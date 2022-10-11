New on Hulu in October 2022

Hulu’s annual Huluween programming brings the Halloween fun this October. Huluween Dragstravaganza and the Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special will surely get viewers in the spooky mood throughout the month. The long-awaited reboot of Clive Barker’s horror masterpiece Hellraiser, featuring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, the demonic leader of the Cenobites, has finally premiered, as has Grimcutty, a scary tale for the internet age starring Sara Wolfkind, Shannyn Sossamon, and Usman Ally. For some lighter fair, Rosaline stars Kaitlyn Dever, Bradley Whitford and Isabella Merced and offers a new take on William Shakespeare’s classic love story, Romeo and Juliet.

Read on to find out what else is available on the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022) - - Description: Huluween kicked off its Halloween celebration with the premiere of Huluween Dragstravaganza, a hilarious drag variety show hosted by fan-favorites Ginger Minj and Monet X Change. These two superstars are trapped in the TV, and the only way out is to host a hilarious Huluween TV special with a troupe of iconic queens (and a major special musical guest) who take the stage in original music numbers, sketch comedy, and more! Premiere Date: October 1



Hellraiser (2022) 68% Description: A new take on Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. Premiere Date: October 7



Grimcutty (2022) - - Description: In this modern creature feature, a scary internet meme called “Grimcutty” stirs up panic amongst all the parents in town, convinced it’s making their kids harm themselves and others. When a real-life version of Grimcutty starts attacking teen Asha Chaudry (Sara Wolfkind), her parents believe that she’s cutting herself as part of a challenge. With her phone taken away and no one who believes her, Asha has to figure out how to get through to her parents and stop the Grimcutty once and for all. The film stars Sara Wolfkind, Usman Ally, Shannyn Sossamon, Callan Farris, Alona Tal, Kayden Koshalev and Joel Ezra Hebner as Grimcutty. Premiere Date: October 10



Rosaline (2022) 77% Description: Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Premiere Date: October 14



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO HULU THIS MONTH

Available 10/1

- - Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022) Halloween Special (Hulu Original)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (dubbed) (Funimation)My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (dubbed) Funimation

100% My Hero Academia Uncut : Complete Season 6 (dubbed) (Funimation)

100% Spy x Family: Season 1 (2022) : Part 2 (dubbed) (Funimation)

80% A River Runs Through It (1992) 30th Anniversary

37% The ABCs of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

70% About Time (2013)

88% The Abyss (1989)

90% After Midnight (2019)

87% The Age of Innocence (1993)

34% Aliens in the Attic (2009)

- -

74% All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

32% America's Sweethearts (2001)

44% American Ultra (2015)

- - American Citizen (1992)

27% As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

40% Beerfest (2006)

57% Blade (1998)

57% Blade II (2002) 20th Anniversary

24% Blade: Trinity (2004)

89% Blazing Saddles (1974)

82% Broken Embraces (2009)

79% Casino (1995)

22% Catch and Release (2006)

86% Cedar Rapids (2011)

69% Charlotte (2021)

4% The Covenant (2006)

97% Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

35% Dark Shadows (2012) 10th Anniversary

91% Dear White People (2014)

67% Desperado (1995)

35% The Devil Has a Name (2020)

- - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2022)

12% Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

60% Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)

24% Don't Say a Word (2001)

- - Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

40% El Chicano (2018)

63% Evil Dead (2013)

44% The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

24% Fired Up (2009)

72% Fright Night (2011)

96% The Fugitive (1993)

14% The Gallows (2015)

86% The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

83% Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

100% Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)

57% Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla (1994)

63% Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack! (2001)

60% Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000)

- - Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002)

15% Grandma's Boy (2006)

44% The Green Hornet (2011)

65% The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) 30th Anniversary

45% Higher Learning (1995)

76% Honeymoon (2014)

46% How to Be Single (2016)

62% Hulk (2003)

81% I Saw the Devil (2010)

79% It Might Get Loud (2008)

15% Jack and Diane (2012)

80% Layer Cake (2004)

88% Let Me In (2010)

57% Like Mike (2002)

57% Like Mike (2002)

55% Lords of Dogtown (2005)

49% Marrowbone (2017)

42% Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

75% Monster House (2006)

13% The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

- - National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

64% The New Age (1994)

- - It's Not You, It's Me (2010)

79% O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

74% Piranha (2010)

67% The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

88% Q & A (1990)

43% Robin Hood (2010)

78% The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

3% The Roommate (2011)

62% Salt (2010)

0% Satanic (2016)

86% The Sixth Sense (1999)

81% The Skin I Live In (2011)

69% Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

76% Splinter (2008)

12% The Spy Next Door (2010)

- - Stripper (1986)

17% Sunchaser (1996)

67% That Night (1992)

- - Todo Cambia (1994)

54% The Transporter (2002)

- - Turtle Beach (1992)

63% Twister (1996)

60% Tyrel (2018)

70% Unbreakable (2000)

78% Undercover Brother (2002)

56% V/H/S (2012) 10th Anniversary

70% V/H/S/2 (2013)

33% V/H/S: Viral (2014)

50% Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

16% Wild Wild West (1999)

13% Winchester (2018)

91% The Wheel (2021)

91% Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988)

82% X-Men (2000)

69% XX (2017)

Available 10/2

Red Election: Complete Season 1 (AETN)

Available 10/3

- - Solar Opposites: A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (2022) (Hulu Original)

- - America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

93% Schitt's Creek (Lionsgate)

93% RBG (2018)

Available 10/4

- - The Good Doctor: Season 6 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

- - The Bachelorette: Season 18 (2021)

Available 10/5

- - Abominable and the Invisible City : Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

- - Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 3 (dubbed) (Funimation)

Available 10/6

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere (National Geographic)



- - SurrealEstate: Season 1 (2021) (SyFy)

Available 10/7

68% Hellraiser (2022) (Hulu Original)

67% Alaska Daily: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

- - Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

- - Station 19: Season 6 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

Available 10/9

- - To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific : Season 9 Premiere (National Geographic)

Available 10/10

- - Grimcutty (2022) (Hulu Original)

- - The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season 2 (2022) (dubbed) (Funimation)

Available 10/11

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (dubbed) (Funimation)



60% Antlers (2021)

Available 10/12

18% After (2019)

Available 10/14

77% Rosaline (2022) (Hulu Original)

89% Dashcam (2021)

- - Pil's Adventures (2021)

80% See for Me (2021)

Available 10/15

- - Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8 (2020) F (MTV)

86% My Friend Dahmer (2017)

34% Poetic Justice (1993)

64% The Boy Downstairs (2017)

Available 10/16

51% Being Flynn (2012)

94% Benediction (2021)

14% Sinister 2 (2015)

Available 10/17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Hulu Original)

Available 10/18

91% Duncanville : Final 6 Episodes (FOX)

Available 10/20

70% Annabelle: Creation (2017)

88% Bitterbrush (2021)

Available 10/21

- - Matriarch (2022) (Hulu Original)

20% Abandoned (2022)

88% Wyrm (2019)

Available 10/22

- - The Hair Tales: Season 1 (2022) : Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)

Available 10/24

82% Beba (2021)

Available 10/25

75% The French Dispatch (2021)

Available 10/29

46% Clean (2021)

Available 10/31

80% Crimes of the Future (2022)

84% The Way, Way Back (2013)

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 10/2

25% Ma ma (2015)

Leaving 10/10

21% Infamous (2020)

- - Savage Youth (2018)

67% Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

100% Superpower Dogs (2019)

Leaving 10/14

- - Bad Roomies (2014)

- - The Escort (2016)

75% High Strung (2016)

60% It Came From the Desert (2017)

13% Main Street (2010)

22% Serious Moonlight (2009)

51% Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

90% Zero Days (2016)

Leaving 10/15

9% Songbird (2020)

Leaving 10/17

- - Friend Request (2020)

Leaving 10/20

99% Totally Under Control (2020)

Leaving 10/22

42% In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Leaving 10/28

7% Bad Therapy (2020)

Leaving 10/30

96% The Social Network (2010)

Leaving 10/31

85% Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

22% Alien vs. Predator (2004)

12% Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

5% Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

85% Black Swan (2010)

86% The Blair Witch Project (1999)

14% Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

3% Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011)

89% Cast Away (2000)

44% Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

65% Dan in Real Life (2007)

44% The Debt (2015)

82% Detroit (2017)

82% Dolphin Tale (2011)

60% Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)

36% Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

65% Duplicity (2009)

93% Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

97% Ghostbusters (1984)

55% Ghostbusters II (1989)

4% Godsend (2004)

53% Green Zone (2010)

20% Gulliver's Travels (2010)

29% Hook (1991)

- - Hostel (2011)

44% Hostel Part II (2007)

44% Hotel Transylvania (2012)

28% I Do... Until I Don't (2017)

37% In Time (2011)

67% Independence Day (1996)

26% Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

38% The Leisure Seeker (2017)

88% Let Me In (2010)

9% Little Fockers (2010)

97% Lucky (2017)

38% Man on Fire (2004)

83% The Mask of Zorro (1998)

38% Meet the Fockers (2004)

84% Meet the Parents (2000)

42% Men of Honor (2000)

12% Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)

94% Moneyball (2011)

76% My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

64% Nurse (2014)

53% The Object of My Affection (1998)

- - Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) (2022)

34% Poetic Justice (1993)

80% Predator (1987)

34% Predator 2 (1990)

65% Predators (2010)

35% Radio (2003)

38% The Replacement Killers (1998)

74% Ricochet (1991)

3% The Roommate (2011)

79% Shame (2011)

16% Simply Irresistible (1999)

23% The 6th Man (1997)

92% Source Code (2011)

41% Step Up Revolution (2012)

- - Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2005)

15% Swimfan (2002)

35% Switch (1991)

69% Synecdoche, New York (2008)

14% Tomcats (2001)

40% Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

34% Vantage Point (2008)

58% Volunteers (1985)

91% Volver (2006)

59% Wanderlust (2012)

75% War Horse (2011)

40% Wetlands (2017)

38% X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

69% You've Got Mail (1998)

