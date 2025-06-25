The M3GAN 2.0 Cast on M3GAN's New Look

Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and director Gerard Johnstone sit down with RT correspondent Natasha Martinez to discuss their upcoming film M3GAN 2.0.

In M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to M3GAN (2023), Williams returns as Gemma, the brilliant roboticist behind M3GAN, while McGraw reprises her role as Cady, who’s still learning to navigate life with a powerful AI companion. This time, M3GAN’s back with a serious upgrade. In the interview, director Gerard Johnstone talks about what inspired M3GAN’s action-packed transformation and her bold new look, while the cast reflects on filming intense fight scenes, dealing with AI, and watching M3GAN evolve into a next-level action star.

M3GAN 2.0 arrives in theaters June 27.

Natasha Martinez for Rotten Tomatoes: M3GAN has so many different looks in this movie that are so amazing. How did you decide on creating these different looks and creating what M3GAN 2.0 actually looks like?

Gerard Johnstone: Well, it’s funny — it was obviously a bold step even changing the costume at all, because the first one was so iconic. But it just made no sense for her to be in the same outfit, because she was designed as a toy. So if she’s going to be doing all these things in the real world, we’ve got to think of other things she can wear. That’s why I got Jeriana San Juan on board, who designed the costumes for a lot of great shows and films, but Halston was one that I was just like the costumes are so good. So I got her on board, and her and I work really closesly. M3GAN has a particular style. In terms of her new outfit, even though she’s this marvel of modern technology, there’s this timelessness and a classicness to her.

M3GAN 2.0 arrives in theaters June 27.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.