The 5 Most Anticipated TV and Streaming Shows of September

August gave us some heavy hitters on TV, from the return of John Cena’s Peacemaker and Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday to the premiere of Hulu’s Alien: Earth. But September looks like it’ll be a good one not just for genre TV lovers, but also those looking for a little crime drama and people who like a bit of comedy with their mystery. Read on for the most anticipated TV and streaming series of September.

No. 1

Slow Horses: Season 5 (2025)

Premiere Date: September 25, 2025 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning spy series Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman has somehow flown just under the mainstream radar for years, but since its debut in 2022, it has remained one of the most consistently outstanding shows on TV. Our followers on social media are clearly aware of this, as they voted it as their most anticipated show of the month. Luckily for those fans, the show has already been renewed through season 7, which means there will be plenty of Slough House intrigue to consume over the next couple of years, starting with this month’s premiere of season 5.

No. 2

Gen V: Season 2 (2025)

Premiere Date: September 17, 2025 on Prime Video

Those who couldn’t get enough of The Boys were happy to embrace its YA counterpart, Gen V, when it premiered in 2023. Thankfully, the spin-off focusing on younger “supes” at a university for aspiring heroes was every bit as entertaining, irreverent, and violent as its predecessor. Season 2 picks up after the events of The Boys: Season 4, making it a must-watch for anyone following the franchise.

No. 3

Alice in Borderland: Season 3 (2025)

Premiere Date: September 25, 2025 on Netflix

Speaking of entertaining, irreverent, and violent, we’re finally getting the third season of the Japanese manga adaptation Alice in Borderland, the sci-fi thriller series about a group of survivors trapped in an alternate dimension Tokyo and forced to compete in deadly games. Season 2 became Netflix’s most-watched Japanese title ever (that includes anime), and it ended with an ominous reveal, so fans are understandably excited to see where the story goes when season 3 premieres on September 25.

No. 4

Only Murders in the Building: Season 5 (2025)

Premiere Date: September 9, 2025 on Hulu

In fourth place this month, we have yet another quality series that has earned the rousing approval of not only critics but audiences as well. Only Murders in the Building may not be the water cooler conversation piece that it once was, but its clever writing, likeable characters, and shiny cameos have kept fans coming back for more. Season 5 adds folks like Bobby Cannavale, Dianne Wiest, Christoph Waltz, and Renée Zellweger, upping the star power and giving audiences even more reason to tune in.

No. 5

Tulsa King: Season 3 (2025)

Premiere Date: September 21, 2025 on Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan can do no wrong, it seems. The man has been on a TV hot streak that started with 2018’s Yellowstone and continued through last year’s Landman. Somewhere in the middle of all that, he gave us Tulsa King, a crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone as a mob lieutenant sent to Oklahoma to set up a new headquarters for criminal activities. The show has been a hit for Paramount+, and it’s not only renewed for a fourth season, but a New Orleans-based spin-off starring Samuel L. Jackson is also in the works.

