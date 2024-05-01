100 Essential Criterion Collection Films

Rotten Tomatoes is proud to partner with one of cinema’s most influential video and streaming companies to create our latest guide: 100 essential Criterion Collection films.

Since 1984, Criterion has been the standard in film restoration and preservation, across physical formats like LaserDisc, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K, along with the digital space with their in-house streaming service. These films become part of the Criterion Collection, a trademark of the highest quality and treatment that preserves the filmmakers’ vision, ensuring that each movie will be available for generations.

These 100 films represent the full breadth of experience films have to offer here and internationally, and now we’ve also joined up with our friends at Fandango at Home to have each film available for viewing. Every week for the month of May, a different set of films will go on sale, some for the first time ever, so check back often!

#14 Breathless (1959) 96% #14 Adjusted Score: 105346% Critics Consensus: Breathless rewrote the rules of cinema -- and more than 50 years after its arrival, Jean-Luc Godard's paradigm-shifting classic remains every bit as vital. Synopsis: Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... [More] Starring: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Jean-Pierre Melville Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#17 Cameraperson (2016) 99% #17 Adjusted Score: 103562% Critics Consensus: Fresh and inventive yet immediately accessible, Cameraperson distills its subject's life and career into an experience that should prove immediately absorbing even for those unfamiliar with her work. Synopsis: Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot... Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot... [More] Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Roger Phenix Directed By: Kirsten Johnson

#29 Eraserhead (1977) 89% #29 Adjusted Score: 95808% Critics Consensus: David Lynch's surreal Eraserhead uses detailed visuals and a creepy score to create a bizarre and disturbing look into a man's fear of parenthood. Synopsis: Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... [More] Starring: Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph, Jeanne Bates Directed By: David Lynch

#37 Hamlet (1996) 95% #37 Adjusted Score: 98509% Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes. Synopsis: In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More] Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Julie Christie, Billy Crystal, Gérard Depardieu Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#43 Hoop Dreams (1994) 98% #43 Adjusted Score: 102021% Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... [More] Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee Directed By: Steve James

#46 Ikiru (1952) 98% #46 Adjusted Score: 107297% Critics Consensus: Ikiru is a well-acted and deeply moving humanist tale about a man facing his own mortality, one of legendary director Akira Kurosawa's most intimate films. Synopsis: Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. He vows to make his final days meaningful. His attempts to... Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. He vows to make his final days meaningful. His attempts to... [More] Starring: Takashi Shimura, Miki Odagiri, Kyôko Seki Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#51 Kwaidan (1964) 91% #51 Adjusted Score: 95681% Critics Consensus: Exquisitely designed and fastidiously ornate, Masaki Kobayashi's ambitious anthology operates less as a frightening example of horror and more as a meditative tribute to Japanese folklore. Synopsis: Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... [More] Starring: Rentarô Mikuni, Michiyo Aratama, Tetsurô Tanba, Katsuo Nakamura Directed By: Masaki Kobayashi

#56 Metropolitan (1990) 93% #56 Adjusted Score: 96039% Critics Consensus: Metropolitan gently skewers the young socialite class with a smartly written dramedy whose unique, specific setting yields rich universal truths. Synopsis: A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers, serves as a catalyst to alter his and... A radical student is adopted by a group of young New Yorkers, serves as a catalyst to alter his and... [More] Starring: Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements, Chris Eigeman, Taylor Nichols Directed By: Whit Stillman

#65 Open City (1945) 100% #65 Adjusted Score: 106056% Critics Consensus: Open City fills in the familiar contours of its storyline with three-dimensional characters and a narrative depth that add up to a towering -- and still powerfully resonant -- cinematic achievement. Synopsis: Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... [More] Starring: Aldo Fabrizi, Anna Magnani, Marcello Pagliero, Maria Michi Directed By: Roberto Rossellini

#75 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #75 Adjusted Score: 111950% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#80 Solaris (1972) 93% #80 Adjusted Score: 102385% Critics Consensus: Solaris is a haunting, meditative film that uses sci-fi to raise complex questions about humanity and existence. Synopsis: A psychologist is sent to a space station orbiting a planet called Solaris to investigate the death of a doctor... A psychologist is sent to a space station orbiting a planet called Solaris to investigate the death of a doctor... [More] Starring: Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis, Jüri Järvet, Vladislav Dvorzhetskiy Directed By: Andrei Tarkovsky

#84 Tampopo (1985) 100% #84 Adjusted Score: 105054% Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture. Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... [More] Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto, Ken Watanabe, Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Juzo Itami