100 Essential Criterion Collection Films

Rotten Tomatoes is proud to partner with one of cinema’s most influential video and streaming companies to create our latest guide: 100 essential Criterion Collection films.

Since 1984, Criterion has been the standard in film restoration and preservation, across physical formats like LaserDisc, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K, along with the digital space with their in-house streaming service. These films become part of the Criterion Collection, a trademark of the highest quality and treatment that preserves the filmmakers’ vision, ensuring that each movie will be available for generations.

These 100 films represent the full breadth of experience films have to offer here and internationally, and now we’ve also joined up with our friends at Fandango at Home to have each film available for viewing. Every week for the month of May, a different set of films will go on sale, some for the first time ever, so check back often!

#4 Amarcord (1973) 87% #4 Adjusted Score: 91460% Critics Consensus: Ribald, sweet, and sentimental, Amarcord is a larger-than-life journey through a seaside village and its colorful citizens. Synopsis: In an Italian seaside town, young Titta (Bruno Zanin) gets into trouble with his friends and watches various local eccentrics... In an Italian seaside town, young Titta (Bruno Zanin) gets into trouble with his friends and watches various local eccentrics... [More] Starring: Magali Noël, Bruno Zanin, Pupella Maggio, Armando Brancia Directed By: Federico Fellini

#14 Breathless (1959) 96% #14 Adjusted Score: 105346% Critics Consensus: Breathless rewrote the rules of cinema -- and more than 50 years after its arrival, Jean-Luc Godard's paradigm-shifting classic remains every bit as vital. Synopsis: Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... [More] Starring: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Jean-Pierre Melville Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#17 Cameraperson (2016) 99% #17 Adjusted Score: 103562% Critics Consensus: Fresh and inventive yet immediately accessible, Cameraperson distills its subject's life and career into an experience that should prove immediately absorbing even for those unfamiliar with her work. Synopsis: Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot... Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot... [More] Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Roger Phenix Directed By: Kirsten Johnson

#18 Carnival of Souls (1962) 87% #18 Adjusted Score: 94922% Critics Consensus: Carnival of Souls offers delightfully chilling proof that when it comes to telling an effective horror story, less can often be much, much more. Synopsis: Mary Henry ends up the sole survivor of a fatal car accident through mysterious circumstances. Trying to put the incident... Mary Henry ends up the sole survivor of a fatal car accident through mysterious circumstances. Trying to put the incident... [More] Starring: Candace Hilligoss, Frances Feist, Sidney Berger, Stan Levitt Directed By: Herk Harvey

#23 Come and See (1985) 90% #23 Adjusted Score: 95267% Critics Consensus: As effectively anti-war as movies can be, Come and See is a harrowing odyssey through the worst that humanity is capable of, directed with bravura intensity by Elem Klimov. Synopsis: The invasion of a village in Byelorussia by German forces sends young Florya (Aleksey Kravchenko) into the forest to join... The invasion of a village in Byelorussia by German forces sends young Florya (Aleksey Kravchenko) into the forest to join... [More] Starring: Aleksey Kravchenko, Olga Mironova, Liubomiras Laucevicius, Vladas Bagdonas Directed By: Elem Klimov

#29 Eraserhead (1977) 89% #29 Adjusted Score: 95808% Critics Consensus: David Lynch's surreal Eraserhead uses detailed visuals and a creepy score to create a bizarre and disturbing look into a man's fear of parenthood. Synopsis: Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... [More] Starring: Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph, Jeanne Bates Directed By: David Lynch

#37 Hamlet (1996) 95% #37 Adjusted Score: 98509% Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes. Synopsis: In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More] Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Julie Christie, Billy Crystal, Gérard Depardieu Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#43 Hoop Dreams (1994) 98% #43 Adjusted Score: 102021% Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... [More] Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee Directed By: Steve James

#44 House (1977) 91% #44 Adjusted Score: 95087% Critics Consensus: House is a gleefully demented collage of grand guginol guffaws and bizarre sequences. Synopsis: In an effort to avoid spending time with her father and his creepy new lover, young Gorgeous (Kimiko Ikegami) resolves... In an effort to avoid spending time with her father and his creepy new lover, young Gorgeous (Kimiko Ikegami) resolves... [More] Starring: Kimiko Ikegami, Ai Matsubara, Miki Jinbo, Eriko Tanaka Directed By: Nobuhiko Ôbayashi

#46 Ikiru (1952) 98% #46 Adjusted Score: 107297% Critics Consensus: Ikiru is a well-acted and deeply moving humanist tale about a man facing his own mortality, one of legendary director Akira Kurosawa's most intimate films. Synopsis: Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. He vows to make his final days meaningful. His attempts to... Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. He vows to make his final days meaningful. His attempts to... [More] Starring: Takashi Shimura, Miki Odagiri, Kyôko Seki Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#51 Kwaidan (1964) 91% #51 Adjusted Score: 95681% Critics Consensus: Exquisitely designed and fastidiously ornate, Masaki Kobayashi's ambitious anthology operates less as a frightening example of horror and more as a meditative tribute to Japanese folklore. Synopsis: Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... [More] Starring: Rentarô Mikuni, Michiyo Aratama, Tetsurô Tanba, Katsuo Nakamura Directed By: Masaki Kobayashi

#54 Le Samouraï (1967) 100% #54 Adjusted Score: 103978% Critics Consensus: Le Samouraï makes the most of its spare aesthetic, using stylish -- and influential -- direction, solid performances, and thick atmosphere to weave an absorbing story. Synopsis: Hit man Jef Costello (Alain Delon) goes through an elaborate set of rituals before carrying out a hit on a... Hit man Jef Costello (Alain Delon) goes through an elaborate set of rituals before carrying out a hit on a... [More] Starring: Alain Delon, Nathalie Delon, François Perier, Cathy Rosier Directed By: Jean-Pierre Melville

#55 M (1931) 100% #55 Adjusted Score: 109105% Critics Consensus: A landmark psychological thriller with arresting images, deep thoughts on modern society, and Peter Lorre in his finest performance. Synopsis: In this classic German thriller, Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre), a serial killer who preys on children, becomes the focus of... In this classic German thriller, Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre), a serial killer who preys on children, becomes the focus of... [More] Starring: Peter Lorre, Ellen Widmann, Inge Landgut, Otto Wernicke Directed By: Fritz Lang

#56 Metropolitan (1990) 93% #56 Adjusted Score: 96039% Critics Consensus: Metropolitan gently skewers the young socialite class with a smartly written dramedy whose unique, specific setting yields rich universal truths. Synopsis: A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers, serves as a catalyst to alter his and... A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers, serves as a catalyst to alter his and... [More] Starring: Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements, Chris Eigeman, Taylor Nichols Directed By: Whit Stillman

#58 Mississippi Masala (1991) 92% #58 Adjusted Score: 98425% Critics Consensus: Sarita Choudhury and Denzel Washington's romantic chemistry lights up the screen in Mississippi Masala, Mira Nair's observant and sexy tale of cultures clashing. Synopsis: The vibrant cultures of India, Uganda, and the American South are blended and simmered into a rich and fragrant fusion... The vibrant cultures of India, Uganda, and the American South are blended and simmered into a rich and fragrant fusion... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Sarita Choudhury, Roshan Seth, Sharmila Tagore Directed By: Mira Nair

#65 Open City (1945) 100% #65 Adjusted Score: 106056% Critics Consensus: Open City fills in the familiar contours of its storyline with three-dimensional characters and a narrative depth that add up to a towering -- and still powerfully resonant -- cinematic achievement. Synopsis: Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... [More] Starring: Aldo Fabrizi, Anna Magnani, Marcello Pagliero, Maria Michi Directed By: Roberto Rossellini

#67 The Player (1992) 97% #67 Adjusted Score: 102838% Critics Consensus: Bitingly cynical without succumbing to bitterness, The Player is one of the all-time great Hollywood satires -- and an ensemble-driven highlight of the Altman oeuvre. Synopsis: Certain that the anonymous threats he's been receiving are the work of David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio), producer Griffin Mill (Tim... Certain that the anonymous threats he's been receiving are the work of David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio), producer Griffin Mill (Tim... [More] Starring: Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi, Fred Ward, Whoopi Goldberg Directed By: Robert Altman

#71 La Strada (1954) 97% #71 Adjusted Score: 106547% Critics Consensus: Giulietta Masina and Anthony Quinn's pitiable pair of outsiders provide a poignant contrast between gentleness and might in Federico Fellini's unforgettable parable. Synopsis: When Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), a naïve young woman, is purchased from her impoverished mother by brutish circus strongman Zampanò (Anthony... When Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), a naïve young woman, is purchased from her impoverished mother by brutish circus strongman Zampanò (Anthony... [More] Starring: Anthony Quinn, Giulietta Masina, Richard Basehart, Aldo Silvani Directed By: Federico Fellini

#75 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #75 Adjusted Score: 111950% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#78 Shame (2011) 79% #78 Adjusted Score: 88134% Critics Consensus: Boasting stellar performances by Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan, Shame is a powerful plunge into the mania of addiction affliction. Synopsis: Successful and handsome New Yorker Brandon (Michael Fassbender) seems to live an ordinary life, but he hides a terrible secret... Successful and handsome New Yorker Brandon (Michael Fassbender) seems to live an ordinary life, but he hides a terrible secret... [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender, Carey Mulligan, James Badge Dale, Nicole Beharie Directed By: Steve McQueen

#80 Solaris (1972) 93% #80 Adjusted Score: 102385% Critics Consensus: Solaris is a haunting, meditative film that uses sci-fi to raise complex questions about humanity and existence. Synopsis: A psychologist is sent to a space station orbiting a planet called Solaris to investigate the death of a doctor... A psychologist is sent to a space station orbiting a planet called Solaris to investigate the death of a doctor... [More] Starring: Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis, Jüri Järvet, Vladislav Dvorzhetskiy Directed By: Andrei Tarkovsky

#81 Stalker (1979) 100% #81 Adjusted Score: 103966% Critics Consensus: Stalker is a complex, oblique parable that draws unforgettable images and philosophical musings from its sci-fi/thriller setting. Synopsis: In an unnamed country at an unspecified time, there is a fiercely protected post-apocalyptic wasteland known as The Zone. An... In an unnamed country at an unspecified time, there is a fiercely protected post-apocalyptic wasteland known as The Zone. An... [More] Starring: Aleksandr Kajdanovsky, Nikolay Grinko, Anatoliy Solonitsyn, Alisa Freyndlikh Directed By: Andrei Tarkovsky

#84 Tampopo (1985) 100% #84 Adjusted Score: 105054% Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture. Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... [More] Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto, Ken Watanabe, Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Juzo Itami

#86 Thirst (2009) 81% #86 Adjusted Score: 85248% Critics Consensus: The stylish Thirst packs plenty of bloody thrills to satisfy fans of both vampire films and director Chan Wook Park. Synopsis: Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a respected priest, volunteers for an experimental procedure that may lead to a cure for a deadly... Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a respected priest, volunteers for an experimental procedure that may lead to a cure for a deadly... [More] Starring: Song Kang-ho, Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Hae-sook Directed By: Park Chan-wook

#87 Time Bandits (1981) 91% #87 Adjusted Score: 95866% Critics Consensus: Time Bandits is a remarkable time-travel fantasy from Terry Gilliam, who utilizes fantastic set design and homemade special effects to create a vivid, original universe. Synopsis: Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. Former... Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. Former... [More] Starring: John Cleese, Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, Katherine Helmond Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#88 Tokyo Story (1953) 100% #88 Adjusted Score: 106581% Critics Consensus: Tokyo Story is a Yasujiro Ozu masterpiece whose rewarding complexity has lost none of its power more than half a century on. Synopsis: The elderly Shukishi (Chishu Ryu) and his wife, Tomi (Chieko Higashiyama), take the long journey from their small seaside village... The elderly Shukishi (Chishu Ryu) and his wife, Tomi (Chieko Higashiyama), take the long journey from their small seaside village... [More] Starring: Chishu Ryu, Chieko Higashiyama, Setsuko Hara, Haruko Sugimura Directed By: Yasujirô Ozu

#89 The Trial (1962) 84% #89 Adjusted Score: 89295% Critics Consensus: Orson Welles may take big liberties in his adaptation of The Trial, but the auteur constructs an absurd nightmare that is unmistakably Kafkaesque -- grounded by an excellent Anthony Perkins as the befuddled Josef K. Synopsis: Josef K. (Anthony Perkins) is accused of an unspecified crime and shambles through a series of bizarre encounters in an... Josef K. (Anthony Perkins) is accused of an unspecified crime and shambles through a series of bizarre encounters in an... [More] Starring: Anthony Perkins, Jeanne Moreau, Romy Schneider, Orson Welles Directed By: Orson Welles

#95 Walkabout (1971) 86% #95 Adjusted Score: 90477% Critics Consensus: With its harrowingly beautiful depiction of the Australian Outback and spare narrative of culture clash, Walkabout is a peculiar survival epic. Synopsis: Under the pretense of having a picnic, a geologist (John Meillon) takes his teenage daughter (Jenny Agutter) and 6-year-old son... Under the pretense of having a picnic, a geologist (John Meillon) takes his teenage daughter (Jenny Agutter) and 6-year-old son... [More] Starring: Jenny Agutter, Luc Roeg, David Gulpilil, John Meillon Directed By: Nicolas Roeg