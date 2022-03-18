Star Pablo Schreiber and the Halo Cast on Fleshing Out Master Chief and Adapting the Hit Video Game Franchise

Streaming series Halo, based on one of the biggest video game franchises of all time, features Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, Orange Is the New Black) as its Master Chief, the hero of the games and possibly the best-known video game character this side of Mario and Pokémon. Schreiber, his costars, and executive producers Steven Kane and Kiki Wolfkill sat down with Rotten Tomatoes’ Jacqueline Coley to talk about the new sci-fi series. Natascha McElhone is Dr. Catherine Halsey, creator of the SPARTAN-II super-soldier project under the United Nations Space Command and responsible for Master Chief’s cybernetic upgrades; Yerin Ha is Kwan Ha, the only survivor of the alien Covenant’s brutal assault on her home planet; Olive Gray appears as Commander Miranda Keyes, the head of a UNSC department of alien artifact researchers; and game series voice-over talent Jen Taylor returns here to her role as artificial intelligence Cortana, Master Chief’s advisor.

57% Halo: Season 1 (2022) launches on Friday, March 18 on Paramount+.

