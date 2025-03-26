The Death of a Unicorn Cast Share Why Paul Rudd is Terrible to Work With

A24 has added another film to its lineup of epic horror movies. Death of a Unicorn is coming to theaters this weekend, and critics are calling it a promising debut feature that is “stacked with laughs and gratuitous violence.” RT correspondent Mark Ellis recently sat down with stars Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant, to talk about the film, including acting with practical unicorns, who committed the worst on-set fashion crimes, and their dynamic on set. To watch the full interview, check out the video above.

Mark Ellis for Rotten Tomatoes: Jenna, you see that Paul Rudd has already signed on for this and you realize that he’s going to be playing your dad in the movie. I’m curious for both of y’all, what was that dynamic like?

Jenna Ortega: I mean he’s kind of a terrible person to work with but only because he’ll make a joke like two seconds before they call “action” or you’ll do a take, and you’ve been shooting a scene for four hours, and then he makes a noise or sound or facial expression he never made the entire film and it throws you off, and then you break character.

Death of a Unicorn hits theaters on March 28.

