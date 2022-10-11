New on Disney+ in October 2022

TAGGED AS: Disney Plus, streaming, television, TV
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi hails from creator Dave Filoni and will feature six animated shorts exploring the lives of two iconic characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The anthology will drop all episodes in October. To help ring in the spooky season, Marvel’s one-hour special Werewolf By Night, which stars Gael Bernal Garcia and Laura Donnelly, will enjoy a macabre premiere. On a lighter note, The Mysterious Benedict Society continues its delightfully odd mystery solving adventure, with Tony Hale returning as both Mr. Benedict and his sinister twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain, and John Stamos once again steps into the shoes of Coach Marvyn Korn for the second season of Disney+’s hit sports comedy series, Big Shot.
Read on to find out what else is headed to Disney+ and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.
Werewolf by Night (2022)
Description: On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Premiere Date: Friday, October 7
Big Shot: Season 2 (2022)
Description: Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.
Premiere Date: Wednesday, October 12
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi: Season 1 (2022)
Description: Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi — Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku — each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers.
Premiere Date: Wednesday, October 26
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2 (2022)
Description: This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
Premiere Date:
- - Dancing With the Stars: Season 31 (2022) : Episode 3 (Live)
- - Puppy Dog Pals: Season 5 (2022)
- - The Simpsons: Season 33 (2021)
- - World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason: Season 1 (2022)
- - ZOMBIES: Addison's Monster Mystery: Season 1 (2021)
- - Zorro: Season 1 (1990)
- - Zorro: Season 2 (1990)
91% Andor: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 5
- - The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 (2022) : Episode 2
87% She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 8
Calling All Monsters Music Video
82% Drumline (2002)
91% Werewolf by Night (2022)
- - Dancing With the Stars: Season 31 (2022) : Episode 4 (Live)
- - Big City Greens: Season 3 (2021)
- - Sofia the First : Season 1 – 4
- - Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion: Season 1 (2022)
- - Big Shot: Season 2 (2022) : Premiere
91% Andor: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 6
- - The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 (2022) : Episode 3
87% She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 9
71% Into the Woods (2014) (Sing-Along)
35% The New Mutants (2020)
- - Dancing With the Stars: Season 31 (2022) : Episode 5 (Live)
- - Dancing With the Stars: Season 31 (2022) : Episode 6 (Live)
- - Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 6 (Live)
- - Bear in the Big Blue House : Season 1 – 4
- - PB&J Otter : Season 1 – 3
- - Raven's Home: Season 5 (2022)
- - The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 21 (2022)
100% The Spectacular Spider-Man: Season 1 (2008)
- - Wicked Tuna: Season 11 (2022)
91% Andor: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 7
- - The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 (2022) : Episode 4
Hall of Villains
- - Dancing With the Stars: Season 31 (2022) : Episode 7 (Live)
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (S1, 2 episodes)
- - Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi: Season 1 (2022)
- - The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2 (2022) : Premiere
- - The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 (2022) : Episode 5
21% Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)
- - Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016)
- - Dancing With the Stars: Season 31 (2022) : Episode 8 (Live)
