The Last of Us Cast on Reuniting with Pedro, The Stalkers, Abby, and More

The first two episodes of The Last of Us: Season 2 have dropped on Max and critics are already praising Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s popular series, saying that “more than ever, we see the best and worst of our heroes, with the writers beautifully showing their morality in every shade of grey.”

RT correspondent Jacqueline Coley sat down with the stars and show creators to talk about what it was like reuniting for season 2 and what fans can expect in the episodes to come. Check out the video above to hear the full conversation with Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, executive producer Halley Gross, and directors Druckmann and Mazin.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Obviously, folks know that you get to re-team with Pedro [Pascal]. I just remember y’all on the first press tour, and your chemistry both on the press tour and then offscreen, I just felt like you really relied so much on each other. I’m sure it was interesting coming back for season 2. What was that like?

Bella Ramsey: Yeah, it’s been a minute, but it was nice. It was just the same. Like when Pedro was on set, our first day together on season 2 felt so familiar. It felt so comforting to be back in that space with him and even though their relationship is slightly different at the beginning of season 2, the dynamic that me and Pedro established so well throughout the course of season 1 and we became inseparable at the end. We did heavily rely on each other and just had so much love and care for each other. Coming back into season 2 knowing each other so well was so fun.

The Last of Us: Season 2 is available to stream on Max.