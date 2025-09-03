The Paper: Season 1 First Reviews: A Fresh, Funny Update on the Workplace Comedy

More than 12 years after The Office aired its series finale, the hit sitcom has a new spin-off titled The Paper, and the first reviews of the show have just arrived. Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as Oscar, supporting a new cast of characters led by Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson. This time, the same documentary crew that was behind the scenes at Dunder Mifflin is chronicling the day-to-day of a Midwestern newspaper and its staff. Is it as good as The Office? We may need to wait and see, but for now, most of the reviews agree it’s worth giving a chance.

Here’s what critics are saying about The Paper:

How does it compare to The Office?

The first season of The Paper, Peacock‘s sorta kinda demi-spinoff of NBC’s The Office, is better than the first season of that show.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock’s highly anticipated new series The Paper feels like both a spiritual cousin to The Office and a fresh reinvention of the workplace sitcom formula.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

The spirit of The Office is present, sorta… It does still have a similar balance between charming and relatable heroes and less charming but still relatable comic foils.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

The series takes a moment to work out its kinks, but by the season finale, it has all the makings of being as witty and iconic as its predecessor.

— Aramide Tinubu, Variety

Everything I loved about The Office and Parks and Rec is here in The Paper.

— Clint Gage, IGN Movies

How is it different?

The new show is the same only different… It is distinctly itself, reflecting how the world has changed in the 20 years since the U.S. version began.

— Caryn James, BBC.com

Michael Scott was fun to watch because he was such a terrible boss who didn’t like working, and Ned is the opposite. He’s overenthusiastic but not explicitly inappropriate, also incapable of reading the room, but to a far less cringe-worthy extent.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

[It] effectively balances cringe with a kinder, more inspirational sort of comedy.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

It becomes as much a show about journalism as it is a workplace comedy.

— Belen Edwards, Mashable

Will it still appeal to The Office fans?

There’s more of The Office in The Paper than one might expect, especially in the first episode.

— Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

The Paper follows in The Office‘s cringe comedy footsteps, reveling in characters who can’t stop digging holes for themselves.

— Belen Edwards, Mashable

Echoing, if not reproducing, the elements that made The Office such a venerable success, The Paper is quick to capitalize on the strengths of its impressive ensemble and to mine the versatility of its fresh workplace.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

The Paper doesn’t really work as a direct Office replacement, since even at its strongest, it never remotely approaches the comedic levels of its parent show. But it may at least function as a methadone-like substitute for fans.

— Alan Sepinwall, Rolling Stone

(Photo by John P. Fleenor/Peacock)

Does the mockumentary style still work?

The documentarians are a little more involved, making their presence felt via some occasionally snarky title cards… It happens rarely over the course of these 10 episodes, but it adds an intriguing bit of spice to the otherwise very familiar recipe.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

They insert fake archival footage, classic TV reels and commentary cards from the unseen film crew to dispel or confirm what the cast states is true. It’s a slight but welcome differentiation that sprinkles just the right amount of extra creativity on The Paper.

— Julian Roman, MovieWeb

The documentary crew has clearly leveled up.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

The all-star team of mockumentary-trained directors makes effective use of the nonfiction aesthetic, maintaining jittery energy.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

Is it great to see Oscar again?

Oscar Nuñez returning as Oscar Martinez… is just as fun here, and the way the writers develop Martinez is one of the smartest in the show.

— Clint Gage, IGN Movies

Nuñez expertly delivers Oscar’s sceptical looks and remarks.

— Caryn James, BBC.com

Nuñez is likable as ever, but so far, Oscar’s presence feels more like a network note — we need a crossover character! — than an organic story device.

— Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly

Could this story be told without Oscar? Completely, which isn’t a great sign…What Oscar allows, I suppose, is for The Paper‘s nods to The Office to feel like homage and not theft.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

Should we accept it as its own thing?

It’s actually best enjoyed by ignoring the opening minutes of the pilot, which explicitly reference the same camera crew and attempt to prepare audiences for something similar… The Paper is its own show.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

The series makes it clear early on: there is no Michael, no Jim, no Dwight. Instead, these are wholly new personalities worth investing in, and by the second episode, you’re hooked on their journeys.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

The show feels too much like a Mad Libs version of the characters and dynamics from The Office and similar shows, without a firm identity of its own.

— James Poniewozik, New York Times

The show needs to stand on its own to succeed, and it very well could if Daniels and Koman can iron out a few wrinkles.

— Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly

Is the show funny enough?

It’s funny the whole trip.

— Clint Gage, IGN Movies

The joke density is lethally calibrated between the writing, direction, performances, reactions, and heightened absurdity of any mundane situation.

— Proma Khosla, IndieWire

The Paper’s dry humor and bonkers storylines do elicit a few chuckles while cleverly mocking the lamentable state of news journalism.

— Julian Roman, MovieWeb

I did laugh quite a bit watching The Paper.

— Dave Nemetz, TV Line

Viewers hoping for Office-level laughs from the outset will be disappointed.

— Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly

Are there any standout episodes?

The comedy quotient improves in later episodes, particularly episode four, when Esmerelda moves from sabotaging Ned to working alongside him on a scheme.

— Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

While episode 104, “TTT vs The Blogger,” deserves its own applause for layered humor and absurd escalation, the season closes with episode 110, “The Ohio Journalism Awards,” which ties everything together in a satisfying bow.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

Episode 5, “Scam Alert!,” begins to turn the tide… This particular episode showcases what The Paper could be, and paves the way for the remaining episodes, which are as hilarious as they are memorable.

— Aramide Tinubu, Variety

An episode in which the staff pitches in to review a slew of dubious consumer products really hits its slapstick stride.

— James Poniewozik, New York Times

(Photo by Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK)

How is Domhnall Gleeson in the lead role?

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson is a revelation as the paper’s Editor-in-Chief.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

Gleeson exhibits surprising comedy chops and shows his range as an actor.

— Julian Roman, MovieWeb

Gleeson is a nice surprise in this role, given that his two most significant American TV projects, Run and The Patient, feature him in undesirable and creepy capacities, and here he almost manages to be charming when he takes a second to relax and not take himself so seriously.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

Gleeson is nimble at playing whatever version of Ned a particular scene requires, but who is this guy? Is he bumbling or brilliant? Hero or comic antihero? Michael or Jim?

— James Poniewozik, New York Times

Are there any other cast members worth mentioning?

Chelsea Frei [is] instantly appealing as aspiring reporter Mare.

— Dave Nemetz, TV Line

Frei proves skilled on her own merits at playing the straight man to Gleeson’s enthusiasm, and right off the bat, she and Gleeson have great chemistry.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

Impacciatore is the stand-out, partially because Esmerelda is an over-the-top, buffoonish character… It’s a hoot to watch Impacciatore dive into a clownish role without reservation.

— Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Veteran scene-stealers Young, Gregg, and Key need very little material to make vivid impressions.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

Havey and Nancy Lenehan casually steal every scene they’re in.

— Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly

Is there anything the show needs to work on?

The show’s number one priority should be figuring out how to make Esmeralda’s character fit more naturally into the world of the show.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

When The Paper returns for its second season, it would be great to learn how Esmerelda got from Italy to Toledo.

— Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

The cast could benefit from more screen time, and the writers could probably use more episodes to fully wiggle their way out of the initial premise.

— Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

You can get an audience in the door with fun and games. But the next trick is knowing what story you want to tell.

— James Poniewozik, New York Times

Does it have a future?

This show is pretty good and has the potential to get even better as it is allowed to become its own entity.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

If it stays the course and gains a faithful audience, The Paper has the potential to make a lasting impact while spotlighting a beloved and necessary industry that is long past its glory but certainly worth fighting for.

— Aramide Tinubu, Variety

The Office took years to hit its stride. The Paper has a solid foundation for future greatness.

— Julian Roman, MovieWeb

You’ll be hooked, and chances are, you’ll want to watch it over and over again.

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

The Paper: Season 1 premieres on Peacock on September 4, 2025.

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.