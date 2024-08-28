'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Cast on What They Fear Most About Sauron

On August 29, everyone’s returning to Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is releasing on Amazon Prime this week, so we sat down with the cast to discuss what fans should expect from the new season. They also reveal what their characters fear most about Sauron, their favorite episode from season 2, and a whole lot more.

Perri Nemiroff for Rotten Tomatoes: Obviously, both of your characters do not like Sauron. At the start of season 2 for each of them individually, what do you think they fear about him and what he’s capable of?

Morfydd Clark: I think Galadriel fears destruction and pain. Something I love about Tolkien’s world is how the earth and nature is so important, and I think that’s something that Galadriel will become more and more connected with until we eventually see her in Lothlórien. It’s kind of the fear of not just the elves being destroyed but also [being] just a little ant in Middle-earth being hurt by him.

Sam Hazeldine: I think there’s the threat of Sauron but there’s also, on a personal level, that he’s this great deceiver and he has made you feel like he’s your salvation, quite recently for Galadriel [and] a long time ago for Adar. So, the twist of the knife is the worst that it could possibly be because you’ve trusted someone, he’s tricked you into trusting him, and then has completely abused that. And what you end up with is feeling like your world is kind of destroyed. The rug’s pulled out from you. It’s like the worst kind of gaslighting ever.

Watch the video for the full interview with Morfydd Clark, Sam Hazeldine, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Benjamin Walker, Patrick McKay, and Lindsey Weber.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video August 29.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.