97293%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Martha Beck (Shirley Stoler), an obese nurse who is desperately lonely, joins a "correspondence club" and finds a romantic pen... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 97293%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins) enters the school spelling bee, the perpetually crabby Lucy (Pamelyn Ferdin) predicts his humiliation. But... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 96976%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a journalist's (Romy Schneider) boyfriend (Alain Delon) allows her former lover (Maurice Ronet) to drown, the couple must answer... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 96979%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jean (Laurent Terzieff) and Pierre (Paul Frankeur) are drifters who travel from Paris to Spain on the Way of St.... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 95822%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This avant-garde film depicts the life of revered the 18th-century Armenian poet and musician Sayat-Nova (Vilen Galstyan). Portraying events in... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 92881%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Neil Klugman (Richard Benjamin), a young librarian in New Jersey, has eyes for Brenda Patimkin (Ali MacGraw), a beautiful Radcliffe... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 93606%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Virgil Starkwell (Woody Allen) is intent on becoming a notorious bank robber. Unfortunately for Virgil and his not-so-budding career, he... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 89180%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In his apartment in Rome in the 1960s, the elderly and guilt-stricken Gen. Umberto Nobile (Peter Finch) recalls the tragic... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 88249%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Uptight college freshman Jerry Payne (Wendell Burton) finds a carefree friend in zany Pookie (Liza Minnelli). After an awkward meeting... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 88254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Kjell (Peter Schildt) works at a lumber mill in the town of Ådalen, Sweden. It's a sleepy, uneventful place until... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 88254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Prague, Kopfrkingl (Rudolf Hrusínský) enjoys his work at the crematorium perhaps a bit too much, having gained a perverse... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 87195%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Upon learning that she's pregnant, housewife Natalie Ravenna (Shirley Knight) leaves her husband and embarks on a road trip of... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 86098%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
American astronauts Buzz (Gene Hackman), Jim (Richard Crenna) and Clayton (James Franciscus) are stranded in space on their return journey... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 88233%
Critics Consensus: Downhill Racer plunges the viewer thrillingly into the action of the sport -- and continues to hold the attention as a thoughtful drama.
Synopsis:
A smug and overly self-assured downhill skier, David Chappellet (Robert Redford), joins the American ski team and quickly makes waves... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 87136%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Distraught when her middle-aged lover breaks a date with her, 21-year-old Toni Simmons (Goldie Hawn) attempts suicide. Impressed by her... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 86920%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A crack team of Allied soldiers stages a daring rescue during World War II. A U.S. general is being held... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 85979%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jean Brodie (Maggie Smith) is a free-spirited teacher at a Scottish girls' school during the 1930s. She encourages her young... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 85979%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A steel-magnate baroness (Ingrid Thulin), her lover (Dirk Bogarde) and her son (Helmut Berger) embody Nazi depravity.... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 85606%
Critics Consensus: A quartet of nuanced performances and Ken Russell's off-kilter direction brings D.H. Lawrence's battle of the sexes to tactile life.
Synopsis:
Close friends Rupert Birkin (Alan Bates) and Gerald Crich (Oliver Reed) begin romances with siblings Ursula (Jennie Linden) and Gudrun... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 78080%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Mississippi at the turn of the 20th century, 11-year-old Lucius McCaslin (Mitch Vogel) embarks on a journey he will... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 78080%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Town fathers run out of nice ways to get rid of an old-style marshal (Richard Widmark) in the name of... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 86331%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the midst of the Great Depression, manipulative emcee Rocky (Gig Young) enlists contestants for a dance marathon offering a... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 83665%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Lonely on the island of Réunion, tobacco planter Louis Mahe (Jean-Paul Belmondo) decides to wed a mail-order bride. Although the... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 82725%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charity Hope Valentine (Shirley MacLaine) always tries to look on the bright side of life, despite working in a rundown... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 85017%
Critics Consensus: The Italian Job is a wildly fun romp that epitomizes the height of Britannia style.
Synopsis:
A British crook (Michael Caine) robs gold ingots in Italy by having a computer expert (Benny Hill) cause a traffic... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 81352%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During the 1840s, Britain sends secret agent Sir William Walker (Marlon Brando) to break up Portugal's sugar monopoly on the... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 62431%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
One day, Graham Merrill (Bill Travers) spots a frisky otter in a pet shop window. He impulsively brings the playful... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 62715%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
California mobster Charlie Adamo (Peter Falk) pulls strings to get his old lieutenant, Hank McCain (John Cassavetes), out of the... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 79538%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Race car driver Jim Douglas (Dean Jones) and his philosophical mechanic, Tennessee Steinmetz (Buddy Hackett), find themselves in possession of... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 78411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Before the start of World War I, would-be journalist Sonya Winter (Diana Rigg) begins to investigate the Assassination Bureau, a... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 78411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sandy (Barbara Hershey), Dan (Bruce Davison) and Peter (Richard Thomas) are three affluent, spoiled teens spending a lazy summer on... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 80331%
Critics Consensus: Episodic and strange, Satyricon offers a hedonistic tour through an ancient Rome that exists not in history books, but from Federico Fellini's singular imagination.
Synopsis:
After his young lover, Gitone (Max Born), leaves him for another man, Encolpio (Martin Potter) decides to kill himself, but... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 77665%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A small-scale gold rush erupts in a Colorado town after treasure is found in a grave. The area quickly becomes... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 76509%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
World War I gets the musical treatment in a series of a song-and-dance vignettes. Throughout it follows the Smith family... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 75881%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Glauco (Michel Piccoli), a middle aged designer, arrives home to find his wife (Anita Pallenberg) already asleep. He seeks diversion... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 74352%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While confronting the disapproving father of his girlfriend, Lola (Katharine Ross), Native American man Willie Boy (Robert Blake) kills the... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 73725%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Wild West showman (James Franciscus) and his cowboys find dinosaurs near a Mexican town and put one on display.... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 73725%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Santa Vittoria, an Italian town renowned for its vineyards, the residents discover that the occupying Nazi troops plan to... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 73662%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The powerful sorceress (Maria Callas) helps Jason (Giuseppi Gentile) steal the Golden Fleece and reclaim his throne, then enacts a... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 70568%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The baron (Peter Cushing) makes a couple (Veronica Carlson, Simon Ward) help him put a mad doctor's brain in another... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 70568%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An independent hoodlum (Ulli Lommel) is ordered to kill his friend (Rainer Werner Fassbinder) by a crime syndicate.... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 73017%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a Soviet official defects to the United States, he brings with him claims that Russia is using Cuba as... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 70508%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When its chairman dies, an advertising firm's executive board must elect someone to fill the position. Each member, unable to... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 67411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
At a seminal moment in World War II, British Air Chief Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding (Laurence Olivier) must rally his... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 63028%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The ebullient and seductive Charlie Cartwright (Ian McShane) is a tour guide taking a busload of American tourists across Europe.... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 63028%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scientists perform surgery which allows humans to communicate through telepathy.... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 63028%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#74
Adjusted Score: 64979%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Arlo Guthrie plays himself in this film based on his song of the same name. After getting kicked out of... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 63254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two men (Marlon Brando, Richard Boone), a drug addict (Rita Moreno) and her brother kidnap a young woman for ransom... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 63254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Race car driver Frank Capua (Paul Newman) holds track victories above all else, but as he competes in the string... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 63254%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Mysterious Orfamay Quest (Sharon Farrell) hires Los Angeles private investigator Philip Marlowe (James Garner) to find her missing brother, Orrin.... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 62720%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Billionaire Sir Guy Grand (Peter Sellers) thinks nothing of throwing his endless stream of money away. He adopts a street... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 57098%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Students from a cash-strapped college, in need of a computer, convince businessman A.J. Arno (Cesar Romero) to donate one. When... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 55038%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An independent filmmaker is so devastated when her film loses its funding, she decides to end her life.... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 50248%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A disturbed spinster goes to unbelievable lengths to make the man she met in the park her permanent houseguest.... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 47036%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After runaway Ben Young (Beau Bridges) is robbed and left on his own, he is taken in by Lil (Melina... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 48860%
Critics Consensus: Though Streisand charms, she's miscast as the titular middle-aged widow in Gene Kelly's sluggish and over-produced final directorial effort.
Synopsis:
In 1890s New York City, the bold and enchanting widow Dolly Levi (Barbra Streisand) is a socialite-turned-matchmaker. Her latest clients... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 45725%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Julian (Vincent Price) hides his horrendously disfigured brother, Sir Edward Markham (Alister Williamson), in a tower where he is kept... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 44411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Unaware that the Civil War has ended, Col. John Henry Thomas (John Wayne) successfully attacks a Confederate company led by... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 45293%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this musical based on the Broadway show, Ben Rumson (Lee Marvin) happens upon a wrecked wagon containing a dead... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 44195%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This film adaption of a Broadway play is based on the historical events surrounding the founding of the Church of... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 43097%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A day in the life of a hit and run driver and her victim, and the bizarre things that happen... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 41351%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young drifter is led into a world of fear when the images on the skin of a tattooed hobo... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 40568%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A one-eyed World War II Army major (Burt Lancaster) and his men occupy a Belgian count's (Jean-Pierre Aumont) castle open... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 31357%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A mad scientist (Patrick Wymark) sends two astronauts (Roy Thinnes, Ian Hendry) to a 10th planet, which turns out to... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 31266%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A would-be bounty hunter (Richard Lapp) meets a girl (Anne Randall), Judge Roy Bean, Jesse James (Audie Murphy) and an... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 39038%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the morning after a one-night stand, New Yorkers John (Dustin Hoffman) and Mary (Mia Farrow) piece together the night's... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 33403%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Fred (John Forsythe) asked for Mary's (Jean Simmons) hand in marriage, she thought she had the happy ending she... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 29098%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A bullied schoolboy dreams of traveling to Monster Island, where Godzilla's son, Minya, is also dealing with the the problems... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 15663%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Fatigued by the long combat in Europe, Lt. Phil Hartman (George Segal) and his men are ordered to advance on... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 15679%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Apaches, townsfolk, a Mexican bandit (Omar Sharif) and the cavalry follow a sheriff (Gregory Peck) to a mythical canyon of... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 14098%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A drug-addicted courtesan (Danièle Gaubert) lives off noblemen but loves a commoner (Nino Castelnuovo).... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 11411%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An eccentric French countess (Katharine Hepburn) and her odd friends thwart a plot to drill for oil in Paris.... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 10568%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Dr. John Carpenter (Elvis Presley) takes the job of running a health center in a low-income district. He enlists three... [More]