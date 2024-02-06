New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in February 2024: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in February. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

HIGHLIGHTS

88% Mr. and Mrs. Smith: Season 1 (2024) (Prime Video)

Why You Should Watch: Donald Glover co-created and stars in this complete reimagining of the spy blockbuster that starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Come for the chemistry between him and co-star Maya Erskine. Stay for the messy relationship drama.

Description: Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency but must hold identities as a married couple.

Premiere Date: Friday, February 2

93% Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12 (2024) (Max)

Why You Should Watch: According to Larry David, this is the final season of TV’s landmark cringe comedy series. Obviously, we’ve got to tune in to see how it all comes to an end. Something tells us it’ll be pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Description: Seinfeld co-creator Larry David plays a version of himself on the improvised series. He faces a constant barrage of life’s little annoyances, which in David’s sometimes well-meaning but terminally fumbling hands don’t tend to stay small for very long. Episodes frequently center on his ignorance of or disregard for well-established social conventions and expectations, as well as his insistence that others adhere to rules of which only he seems to be aware. Developed from a 1999 one-hour special on HBO that was envisioned as a one-time project, the series premiered in October 2000.

Premiere Date: Sunday, February 9

90% Halo: Season 2 (2024) (Paramount+)

Why You Should Watch: While the first season took time to find its legs, Halo was much more than simple fan service in its first season. Executive producer Kiki Woodkill told Kotaku that the new episodes will sorta be a reset and “have a more grounded tone.” We’re sold.

Description: Master Chief, a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier, defends humanity from the alien Covenant in the 26th century.

Premiere Date: Thursday, February 8

- - Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: In just three seasons at Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender proved itself as a top-notch anime worth our attention. Now, Netflix is giving the property the live-action treatment. The streamer has been hit-and-miss with these sorts of adaptations. Will this tank like Cowboy Bebop or soar like One Piece? Only one way to find out!

Description: A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world at war and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him.

Premiere Date: Thursday, February 22

Apple TV+

*ORIGINALS

Wednesday, February 14



- - The New Look: Season 1 (2024)

Friday, February 16



- - The Dynasty: New England Patriots: Season 1 (2024)

Wednesday, February 21



- - Constellation: Season 1 (2024)

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend: Season 1

